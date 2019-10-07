Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Review: Vitus Escarpe 29 VR

Oct 7, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

REVIEW
Vitus Escarpe 29 VR

WORDS: R. Cunningham
PHOTOS: Luca Cometti


Add Vitus to your short list of performance trail bikes. The brand belongs to Chain Reaction, the British online retailer that has become a global champion for cycling skinflints. Today we review the Vitus Escarpe 29 VR, which sells for $2,399 USD and delivers both a component selection and a level of performance that is far above its pay grade.

Start with a well-crafted aluminum chassis with all the essential long-low and slack numbers and a Horst-Link rear suspension. Add 29-inch wheels shod with Maxxis Minion WT EXO tires and a 12-speed SRAM Eagle NX drivetrain to make it go, then toss in SRAM Guide R brakes to make it stop.
Escarpe 29 VR Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 140mm rear / front
• Aluminum frame, 6061 alloy
• 66.5-degree head angle
• Reach: 432 to 492mm (450 size med)
• 450mm chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $2,399 USD
• Weight: 32 lb/14.54kg (size M, actual)
Chain Reaction

Suspension travel is 140 millimeters on both ends, powered by RockShox, while the cockpit is headlined by Nukeproof components. Add it all up and you get a contemporary trail bike that leaves little for an accomplished trail rider to desire, for about half of what you'd expect to pay for similar performance. More about that later.

bigquotesWhen I committed to reviewing trail bikes price under $3000 USD, I dreaded the prospect of giving up my membership to the super-bike-of-the-month club. Over three years ago, that meant clunking down technical trails behind dudes on dentist bikes. Today my story is much different.RC


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take




A seat tube tunnel allows the lower shock pivot to mount directly to the swingarm. Threaded bosses above the tunnel could be used to craft a mud guard to protect those bits. (Was it in the original plans?)

Construction and Features

Escarpe frames are welded from 6061 alloy aluminum with two-piece forgings reinforcing key stress areas like the bottom bracket/swingarm pivot junction and upper rocker link. Horst Link type dropouts help isolate braking from the suspension action. By far, though, it's the seat tube tunnel that draws the eye. This feature allows the lower shock mount to pivot on the swingarm, where concentrated stress can be disseminated through the sturdiest part of the chassis.

Vertically mounted, the shock is tucked well out of the way, so there will be plenty of room for a full-sized water bottle in the front triangle. The Escarpe's top tube dips very low, offering up good stand-over height - 28 inches (71cm) which is especially low for a 29er. Frame tubes are bent and manipulated to eliminate unsightly gussets wherever possible, which gives the bike a clean, unified look.

Welded features near the base of the seat tube restrict dropper seatpost insertion depth.
Formed tubes add strength and create space below the head tube to clear the fork crown.
Down tube cable and hose routing are not going to win any awards.

One potential trouble spot exists on the otherwise well-executed chassis. Vitus advertises there is room for tires up to 2.6-inch tires. That may be true, but the clearance over the top of the stock 2.4-inch rear tire is minimal. Escarpe sports 29 inch wheels, which eat up a lot of room behind the frame, but the Escarpe's chainstays are not short and yet there's less than a finger's width of clearance over the top of the seat stay bridge and a little more than that in the bottom bracket region. I'm sure the Brits understand mud clearance, so I'm going to ding Vitus for this oversight.

Geometry & Sizing

Vitus drew up numbers for the Escarpe, geometry that fit the modern trail bike definition, but stop short of the DH-biased geometry shared by most enduro sleds. Its 74.5-degree seat tube and 66.5-degree head tube angles are both one degree shy of my preference, but work well with this chassis. Reach starts at 432mm for the size small, then progresses upwards: 450mm for medium, 467mm for large, and 492mm for the X-large sizes.

Vitus Escarpe 29 VR geometry


Escarpe rear suspension is based upon the time-proven Horst Link configuration.


Suspension Design

Beginning with the suspension components, the Escarpe has 140 millimeters of wheel travel fore and aft, powered by a RockShox Revelation Charger RC fork and a trunnion-type Deluxe RT shock. Both are proven performers in the mid-price categories, with the trunnion damper's more effective negative spring representing a performance upgrade from its longstanding predecessor.

Unseen, but important to the Escarpe's excellent suspension action in chunky terrain is its rearward axle path. As the suspension compresses into the first 60 millimeters of its travel, the rear wheel swings back, deflecting away from the impact (see the axle path chart). According to present science, that action allows the rear wheel to accelerate more quickly when it contacts a substantial trail obstacle.

Graphs of the system's kinematics reveal an initial falling rate that fades away near the 30-percent sag point, followed by a gentle rising rate to the end of
The Revelation fork's Charger damper is aptly named.
the travel. Anti-squat values top out at 136 percent, so it should pedal well.

