First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega

Oct 14, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

2021 Nukeproof Mega
FIRST RIDE
2021 Nukeproof Mega

WORDS: Dan Roberts

We've seen Nukeproof's enduro riders Sam Hill, Eliot Heap, and Nigel Page aboard a new bike this year, and that machine, version 4.0 of the Mega, is now available to the public. It's more of a revision rather than a complete reinvention of the wheel, since the previous Mega was already an impressive package. Nukeproof just looked to take all the good points of that bike and attend to the areas that needed attention.

Earlier this year we did a full review of the Mega 290 Factory and found it to be a comfy, fast and all around capable bike bike for the money with the cherry on the cake being its proven racing pedigree.

That going through with a fine tooth comb also applied to the design of the bike, with them looking through the previous 10 years of Megas to find the best design elements to keep the new bike looking like a Mega.
Mega V4 Details
• Wheel Size: 29" or 27.5"
• Carbon fiber or aluminum frame options
• 29" version: 160mm rear travel, 170mm fork
• 27.5" version: 165mm rear travel, 170mm fork
• Sizes S to XXL
• 2.8kg frame weight (carbon frame w/o shock)
• Carbon frameset £2,500 / $2,500 USD / €3,000
• Aluminum frameset £1,800 / $1,800 USD / €2,100
• Complete bikes from £2,700 / €3,150 / $2,700 USD
nukeproof.com

It's like an old friend that went to the gym and visited the hairdresser for a shave and a new 'do. So let's look at the nips and tucks that Nukeproof have done to the V4 Mega.


2021 Nukeproof Mega

Frame Details

The Mega is still split by wheel size and frame material. Carbon fiber and aluminum versions are available, with the carbon version now seeing a composite chain stay and seat stay to match the tweaked main frame. That composite rear end not only allowed Nukeproof to drop the overall frame weight but to also drop the unsprung mass in the suspension system.

The seat tube shape was altered to allow more seat post insertion and the mainframe of the carbon version has tube in tube cable routing to make the internal routing a little easier.

2021 Nukeproof Mega
2021 Nukeproof Mega
The V4 Mega now has carbon fiber composite chainstays and seat stays as opposed to the previous V3 version's aluminum rear end.

2021 Nukeproof Mega
There's main frame changes too, with one of them being the ability to fit a 750ml water bottle inside the main frame.

2021 Nukeproof Mega
2021 Nukeproof Mega
There's a gear strap mount under the top tube too and a Nukeproof specific brake mount to fit the composite seat stay. The bike comes with a 180mm rotor and adapter as standard.

The biggest main frame shape change was done to allow a 750ml water bottle to live inside the main frame and away from the firing line of crud, welcome news for all the riders who prefer a little less mud on their bottles. There's also the inclusion of a gear mount on the underside of the top tube to carry the necessary bits and pieces for your ride.

There's still a threaded bottom bracket and now all frames are equipped with SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger, or UDH. Enduro Max bearings are at all pivots, although some of the pivots are naturally better shielded from the muck than others, and the main pivot now uses a collet style construction to allow you to tighten to the correct torque and then lock the head of the axle to resist undoing.

2021 Nukeproof Mega
2021 Nukeproof Mega
Frame protection is plentiful with the underside kink of the down tube being well covered and the industry standard ribbed chain stay protector also in place and working well.

2021 Nukeproof Mega
All frames use an aluminum rocker link that drivers the shock, with the bikes also specced with the bearing eyelet option for help with sensitivity.

2021 Nukeproof Mega
2021 Nukeproof Mega
Cable routing is all internal, with the aluminum frames being external at the rear. The main frame to seat stay routing now follows a bit of a different path, but one that flows nicely internally with the new downtube shape.

The carbon fiber main frame sees improved stiffness with 45% more head tube stiffness and 14% more bottom bracket stiffness, when tested to the Zedler test standards, compared to the V3 Mega.

All carbon models come with clear frame protection covering a large percentage of the bike to keep it looking fresh, and all bikes have moulded rubber frame protection covering the underside of the down tube, seat stay and chain stay with the latter being of the ribbed variety.

The aluminum version carries over all the same qualities as the carbon fiber version, but with triple butted and hydroformed tubes and forged parts where needed. Cable routing is internal in the main frame and external at the rear of the bike.




