First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB

Orbea has been working on this project for many years, so the launch of the new Rise is a big deal for them. The Rise is one of the first in a new breed of e-bikes that use a somewhat regular motor in a much lighter package, with a possible lowest total bike weight of only about 16.2kg / 35.64lbs. With 140mm of rear wheel travel and 29 inch wheels front and rear, the Rise caters to trail bike enthusiasts that are looking for some extra boost.



Utilizing a Shimano EP8 motor with a proprietary software setup that was developed closely with Orbea according to their specifications, the motor delivers 60Nm of maximum torque.



The Rise brings to mind Orbea's regular Occam trail bike, and the similarities are not a coincidence. Because of that likeness, I can't help myself but make some comparisons - mostly because you don't often get the chance to compare a regular bike to an e-bike directly.







Orbea Rise Details

• Intended use: trail

• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear wheel travel: 140mm

• OMR carbon frame

• 66°/65.5° head angle

• 77°/76.5° seat angle

• 445mm chainstays

• Frame weight (w/o shock, motor): 2,300g

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price: €5,999 (US $6,599) - €9,899 (US $10,499)

• Colors: Ice Green Ocean, Sap White/Green Fog, Coal Blue/Red Gold, MyO custom

