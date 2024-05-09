Now THAT Was a Bike: 2016 Pole Evolink

Sometimes you can only fully appreciate innovation in hindsight.
If a bike was released today with a 64-degree head angle, 77.5-degree seat angle, 456 mm chainstay and 510 mm reach in the largest size, it wouldn't look that out of place. But Pole had landed on those figures in 2016. Back then, this bike may as well have come from outer space.
When Pole sent me a preproduction version to review
at the end of 2015 I struggled with it at first, but soon adapted to what we'd now call modern geometry. Looking back, the Evolink 140's suspension design was quirky at best and it would have benefited from more travel and better parts, but the advantages of the geometry concept shone through regardless. It was not only more stable and confidence-inspiring on rough or steep trails - as expected - it was also more comfortable uphill.
Of course, not everyone was on board with the idea (and many still aren't) but it's interesting to note just how well Pole's geometry fits in with the latest creations from mainstream brands. Some have gone even more extreme (take a look at a Canyon Strive or Transition Spire, for example). But having ridden even longer bikes, I'd say Pole had things about right with the Evolink.
2016 Specialized Enduro 29 geometry
It's hard to overstate how ahead of its time the Evolink was. For context, the Specialized Enduro was probably the benchmark 29er back in 2016. Its head angle was three degrees steeper, the seat angle was two degrees slacker and the wheelbase in the largest size was over 100 mm shorter. Over the years since, head angles and reach numbers have caught up with the geometry Pole pioneered, although I still get frustrated by new bikes with effective seat angles slacker than 77 degrees and only a few brands have pushed rear-centre lengths as long as the Evolink's, which help to balance out the weight distribution.
Pole wasn't alone in championing this geometry concept. Across the North Sea, Chris Porter and Geometron bikes were also eulogizing the holy trinity of slack head angles, steep seat tubes and long reach (although not so much 29" wheels
). I've heard people accuse each of copying the other, but my take is that both brands saw the opportunity independently once components and frame fabricators became capable of pulling it off. And both no doubt stood on the shoulders of Cesar Rojo and Mondraker, whose Forward Geometry concept debuted in 2012.Evolink was just the start
But Pole wasn't finished innovating. In 2017, they publicly canned their carbon frame project
on environmental grounds, claiming aluminum had a much lower impact. This claim was met with understandable skepticism
, but four years later Trek's sustainability report
revealed that producing carbon frames had three times the CO2 impact of their aluminum equivalents.
The machined and glued 7075 aluminum frame Pole developed instead was met with even more skepticism, and while it wasn't without its problems, Pole refined the process over the years and other brands including Actofive
and Ministry Cycles
employed a similar process.The end of the road?
Of course, Pole made mistakes too. A few years ago, many customers complained of reliability problems and poor customer service. And there was that time the Pole Stamina's prototype swingarm broke
during testing - something that probably would have been forgotten if it wasn't for Pole's rather clumsy preemptive response.
A few weeks ago Pole filed for bankruptcy
. They blamed several factors, including Finnish political strikes and the post-Covid bubble that's affecting the entire industry. Another contributing factor mentioned in Leo Kokknoen's interview
with Rob Rides EMTB was (CNC) machines that broke down for a month.
Specialized famously use the mantra "innovate or die." But maybe Pole innovated a bit too hard. Whether Pole can find a buyer and rise from the ashes remains to be seen. But I for one would be sad to see a company that led the innovation race stumble and never get up.