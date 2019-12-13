Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Mountain Bike Racing Are You Most Excited For in 2020?

Dec 13, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
Bruni smashing down through the beam after a fast and loose run but was it enough

There's never been a better time to be a fan of mountain bike competition. Whether you're into downhill, enduro, or cross-country racing, extensive coverage of nearly every event is only a click of the mouse or tap of the screen away.

Yes, sometimes the live feed goes down, or results aren't immediately posted, but the fact that those instances can even be considered annoyances illustrates how spoiled we've become. At the risk of sounding like an old timer who walked uphill both ways to school (in the snow), I can remember waiting anxiously for Mountain Bike magazine to arrive in my mailbox so I could see how legends like John Tomac, Ned Overend, and Paula Pezzo had perfomed, reading about races that had happened weeks, if not months, earlier.

We're in the heart of the off-season right now, and many athletes are starting to settle into their training routines, putting in the gym time and base miles in preparation for another busy season of racing all around the world. When the season kicks off in a few months – the first DH World Cup round takes place in Lousã, Portugal, on March 21, and the first EWS round starts on March 28 in Manizales, Colombia – it'll be time to see if all that winter preparation paid off. Don't forget that 2020 is an Olympic year, which adds another event to the schedule of the top XC athletes.

That brings us to this week's first poll question: What form of mountain bike racing are you most excited for in 2020?

What form of racing are you most excited for in 2020?



As a follow up, what form of competition (if any) are you excited to participate in next year? Unlike mainstream sports like soccer or American football, where there are vastly more fans than participants, many mountain bike racing fans also compete themselves. Is there a local enduro or DH series you're planning on participating in, or are you going to be gunning for XC glory in 2020? What about trying a pump track race, or digging out a grass slalom track and rounding up some buddies for some friendly competition?

What form of racing are you most excited to participate in in 2020?



Racing and Events Polls


27 Comments

  • 14 0
 Enduro is super cool and way more relatable to most people's riding style, but its just logistically impossible for them to put on a show like Redbull can with the DH. Im not getting up early on Sunday to follow the EWS twitter feed, but I sure am for the DH.
  • 1 0
 With the level of riding in the EWS now even that isn't relatable to the average person. Those races are just longer DH races on slightly shorter travel bikes. But thats OK. Professional sports of any kind aren't really supposed to be relatable to what the common fan can do. Its that fact the they are doing things most of us see as impossible that makes it worthy of watching.
  • 13 0
 No cyclocross or bike polo? What is this trash
  • 8 0
 How about an Enduro Cyclocross Bike Polo 4 cross race
  • 2 0
 don't forget flatland.
  • 1 0
 I am most looking forward to world champs of Artistic Cycling and Cycle Ball

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UCI_Indoor_Cycling_World_Championships
  • 5 0
 i would like a longer poll style - i love watching dh and if i could only chose one that's what i'd want to watch - second best thing is pizza + beer + slopestyle - it's just crazy - let's not forget big-screen and rampage and beer - xc ( specially short-track ) are super exciting to watch too. . . . .....
  • 3 0
 my gf also asked for a longer pole style.
  • 3 0
 I'd be more excited about Enduro if you could watch more than the replays but I don't see how that would be feasible. I actually often wonder how they even fund that discipline without any form of tv revenue.
  • 2 0
 I'd be really excited to watch more Enduro... if only it were televised properly (or indeed at all). It'd be great to watch; all the narrow, janky lines, natural features, beautiful places. As it is it's kind of a frustrating watching experience. Perhaps that's no bad thing; the last thing it needs is for more flayed hillside and 'wide open' / dull tracks to suit camera angles. Anyone got a magic solution?
  • 2 0
 I think after UCI put out that statement pretty much offloading any responsibility when Brook MacDonald crashed I said I wasn't going to watch or support their races anymore so... Where's that option?

I'm going to race the shit out of some local XC though; we're not even USAC up here.
  • 6 1
 Downcountry ebike racing...duh!
  • 4 0
 Most excited about the Great Divide Mountain Bike Race
  • 1 0
 This, exactly. Surprised there wasn't an appropriate option in the poll.
  • 1 0
 +1 to what others have mentioned about EWS. Would love to watch a lot more, if it was properly televised, and or covered. 10 min highlight videos on YouTube is shit compared to WC coverage.
  • 1 0
 I really struggled to just choose one, I enjoy watching many aspects of racing. It would be an easier question of "what form of taking have you no interest in?"
  • 2 0
 Following the greatest DH season, I'm hoping for more great DH.
  • 1 0
 stoked to watch world cup DH on redbull, and stoked to race enduro and endurance xc races here in california!
  • 1 0
 What about Megavalanche,(and Maxiavalanche)
You’re not a mountain biker if you haven’t done the Mega ????
  • 1 0
 I'm excited for the upcoming Korfball season. Looks like the field is stacked this year.
  • 1 1
 Watching others ride their bikes in a race? No. Partake in a local race myself? Yes.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to Cape Epic! Hopefully we can see a rematch of 2019!
  • 2 0
 2020 gwin???
  • 2 1
 BIKEPACKING
  • 2 0
 Is that a sport? Pretty sure that's what you do when you get pissed off with your spouse and need to leave for a long time
  • 1 0
 Rampage.
  • 1 0
 Anaheim 1

Post a Comment



