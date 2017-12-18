PRESS RELEASES

Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29

Dec 18, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

SUPREME DH 29 - Dream Bigger

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 7,798    Faves: 27    Comments: 1


Since the beginning, through our network of riders, Commencal has very much been involved in competition. Using cutting-edge technologies for performance is a kid's dream! Whatever the race, time is the issue and for this, nothing must be left to chance.

Wheel size has become an additional parameter to consider when adapting a bike to the rider: 27.5'' or 29'', it's up to you. We now offer the Supreme DH in both wheel sizes, as we believe this choice is influenced by the rider's size, riding style and preferences. In fact, the 2017 World Cup season demonstrated exactly that. Our 29er frame has been specifically designed for 29'' wheels and has been tested throughout the season by our World Cup riders. Amaury Pierron's run at Val Di Sole showed us that we were on the right track and the frame is now ready to be marketed.

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron
Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

Work has been done so that the chassis provides even more grip and rolls over anything in its path without losing speed, obviously thanks to the large wheels, but also to our HPP system and the related geometry. It's a bike that finds it easy to make up speed in rough areas, all with unparalleled stability. It’s trademark: speed.

The frame is offered as our Race Kit option (frame + shock + fork + wheels + chain guide) or as a complete bike, all now available for pre-order on all of our sites. Delivery is scheduled for February 2018, ideal timing for all racers still looking for their 2018 weapon!

Commencal SUPREME DH
Commencal SUPREME DH

- A frame specifically developed for bigger wheels
- Extended Reach
- Progressivity curve remodelled to provide more support and grip, and to avoid violent bottom outs.
- 205mm of travel
- Metric Standard
- Enduro Bearings

Commencal SUPREME DH
Fully revised rocker construction for added strength and stiffness. The rocker shock axle diameter is now 10mm. This helps strengthen the axle and, combined with an alloy insert, it prevents loosening.
Commencal SUPREME DH
New brake caliper mount: The caliper position has been optimized and designed to work together with a 200mm disc. The rear wheel axle is tightened with a pinch-bolt to prevent loosening.

Commencal SUPREME DH

Commencal SUPREME DH
SUPREME DH 29
Travel: 205mm
Fork: FOX FACTORY 49 FLOAT
Shock: FOX FACTORY DHX2
Crank: NEW E13 LG1, 34t, 165mm, 24mm axle
Rear Mech: SRAM GX DH, 7sp
Brakes: SRAM CODE R 200mm/200mm

Prices:
Europe – 5.399 €
United States – $5,399
Canada – $6,999
Australia – $7,699


Commencal SUPREME DH
SUPREME DH 29 RACE KIT
Travel: 205mm
Fork: FOX FACTORY 49 FLOAT
Shock: FOX FACTORY DHX2
Wheels: E13 LG1 + WHEELSET, 32 holes, 30mm inner width, with integrated cassette

Prices:
Europe – 4.599 €
United States – $4,599
Canada – $5,999
Australia - $6,599

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron
Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron


www.commencal.com

Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79078 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64037 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
50699 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48037 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47334 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44052 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
42305 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41468 views

224 Comments

  • + 204
 Nice. How about a Meta AM 29er?
  • + 5
 ^^^^!!!!
  • + 2
 This... ^
  • + 319
 One at a time folks Wink
  • + 2
 @COMMENCALbicycles:

We are hungry !! Show it, and at best give me one
  • + 9
 @COMMENCALbicycles:


