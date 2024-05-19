Live Elite Final Results & Updates from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:26.643

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.188

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.680

4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.425

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247

Live Race Updates:



4:15 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

The Elite finals start in Poland with Gloria Scarsi taking the first lap.





4:19 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Sets a Benchmark Time of 3:36.010

Gloria Scarsi goes over the line just under ten seconds back from yesterday's top semi-finals time from Vali Höll.





4:22 PDT: Phoebe Gale Misses the Hot Seat by 0.006 Seconds

It's incredibly close after two riders with just 0.006 seconds splitting Scarsi and Gale.





4:25 PDT: Anna Newkirk Slots into 3rd, 1.981 Back

Gloria Scarsi has ridden an incredibly fourth split as she continues to take over a second away from the riders following her run so far.





4:30 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Leads by 7 Seconds

Nina Hoffmann secures a huge early lead as she now holds the hot seat with a gap of 7.687 seconds back to Gloria Scarsi.





4:34 PDT: Camille Balanche Goes Fastest by 0.492

Camille Balanche finds time against the rapid run from Nina Hoffmann as we have a new race leader with five riders left at the top of the hill.





4:38 PDT: Jess Blewitt Takes 3rd Place

It's great to see Jess Blewitt back racing as she rides into third place, 1.237 seconds back.





4:46 PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes the Lead by Over a Second

Marine Cabirou builds a strong lead through the final two splits as she takes over the hot seat with only Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Höll remaining at the top.





4:50 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Crosses the Line in 5th

Tahnee Seagrave has a tough run losing time from the third split down with a gap of 3.247 seconds to race leader Marine Cabirou. Only Vali Höll is left to run.





4:51 PDT: Vali Höll Crashes Out in Split 1

Vali Höll goes down right at the start of the course, she is back on the bike and will need to keep pushing to secure overall ranking points.





4:54 PDT: Marine Cabirou Wins in Poland

Marine Cabirou wins today's racing as Vali Höll salvages her run to take sixth place.









Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in Poland, stay tuned for live results and updates.