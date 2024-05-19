Live Elite Final Results & Updates from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in Poland, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:26.643
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.188
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.680
4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.425
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247
4:15 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
The Elite finals start in Poland with Gloria Scarsi taking the first lap.
4:19 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Sets a Benchmark Time of 3:36.010
Gloria Scarsi goes over the line just under ten seconds back from yesterday's top semi-finals time from Vali Höll.
4:22 PDT: Phoebe Gale Misses the Hot Seat by 0.006 Seconds
It's incredibly close after two riders with just 0.006 seconds splitting Scarsi and Gale.
4:25 PDT: Anna Newkirk Slots into 3rd, 1.981 Back
Gloria Scarsi has ridden an incredibly fourth split as she continues to take over a second away from the riders following her run so far.
4:30 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Leads by 7 Seconds
Nina Hoffmann secures a huge early lead as she now holds the hot seat with a gap of 7.687 seconds back to Gloria Scarsi.
4:34 PDT: Camille Balanche Goes Fastest by 0.492
Camille Balanche finds time against the rapid run from Nina Hoffmann as we have a new race leader with five riders left at the top of the hill.
4:38 PDT: Jess Blewitt Takes 3rd Place
It's great to see Jess Blewitt back racing as she rides into third place, 1.237 seconds back.
4:46 PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes the Lead by Over a Second
Marine Cabirou builds a strong lead through the final two splits as she takes over the hot seat with only Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Höll remaining at the top.
4:50 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Crosses the Line in 5th
Tahnee Seagrave has a tough run losing time from the third split down with a gap of 3.247 seconds to race leader Marine Cabirou. Only Vali Höll is left to run.
4:51 PDT: Vali Höll Crashes Out in Split 1
Vali Höll goes down right at the start of the course, she is back on the bike and will need to keep pushing to secure overall ranking points.
4:54 PDT: Marine Cabirou Wins in Poland
Marine Cabirou wins today's racing as Vali Höll salvages her run to take sixth place.
