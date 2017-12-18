Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29

Since the beginning, through our network of riders, Commencal has very much been involved in competition. Using cutting-edge technologies for performance is a kid's dream! Whatever the race, time is the issue and for this, nothing must be left to chance.
Wheel size has become an additional parameter to consider when adapting a bike to the rider: 27.5'' or 29'', it's up to you. We now offer the Supreme DH in both wheel sizes, as we believe this choice is influenced by the rider's size, riding style and preferences. In fact, the 2017 World Cup season demonstrated exactly that. Our 29er frame has been specifically designed for 29'' wheels and has been tested throughout the season by our World Cup riders. Amaury Pierron's run at Val Di Sole showed us that we were on the right track and the frame is now ready to be marketed.
Work has been done so that the chassis provides even more grip and rolls over anything in its path without losing speed, obviously thanks to the large wheels, but also to our HPP system and the related geometry. It's a bike that finds it easy to make up speed in rough areas, all with unparalleled stability. It’s trademark: speed.
The frame is offered as our Race Kit option (frame + shock + fork + wheels + chain guide) or as a complete bike, all now available for pre-order on all of our sites. Delivery is scheduled for February 2018, ideal timing for all racers still looking for their 2018 weapon!
- A frame specifically developed for bigger wheels - Extended Reach - Progressivity curve remodelled to provide more support and grip, and to avoid violent bottom outs. - 205mm of travel - Metric Standard - Enduro Bearings
Fully revised rocker construction for added strength and stiffness. The rocker shock axle diameter is now 10mm. This helps strengthen the axle and, combined with an alloy insert, it prevents loosening.
New brake caliper mount: The caliper position has been optimized and designed to work together with a 200mm disc. The rear wheel axle is tightened with a pinch-bolt to prevent loosening.
SUPREME DH 29 Travel: 205mm Fork: FOX FACTORY 49 FLOAT Shock: FOX FACTORY DHX2 Crank: NEW E13 LG1, 34t, 165mm, 24mm axle Rear Mech: SRAM GX DH, 7sp Brakes: SRAM CODE R 200mm/200mm
Prices: Europe – 5.399 € United States – $5,399 Canada – $6,999 Australia – $7,699
SUPREME DH 29 RACE KIT Travel: 205mm Fork: FOX FACTORY 49 FLOAT Shock: FOX FACTORY DHX2 Wheels: E13 LG1 + WHEELSET, 32 holes, 30mm inner width, with integrated cassette
Prices: Europe – 4.599 € United States – $4,599 Canada – $5,999 Australia - $6,599
224 Comments
We are hungry !! Show it, and at best give me one
i'm still rockin' a META 29er from the last model stuff. surprised you took that away to begin with. its an awesome bike.
#26forlyfe
whilst also putting a smile on freeriders faces."
Hpp, 29" and long reach (one of the longest for DH bikes?) !
Wonder how much a quiver of 4 enduro rigs (3 5'1" ladies & my 5'10" self) would run if it were just a bulk order?
Team Greene pricing discount?
always the same crap:
almost $1000 more, at a certain point it will be cheaper just to have it send from the US!
What you want and what a pro level DH raced wants may not be the same thing, one is obtained through experience and testing.
I stated that many teams (I physically owned a set myself) run lower spoke tension on DH wheels, none of these teams I was aware of personally run carbon wheels and in no way is it similar to those wanting a heavy bike or similar.
Again, you are basing your opinion on marketing not actual application.
The Furious would have appealed to me more if they had it as 180mm front/rear.
Plus, those 440mm chainstays are not going to be very “playful”.. it’s just another sled.
What the heck is the Supreme SX even for? It’s a 180mm race bike for hardcore enduro riders? The HPP design is not poppy nor playful, it’s rather beastly.
This is coming from a Commencal Fanboi too.. I have bought 4 new commencals in the past 4 years. Not anymore, nothing they make appeals to me. Everything is getting less playful, and more racey.
Modern geo allows you to ride more centrally on the bike, that arse on the back tyre stance just isn't needed as much - you don't see DH racers do it much, even riding places like champery and this effect is even more pronounced with 29ers due to the huge bb drop compared to smaller wheels.
You are kind of comparing geo from 2006 with this new commencal and assuming it will have certain failings - the commencal will be huge in terms of reach and wheelbase and much much lower than your bike, would it be rideable for a shorter person (like myself) I'm not sure, but imagine for pure DH it wouldn't be a slow bike at any height and they do make other bikes to suit park and freeridey stuff.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15045610
Different strokes for different folks, I'm 5'8" too and run a 445 reach with 40mm stem, last DH bike had 27.5 wheels with 440 reach and 35mm stem - No issues with tyre on arse here, ridden a lot of alpine DH tracks, raced plenty in the UK......
I'm sure 29ers may be an issue very very occasionally on very steep chutes for us shorter guys but how often is that and as we are in the minority we can always ride 27.5 anyway but its not fair to compare your lovely but very dated bike to this modern machine, they are almost chalk and cheese, it might work for you but things have moved on.
Try 27.5, there really isnt much difference unless you are riding dirt jumps - you will probably find them just as fun if you can let your mind allow it rather than just saying no for no reason at all.
I mean no ^^
Commencal makes the furious and the supreme sx for you.
Stop complaining about fast bikes, there are many fun options out there.
The Furious is a sled too, nothing about the geometry is “freeride”. The Supreme V4 with 27.5 was already a tank of a bike, now they’ve got a super tank.
The Supreme SX doesn’t seem freeride-ish either, the HPP is more racey than “fun” and poppy.
Furious is not FR but an alternative 27.5" Dh bike.
Banshee Darkside is 26" compatible and is actually FR.
All hype, all being designed for the front line of racing, and it’s ruining DH for your average bike park rider. People are going to go faster for sure, and if they fall, they will surely get more injured. These 29er DH rims will probably bend/break more easily too, making it even more expensive.
I feel bad for shorter people too. Even 27.5 must feel huge for them. I’m 190cm and I still feel like they are more sluggish in turns and in the air.
I just hope 27.5 doesnt bite the dust anytime soon. If everything turns to 29er in the next few years, I will be skipping the bike park, and riding Motocross.
-Commencal Furious
Wheel size is not the only thing that makes a freeride bike. Unless I'm mistaken, the Scott Gambler can run 26" wheels, as can the Voltage. The voltage is undeniably freeride, but the gambler is a world cup race rig.
In that set up, it’s one of the most playful DH bikes I have ever ridden.
I want to start a 26” niche bike company. Direct sales model. Who wants to team up with me?
If the new Furious could fit 26" It would be out of stock in a minute.
You f@cked up on this point Commencal.
26 for life. If I want speed, 27.5 is all I need.
Racers can have 29ers, I’ll stick with smaller wheels for the bike park and freeride.
@bat-fastard:
650b : 584mm diameter
26" : 559mm
Radius different : 12.5mm
Even with 12.5mm in mind, I'm having a hard time believing 26" in a furious (for example) would not work perfectly fine. So I'm with you on that
Point is, the big wheels could make a hill more fun and less of a "hold on for dear life" event for many riders on a really tough mountain. It doesn't have to be all about speed. If you ride buffed out, jumpy, new school park-like places, then the bigger hoops would likely be less fun.
All that said, I'm keeping my 275, and I could easily fit a 29, and that bike sure is nice looking.
Those big hoops probably make for a really long bike.
IMO, there is no way 275 is going away any time soon.
