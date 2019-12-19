2019 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner

Dec 19, 2019
The modern mountain bike has evolved dramatically over the last decade, thanks to innovations like dropper posts, 1x drivetrains, and improved geometry. The evolution doesn't show any signs of slowing down either - there's still plenty of room for improvement and refinement.

This year's nominees for Innovation of the Year included a clever coil spring rate adjuster, a futuristic XC race bike, compliant carbon wheels, and a wireless electronic drivetrain. All of those products have the potential to advance the sport in their own way, but it was SRAM's AXS component group that takes the win.




2019 Innovation of the Year


SRAM's AXS Components

The future is wireless.


The concept of an electronic drivetrain isn't entirely new - early attempts took place from several manufacturers back in the 1990s, but it wasn't until the introduction of Shimano's Di2 drivetrain in 2014 that there was a viable option for mountain bikers. There was one issue, though; Di2 still had a wire running from the shifter to the derailleur. That meant that setup wasn't any easier (and it often actually took longer) than installing a drivetrain with 'regular' cable and housing.

In 2016 SRAM launched their wireless road gruppo, SRAM Red eTap, and it wasn't long before speculation began about when that technology would make it over to the mountain bike world. The rumor mill kicked into high gear when prototypes popped up in late 2018 on the bikes of various athletes, and then the group was finally launched to the public in early 2019.

As it turns out, it was worth the wait. The shifting is instant and impeccable, and the same goes for the action of the wireless dropper post - there's no delay between when the lever is pushed and the derailleur moves or the dropper can be lowered. As for setup, that's just about instant as well. There's no need to fuss with cables and housing; just bolt on the derailleur and shifter, install the battery, push a couple buttons and you're ready to go.
RockShox Reverb AXS review
With AXS, dropper post installation takes a matter of seconds.

There was a lot riding on the launch of AXS - a glitchy interface or poor performance could have stalled it at the starting line, but after nine months of near-constant use our original test parts are still going strong. Yes, the shape of the shifter paddle could stand a little more refinement, and the price is still situated up in the stratosphere, at least for now, but as far as overall execution goes, SRAM nailed it the first time around. The future is wireless, and the launch of AXS has put SRAM right at the front of the pack.

The 2019 Pinkbike Award for Innovation of the Year goes to SRAM's AXS components.





 Imo thats a solution to a problem that wasnt really a problem..
 The same could be, and has been said for many things about bikes. Derailleurs: who really needs shifting, if you can just push harder? Mountain bikes: you could simply stay on the road, that is what it is made for. Suspension forks. Rear suspension. Dropper posts.
The question is not whether the old situation was a problem. The question is whether it is better with this solution. Pinkbike seems to think that it is.
 @ak-77: sorry but your suggestion is basically every idea is a good idea. People need shifting. That provided actual benefits. This? This simply does the same thing differently while risking being less reliable for more aggressive and crash prone riding
 @dirtenistderwahnsinn : yes it was a solution to answer internal routing, though the problem remains for brake lines. I would put as innovation of the year: external cable routing!
 You're confusing solution with progressive innovation. SRAM got rid of the cables, just like when someone decided to get rid of tubes...
 You could say the same thing about hydraulic vs cable actuated though
 @priest55: tubes got punctures, and that's why we got rid of them. OK, so you're gonna tell me "cable break" yep, though it's not happened to me in years. When is that last time you had a problem with one device refusing to communicate with another via bluetooth or ANT+? It did happen to me several times just this year. Not excited to have to look for a firmware update in order to be able to go for a ride and realize the update failed and I have to make a hard reset and re-synchronize everything. This kind of thing will happen.
Wireless sounds cool but it's substituting a problem with another one. Not really a solution for me.
 @EnduroManiac: No tyres get punctures, and we found a better way to run them. Tubes weren't necessarily a 'problem', someone just decided to innovate and progress the sport. Cable run drivetrains aren't a 'problem', pretty much everyone still runs them, me included. But an electronic drivetrain is a progression to the sport, not a solution to a problem.

A firmware update isn't going to prevent you from riding any more or less than setting the correct pressures for your tires is...
 So the future is charging and changing batteries constantly, sounds like we just went back to the chuffin 80's again!
  • 4 0
 Wait didn't Sram already do the same thing for road bikes? My money was on the coil spring rate adjuster cause its new and specfific to MTBing
  • 5 0
 I still prefer the unplugged version...
  • 3 0
 I need an app to change gears but my phone just crashed
 @JimmyWeir: you don’t need the app to shift.
 @JimmyWeir: even if you did, it’s not SRAMs fault you have a **** phone...
 @tomhoward379: #christmasburn
 And the winner goes to SRAM...For making the most expensive drivetrain which is not really needed but gets peoples money! Sure this should have gone to something that fixes everyones problem or a new product that is engineered differently?

Shimano brought out the XTR electronic shifting years ago, there's no difference.
 so don't buy the drivetrain, don't buy the S-Works enduro, don't buy carbon rims, don't buy Trickstuff brakes, don't buy a Ferrari, don't buy a Yacht...
  • 4 1
 An electrifying decision.
 I am shocked!
 I think there's gonna be some resistance against this decision...
 I bet on new rear axle for 2020
 *front axle for 2021 : 20x110 Boost on all forks expect XC ones.
 I'm betting 2020 will be "zero pedal mountain bikes" with electric motors and no cranks (but we'll never call them motorcycles because that would be insensitive).
  • 2 0
 I think it should have gone to Rev Grips innovation for getting £100 out of people for Grips!
 If it means the difference between riding with and without pain then what's the issue?
 I thought this "advancement's" chances were remote.
 None of the nominees really excite me. I'm probably not going to spend money on either one of them.
 So what's innovative about it? Cmon it is 2019, electrical shifting, seat post is it new? Seriously?
 Sprindex got robbed
 No thanks

