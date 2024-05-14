Jesse Melamed & Jack Menzies' Canyon Bikes Stolen from Team Van Just Outside of Vienna

May 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Jesse Melamed and Jack Menzies' Canyon Strive race bikes and spare bikes were stolen out of their team van near Vienna, Austria last night. A shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, Cyklopoint, an hour's drive from Vienna spotted one of them today and alerted the team, but as of yet they have not been able to recover them.

Luckily, it sounds like Canyon and the team's other partners will be able to get bikes for Melamed and Menzies to ride by Thursday ahead of the next round of the EDR World Cup in Poland, but they would still love to recover these bikes if possible so urge anyone in the Bratislava area to keep an eye out for them.

This news comes just a week after we posted that the Frameworks bikes were stolen out of their team van in the UK.

photo
photo
photo

Jesse Melamed charging on Stage 3
Jesse Melamed raced his bike to 6th place in Finale Ligure, despite a crash on Stage 2.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Canyon Jack Menzies Jesse Melamed


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,380 articles
Report
54 Comments
  • 46 1
 Easy to say why TF were the bikes in the van?? But, we should be able to leave our stuff places, and not worry about it. We're trying to live in a society here people!! lol
  • 22 4
 You have too much faith in humanity... people suck and you need to act accordingly.
  • 5 1
 Guessing you are not from a big city? We should be able to do a lot of things we cant....
  • 20 6
 @millsr4: Most people are actually alright when they have their basic needs met. Obviously some people are just dickheads but the growing inequality in western society is definitely going to fuel crime, particularly in low income or urban areas
  • 3 1
 I guess the point is more that we need more condolences and actioned support, and less self-righteous "told-you-so" when something goes bad for someone.
  • 2 0
 @hgardner: Individuals on a personal level can be much more than alright but when you are talking about the masses it's a different story. If you have thousands of dollars of bikes that your career depends on and you are traveling with through an unfamiliar area, I don't think you should count on others respecting your property and being good people...
  • 2 0
 We should, but we can't. To be honest it's getting a bit absurd that these crews think they can drive around in giant billboards advertising what's inside and expect everything to be left alone. It's lame and it's wrong, but at this point there's not really a good excuse for having it happen. When I travel with my bike, I assume 100% of the time someone is going to steal my bike if I don't protect it and plan accordingly. Always assuming the worst possible outcome is the only way to make sure you never get the gut punch of a stolen bike.
  • 30 11
 STOP LEAVING BIKES IN VANS
  • 68 22
 Stop victim blaming.
  • 18 8
 @flattoflat: LOL - he's not victim blaming any more than saying it's not a good idea to leave your wallet in a crowded restaurant and expecting what?
  • 15 3
 @RadBartTaylor: assuming van was locked it is not a good comparison.
  • 4 1
 @fabwizard: Locks are made for honest people.
  • 6 2
 @fabwizard: WTF, you think because something is not locked up it's fair game?
  • 4 0
 @flattoflat: my comment was a natural reaction to bikes being stolen for a second time in a week from a van.
  • 1 0
 Even more surprising is that teams aren't using GPS tagging devices
  • 11 0
 What's with these clowns stealing team bikes? Do they not understand that as soon as they try to sell these components it will be a dead giveaway? Unreleased forks, custom decals, one-off spec, I mean really.
  • 2 2
 Just sit on them for a while, or sell the complete bike to someone else who will strip and move on.
  • 1 3
 Parts sold separately no doubt. You wonder how much user error there is with these van thefts. Maybe its down to the teams like Canyon to educate their riders how to look after and protect their stuff as it's them itll cost in long run.
  • 32 0
 Thieves about to find out how bad the used market is right now
  • 17 1
 New Team Sponsors: Master Lock + Kryptonite + ABUS
  • 6 1
 @racecase: better hope the thieves don't have LPL on their side. no lock is safe
  • 14 1
 It's unbelievable how much this happens. The first thing we ask hotels when going on bike trips is if they have a secure lot and I'll always ask the front desk person about theft issues.

