Live Elite Final Results & Updates from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in Poland, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:26.643
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.188
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.680
4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.425
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247
Elite Men





Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

4:15 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
The Elite finals start in Poland with Gloria Scarsi taking the first lap.


4:19 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Sets a Benchmark Time of 3:36.010
Gloria Scarsi goes over the line just under ten seconds back from yesterday's top semi-finals time from Vali Höll.


4:22 PDT: Phoebe Gale Misses the Hot Seat by 0.006 Seconds
It's incredibly close after two riders with just 0.006 seconds splitting Scarsi and Gale.


4:25 PDT: Anna Newkirk Slots into 3rd, 1.981 Back
Gloria Scarsi has ridden an incredibly fourth split as she continues to take over a second away from the riders following her run so far.


4:30 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Leads by 7 Seconds
Nina Hoffmann secures a huge early lead as she now holds the hot seat with a gap of 7.687 seconds back to Gloria Scarsi.


4:34 PDT: Camille Balanche Goes Fastest by 0.492
Camille Balanche finds time against the rapid run from Nina Hoffmann as we have a new race leader with five riders left at the top of the hill.


4:38 PDT: Jess Blewitt Takes 3rd Place
It's great to see Jess Blewitt back racing as she rides into third place, 1.237 seconds back.


4:46 PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes the Lead by Over a Second
Marine Cabirou builds a strong lead through the final two splits as she takes over the hot seat with only Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Höll remaining at the top.


4:50 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Crosses the Line in 5th
Tahnee Seagrave has a tough run losing time from the third split down with a gap of 3.247 seconds to race leader Marine Cabirou. Only Vali Höll is left to run.


4:51 PDT: Vali Höll Crashes Out in Split 1
Vali Höll goes down right at the start of the course, she is back on the bike and will need to keep pushing to secure overall ranking points.


4:54 PDT: Marine Cabirou Wins in Poland
Marine Cabirou wins today's racing as Vali Höll salvages her run to take sixth place.





23 Comments
  • 13 0
 streamed.su/watch/world-cup-bielsko-biala-women-men/1

I hope y’all payed attention to Spanish back In School
  • 1 0
 
  • 2 0
 @dbonevelle we thank you
  • 1 0
 English version below !
  • 3 0
 Muchas gracias! Trail conditions look... perfecto
  • 2 1
 @Dbonevelle: use this for the video stream then tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php for the English audio
  • 2 0
 ....got a pop-up I can't now unsee...
  • 2 0
 @dkcove: that sucks. I use brave browser it blocks 99 percent of those pop ups
  • 9 0
 tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php

Here is an English version
  • 1 0
 Despite having a subscription I'm having to use this to get the English commentary. *Slow clap
  • 4 1
 Does anyone want to actually discuss the racing? Yeah, the coverage, the new owners, the commentating and shit suck. But in getting really tired of it all. PB comments aren’t going to change a thing.
  • 2 1
 Such bullshit. I subscribed to discovery+ but can’t find the stream in the app. Meanwhile, it won’t take my password when logging in from the web. It’s autofill for both and it works on the app but not the web. Get your shit together discovery.
  • 3 0
 It’s on Max dude.
  • 4 1
 Anyone else miss Warner? I feel it is just not the same and like watching paint dry
  • 2 0
 Yeah Rick was good for EWS recaps but this is painful. Gwin is doing good imo, he is there to provide insights which he does
  • 2 0
 Five seconds of follow drone footage and I already have motion sickness
  • 1 0
 I wonder if that last gravelly corner is going to take out any big names later?
  • 2 0
 Bravo Camille!
  • 1 0
 Conditions look incredible right now. Should be some awesome racing
  • 1 0
 its live on Max if u have that sub!
  • 1 0
 Vali down oh man!
  • 1 0
 Bravo Marine !!







