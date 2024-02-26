Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Canyon Sender

Feb 26, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Four years ago we were busy analyzing photos shot on a potato of Tahnee Seagrave's prototype Canyon Sender, and here we are again with an early look at what's likely the next iteration of that downhill machine.

This time around, the photo aren't as blurry, but the increasingly ubiquitous bike diaper is in place, shielding the exact suspension design from view. One thing is clear, though – the bike looks to use a high pivot suspension layout, with the idler pulley located above the front chainring, just behind the center of the bottom bracket. It also appears that there's a bearing around the rear axle, a departure from the Horst Link layout used on the current Sender.

photo

Rather than being a rough aluminum prototype, the bits of the bike that are exposed are carbon fiber, suggesting that this will be unveiled sooner than later, at least underneath Canyon's World Cup racers. The World Cup kicks off at Fort William on May 3rd, so hopefully we'll be able to get the full scoop by the time racing begins. It'll be interesting to see if Canyon has integrated their KIS steering stabilizer system into the frame, since last year we saw Troy Brosnan using the spring-loaded device zip-tied to his top tube.

It's also worth mentioning that this new bike has an idler and and O-Chain active spider, which theoretically shouldn't be required, since the idler eliminates the influence of chain growth, the issue that the O-Chain was designed to deal with in the first place. Maybe there's a secondary benefit to the device, but more than likely the team wanted the build to remain sponsor-correct.


Data acquisition and steering damper on Troy Brosnan s Canyon.
Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender in 2023.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Canyon Canyon Sender


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,709 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
97484 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
72590 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
55480 views
First Ride: Cannondale Moterra SL eMTB - Full Power Without the Weight
47040 views
Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes - Clones or Contenders?
46665 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
46489 views
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
44235 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Spectral CF - Evolution Not Revolution
38635 views

36 Comments
  • 28 0
 is that lizard skins new frame protection?
  • 5 0
 Durex actually.
  • 4 0
 boil in the bag
  • 1 0
 Could be a new line for Tena?
  • 11 0
 is it just me, or does it look like the chain/seat stay has a pivot concentric to the axle?
  • 3 0
 Looks like it to me, and if that is the case, that would be a much bigger change than a high pivot and idler
  • 9 3
 Yes.......and it looks like a Session
  • 5 3
 You betcha, looks like a Session
  • 2 0
 @eae903: Does that matter that much? The pivot was already quite close to rear axle. Now it becomes a single pivot with a linkage driven shock and a floating rear brake in one, just like Trek and Devinci have been doing for a while already. But doubt it would do much compared to shifting any of the other linkage pivots an equal amount. And we'd probably wouldn't notice if they'd do that (and not only because of the wrap).
  • 1 0
 @vinay: It is still a shift from a virtual pivot that changes location throughout the travel to a single fixed pivot point. In my opinion that is pretty significant, it will change the wheel path, make it a consistent arc instead of something that changes through the travel, and change how they adjust the leverage ratio. That is, if there aren't any sneaky links behind the curtain.
  • 6 1
 That's not an o-chain, it's the new Saint 2x crankset. And the idler pulley moves in and out via Di2-actuated hydraulic piston to shift the chain like a front derailleur, but while simultaneously eliminating dropped chains and allowing for the rearward axle path that Canyon's racers demand. You heard it here first.
  • 4 0
 Has anybody tried an o chain on a hardtail? Is it just a stupid idea, or might it have some benefits?
  • 20 1
 It will help reduce pedal kickback when your chainstay snaps
  • 1 0
 It will dampen chainslap so it maybe actually just work Big Grin damn now I should test if the hardtail without chain rides better than one with
  • 2 0
 Doesn´t really make sense. The idea of the o chain is to help decouple the suspension movement from the chain. This is a problem because the chainstay effectively lengthens when compressing the rear end, which pulls on the chain, which can´t move easily because your weight already pulls on one side and the wheel is dragged by the other. So the way for the force to go is either pulling you back or turning the wheel - or if present compress the o chain. As there is no rear suspension to compress on a hardtail, the chainstay length stays the same and this force isn´t there in the first place. Maybe it would still feel different to not running one, but it´s original purpose just isn´t applicable
  • 2 0
 You can fakie for a fraction of a second before having to back pedal.
  • 6 2
 Looks like a Demo
  • 4 2
 Nope, looks like a session!
  • 1 0
 Is that an o-chain? I'm not convinced it is. At least not as they currently look
  • 2 2
 Definitely an ochain but without any logos. Weird choice if they're speccing it just for sponsorship agreement, because it's useless with a high pivot...
  • 2 0
 bike covers, so hot right now
  • 1 0
 Because they are thermal?
  • 2 0
 Potatoes must have evolved a lot the last years!
  • 1 0
 Look like floating brake to me ..sick u can seen the shape threw the sleeve if u zoom in looks nice
  • 1 0
 Looked like a prototype for Canyon's entry into the new enduro/bike packing category
  • 2 1
 Did Treks ABP patent run out?
  • 1 0
 Never understood that patent, Orbea, Merida, any DW Split Pivot Bikes, and others all used the concentric axle pivot, don't know what really made them different.
  • 2 0
 @eae903: Trek's ABP patent covers "a concentric pivot in combination with much more sophisticated and varied types of rear suspension designs". Based on that, it seems like the Trek patent covers certain suspension designs + a concentric pivot. As far as Split Pivot is concerned, per Bike Radar, "in the US government’s eyes, that Trek and Weagle developed their similar systems separately, rather than one copying the other... they're legally allowed to co-exist."
  • 1 0
 That is a ginormous chain ring. Is it more than 36T?
  • 1 0
 count the teeth and report back.
  • 2 0
 I mean, just use yours and 3 buddies fingers to count them... I'll give you a hint... Its between 37 and 39.
  • 1 0
 @workingclasswhore: I tried and seemed like it was 38 or 40. It is hard to keep track.
  • 1 1
 I spotted them first. The all new scratch free stanchions from Fox.
  • 1 0
 Where you see that? All those are just standard Kashima
  • 1 0
 6 bar?
  • 1 1
 Looks like a session







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024837
Mobile Version of Website