On another note - off to meet a guy with a "Canyen MTB Style offroad tires with red fork and rear full suspension bicycle", $500 seems like a great deal.
  • 1 0
 They just flip it over and spray paint it on the sidewalk here. No one cares, and they ride away smiling.
  • 2 0
 @racecase: Kryptonite DH sounds much better than Whoop, jus sayn' ...
  • 2 0
 Can't say I've seen many articles about these thieves being caught, though...
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Seriously, it's to the point that I have little sympathy and just view the teams this happens to as naive. When somebody steals your locked bike from your garage I have sympathy. When teams have bikes stolen from team vans it's due to laziness, unless they are being held at gunpoint.
  • 18 4
 In what world does your bike stay in a van outside a hotel overnight?
  • 13 1
 When you didn't pay for the bike yourself you probably don't bring them to your room.
  • 7 0
 In lots of places there is no issue with leaving stuff in vans overnight. A branded team van in a large city near the border to Slovakia sadly is not one of those places.
  • 7 0
 Mountain bikers buy stolen mtbs and mtb parts. No one else wants them. Recyclers? No. Collectors? No. Speculators? No. The demand for stolen mtbs and mtb parts comes from mountain bikers unwilling to look too close at that smoking deal they’re being offered. Not some shadowy other. Just something to consider before you climb on your high horse, sheriff, and the thread goes full on power fantasy again.
  • 2 0
 Didn't expect the voice of reason to come from the tin foil hat, but here we are.
  • 1 0
 This: if people asked for proof of purchase before spending money on second hand stuff there wouldn't be that much theft.
  • 7 0
 It's almost as if a big van with bike company logos written across it is a target for bike theft.
  • 5 0
 Wait, Vienna or Bratislava? The cities are about an hour from each other and the article is very confusing regarding what happened where.
  • 6 0
 Mailand or Madrid, whatever, at least it's in Spain.
  • 2 0
 "Bratislava, just outside of Vienna" made me chuckle. Yeah that's one way to say they are the capitals of two neighboring countries Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Some people are lucky and never get their bikes stolen so they don’t bother with basic security. Other people like me have had a bike stolen from my house while I was asleep in next room and have had bikes stolen from the streets. There’s a financial and emotional loss when my bike gets stolen but for other people it’s not a big deal …
  • 5 0
 My bike goes inside the hotel room with me always. That's too much $ to risk and worse still is ruining a trip.
  • 1 0
 Me too 100%
I’ve had arguments with hotel staff about having my bike in the room with me. I’m paying for the room. My stuff, including my bike are coming with me to the room.
  • 6 3
 I guess a van covered in only consonants is a dead giveaway that there be bikes in it. Really shitty to hear this...thieves suck but leaving your bikes in a van sucks even more.
  • 2 0
 Are you sure that you mean that leaving your bikes in your van sucks even more than the very people that break into your van to steal your bike?
  • 1 0
 @L0rdTom: haha, right. That's like saying "murder sucks, but getting intoxicated and walking down a dangerous street at night sucks even more".
  • 14 10
 Is this comment section gonna turn into another round of ammosexuals jerking each other off about how they'd camp out in the van and execute the thieves?
  • 6 1
 Having your truck/van plastered with branding probably doesn’t help, like a magnet for these thieving basturds
  • 6 1
 This is getting ridiculous.
  • 4 0
 Once again, team vans should have security systems. Loud alarms, air tag for all bikes, etc.
  • 1 0
 As mention by someone else, all race bikes should have a tracking chip on them when in the team vans or store some where over night.
The good news is the Canyon CLLCTV eMTB race bikes were not stolen, so Canyon still has their EDR-e race team going strongSmile
  • 3 1
 Thieves probably thought they were getting the e-edr bikes. They will be returned as soon as they realise they are the old motorless ones.
  • 4 0
 the bikes were STLN
  • 2 0
 Again?
  • 2 1
 Weren't The Proclaimers in town giving a concert? This could explain it...
  • 6 6
 Jeeze so stupid. We need to have a firing squad for all these guys
  • 1 1
 an eye for a life nothing to see here.
  • 1 2
 Oh nice ticked "capital punishment" off the bingo card pretty quickly, even if you imply Jesse deserves it as much as the thieves.







