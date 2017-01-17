Old Rampage Site For Sale For Oil and Gas

In an unexpected and surprising announcement, a proposal out of the St. George office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the United States has come to light, offering the sale of two oil and gas leases on parcels of land that include the original Rampage event site.
Local residents are concerned about the proposal, given its proximity to the town of Virgin and of course, Zion National Park, which sees over four million visiting tourists every year who arrive to take in the unique landscape.
Former Chairman of the Virgin Planning and Zoning Commission and a town resident, Steve Masefield, said in a discussion with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, “drilling on these leases would not only degrade the scenic vistas enjoyed by visitors driving to Zion. Nearby rural neighborhoods would be devastated by industrial smells, noise, lighting, and traffic. Our water—and the water used by communities downstream—could be polluted.”
Louise Excell, a lifetime resident and former owner of several tourism and hospitality businesses said that she, “cannot imagine how visitors will feel as they discover pump jacks and flares from oil and gas drilling are visible from both inside and outside the park. Not only will the sight be jarring for visitors and residents, but other important natural resources and quality of life will be affected, including diminished air quality, loss of natural soundscapes, and night skies.”
The original Rampage site is the location of a number of ground-breaking milestones in the world of mountain bikes, more recently including the year that Kyle Strait took his second win of the event, Cam Zink flipped off the Oakley sender drop, and Kelly McGarry's canyon gap flip. It was the location that first launched the sport in front of millions of people the world over. The site also includes the popular Flying Monkey trail, and if this sale were to go through that trail as well as all others in the area will be lost.
Kyle Strait's 2013 Winning Run
Cam Zink's 2013 Podium Run
Kelly McGarry's 2013 Podium Run
There is a 30 day comment period open to the public, through February 10, 2017, for those that wish to voice their opposition to the proposal. More information for this can be found here. The sale of the lease is scheduled for June 2017.
What does drilling look like? It starts with a drill pad which is 3 or more acres that are cleared and flattened for all of the equipment to be installed. It also includes a road to get all of the heavy equipment to and from the pad and pipeline construction for the oil. The pad operates for a few decades or until it becomes unprofitable. At that time the oil company reclaims the land which means removing equipment, capping the well, and redistributing the topsoil they removed to make the well.
What happens if they go bankrupt? Will the topography match what was there before? Maybe your kids can answer that. One more interesting note from the report: "Primitive recreational opportunities in this area include, but are not limited to hiking, backpacking, horseback riding, off-trail exploration, photography, sightseeing, bird watching, and hunting."
They didn't freaking include mountainbiking!!!
