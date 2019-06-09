Live Updates: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

The Junior results are in see who came out on top in Leogang. Stay tuned for live updates from the Elite racing as they come in from Austria.
Junior Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:23.950
2nd. Kye A'Hern: +1.963
3rd. Matteo Iniguez: +3.125
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +4.118
5th. Patrick Laffey: +4.829
Junior Women
1st. Vali Holl: 3:49.363
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +18.749
3rd. Mille Johnset: +19.266
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +36.342
5th. Mckenna Merten: +46.507
Junior Men
2:00 am PDT The Elite Women will be on track from 3:30 am PDT // 12:30 CEST // 11:30 am BST // 22:30 NZST // 20:30 AEST
Junior Women
