Eliot Jackson Launches Grow Cycling Foundation to Promote Diversity in Cycling

This new foundation aims to create new avenues for inclusive community building and career development in the cycling industry, as well as to empower existing programs working to tear down the barriers to entry in cycling for marginalized communities.



With a five-year plan in place, Grow Cycling's first initiative is to build a pumptrack in a historically diverse neighbourhood of Los Angeles, CA. Grow is aiming to inspire career paths and involve the local community by using this space for world-class events, community building and programs that teach various cycling industry skills.

Eliot Jackson, Giant Factory Off Road team.

My parents taught me to work hard, do my best, and to dream big. The world taught me that there are no excuses. My whole life I put my head down and focused on that, reminding myself that I am the one that makes things possible. The only problem was, that when I picked my head back up, I realized that most of the time, I was the only black person at the starting line. — Eliot Jackson

Velosolutions is on board to help construct a world class pumptrack.

We started Grow Cycling Foundation so that the next Eliot Jackson can be even better than I am. So that the industry I love can speak to more people that look like me. Because there is nothing inherent in the colour of a person's skin that makes them not want to ride a bike. — Eliot Jackson

Is Grow Cycling just to help build inclusion for people of color or will you help other marginalized groups as well?



Historically, people of color have been largely underserved in the outdoor industry, so we are starting there with the understanding that the same systems of power that exclude people of color, exclude other marginalized groups as well. Our ultimate goal is for the world of cycling to be representative of the world around us, full of all genders, colors, and backgrounds.



How much of my donation goes to Grow Cycling initiatives?



We aren’t taking salaries or any wages to do this. Currently, everyone working at Grow Cycling Foundation is a volunteer. Aside from platform hosting fees and administrative costs, 100% of your donations go directly to Grow Cycling initiatives and are tax-deductible.



Our dream is that Grow Cycling grows large enough to have global reach which may, in the future, require full-time, salaried staff. If this happens we commit to being fully transparent with our donors and community about where their donations are going.



If I can’t donate, how can I help?



• Spread the word to your cycling friends and communities - tweet, repost, share or pin

• Tell your employer about us and ask them to share the story and get involved

• Commit to spending time educating yourself on inequalities of access to your sport or industry

• Show empathy daily and be intentional about inviting new people into your cycling circles

• Be empowered to speak up when you notice homogeneity in your companies or social circles. Ask why that might be and how you can open the doors to different groups of people



Learn more at growcyclingfoundation.org

