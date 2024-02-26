Industry Digest: 30% Drop in Shimano Annual Bike Sales, Apple Vision Pro Shopping Apps, Brake Lever Lawsuits & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. You might find patents, mergers, financial reports, and industry gossip in each instalment.Curious about the inner workings of the bike industry? Bicycle Retailer and Industry News publishes two weekly newsletters, one on the industry in general and one devoted to e-bike news. You can subscribe free at https://www.bicycleretailer.com/newsletter
Charlie Cunningham selling unique spoke machine to support careBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Mountain Bike Hall of Famers Charlie Cunningham and Jacquie Phelan are selling Cunningham’s customized and refurbished Phil Wood & Co. spoke threading machine to support his ongoing care following a bike accident almost nine years ago.
After a day spent welding a fork for a new road bike for Phelan, Cunningham left for a ride on Aug. 3, 2015, on Bolinas Fairfax Road, one of the most famous and scenic routes in the Marin area.
Phelan, Cunningham’s wife, said he “either hit a deer or was hit by a car,” and “crawled back up to the road and hitchhiked with the bike back home. He broke several ribs, his clavicle and lower pelvic bone, all of which healed,” she said in an email to BRAIN.
(Read more
.)
GT returning to its roots as an IBD brandBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
GT Bicycles is amid a transformation back to its IBD and off-road roots, the company says, and longtime industry pro Jason Schiers has had a lot to say about it.
Speaking from the UK's COREbike show on Tuesday, Schiers, the brand's managing director, told BRAIN he's been spreading the word about GT's renaissance at the B2B show, held by local distributors who invite brands they service for dealer facetime.
"This year is a year of storytelling for us," said Schiers, hired in 2022 after leading R&D for Selle Royal brands and focusing on Crank Brothers product development and quality. "It's us trying to educate everybody about the changes."
Chief among them is GT's separation from Cycling Sports Group/Cannondale and to a stand-alone business under Pon Holdings. "We're making our own decisions and have our own team, designing our own products. And this is all new for GT. I don't think they've had this level of attention for over 10 years."
(Read more
.)
Mancini asks court to schedule his sentencing hearingBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Samuel Mancini, who pleaded guilty nearly two years ago to securities fraud in connection to a failed plan to buy up several legacy Italian cycling brands, is now asking the court to schedule his sentencing hearing.
After being charged with multiple criminal counts of fraud, as well as civil charges in a separate case filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mancini pleaded guilty in April 2022 to a single count. Under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Mancini agreed to pay restitution to victims, although the exact terms of the restitution were not set at the plea hearing and are expected to be determined at the sentencing hearing.
The hearing has been scheduled and re-scheduled several times since; currently there is no date on the calendar. Lawyers representing victims wrote to the court last year urging it to set a hearing.
(Read more
.)
Bell Sports recalls Soquel youth helmet for strap-anchor defectBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Bell Sports is recalling its Soquel youth helmets because the strap anchor can dislodge and fail to protect during a crash, violating the Consumer Product Safety Commission's federal helmet regulation.
About 2,425 helmets are affected in the U.S., with another approximately 2,400 sold in Canada. No incidents or injuries have been reported. Consumers are told to contact Bell Sports for a refund, which can be obtained after cutting off the straps and then uploading photos of the helmet to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to prove destruction.
(Read more
.)
Industry Patent Watch: Mavic's minimalist motor has long patent trailBy: Alan Coté // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
After a tumultuous few years, iconic French brand Mavic is looking to regain its footing. They recently opened and staffed a new U.S. office in Vermont – and of course, they’re looking to make inroads with the product they’re most known for: wheels. Yet Mavic’s comeback includes a foray into technology-based not around wheels, but a bottom-bracket based e-bike motor.
Wheels and bottom brackets are the two places that e-bike motors can be located, so it may be surprising where Mavic aimed its e-bike efforts. “This project was launched to show that Mavic is still very much an innovator,” Josh Saxe, Mavic’s North American Sales and Marketing Manager, told BRAIN. “The motor is a concentrate of technology which answers a demand that no other motor can satisfy.”
Mavic has named the system X-Tend, and it points towards their interest in lightweight e-bike technology that appeals to enthusiast-type road and gravel cyclists. According to the company, the vast majority of ebike sales fall into the urban/trekking category, along with MTB. But they say electric road has languished due a combination of factors: too much weight, excess mechanical drag when a bike is pedaled with the motor off, and limited range.
(Read more
.)
Shimano annual sales down 30% in bike divisionBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Shimano announced full-year 2023 sales in its bicycle division of 364,679 million yen ($2.42 billion) on Tuesday, a 29.5% decrease from the year before. Operating income in the division was down 55%, to 65,251 million yen.
“Although the booming popularity of bicycles cooled down, interest in bicycles continued to be high as a long-term trend. On the other hand, market inventories generally remained high, despite ongoing supply and demand adjustments,” the company said of the global market.
The company said sales in Germany and the Benelux countries were strong, and road bikes are selling well in China. In North America, it said “although interest in bicycles was firm, retail sales of completed bicycles remained weak partly due to a reaction from the cycling boom, and market inventories were at a consistently high level.”
(Read more
.)
Giant agrees to sell kids bikes and mountain bikes at Dick's-owned specialty storesBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Giant Group will sell bikes through about 25 speciality stores owned by Dick's Sporting Goods, including House of Sport, Public Lands, and Moosejaw locations.
The stores will sell kids bikes, mountain bikes — including full-suspension and entry-priced E-MTBs — and gear.
Giant joins Cannondale, Intense and other brands available at Dick's specialty stores. Public Lands, which has seven locations, launched in 2021. The retail chain has been seen as Dick's challenge to REI and its locations include full-service shops and other specialty store features.