i'm still rockin' a META 29er from the last model stuff. surprised you took that away to begin with. its an awesome bike.
  • + 9
 @COMMENCALbicycles: ignore them. I have the 27.5 meta v4.2 and it's great
  • + 3
 @Husker2112: nothing wrong with having the choice. I have a V4 and it’s also great, but I’d be keen to try the big wheels next time.
  • - 2
 I like a lot of things about my Meta AM V4.2, but the inability to fit a 2.6 tire is a major let down. Even 2.5's on wide tires is tight. I hope a 29er Meta is lighter (current tubing is overkill), longer, and able to run 29/275+. Being able to fit my current 260x60 shock would be rad too. I'd buy frame only and swap parts.
  • + 17
 @COMMENCALbicycles: SUPREME SX 29
  • + 4
 @COMMENCALbicycles: I would buy so fast
  • - 1
 @COMMENCALbicycles screw the 29er, I just want more colorways per build kit! I would get the Meta Am essential straight away but I can't stand that red
  • + 11
 @COMMENCALbicycles: why not make a frame with adjustable geo too swap from both wheel sizes?
  • + 2
 @wuzupjosh: can't upvote you enough. Adjustable geo is where it's at.
  • + 1
 @DMal: yeah that's true
  • + 4
 +1 Yes please... Or a Meta TR 29er
  • + 3
 You boys read my mind. If there was a Meta AM 29 I would today
  • + 0
 Or a Meta SX29
  • + 1
 got em
  • + 1
 @thedriftisreal: yes please
  • + 6
 @COMMENCALbicycles: wanna start threading bb's again or explain why you don't? all your bikes are aluminum....
  • - 1
 @thedriftisreal: In an adult-sized XL please!
  • + 1
 @alexsin: YES! or XXL? Drool
  • + 56
 I do not own a 29er yet. But L and XL frames look so much better with 29inch tires. Better proportions, less circus clown!
  • + 21
 Not in my opinion. Show me a 27.5 that looks bad in L and good in M.
  • - 4
flag pogan (23 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @IluvRIDING: Commencal Meta am v3
  • + 15
 Tell that to a bmx rider ;D
  • - 3
 @IluvRIDING: Enduro 29 looks great in medium.
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: The Norco Range and Sight both look completely jank in 27.5 compared to 29...
  • + 3
 @m47h13u: WTF, that's not my piont
  • + 1
 @m47h13u: I think they both look good in 27.5...
  • - 9
flag stacykohut (14 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 29 inch wheels look like shit, and you know it. you just follow the fads.
  • + 1
 Small and Xsmall 29er are clown bikes. Not large 27.5''......
  • + 3
 Everything was looking nice in 26". Just sayin'
  • + 1
 You guys have drunk the acid laced Kooliad. You like added weight and slower acceleration just so it looks kool? The nonsense that is sprouted about wheel size, bigger riders and such like knows no end.
  • + 2
 Who said anything about liking 29 because they look cool, I only got one because I was having more fun on a bike that fits me. The fact that they look good now is only added bonus. As for the added weight and supposedly slow acceleration, sure if you’re a princess. I didn’t feel a damn difference...
  • + 1
 @m47h13u: well maybe not in your case but why do you need bigger wheels to make a bike fit you?
  • + 45
 #29FORLYFE
  • + 71
 Trolling is a lifestyle
  • + 36
 Waki didn't choose the troll life...you know the rest
  • + 3
 @MortifiedPenguin: I don't think that's how the saying goes.
  • + 9
 @MortifiedPenguin: you do not _choose_ to become a troll. You are _born_ a troll, a destiny that you can't fight, only embrace it. Some may pretend to be the chosen ones, but their imposturous trickery is quickly discovered by those who see. Not sure yet which case Waki is though.
  • + 3
 you sell your enduro yet?
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: troll is love, troll is life
  • + 4
 @hamncheez: u want buy? make u a deal - $10,00000
  • + 6
 @colemanb: I can do $45.00 if you throw in a pair of tubes
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Trolling is a art...
  • + 2
 Will the last person on 26”/27” please turn out the lights. RIP old friends.
  • + 31
 Amaury rode the heck out of that thing this year
  • + 22
 That is gorgeous, sick colorway too. With the trails around I could never justify owning one but I sure like to look at them pretty pictures.
  • + 7
 Beautiful bike. Really. Not my cup of tea either, but stunning. And the photography is top rate.
  • + 1
 right? just a stunning bike. would never buy cause 29ers aren't for me but hot damn
  • + 22
 A.C.A.B all commencals are beatiful
  • + 4
 1312
  • + 1
 @ismasan do you have the tatoos ?
  • + 7
 @pigman65: henna ones, I'm part time badass
  • + 20
 Must of been filmed in ew Zealand, the snow goes the wrong way
  • + 55
 It's must 'HAVE'.. ffs
  • + 49
 @zorba73: it's nice to see an American schooling us on the language for a change! :-) keep up the good work!
  • + 22
 @zorba73:

'musta'
  • - 8
flag sewer-rat (22 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sorry lol but no need to be so pedantic, of you ever kissed a girl @zorba73:
  • + 22
 @sewer-rat: If you had replied with "...you must of never kissed a girl" I would have given you the upvote. As written, no good.
  • + 0
 Ahh sarcasm- apologies , I’m on my own plane@Dethphist:
  • + 1
 @sewer-rat:
Plain Frown
  • + 4
 @FUbob: in kiwi.... mustafukinbin filmed......
  • + 4
 @zorba73: "Whenever you correct someone's grammar just remember that nobody likes you." - Jim Gaffogan
  • - 1
 @zorba73: 'It's must 'HAVE'.. ffs'

Remember to use the original quote as stated to avoid plagiarism - try 'It's 'must have'...' instead.

Also, please state the abbreviation in brackets for the reader (Check if this needs to be capitalised).
  • + 16
 As a 6'5 dh rider I'd just like to say... dear bank account... I'm sorry...
  • + 15
 I know its polarizing, but thats one good lookin bike. I just think 29ers look better! This and the Trek, in my humble opinion, look better in their 29er variants.
  • + 5
 The Session park looks the best.

#26forlyfe
  • + 14
 I think you could fit the entire state of Rhode Island between the front and rear wheels.
  • + 9
 Maybe i'm getting used to the look of 29er DH bikes or this is one of first ones that doesn't look a little weird because of it's proportions.
  • + 8
 Looks great. Is it fun though? I dont want to win races, I want to tool around in the bikepark. For that reason the furious looks like it would be a better bet than the supreme. Looking forward to a full review regardless.
  • + 2
 horses for courses, they say
  • + 5
 Considering Commencal's description of the Furious, you're specifically the target demographic: "Our objective with the FURIOUS DH platform was to create a sleek bike that has the ability to smash times thanks to its dynamism,
whilst also putting a smile on freeriders faces."

www.commencalusa.com/PBCPPlayer.asp?ID=1845360
  • + 1
 I've demoed the Furious and latest Supreme 27.5 back-to-back, and I preferred the feel of the Furious even for full-on DH race courses. However, I do like myself some 29. I'm probably going to pick up a Furious, but I'd be all in on a Furious 29 if that was a thing. The raw alloy bikes look bomber IMO, but Commencal must know it because they save that color for the higher spec models.
  • + 8
 I am not a fan of 29er DH bikes, at least for me as an average sized man. But at least this looks quite good and they certainly improved the shock position compared to the 27.5. You actually dont need the fender now.
  • + 7
 I'm not sure if Commencal are expecting the Euro to drop in value, but if the prices shown are correct then this bike is significantly cheaper in the US, Canada and Australia than in Europe. Seems a bit odd.
  • + 1
 yeah and 5.4 k seems rather expensive compared to top spec YT at 4.4k
  • + 0
 Maybe the shipping boat from Asia is cheaper than the freight flight across Eastern Europe? Big Grin
  • + 6
 Remember the Americans have a silly habit of not putting tax on listed prices
  • + 3
 @AyJayDoubleyou: That is because each state has a different tax rate. Some cities add on that depending on location.
  • + 3
 the top tier YT is $5499
  • + 8
 For big riders liking to plow through, this is sooo appealing !
Hpp, 29" and long reach (one of the longest for DH bikes?) !
  • + 2
 Oops, sorry just neg propped you by mistake. 495mm on the XL is huge, IIRC the reach on my XL meta is 474mm
  • + 2
 @metaam: I just got a supreme sx and even it is huge..this bike is going to be rad
  • + 5
 I'll be just fine on my 26" Canfield Jedi, passing people in the bike park until I run out of spare rims...oh wait, 26" Canfield DH wheels don't break...
  • + 7
 Great, another Commencal I have to buy. I already own 2...!
  • + 7
 Some of those snow photos are works of art. Nice job commencal.
  • + 6
 Damn just sell a Meta AM with that colorway and I'll get it no matter the price
  • + 2
 You can get the meta am in that gun metal grey now. Just gotta get custom stickers.
  • + 6
 With all these 29" DH bikes coming out, My only question at this point is when I can grab that Float 49 after-market.
  • + 7
 The best aluminum frame I've ever seen award goes to commencal
  • + 5
 Finally Commencal makes a decent sized bike! Shame we had to wait for the bigger wheels to come along before they did it! Now I'd like to test an XL!
  • + 8
 Needs more chain.
  • + 3
 Winner
  • + 2
 Commencal for a company that has been so resistant to MTB trends and novelties is recently making some drastical moves in their bikes design. E-bike recently, boost, 1x12 and metric system introduced in their new metas and now 29er DH. And that is company that is still aluminium only (as far as i know). Great bikes though.
  • + 2
 Would be so nice to be able to put the whole family on these things to get out of the dark ages. My girls are super fit little athletes, but can't afford anything more than beater bikes for them.