Geometry & Sizing
Mega 275 Geometry

Mega 290 Geometry


The V4 Mega now sees more frame sizes with M to XXL covering the same reach spans just with an additional size to break up the jumps. The addition of an S is also a good point for smaller riders, especially with the 29" Mega.

The nip and tuck refinement theme carries on with the V4 having a slightly slacker head tube angle at 64°, slightly shorter seat tube lengths to combine with long drop posts and now with a focus on the seat tube angle to bring it steeper but also adjust it for the different frame sizes.

Nukeproof now uses and quotes the designed seat heights for the individual sizes and also talks about the saddle offset, the horizontal distance from the bottom bracket to the seat height, with the larger frames having a larger offset combined with a 0.5° steeper seat tube angle on sizes L, XL and XXL.

The 27.5" version is slightly longer reach than 29", with a 5mm shorter chainstays and slightly higher bottom bracket, but is still in keeping with the overall shape of the previous version Mega and is available in the same S to XXL sizes.


2021 Nukeproof Mega
The V4 Mega uses the same Horst link and top tube mounted rocker design as the previous version, with some tweaks throughout the kinematic.

Suspension

The V4 carries the same four bar layout, with a Horst pivot and top mounted rocker link, as the previous version. Nukeproof gives a recommended sag range of 30-35% shock stroke.

The Mega 29" version has 160mm rear travel and the 27.5" has 165mm, both with a 170mm travel fork. The RS version also now keeps the 170mm fork, like the rest of the range, rather than the 180mm travel version on the previous RS model.

Little tweaks are also present in the kinematics, with the new bike having slightly less overall progression, at 17%, with a higher average leverage ratio, at 2.6, when compared to the old bike's 22% and 2.5 values.

Nukeproof say this was done to improve the sensitivity of the suspension, with the bike also still using the bearing eyelet at the rocker end of the shock, while giving the bike a touch more support for better responsiveness when pumping or cornering.

2021 Nukeproof Mega Leverage Ratio
Leverage ratio
2021 Nukeproof Mega Forces
Rear wheel forces


2021 Nukeproof Mega Anti-Squad aka Anti-Squat
Anti-squad aka anti-squat
2021 Nukeproof Mega Anti-Rise
Anti-rise

The leverage ratio curve shape has been tweaked to remove the initial regressiveness and allow the shock to begin moving from zero travel with more ease.

The overall suspension forces, when combined with the shock, have slightly less force needed at the initial portion of travel, slightly more needed in the middle portion and with less final force needed to reach the end of travel. The curve shape is now closer to a constantly changing line as Nukeproof wanted this to avoid any sudden changes in the suspension feel and have a predictable feel all the way through travel.

Anti-squat is massaged to have an increased amount in all gears while not pushing it too far and keeping the trend of dropping amounts as the bike goes through its travel. The V4 now has 102% at sag in the 32/50T gear compared to the previous bikes 96% in the same gear.

Anti-rise is reduced a smidge to keep the same bike stability when braking hard but to introduce a touch more activeness to the suspension when hard on the anchors.


2021 Nukeproof Mega RS
Mega RS


Options & Price

The Mega V4 range is split from the RS version, through the Factory, Elite and Pro and is rounded out with the Comp, with all spec levels available with 29" or 27.5" wheels.

Mega RS: Rockshox Zeb Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM X01 and Descendant Carbon drivetrain mix, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Rock Shox Reverb dropper, Mavic Deemax Pro wheels with Michelin Wild Enduro tyres, Nukeproof finishing kit and components - £5,500 / €6,400 / $5,500 USD

Mega Factory: Fox 38 Factory fork and Float X2 Factory shock, Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes, Bikeyoke Divine dropper, DT Swiss E1700 Spline wheels with Michelin Wild Enduro tyres, Nukeproof finishing kit and components - £5,000 / €5,700 / $5,000 USD

2021 Nukeproof Mega Factory
Mega Factory
2021 Nukeproof Mega Elite
Mega Elite


2021 Nukeproof Mega Pro
Mega Pro
2021 Nukeproof Mega Comp
Mega Comp

Mega Elite: Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Float X2 Performance shock, Shimano SLX drivetrain and brakes, Brand X Ascend dropper, DT Swiss E1900 Spline wheels with Michelin Wild Enduro tyres, Nukeproof finishing kit and components - £4,000 / €4,700 / $4,000 USD

