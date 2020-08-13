Eliot Jackson Launches Grow Cycling Foundation to Promote Diversity in Cycling

Aug 13, 2020
Words: Brian Park
Images & Video: Grow Cycling Foundation

The cycling world is not immune from a culture of exclusivity and racism, and as 2020 progressed, pro DH racer Eliot Jackson felt a growing need to help within the cycling community. So he has started Grow Cycling Foundation with the aim of promoting education, access and opportunities that increase diversity and inclusion in cycling.

This new foundation aims to create new avenues for inclusive community building and career development in the cycling industry, as well as to empower existing programs working to tear down the barriers to entry in cycling for marginalized communities.

With a five-year plan in place, Grow Cycling's first initiative is to build a pumptrack in a historically diverse neighbourhood of Los Angeles, CA. Grow is aiming to inspire career paths and involve the local community by using this space for world-class events, community building and programs that teach various cycling industry skills.
Grow Cycling Foundation
Eliot Jackson, Giant Factory Off Road team.

bigquotesMy parents taught me to work hard, do my best, and to dream big. The world taught me that there are no excuses. My whole life I put my head down and focused on that, reminding myself that I am the one that makes things possible. The only problem was, that when I picked my head back up, I realized that most of the time, I was the only black person at the starting line.Eliot Jackson

Grow Cycling Foundation
Velosolutions is on board to help construct a world class pumptrack.


How is Pinkbike involved?

Back in June I wrote about Race and Accessibility, and we told you that Pinkbike would be committing time and money to improve diversity in mountain biking. Since then many of you have asked how and when that was happening. Well today I'm excited to tell you that we've been working behind the scenes with Eliot Jackson as he launches this foundation, and we're proud to be supporting their efforts.

In addition to financial support, ad value, and fundraising, Pinkbike is also working with Grow Cycling on an internship to offer opportunities for those looking to enter the media, journalism, and content-creation sides of cycling. We're looking forward to what these new voices will bring to the industry.

We're also particularly excited about working with Grow Cycling for this fall's Share The Ride initiative. Over the years, our Share The Ride program has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide disadvantaged kids from all backgrounds with bikes and gear. The details are still being worked out, but by using Grow's ear to the ground in those communities we'll have the opportunity to address some of the barriers they face.

Grow Cycling Foundation

bigquotesWe started Grow Cycling Foundation so that the next Eliot Jackson can be even better than I am. So that the industry I love can speak to more people that look like me. Because there is nothing inherent in the colour of a person's skin that makes them not want to ride a bike.Eliot Jackson

How can you help?

If you'd like to support Grow Cycling Foundation, please consider donating. The foundation is organized as a nonprofit corporation and is a 501c3 public foundation partner. All donations are 100% tax deductible.


In addition to Pinkbike, brands like Yeti Cycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles, FOX Suspension, Rebecca Rusch's Be Good Foundation, Red Bull, and more are all on board and committed to doing the hard work to build a more inclusive future for cycling. We hope Grow Cycling's efforts inspire other individuals, brands, and organizations to step forward and help tackle these problems positively and proactively.



Grow Cycling FAQ

Is Grow Cycling just to help build inclusion for people of color or will you help other marginalized groups as well?

Historically, people of color have been largely underserved in the outdoor industry, so we are starting there with the understanding that the same systems of power that exclude people of color, exclude other marginalized groups as well. Our ultimate goal is for the world of cycling to be representative of the world around us, full of all genders, colors, and backgrounds.

How much of my donation goes to Grow Cycling initiatives?

We aren’t taking salaries or any wages to do this. Currently, everyone working at Grow Cycling Foundation is a volunteer. Aside from platform hosting fees and administrative costs, 100% of your donations go directly to Grow Cycling initiatives and are tax-deductible.

Our dream is that Grow Cycling grows large enough to have global reach which may, in the future, require full-time, salaried staff. If this happens we commit to being fully transparent with our donors and community about where their donations are going.

If I can’t donate, how can I help?

• Spread the word to your cycling friends and communities - tweet, repost, share or pin
• Tell your employer about us and ask them to share the story and get involved
• Commit to spending time educating yourself on inequalities of access to your sport or industry
• Show empathy daily and be intentional about inviting new people into your cycling circles
• Be empowered to speak up when you notice homogeneity in your companies or social circles. Ask why that might be and how you can open the doors to different groups of people

Learn more at growcyclingfoundation.org.


A note on the comments section

Pinkbike's new community guidelines aren't quite ready for prime time. So in in the meantime this is the tl;dr: don’t be racist, sexist, homophobic, or otherwise bigoted. Don’t deadname or misgender trans people. Don’t mischaracterize or discuss in bad faith. Do be constructive and welcoming. Do try to see things from others’ perspective.

We value freedom of speech in society, and we will always remain a place that encourages unvarnished, critical discussion, but Pinkbike is not a government and we will moderate this community as necessary.


Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Press Releases Fox Racing Pinkbike Red Bull Santa Cruz Bicycles Yeti Eliot Jackson Share The Ride Grow Cycling Foundation


17 Comments

  • 48 0
 Thank you! A lot of long nights. I am so happy to bring this out with Pinkbike as one of our partners. We have been working side by side and want to continue to for a long time to come. I posted this on my Instagram and I wanted to share it here.

Today we are launching Grow Cycling Foundation. Today I feel like I am also launching a new chapter in my life. Over the last few months I’ve worked countless 14-15 hour days, hit an unimaginable amount of dead ends, juggled 3 full time jobs, and gone to bed every night wondering if what I want to do is even possible.

I spent 10 years of my life traveling the world racing at the highest level. I started Reggy, a startup that will allow more people to race and now has two engineers working on it. And now I helped bring Grow Cycling Foundation into the world. As I reflect on my life and where it has led me, at the root of it all is one thing: Bicycles.

Bicycles are what got me here today. They are what took me around the world. They are what let me make the connections to start this foundation.

Grow Cycling Foundation to me is about providing the opportunity to achieve the life that I have and way more. When I look back there are a few lucky moments, like @kragarchery dragging me up to Whistler, that if they didn’t happen, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you today.

Life is serendipitous. Grow is about making it slightly less serendipitous, clearing some of the weeds from the path and inviting all of the explorers in the world to travel down it. Wherever it might lead.

Because if my life is any indication, I’d say it’s a journey worth taking.
  • 1 0
 Thank you for the work you're doing! I'm sure you're crazy busy, but if you had time, I'd love to read a semi-regular column from you about how this initiative is going (and what else went into getting it to this stage), and other thoughts on diversity, equity, and inclusion in mountain biking. A concerted push towards more inclusion in this sport is long, long overdue.
  • 2 0
 Congrats Eliot! Can't wait to see Grow Cycling grow!! Thanks for your hard work and for being such a great ambassador for mountain biking.
  • 31 2
 I don't think that the lack of diversity is so much advert racism as it is decades of housing patterns and wealth inequality. I have never met a MTBer in real life (not on Pinkbike forums) that is racist, but mountain biking is an expensive sport and you need to have access to trails to participate in. Certainly this disadvantages minorities in the US. I am glad that he is specifically addressing this issue through funding. There is also a cultural aspect to it (i.e. you do what your peers do), so having someone like Eliot be a role model is much needed.
  • 2 1
 Well said.
  • 14 7
 You are totally correct that decades (or more accurately, centuries) of housing and economic policies have negatively impacted non-White people, and limited their access to activities like mountain biking.

But those housing and economic policies are harmful to non-White people because they are racist policies, and racism is very alive and well in the mountain biking community (even offline).
  • 19 0
 I always say, if I had stayed in my hometown I would have NEVER become a mountain bike racer. Not because I wasn't capable or because I didn't have the money to get a used bike, but because I didn't even know mountain biking was a thing. We take for granted that we all got introduced to it in some way. That's one of the things we are doing is providing an entry point for people. Bikes are a vehicle, physically and metaphorically and it's important for new people getting into the sport to see that!
  • 3 0
 Both housing segregation and wealth inequality are because of racism stemming from white supremacy in the United States, so you can't separate one from the other.
  • 20 0
 This is great. Thanks for supporting this initiative, Pinkbike.
  • 10 0
 This is what most people seem to miss when we talk about racism in mountain sports. Sure, there isn't that much overt racism when you're out at a crag, on the slopes, or on the trail... but the wealth inequality and even just access to areas outside of cities greatly limits minority participation. Mountain sports have a textbook systemic racism issue. All the companies and all the products are designed and marketed towards a single demographic. I'm heartened to see this changing slowly, but we've a long way to go.
  • 14 2
 Would love to see more diversity in mtb. It has been a privileged white boy sport for too long. Great work Eliot.
  • 5 0
 All the races and events I have been to all showed a lack of diversity. Mostly men, very few women by proportion and all but a handful were white. I would love to see more people and more diversity in cycling and I know Eliot Jackson can make it happen. I have faith in his cause.
  • 1 0
 Love the initiative! I do believe MTB mainly has entry barriers caused by income and geography and not directly race. I therefore wouldn't say it's racist, but disadvantages poor and urban people of all kinds. A rich black woman living in BC has practically no entry barriers. A poor white boy living in New York has huge entry barriers. Because black people are on average less wealthy and often live in urban areas, their entry barriers are high. However, every initiative that gets people to experience the joys of mountainbiking (or other bike sports) that otherwise wouldn't be able to gets a thumbs up from me! Hopefully people of all races, genders and orientations can enjoy it together at the new locations. Great work!
  • 1 0
 Just think of all the awesome legendary athletes in the world that just didn't get a chance to be introduced to a sport because of standard limitations. The sport of mnt biking is not the only sport that is out of reach for a great number of people, but maybe with this new effort it will be the first to help close that gap.
  • 5 2
 More of this plz! Love this kind of content, and I wish there was more of this on PB.
  • 4 0
 LEGIT...!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