Wonder how much a quiver of 4 enduro rigs (3 5'1" ladies & my 5'10" self) would run if it were just a bulk order?

Team Greene pricing discount? Wink
  • + 4
 As a 6' 4" fella, I am beyond stoked to see 29" Dh come to market. Have been thrashing an 29" enduro bike for 2 years, hoping for this day.
  • + 4
 The black and orange look sick. Love the look of the top tube and down tube, the smaller the triangle the better looking bike in my opinion.
  • + 3
 Trek had you covered decades ago! www.google.com/search?q=trek+y+bike&hl=en&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjXjKf6nJTYAhVE7SYKHRGHARQQ_AUICygC&biw=1069&bih=569
  • + 6
 Looks super cooool. Too bad I don't ride DH
  • + 6
 Directed by: Michael Bay
  • + 5
 still waiting for the 69er Fox Fork
  • + 2
 Assuming it's got 190mm travel in the front? Anyone know for certain? Also where the meta am 29er at!!! Got a meta am v4.2 27.5 custom build and love it but man would a 29er be cool
  • + 2
 IN YOUR TEETH SPECIALIZED !!!!!! Commencal has understood it all... i stopped DH 5 years ago, but if there is one bike I d buy now , its this one
  • + 4
 Not enough a*s clearance at 00:30
  • + 3
 Id like to see a video of the suspension moving through its travel. Maybe a sketch of the rear axle path.
  • + 7
 This is the Supreme SX, but the basic layout is the same: www.pinkbike.com/video/481080
  • + 4
 @mikekazimer: a Supreme SX 29 would be cool
  • + 4
 that looks beautiful, and for once the reach measurements make sense
  • + 1
 I can tell you that 200mm discs are very limited to stop a 29ner DH on the toughest tracks. I'm surprised that only Hope is offering available 225 rotors atm, please wake up Sram/Shimano (and others...)
  • + 4
 Way to sync the FOX orange with the frame colors!
  • + 1
 "Prices:
Europe – 5.399 €
United States – $5,399"

always the same crap:

5.399 USD = 4.577,24EUR

almost $1000 more, at a certain point it will be cheaper just to have it send from the US!
  • + 4
 5399 € and 5399 $ IS NOT THE SAME!
  • + 2
 I’d be more concerned with the price difference between the full bike and the race kit... you’d be crazy to buy the race kit when you can just sell the new parts off the full bike to get your frameset
  • + 8
 USD PRICES DON'T INCLUDE TAXES AND I ASSUME EUR PRICES DO. If not I support your screaming.
  • + 2
 @kanasasa: VAT is always included with euro.
  • + 1
 @rrsport: you can buy a spectral frame for 1600€, and then a complete bike at 2000, often discounted 1800... Just to make you understand the frame is a high quality one I guess, nobody would ever buy the frame alone
  • + 1
 Stop it, Commencal. I gave you all my money last year! But in reality, when you roll out the crmo ht 29 is probably when I'll make my next bike purchase lol
  • + 1
 Larger wheel / Lighter wheel weight / stiffer (more durable) wheel ....you can never achieve all three (given the same materials). Now - do you want a 29er?
  • + 0
 Yes you can. How about advances in metal, more precise engineering, improved rim designs, wider and bigger hub flanges.
  • + 2
 Riders don't actually want super stiff wheels though, that's just marketing spin from carbon manufacturers. I owned an ex WC racers spare bike for a while and the wheel tension was super low - I questioned it and it was deliberate, to allow compliance and reduce fatigue, this was 4 years ago, teams have been at it for ages, brands sell you down the river. A decent 29er wheelset won't give too much away to a 27.5, tyre weight will be higher but if they work on things as a system including suspension tuning I'm sure more can be done to improve things.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: It seems that you don't understand the problem. You are thinking of rim stiffness, and yes that is true that you don't want a RADIALLY super stiff rim (or at least some riders in DH or XC). BUT YOU NEED a laterally rigid wheel and frame. As much as possible. Have you ever tried to loosen your spokes? What did that feel like? If you where correct, there would be no need for wider hubs, through axles etc.
  • + 3
 @StraightLineJoe: WRONG. Use the same "advances in metal, more precise engineering, improved rim designs, wider and bigger hub flanges" and build a smaller diameter wheel. It WILL BE Lighter or stiffer (more durable) or both at once.
  • + 0
 @IluvRIDING: did you miss the point I made about pro teams often running low spoke tension?
  • + 2
 @IluvRIDING: fairly obvious that a smaller wheel will be stiffer and lighter if the same materials and tech are used but again you are making sweeping assumptions about the priorities of those that are super fast on a bike.

What you want and what a pro level DH raced wants may not be the same thing, one is obtained through experience and testing.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: Im partial to 29ers, ride one now, in the market for another, and would love to try this bike -- but the amount of wheel wobble at the ~35 second mark is pretty wild.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: OK. This is a very complex problem...spoke tension/rim stiffnes etc. But in general, your assumption of deliberately non-rigid wheels is similar to assuming riders like heavy bikes and rims (for instance for airborne stability). It's slightly a matter of taste but in general everybody want's a lighter stronger wheel. What you are talking about is a specific problem of some carbon rim designs. Carbon rims are made of high modulus fibres and thus have very different inherited damping properties compered to aluminum. This can be reduced by profile design and especially by fibre layup. But intentionally loosening the carbon rim wheel to achieve more "radial complience" and damping properties is not a good way of solving the problem. Because the wheel will be less laterally stiff and feel more wobbly. And in the end it will feel and ride worse than alu.
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: you are still not addressing what I said.

I stated that many teams (I physically owned a set myself) run lower spoke tension on DH wheels, none of these teams I was aware of personally run carbon wheels and in no way is it similar to those wanting a heavy bike or similar.

Again, you are basing your opinion on marketing not actual application.
  • + 2
 I still can not figure out they have shaped that bike so beautifully out of Aluminum?
  • + 2
 Where are those "26 ain't die" comments? Seems that more and more people are getting used to this thing.
  • + 4
 26” is dead. Theres like 5 bikes now that have or can accept 26” wheels. I hate it. I am a big guy, and I loved whippin’ around on 26in park bikes. Now everyone is a racer, and needs the fastest times going down the bike park..
  • + 4
 I think we just accepted it ain't happening. Even though there are plenty of people who want them, myself included. Knowing this industry... 26 will be back. The only reason I don't own the Furious is because of its lack of 26ness.
  • + 5
 I too wish for 26” wheels to come back. Sooner than later.

The Furious would have appealed to me more if they had it as 180mm front/rear.
Plus, those 440mm chainstays are not going to be very “playful”.. it’s just another sled.