In a letter to retailers Giant said Dick's has pursued the brand for five years and emphasized it remains "100%" committed to retailers.Giant said its bikes most likely will be available online from those stores' online sites.
(Read more
.)
Belgium e-bike brand Cowboy starts mobile service for its ridersBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Belgium e-bike brand Cowboy has started an at-home mobile service to support its European riders.
On-Demand services include maintenance, bike set-up, flat repair, and rear rack and child seat installation. All appointments are booked through Cowboy's mobile app. On-Demand services start at 69 euros ($74).
"As part of our strategic focus this year, across the business we are prioritizing post-sales support," Cowboy co-founder and chief technical officer Tanguy Goretti told BRAIN. "Our goal is to simplify the process of getting started and maintaining their bikes so that our customers can seamlessly integrate cycling into their lives. By offering On-Demand services, we aim to elevate the overall brand experience, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility, customer satisfaction, and ensuring that owning a Cowboy e-bike is a thoroughly enjoyable and stress-free journey."
(Read more
.)
Man sues Shimano and Trek after brake lever allegedly impales thighBy: BRAIN Staff // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A man is suing Shimano North America and Trek Bicycle for $2 million in damages after his bike's Shimano V-brake lever impaled his thigh during a fall on a bike path.
The lawsuit filed Jan. 29 by Timothy Lynch in U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island asks for a jury trial, alleging Shimano improperly designed the lever, described as "metallic with a thin end" and should have designed it so that it "would have lessened or eliminated the danger of impalement and laceration injuries to bike riders."
Trek Bicycle, the lawsuit alleges, also should have known the lever design was faulty and could cause impalement during a fall and "failed to inspect and assess the safety of the V-brake for end users before installing it on the subject bike."
In addition to alleging negligent design, the lawsuit cites both defendants for failure to warn, and breach of warranty.
(Read more
.)
Vista Outdoor’s Revelyst closes some offices, makes layoffs, and may sell some brandsBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Revelyst, the division of Vista Outdoor that contains its bicycle-related brands, is closing offices in four communities as it consolidates its related brands into three groups. Revelyst — which is expected to be spun off into a separate company soon — also said it would reduce its headcount as it eliminates "duplicative roles," but did not specify how many employees are being laid off. The company also said it will sell some "non-core" brands and is already talking to potential buyers.
Revelyst is closing offices in Petaluma, California; Overland Park, Kansas; Eagle, Colorado; and Madison, Mississippi. QuietKat, the e-bike brand that Vista Outdoor acquired in 2021, is based in Eagle; CamelBak is based in Petaluma; Bushnell is based in Overland Park; and Primos Hunting is based in Madison, Mississippi.
The company filed a WARN notice with California officials indicating that 43 jobs would be eliminated in Petaluma. A company spokesman said it would not release further information on the number of jobs affected.
(Read more
.)
Decathlon one of first retailers to offer an Apple Vision Pro shopping appBy: BRAIN Staff // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Early adopters of Apple's Vision Pro headset — which went on sale Friday starting at $3,499 — will be able to browse bikes and other sports gear on a special Decathlon shopping app.
Decathlon claims to be the world's largest sporting goods retailer. While it has closed its brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S., it continues to operate an e-commerce site while also selling some bike products wholesale to U.S. retailers.
The company said its updated app offers "a seamless and immersive shopping adventure and will help users view, choose and buy new Decathlon products and even discover the stories behind their favorite gear."
(Read more
.)
SRAM and CPSC issue recall notice on shift levers — 20,000 units already fixedBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday issued a recall notice for some SRAM 12-speed shift/brake levers. The lever bolt was assembled with excess threadlock, which can make it appear to reach torque spec before it is fully tightened. SRAM notified dealers and other industry members of the issue in October. A company spokesman told BRAIN that SRAM has already replaced about 20,000 bolts globally.
According to the CPSC recall notice, the recall affects 61,300 units in the U.S. and 2,940 in Canada. Consumers with the levers are being told to contact SRAM at 800-346-2928 between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit sram.com/en/service/recalls and click on “Recall Notice” for more information or visit sram.com and click on “Recalls” under “Service/Support.”
(Read more
.)
Amer Sports comes up short in IPO offeringBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Enve Composites owner Amer Sports did not meet pricing expectations for its initial public offering over analysts' concerns with its Chinese parent company Anta Sports Products.
Amer Sports shares begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the "AS" symbol. The IPO sold 105 million ordinary shares at $13, less than the expected $16 to $18. Previously traded publicly on the Helsinki stock exchange, Amer Sports was delisted in 2020 after it was acquired by a group led by Anta Sports Products.
Amer Sports did sell five million more shares than expected but the $1.37 billion for the IPO did not meet the $1.6 billion to $2 billion expected. The IPO values Amer Sports at about $6.3 billion.
(Read more
.)
Accell intends to combine its 2 Netherlands' factoriesBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Accell Group plans to combine its two manufacturing facilities here and move a portion of production to other European sites, leading to a workforce reduction of 100 to 150 jobs.
According to Accell, the manufacturing change will "better leverage its strong European manufacturing footprint, decrease operational complexity, and improve its competitive position."
Plans are to transfer high-volume models to factories in Hungary and Turkey. The combined Heerenveen factory will focus on R&D and innovation. It will produce specialist brands and models, including Babboe and Carqon, which were moved to Heerenveen last year. Accell plans to further modernize it to allow for more customization and to respond to premium bike market demand.
(Read more
.)
I should be a judge. Next case please.
“Giant agrees to sell kids AND mountain bikes.”