Mega Pro: Rockshox Lyrik Select+ fork and Super Deluxe Select+ shock, SRAM GX and Descendant drivetrain mix, SRAM Guide RE brakes, Brand X Ascend dropper, Nukeproof Neutron V2 wheels with Michelin Wild Enduro tyres, Nukeproof finishing kit and components - £3,400 / €4,000 / $3,400 USD

Mega Comp: Rockshox Yari and Super Deluxe Select, Shimano Deore drivetrain and brakes, Brand X Ascend dropper, Sun Ringle Duroc wheels with Michelin Wild Enduro tyres, Nukeproof finishing kit and components - £2,700 / €3,150 / $2,700 USD




Ride Impressions

Our test bike is the Mega 290 Factory, which is handy as we previously tested the V3 Mega 290 Factory, so there's already a lot of familiarity there in the components and bike character.

Some of those components are now updated however, with the move to the Fox 38 up front and Float X2 out back, but still with Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes with DT Swiss aluminum E1700 Spline wheels.

One nice spec highlight though is the BikeYoke Divine dropper. Our size L test bike comes with a 175mm drop post, but we're also testing the 213mm drop Revive, so that's on the bike too for anyone with eagle eyes.

The Mega looks like, well, a Mega. Which is a nice thing to see a brand stick with a good design and refine it bit by bit over the years rather than feel the need to radically change their direction to have something "all-new" to help sales. The V4 Mega looks and feels like an old friend that just got a bit toned in the gym and had a bit of a makeover. It feels familiar jumping on it and that dependability of the old bike still feels to be there.

The suspension was easy to set up, with it feeling already in a good ballpark after the initial setup. Water bottles seem to drive a lot of bike design, but the fact that you can now take a water bottle inside the front triangle on a ride, and also some spares to boot, is a good thing and just makes the bike even more dependable for those wanting to leave the backpack at home.

This V4 Mega's slight loss in weight, improved climbing position, upped anti-squat and the new Fox shock make the bike into a rapid climber. It feels very direct and positive when climbing, and even when it gets bumpy while going up it's able to absorb to the impacts without having the feeling of a loss of speed or momentum. That gives the new bike the ability to cover ground incredibly well and get you to the start of the trail down with the sense of being quicker and a bit less tired.

On the way down, that old friend feeling is still there, just better. It is slightly more supple, but still with good predictability when you open up the taps. There's also some additional sprite in the bike's character compared to the previous version's more abundant liveliness at higher speeds and technicality of terrain.

As you look through the nips, tucks and additions all the way through the frame they all make sense and add to the already impressive package that the Mega offered. So far I've really enjoyed having the Mega back in the workshop and getting acquainted with its refined self. More time on the bike is of course needed for a long term review, but it's already a bike I want to put more miles in on and fire up the old friend conversation that finished with the previous Mega version.


2021 Nukeproof Mega
Eliot Heap's V4 Mega ready and waiting at the top of Morgins bike park in Switzerland.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Mega


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
180261 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
97857 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94131 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
69777 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58082 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
54224 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
52146 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51777 views

36 Comments

  • 10 0
 "Looks like an old friend that has been hitting the gym lately.....it feels familiar to jump on it" ..... hmm well, not sure how to Reactor on that....
  • 4 1
 I am interested in this bike and came here looking for some good information. But when I read a review with lines such as, "that old friend feeling is still there, just better" and, "it feels familiar jumping on it and that dependability of the old bike still feels to be there" I get absolutely no useful information. Please, with a review, do not assume the reader has read last years review. What I learned from this was that it has a place for a water bottle and it feels like a nicer version of the old version.
  • 2 0
 This isn't a full review of the bike, just a first ride impression, so I don't think you can expect much more than this.
Instead of complaining on pinkbike you can call Morgan at Trailside Kragerø and ask him when he gets the new Mega and book a test ride. Wink
  • 7 1
 Now sold out on chain reaction
  • 3 1
 ChainReaction probably had a stock of 2 to begin with, and no more coming in. Since merging with Wiggle the stock levels are shocking
  • 3 0
 @melonhead1145: More to do with Covid & Manufacturing Limitations all the Dealers are getting restricted Stock due to demand. So if you want one your best contacting a local dealer ( E.g. Bike & Spanner in Edinburgh ) to pre Order as CRC doesn't let you do that
  • 1 0
 Its bot even listed on CRC/Wiggle yet
  • 7 5
 3150€ for a nukeproof with such a cheap build kit? No thanks ^^ also 2100€ for the alu frame, wtf nukeproof? Now i really can just get something with a long history in good quality for the same price or even cheaper
  • 1 1
 I mean common, the kavenz vhp 16 frame was 2250 in pre sale ^^ and that is one completely different beast
  • 1 0
 I own a Mega from 09 and thought this could be interesting when seeing the title.

