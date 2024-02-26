Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Canyon Sender

Four years ago we were busy analyzing photos shot on a potato
of Tahnee Seagrave's prototype Canyon Sender, and here we are again with an early look at what's likely the next iteration of that downhill machine.
This time around, the photo aren't as blurry, but the increasingly ubiquitous bike diaper is in place, shielding the exact suspension design from view. One thing is clear, though – the bike looks to use a high pivot suspension layout, with the idler pulley located above the front chainring, just behind the center of the bottom bracket. It also appears that there's a bearing around the rear axle, a departure from the Horst Link layout used on the current Sender.
Rather than being a rough aluminum prototype, the bits of the bike that are exposed are carbon fiber, suggesting that this will be unveiled sooner than later, at least underneath Canyon's World Cup racers. The World Cup kicks off at Fort William on May 3rd, so hopefully we'll be able to get the full scoop by the time racing begins. It'll be interesting to see if Canyon has integrated their KIS steering stabilizer system into the frame, since last year we saw Troy Brosnan using the spring-loaded device zip-tied to his top tube.
It's also worth mentioning that this new bike has an idler and
and O-Chain active spider, which theoretically shouldn't be required, since the idler eliminates the influence of chain growth, the issue that the O-Chain was designed to deal with in the first place. Maybe there's a secondary benefit to the device, but more than likely the team wanted the build to remain sponsor-correct.