Bottom line is that the shock tune will largely determine the suspension action, especially towards the end-stroke. Riding the Escarpe, I discovered that 25-percent sag, not the usual 30, was the better starting point - with good small bump action, ample wheel travel on hand, and minimal bottoming.

Escarpe 29 VR leverage rates
Leverage curve (exaggerated) shows a falling rate to the sag point, then a mild rising rate.
Vitus Escarpe 29 VR axle path
Rearward axle path during the initial 60mm of suspension compression.
Vitus images


Components

Suspension highlights this component selection. The trunnion type Deluxe RT shock is a cut above the dampers we usually ride in the sub $3,000 trail bike club. The Revelation's Charger damper is a close second. What truly makes the Escarpe VR a value, however, it that its spec' hits well in every corner. The one fail that I'd hope would be addressed by now, however, is its wimpy 120mm-stroke dropper post. They must have missed the steep seat angle memo. "150 is the new definition of a short dropper."

Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $2399
Travel 140/140mm
Rear Shock RockShox Deluxe RT
Fork RockShox Revelation Charger RC 140mm
Headset Tapered
Cassette SRAM NX 12spd 11-50t
Crankarms SRAM NX 170mm 30t chainring
Chainguide MRP top guide
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB threaded
Pedals NA
Rear Derailleur SRAM Eagle NX
Chain SRAM NX
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods SRAM Eagle NX
Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm, 25mm rise
Stem Ascend 50mm
Grips Vitus lock-on
Brakes SRAM Guide R
Wheelset Custom
Hubs Novatec
Spokes 32 stainless
Rim WTB ST 129 aluminum
Tires Maxxis Minion (F): DHF 29x2.5 WT, EXO / (R) DHR II, 29x2.4 WT, EXO
Seat Nukeproof Neutron
Seatpost Descend dropper, 31.6mm x 120mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC






RIDING THE
Escarpe 29 VR


Until you get to 140 millimeters of wheel travel, setting up your shock and fork is one dimensional - it's either firm with little bottoming, or smooth with acceptable bottoming. Any action you take on one extreme negates most benefits of the other. At and above 140, however, you can work the suspension's mid-stroke with some degree of success. Get the mid-stroke right and the bike sets into the turns evenly and keeps the suspension at the correct ride height to maximize its useful travel. That miracle, however usually involves shuffling air-volume spacers - or high-speed damping adjustments that the Deluxe RT shock lacks

I say this because the Vitus, by design or otherwise, naturally remains stable in the sweet spot of its suspension travel. Initially, with the shock sag point at 30 percent the Vitus felt like it was asleep at the wheel. A little more pressure in the shock, though, and the bike woke right up. With the shock sagged at 25-percent (maybe a smidgen less) and the fork at 20 percent, with one click in on its compression dial, the Escarpe melted into the landscape. It was so easy to ride that it became my go-to bike for the second half of the summer season.



Climbing and acceleration: Starting with its weight: 32 pounds is not shameful, but the Escarpe is a heavy trail bike. That said, the feel at the pedals is as efficient as 32-pound bikes get - to the extent that long climbs were much better than survivable. It gets out of corners pretty quickly too. With anti-squat numbers near 135 percent, I'd say it has enough of the good stuff built into the kinematics to keep most riders eager when the time comes to turn on the hurt. Will you need the shock's climb switch? I doubt it. The upright position is so close to lockout that it's only useful on smooth surfaces and the Escarpe pedals well enough wide open that I was inclined to leave it there full time.

What it does best: Hop aboard this bike and you're going to be searching for the perfect corner. That ride-height stability keeps its chassis composed, so I could brake late and tuck into surprise turns. That stability, along with the combination of wide Maxxis tires and 29-inch wheels, help maintain grip and composure over all kinds of terrain. I anticipated that some of the Escarpe's turning magic came from a short-offset fork, but the lowers were marked 51mm - standard 29er fare. No matter, the steering feels balanced and light, and the chassis seems like it sets up for the corners on its own. Push it too hard and the tail end drifts until your speed comes back in check. Quite fun.


bigquotes...The steering feels balanced and light, and the chassis seems like it sets up for the corners on its own.

Technical riding: My Escarpment 29 felt invincible at trail speeds, and I learned to trust it and drop down mystery lines that defied its not-so-slack head tube angle. But, the superman effect faded as speeds and features reach a defined magnitude. Landing to flat will exhaust the rear suspension travel in a hurry and, as burly as the rear suspension seems to the eye, I could sense it flexing while I caromed through rocks and root balls. Negatives? To some riders, yes, but the chassis still feels trustworthy when push comes to shove, so I treated those moments as yellow lights - reminders that my speedster trail bike (or its pilot) had reached the redline.



