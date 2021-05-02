Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable

May 3, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP

Hardtail Round Table


The five bikes that ended up in the hardtail category of our latest Field Test on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia all had precisely zero millimetres of rear travel, paired with fork lengths that ranged from 100mm on the racey BMC Two Stroke up to 140mm on the Canyon Stoic and Rocky Mountain Growler. The Norco Fluid HT and the Vitus Sentier sat in the middle, with 120mm and 130mm forks respectively.

As you may have noticed, we’re looking at some pretty different bikes here, and there's also almost $500 that separates the Stoic and the Growler. That might not be a deal breaker when you’re looking at $10,000 dream machines, but it’s a huge chunk of change when you’re looking at your first mountain bike and you’re not even sure if you’re going to like the sport.

Since it’s the least expensive of the bunch, let’s start with the Canyon Stoic. It gets you out there and the ride quality is impressive, but there’s obviously room to upgrade. You’ll probably want to add a dropper post and a wider range cassette, but you can have a ton of fun on this bike right out of the box which is impressive. Even with those upgrades, the direct-to-consumer bike is still going to come in at less than the others.

Next up, we have two bikes here that look pretty similar on paper, the Norco Fluid and the Vitus Sentier. The Vitus offers a bit more in terms of suspension performance and a more planted feel on the descents, but the Norco has the edge on the climbs and is available to purchase in a shop which will definitely appeal to some riders who want to sit on the bike before they buy it and have a go-to shop for service and future upgrades. If this is your first mountain bike, going down to a shop to pedal it around first is a huge plus for some people.

For the person who wants to do the odd cross-country race, the BMC will get you to the top of the climbs the fastest. It has a bar mounted lockout, no dropper post, and an aggressive climbing position with that long stem… This thing is looking for some lycra!

If you'd rather not see Levy and I don our lycra again, let’s take a look at the bike that's pretty much the opposite of the BMC, the Rocky Mountain Growler. It was the hardtail that surprised both Mike Levy by how much fun it was to ride. It’s the most capable on the descents and if that's the most important part of your ride, you'll want the Growler on your side.

Overall, the BMC is the best bike for someone who just wants to get into cross-country racing, the Canyon Stoic would be an awesome choice as your first bike, and if you want to get sendy on the descents, the Rocky Mountain Growler is the most capable of the bunch on the descents.

Stay tuned for our five full-suspension review videos an another roundtable video that compares them all.

Norco Fluid HT 1
• Fork travel: 120mm
• Wheel size: 27.5" & 29"
• Frame construction: aluminum
• Head angle: 66.5 degrees
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Reach: 440mm (medium)
• Sizes: XS-S-M (27.5") & M-L-XL (29")
• Weight: 31 lbs / 14.1 kg
• Price: $1,499 USD
• More info: www.norco.com
BMC Two Stroke AL ONE
• Fork travel: 100mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: aluminum
• Head angle: 67 degrees
• Chainstay length: 425mm
• Reach: 445mm (medium)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 27.75 lb / 12.6 kg
• Price: $1,599 USD
• More info: www.bmc-switzerland.com

Vitus Sentier 29 VR
• Fork travel: 130mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: aluminum
• Head angle: 66.5-degrees
• Chainstay length: 439mm
• Reach: 428mm (medium)
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Weight: 30.2 lb / 13.7 kg
• Price: $1,449 USD
• More info: www.vitusbikes.com
Canyon Stoic 3
• Fork travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: Aluminum
• Head angle: 65-degrees
• Chainstay length: 428mm
• Reach: 455mm (medium)
• Sizes: 2XS - XL
• Weight: 32.2 lbs / 14.6 kg
• Price: $1,199 USD
• More info: www.canyon.com

Rocky Mountain Growler 40
• Fork travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: aluminum
• Head angle: 64 degrees
• Chainstay length: 435mm
• Reach: 440mm (medium)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Weight: 31.2 lbs / 14.2 kg
• Price: $1,699 USD
• More info: www.bikes.com

Which of these five bikes would you most like to try?







The 2021 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Toyota.



Video: Jason Lucas, Max Barron
Editing: Tom Richards

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Trip Pinkbike Originals Hardtails Bmc Canyon Norco Rocky Mountain Vitus Mike Levy Sarah Moore


12 Comments

  • 9 0
 As I got passed multiple times on the climbs yesterday while riding a 170 coil Capra by someone on that very orange BMC, I would like to give that a crack as a switch up bike
  • 3 0
 Wish I could pick 2 to try, would love to growler for descent but really curious about trying the bmc to see how faster is it on climbs.
  • 3 0
 I do think that people in Europe will choose differently because of accessibility than for example North America.
  • 3 2
 It would have been nice to have a more varied bike list. Like, the Vitus and Norco seem very similar. Would have been interesting to throw in some outlier bikes, like a 29+ bike.
  • 5 2
 I'd prefer a quality steel frame over any of them.
  • 1 0
 Same, unfortunately there aren't many (or any) steel "value" hardtails out there.
  • 1 0
 Uhhhh my frame cost twice as much as the canyon, and it was on sale.

***disclaimer***
If you are looking to get it mountain biking, the above sentence will be you in 5 years
  • 3 0
 well written article
  • 1 0
 could you please center the bar in the stem on the Rocky Mountain- HORRIBLE!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



