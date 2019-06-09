Live Updates: Leogang DH World Cup 2019



Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:23.950

2nd. Kye A'Hern: +1.963

3rd. Matteo Iniguez: +3.125

4th. Jamie Edmondson: +4.118

5th. Patrick Laffey: +4.829





Junior Women



1st. Vali Holl: 3:49.363

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +18.749

3rd. Mille Johnset: +19.266

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +36.342

5th. Mckenna Merten: +46.507





Live Race Updates:



2:00 am PDT The Elite Women will be on track from 3:30 am PDT // 12:30 CEST // 11:30 am BST // 22:30 NZST // 20:30 AEST





