Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29









Since the beginning, through our network of riders, Commencal has very much been involved in competition. Using cutting-edge technologies for performance is a kid's dream! Whatever the race, time is the issue and for this, nothing must be left to chance.



Wheel size has become an additional parameter to consider when adapting a bike to the rider: 27.5'' or 29'', it's up to you. We now offer the Supreme DH in both wheel sizes, as we believe this choice is influenced by the rider's size, riding style and preferences. In fact, the 2017 World Cup season demonstrated exactly that. Our 29er frame has been specifically designed for 29'' wheels and has been tested throughout the season by our World Cup riders. Amaury Pierron's run at Val Di Sole showed us that we were on the right track and the frame is now ready to be marketed.















Work has been done so that the chassis provides even more grip and rolls over anything in its path without losing speed, obviously thanks to the large wheels, but also to our HPP system and the related geometry. It's a bike that finds it easy to make up speed in rough areas, all with unparalleled stability. It’s trademark: speed.



The frame is offered as our Race Kit option (frame + shock + fork + wheels + chain guide) or as a complete bike, all now available for pre-order on all of our sites. Delivery is scheduled for February 2018, ideal timing for all racers still looking for their 2018 weapon!







- A frame specifically developed for bigger wheels

- Extended Reach

- Progressivity curve remodelled to provide more support and grip, and to avoid violent bottom outs.

- 205mm of travel

- Metric Standard

- Enduro Bearings





Fully revised rocker construction for added strength and stiffness. The rocker shock axle diameter is now 10mm. This helps strengthen the axle and, combined with an alloy insert, it prevents loosening. New brake caliper mount: The caliper position has been optimized and designed to work together with a 200mm disc. The rear wheel axle is tightened with a pinch-bolt to prevent loosening.









SUPREME DH 29

Travel: 205mm

Fork: FOX FACTORY 49 FLOAT

Shock: FOX FACTORY DHX2

Crank: NEW E13 LG1, 34t, 165mm, 24mm axle

Rear Mech: SRAM GX DH, 7sp

Brakes: SRAM CODE R 200mm/200mm



Prices:

Europe – 5.399 €

United States – $5,399

Canada – $6,999

Australia – $7,699









SUPREME DH 29 RACE KIT

Travel: 205mm

Fork: FOX FACTORY 49 FLOAT

Shock: FOX FACTORY DHX2

Wheels: E13 LG1 + WHEELSET, 32 holes, 30mm inner width, with integrated cassette



Prices:

Europe – 4.599 €

United States – $4,599

Canada – $5,999

Australia - $6,599

