Nope - I´ll stick with my old havyass 26" Mega and safe a coin.
  • 1 0
 @Stokedonthis: yes you can have a cheaper frame, aluminium and carbon and also from a non direct sales brand. But then you’re just not as enduro.
  • 1 0
 Don‘t blame Nukeproof, they are just supplying a useless demand, cuz all those muppets (yes, I mean you, avg pb user) buying carbon just for looks.
So lots of cost for carbon tooling and development and no real volume for aluminium frames anymore > ca ching, high prices, no performance gain. Thank you, muppets, I hate you ;-)
  • 2 1
 Whoa, they shrunk the chainstays by quite a bit (~10mm on the 29'er), and they don't have longer chainstays for the larger sizes.

I didn't see that coming, as the Mega has always been on the long chainstay bandwagon, trying to keep the front/rear center balanced.
  • 1 0
 Glad to see that they fixed the somewhat akward sizing gap they had going on with the V3.

The old size Large was 15mm larger in reach than the Medium, but 45mm smaller than the XL. So this is a definite improvement. Plus there are way more size options now, which is also great.

I know its cliche to say it, but the geo looks really reminds me of the most recent Transition Sentinel (reach numbers across sizes, fixed chainstay length, very similar HTA, and STA), just with more travel.
  • 2 0
 1 degree slacker every year, then at some point the industry will be marketing steeper head angles for more pop and livelyness.
  • 3 0
 Over 2K euro for the alloy version! Window shopping for a new frameset but won't be buying here. Good luck...
  • 1 0
 Amazing how things have progressed. My 14 Nomad 3 was a large size with 438mm reach. Now a small is 435mm. That's a big shift! Looks like the ebike will have the exact same silhouette as this Mega.
  • 2 0
 There's no way the elite and the factory are both 5k that doesn't make any sense. Perhaps 4000...?
  • 2 0
 Why such a high BB on the 275? Thats got to be the highest BB of any 275 going. Can’t see that feeling very planted.
  • 3 0
 The price is insane high
  • 1 0
 The frame design at the BB is seriously ugly. Why does the factory come with Fox when Sam Hill runs RS?
  • 2 0
 That thing looks mega!!
  • 5 0
 It looks 5010
  • 1 0
 Good review. Good point for the prices in € $ and £ !
  • 1 0
 Nice. A battery fits right above the bottom bracket.
  • 1 0
 They really made an effort to put ugliest colors on those bikes...
  • 1 0
 Looks ripe for a motor ????
  • 3 3
 what happened with the GIGA?
  • 2 1
 Coming soon, I think closer to December I believe. I expect a 180/180 bike. Probably why they took the 180 fork off the Mega RS.
  • 1 2
 @melonhead1145: the initial release date were 7th of Oct for the Mega and 9th of Oct for the Giga. As we can all see, changes have been made. With a bit of luck, maybe we'll see the Giga this Friday. If not, well...probably sometime later this year or early spring 2021.
  • 1 0
 @melonhead1145: what's a Giga? Ebike?
  • 1 1
 Looks like a sessi....yeti.
  • 1 1
 Can't have an article without using the word kinematic.
  • 9 0
 can't have a bike without kinematics either... Smile
  • 1 0
 @Nukeproofinternational: Can't have a Nukeproof living in Canada Smile
  • 1 1
 Ebike coming soon then?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013882
Mobile Version of Website