Suspension action: Some of the composed feel of this bike at speed could be attributed to its axle path. Technical climbing also seemed to be easier with the Vitus's rear suspension. Back to back rides proved that the rear wheel of the Escarpe got up and over janky rocks and roots better than most bikes. The Vitus carried more momentum when pedaling through chop or picking my way through rock gardens with no defined lines. I would have insisted that chain growth - the negative aspect of its the rearward axle path - would have erased the improved roll-over of the suspension kinematics, but that did not seem to be the case. I would speculate that the resistance at the pedals that chain growth creates develops more smoothly with this suspension and thus is less apparent under power.


How does it compare? Marin Alpine Trail 7 vs. Vitus Escarpe 29 VR

Friends on bike
Marin Alpine Trail 7

Vitus Escarpe 29 VR

PB reviewed Marin's Alpine Trail 7 earlier this year, and it represents one of the best trail bikes we've ridden in the $3,000 category. The Vitus and Marin both have 29-inch wheels, Both are priced and positioned for identical customers - accomplished riders with limited resources who need a capable bike with contemporary geometry. Marin wins the geometry test with a steeper, 76-degree seat tube angle, a slacker, 65-degree head tube and shorter, 430-millimeter chainstays. Its wheel travel is greater as well. Vitus, however, spanks the Marin with a better shock and fork, which in this category, can override less than optimal numbers. Vitus also wins for component spec, with a proven Maxxis Minion DHR and DHF rubber, and a SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed transmission.

On the dirt, the Marin Alpine Trail 7 is much more composed at speed. The Vitus Escarpe VR, on the other hand, feels far more lively everywhere else, and pedals more efficiently. The winner then, is the bike that suits your needs. The Vitus is the better all-purpose trail bike, while the Marin is the better machine for aggressive riders who live for the downs. There is only one choice for penny pinchers, however. The Vitus is priced significantly lower ($2,749 vs $2,399), and has a better component selection.


Technical Report

Subtleties: Trail bikes from most reputable brands are hard to beat these days, so the details often define better and best. I liked the water bottle placement of the Escarpe and the low stand-over design of the front triangle. The cockpit feel was "pro" - with more than adequate reach, a good handlebar bend and firm, but comfortable touch points.

Dropper Post: I never was happy with the 120mm short-stroke dropper post. A bike this capable should not feel as if the saddle is chasing your tail down steep chutes. The minimum drop for a modern trail bike should be 150mm.

Braking: Guide R brakes are not on my most wanted list, but they get the job done, they modulate well and are certainly welcome at the $3,000 trail bike party.

Decent wheels: Same goes for the wheels. WTB's mid-width i29 rims enhance the geometry of the Maxxis tires, and their Novatec hubs are the most popular spinners in this price range for good reason.

Good shock I have often criticised RockShox's lower level Deluxe shocks for their indistinct damping and cheap feeling adjustment levers, but the trunnion-type Deluxe shocks have been excellent performers so far. The missing link in the affordable trail bike chain is finally being addressed.




Who Rides the Vitus Escarpe 29 VR?

Vitus redefines the basic mountain bike with the Escarpe 29. Its component selection reads like a wish list, and on the trail, its 29-inch wheels, 140 millimeters of suspension travel and composed, confidence-inspiring handling will encourage any level of rider to go faster and farther. If you need a burly enduro machine, this isn't your best choice. Escarpe 29 is the ready for anything bike that you'd grab to mix it up with your riding group on weekends and for anything that smells like an adventure.


Pros

+ Efficient and confidence inspiring chassis
+ Impressive component selection for the price

Cons

- 32 pounds is a bit much
- Rear triangle could be stiffer



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesDisclosure: When I committed to reviewing trail bikes price under $3,000 USD, I dreaded the prospect of giving up my membership to the super-bike-of-the-month club. Over three years ago, that meant clunking down technical trails behind dudes on dentist bikes. Today my story is much different. Vitus joins a handful of visionary bike makers who have nearly bridged the performance gap between elite-level trail bikes and the ones that enthusiast level riders can actually afford. The Escarpe 29 VR expresses that equation quite well. RC




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Trail Bikes Vitus


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
85447 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
82221 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
75298 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
61096 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
60794 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
52284 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
49409 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
45701 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice review, spent quite some time hesitating between this and the Occam TR 19. Glad to see it was probably a bit too much for my riding there (or not :-).Keep up the reviews of "affordable" bike.
  • 1 1
 Sounds good to me !!

Good review ????????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018442
Mobile Version of Website