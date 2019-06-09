RACING

Live Updates: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 9, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Having Mitch Ropelato back between the World Cup downhill tapes is great news for the photographers on the hill.

The Junior results are in see who came out on top in Leogang. Stay tuned for live updates from the Elite racing as they come in from Austria.


Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:23.950
2nd. Kye A'Hern: +1.963
3rd. Matteo Iniguez: +3.125
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +4.118
5th. Patrick Laffey: +4.829


Junior Women

1st. Vali Holl: 3:49.363
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +18.749
3rd. Mille Johnset: +19.266
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +36.342
5th. Mckenna Merten: +46.507


Live Race Updates:

2:00 am PDT The Elite Women will be on track from 3:30 am PDT // 12:30 CEST // 11:30 am BST // 22:30 NZST // 20:30 AEST


Full Results
Junior Men


Junior Women



Leogang

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Vali Höll must have read the comments about Anna Newkirk closing in on her after last weekend
  • + 1
 Well, its her playground aswell. That might help Wink
  • + 1
 @jodek: she said in a video she never rides there. That could have just been mind games though.
  • + 1
 She had a crash as Fort Bill though
  • + 1
 Vali Höll taking the win with a 18 seconds gap to the 2nd fastest rider. That's twice the gap between the 1st and 60th riders in elite men qualis.

Post a Comment



