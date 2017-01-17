PRESS RELEASES

Old Rampage Site For Sale For Oil and Gas

Jan 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
In an unexpected and surprising announcement, a proposal out of the St. George office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the United States has come to light, offering the sale of two oil and gas leases on parcels of land that include the original Rampage event site.

Cam McCaul 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah

Local residents are concerned about the proposal, given its proximity to the town of Virgin and of course, Zion National Park, which sees over four million visiting tourists every year who arrive to take in the unique landscape.

Former Chairman of the Virgin Planning and Zoning Commission and a town resident, Steve Masefield, said in a discussion with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, “drilling on these leases would not only degrade the scenic vistas enjoyed by visitors driving to Zion. Nearby rural neighborhoods would be devastated by industrial smells, noise, lighting, and traffic. Our water—and the water used by communities downstream—could be polluted.”

Red Bull Rampage site - Image from SUWA provided photography.

Louise Excell, a lifetime resident and former owner of several tourism and hospitality businesses said that she, “cannot imagine how visitors will feel as they discover pump jacks and flares from oil and gas drilling are visible from both inside and outside the park. Not only will the sight be jarring for visitors and residents, but other important natural resources and quality of life will be affected, including diminished air quality, loss of natural soundscapes, and night skies.”

The original Rampage site is the location of a number of ground-breaking milestones in the world of mountain bikes, more recently including the year that Kyle Strait took his second win of the event, Cam Zink flipped off the Oakley sender drop, and Kelly McGarry's canyon gap flip. It was the location that first launched the sport in front of millions of people the world over. The site also includes the popular Flying Monkey trail, and if this sale were to go through that trail as well as all others in the area will be lost.

Kyle Strait's 2013 Winning Run


Cam Zink's 2013 Podium Run



Kelly McGarry's 2013 Podium Run


There is a 30 day comment period open to the public, through February 10, 2017, for those that wish to voice their opposition to the proposal. More information for this can be found here. The sale of the lease is scheduled for June 2017.
38 Comments

  • + 22
 All because of E-bikes. A guy was spotted running a Haibike on Di2. He tried the Canyon gap, had waaay too little speed and did a dead sailor head first into the bottom of the chasm. Fckr went into the ground like a fricking dart. When they started digging him up they found oil...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 this^
his Di2 wasnt set up properly and it downshifted on the run up
[Reply]
  • + 5
 i wish i could be as drunk as you seem to be all the time waki.
[Reply]
  • + 12
 Shocking it can even be considered next to a national park. I went to Zion a few years back, its proper unspoilt land it seems the government only cares for industry in the US these days screw everything and everyone else.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 It's not govt it's you... And you should care about and know about industry
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This is the reality of where energy comes from. Unspoilt land gets spoiled every day to keep up with the demand our consumption of energy creates. Did you fly there?
[Reply]
  • + 7
 The land is suitable for oil and gas only, mtn biking does too much damage.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 step up to the plate red bull, this site has made you millions of dollars, time to reinvest that $
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Has it made them millions?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 extremely vague. will read news article. Is there abundant oil and gas on the sites? How does this affect mountain biking?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 oh lovely. they talk about bugs, owls but don't mention water table quality. Is that because they are allowing for fracking by not saying fracking or anything to do with below ground activities?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 We reached out to them for comment and the PR person we spoke with didn't know off hand. We'll update with any further information, as we receive it.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Maybe it's a subtle hint for a loaded pinkbiker to buy it and create a super-bike park?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The pdf in the link has the complete report. It looks similar to a proposal for oil/gas drilling in Moab that popped up last year, just without precise locations for the drilling. If approved, this will make available over 600,000 acres for various types of drilling so an oil well could pop up anywhere in that area. Maybe next to Zion national park, maybe on top of the oakley sender.

What does drilling look like? It starts with a drill pad which is 3 or more acres that are cleared and flattened for all of the equipment to be installed. It also includes a road to get all of the heavy equipment to and from the pad and pipeline construction for the oil. The pad operates for a few decades or until it becomes unprofitable. At that time the oil company reclaims the land which means removing equipment, capping the well, and redistributing the topsoil they removed to make the well.

What happens if they go bankrupt? Will the topography match what was there before? Maybe your kids can answer that. One more interesting note from the report: "Primitive recreational opportunities in this area include, but are not limited to hiking, backpacking, horseback riding, off-trail exploration, photography, sightseeing, bird watching, and hunting."

They didn't freaking include mountainbiking!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Funny how when someone want to build a track, they get all sorts of hassles from EPA etc, yet when they want to dig the entire place up for resources all the BS the track builders had to go through just doesn't seem important to the EPA anymore...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Article error: Original Rampage site? Old Rampage site? Sounds like they are talking about the 2nd Rampage site. Some serious confusion from PB staff on the worlds most glorious sporting event.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Horrible! I really hope this doesn't happen! ...But with the next person about to take office my faith isn't very high..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The original rampage site is on the other side of the highway.. all photos and videos are not from the original site.. clarity?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 the only thing that should be taken from the ground are the nugs!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Shit...good luck to those who will fight this. oil will get their damn liquid cash; reference standing rock.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 what a bummer
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The locals have to fight for the good of their waters...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 And gripe about higher nrg/fuel bills... How are the pumps that move the water even powered? Positive vibes?
[Reply]
  • - 1
 That sucks. If there is any oil or gas on the property then its a ticking time bomb before it is exploited. That's the way the world works unfortunately.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 ...."exploited" to heat your home and fill your gas tank.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Trump
[Reply]
  • + 7
 f*ckin Trump.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 @TamKid: Mother f*cking trump
[Reply]
  • - 1
 GOP.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Not trump... You and erryone else. You are alive because of fossil fuels. Your bike would not. Exist without fossil fuels. How do you get to the trails? How do you heat your home?? What is the device that you used to post your message made out of. It is unfortunate that the old ramp site is for sale.. But you could buy it... I am so sick of humans ignorantley scrutinizing industry while ignoring that we cannot and do not want to go back to the dark ages.. No politician is responsible for these false sins that we now so blindly believe are sins... I love mountain biking.. I know that it would not be possible without mines fossil fuel factories pollution and ah jobs... It is hypocritical to say you want these things to end while blindly enjoying them
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @jimbdunning He isn't in office yet idiot . I didn't vote for him, but lame comment
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Maybe the putrid capitalism.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @TamKid: i am interested to know why you think this is Trumps fault?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @torero: Capitalism created the bike and all the components you are riding, the computer and/or cell phone you are using to access this website, the website you are po, the internet (as well know it today) you are using to access it, etc etc.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @racer216: I'd blame the GOP and the local government in Utah. Those people don't give a shit about anything other than making a quick buck.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 'Murican progress
[Reply]
  • - 3
 Vote for a trump , you're all fucked
[Reply]

