Jesse Melamed & Jack Menzies' Canyon Bikes Stolen from Team Van Just Outside of Vienna

Jesse Melamed and Jack Menzies' Canyon Strive race bikes and spare bikes were stolen out of their team van near Vienna, Austria last night. A shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, Cyklopoint
, an hour's drive from Vienna spotted one of them today and alerted the team, but as of yet they have not been able to recover them.
Luckily, it sounds like Canyon and the team's other partners will be able to get bikes for Melamed and Menzies to ride by Thursday ahead of the next round of the EDR World Cup in Poland, but they would still love to recover these bikes if possible so urge anyone in the Bratislava area to keep an eye out for them.
This news comes just a week after we posted that the Frameworks bikes were stolen
out of their team van in the UK.
On another note - off to meet a guy with a "Canyen MTB Style offroad tires with red fork and rear full suspension bicycle", $500 seems like a great deal.
I’ve had arguments with hotel staff about having my bike in the room with me. I’m paying for the room. My stuff, including my bike are coming with me to the room.
The good news is the Canyon CLLCTV eMTB race bikes were not stolen, so Canyon still has their EDR-e race team going strong