What the heck is the Supreme SX even for? It’s a 180mm race bike for hardcore enduro riders? The HPP design is not poppy nor playful, it’s rather beastly.

This is coming from a Commencal Fanboi too.. I have bought 4 new commencals in the past 4 years. Not anymore, nothing they make appeals to me. Everything is getting less playful, and more racey.
  • + 7
 26 aint dead, a small 26" with 400mm reach is my size, it can hit me in the ass good enough, a 29er would have me bucked over bars like its done to danny hart at few races, why he went back to 27.5.. 26" wheels fit in 27.5 stuff like my 380 forks Wink
  • + 1
 @bat-fastard: This bikes suspension will help here - The commencals wheel is probably 40mm further back (at least) when deep into its travel than the Mondraker due to its rearward axle path.
  • + 5
 26" was never dying, they are already back and being marketed by the sleazy biking industry as Kids Size!
  • + 3
 @Racer951: my darkcycles is the same, has about 3" rearward, it still hits back of saddle and my ass... doesnt make any difference to top height of tyre but can catch you in balls better as comes back further which can be worse on real steep stuff...
  • - 1
 @bat-fastard: does your current bike have older geometry like a small reach and slack seat tube angle putting that saddle way back?

Modern geo allows you to ride more centrally on the bike, that arse on the back tyre stance just isn't needed as much - you don't see DH racers do it much, even riding places like champery and this effect is even more pronounced with 29ers due to the huge bb drop compared to smaller wheels.
  • - 1
 @bat-fastard: just googled the dark cycles bike, love the concept but the geometry is very conservative for a DH type bike, steep head angle, high bb and the seat tube angle puts that saddle right over the back wheel.

You are kind of comparing geo from 2006 with this new commencal and assuming it will have certain failings - the commencal will be huge in terms of reach and wheelbase and much much lower than your bike, would it be rideable for a shorter person (like myself) I'm not sure, but imagine for pure DH it wouldn't be a slow bike at any height and they do make other bikes to suit park and freeridey stuff.
  • + 2
 @Racer951: nope geo measures up to like a 2014 santacruz v10 in a s. actual tt, reach, head angle. I'm short so the seat isn't up high so isn't way back, its pushed forward on rails, chainstays are slightly longer too... I've rode champery and in places i am sitting on back wheel.. from what i read on steeper stuff the normal height guys couldn't get weight back without getting hit by wheel. if your 6'5" its not a problem and makes sense but you'll be folding wheels in the park easy enough..
  • + 1
 @Racer951: head angle about 64 deg measured, its from 2002 lol, sits low in its travel like a v10 too as I'm running 155mm cranks and 7mm thick pedals to avoid strikes, the avalanche shock is so plush but doesnt bottom unless was to hook up a real bad case. reach of about 400mm and i run a 30mm stem to make it fit me. short arms legs, long body at 5'8". single speeded for park fun as too old to race lol Actually had a supreme v4 first year m put side by side and wasn't much difference, like the newer size s as first year was shorter reaches.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15045610
  • + 1
 @bat-fastard: The bike in your link's saddle is way over the back wheel, it looks very tall and has a very short wheelbase - overall it looks like a lovely frame (love rarer bikes like these so do appreciate it) but its geometry is very dated - I'm not sure how you can deny that? The supreme V4 in its first year was well regarded as a very short bike which is why its been changed so drastically. Also comparing it to a 2014 V10 in small isn't much of a comparison - I know someone who is 5'7" who rode a large V10 in 2016 because they were so short.

Different strokes for different folks, I'm 5'8" too and run a 445 reach with 40mm stem, last DH bike had 27.5 wheels with 440 reach and 35mm stem - No issues with tyre on arse here, ridden a lot of alpine DH tracks, raced plenty in the UK......

