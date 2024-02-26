Industry Digest: 30% Drop in Shimano Annual Bike Sales, Apple Vision Pro Shopping Apps, Brake Lever Lawsuits & More

Speaking from the UK's COREbike show on Tuesday, Schiers, the brand's managing director, told BRAIN he's been spreading the word about GT's renaissance at the B2B show, held by local distributors who invite brands they service for dealer facetime.



"This year is a year of storytelling for us," said Schiers, hired in 2022 after leading R&D for Selle Royal brands and focusing on Crank Brothers product development and quality. "It's us trying to educate everybody about the changes."



Chief among them is GT's separation from Cycling Sports Group/Cannondale and to a stand-alone business under Pon Holdings. "We're making our own decisions and have our own team, designing our own products. And this is all new for GT. I don't think they've had this level of attention for over 10 years."

