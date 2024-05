Jesse Melamed & Jack Menzies' Canyon Bikes Stolen from Team Van Just Outside of Vienna

Jesse Melamed raced his bike to 6th place in Finale Ligure, despite a crash on Stage 2.

Jesse Melamed and Jack Menzies' Canyon Strive race bikes and spare bikes were stolen out of their team van near Vienna, Austria last night. A shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, Cyklopoint , an hour's drive from Vienna spotted one of them today and alerted the team, but as of yet they have not been able to recover them.Luckily, it sounds like Canyon and the team's other partners will be able to get bikes for Melamed and Menzies to ride by Thursday ahead of the next round of the EDR World Cup in Poland, but they would still love to recover these bikes if possible so urge anyone in the Bratislava area to keep an eye out for them.This news comes just a week after we posted that the Frameworks bikes were stolen out of their team van in the UK.