I'm sure 29ers may be an issue very very occasionally on very steep chutes for us shorter guys but how often is that and as we are in the minority we can always ride 27.5 anyway but its not fair to compare your lovely but very dated bike to this modern machine, they are almost chalk and cheese, it might work for you but things have moved on.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: its wheelbase is about same as new size small, theres only a few mm here an there between some new bikes, saddle isn't that far back and back wheel can actually touch it as theres more travel in it than newer bikes too..
  • + 1
 It's funny, because if I have an option I'll still go for 26" bike. Both my bikes are 26" and I never ever looked for anything else. Don't need it and don't want it. I don't know what is faster, because I never ride with a clock in my pocket. Time was never in my mind. It's all about having fun. All about that. I see I'm not alone. Small guys, big guys. Many of them want's their 26" bikes back and would buy one, if they have an option - frames, wheels, tires.
  • + 1
 @mentalhead: Doesnt really matter if a few people want 26", its gone, its probably not going to ever come back.

Try 27.5, there really isnt much difference unless you are riding dirt jumps - you will probably find them just as fun if you can let your mind allow it rather than just saying no for no reason at all.
  • + 2
 Being back the titanium 4x absolut frame????
  • + 1
 This is what I imagine the love child of a V10 and a gambler would look like
  • + 1
 Will it be available with only frame and shock ?? My Dorado would fit perfectly..
  • + 2
 this edit is sick! makes me want to buy the bike
  • + 0
 you will never kill us 26 wheels. We will live forever! And will be back soon to take over the world again from the dark side of 29ers.
  • + 2
 The cockroaches of the mountain bike industry we are! 26 de por Vida.
  • + 1
 Assume it and go hardtail again with bar-ends and V brakes. I may watch you with pop corn
  • + 1
 Why are there Fox 40 fork decals on it in the video when its spec'd with a 49?
  • - 1
 Isn't he riding the 27.5 in the video and in all the photos (Fox 40 not 49)? You'd think if there's a press release for a 29" frame, the rider should be on that model in the promo media. Maybe I missed something...
  • + 20
 First 49's samples had 40's stickers...
  • + 0
 because stickers
  • + 2
 What a lovely bike! Love it!!
  • + 1
 Hopefully @COMMENCALbicycles makes this available to their Junior Cartel! Sweet bike!
  • + 2
 Mother of God O_o> What next? I'm looking forward for new big AM29!!!
  • + 1
 I'm still on my 26 saved money skipping 26.5........hmmmnn what to do
  • + 1
 More wheel to hit your ass on. Didn't go so well for Gee.
  • + 1
 That's a beautiful looking bike
  • + 2
 Beauty of a bike
  • - 2
 But ruined by that orange fox again...
  • + 1
 Damn sh*t just got real tup I like it Big Grin
  • + 1
 Any so many hated 29er for so long. Now look at where we are
  • + 1
 Didn't someone fold one of these like a Brompton at World Champs?
  • + 1
 really cool! especially if you like wheelbase
  • + 1
 I'm old and that looks new
  • + 1
 Brutal el diseño yeeeww
  • + 2
 Super boost rear hub?
  • + 1
 Amazing photos. Would totally buy some of them as prints.
  • + 1
 The us price is without taxes
  • + 1
 I didn't pay taxes when I bought my meta am last year.
  • + 1
 i am so glad i didn't jump on the 27.5/650B bandwagon.
  • + 1
 Is it possible to have a build that I can actually afford, plz?
  • + 0
 I still expect to see Remy in these promo's...
  • + 1
 Is this their only 29er?
  • + 1
 Can it take 29+ tires?
  • + 0
 Good job. That it a good looking bike and 29ers will rock in 2018!
  • + 1
 I’m all in!
  • + 1
 29 enduro rig?
  • + 1
 Pony
  • + 0
 How to make a SINGLE PIVOT bike complicated!
  • + 1
 Huh! Guuuuaaaaaaay!
  • + 0
 just puked
  • + 0
 Well, RIP 26 and 27,5!
  • + 4
 Next up, the 29er BMX and Slopestyle bikes
  • - 3
 Is it me or are the frensh bad at maths? US and European prices are the same? I'd believe they charged more in the US?
  • + 5
 Are Americans bad at spelling, it’s French not Frensh, lol
  • - 1
 #welcometothef*ckingshow
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.254356
Mobile Version of Website