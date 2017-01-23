AVS Racing handguards - Review









AVS Racing is the brainchild of Arnaud Vincent, who hails from the south of France, arguably the home of mountain bike enduro racing. Vincent is a French and World Championship winning motorcycle track racer and keen mountain biker. He suffered a crash in 2014 due to a tree branch grabbing his brake lever, leaving him wondering why mountain bikes don't use handguards that are usually factory-fitted on motorcycles.



AVS Racing Handguard Details



• Alloy mounting arms available in 7x anodized colors

• Injection molded guards available in 12x colors

• Total Weight: 112 grams (actual) per pair

• Various graphic kits

• MSRP: €55 / $57.50 USD (approx.)

For the eagle-eyed amongst you, AVS handguards have been spotted on the pro bikes of Nicolas Vouilloz, Nico Queré and even Sam Hill on the EWS circuit. The guards are available to buy direct online and at some dealers, with multiple colors and graphic kits for €55 / $57.50 USD (approx.)









Installation



Fitting the guards is simple, with a 3mm hex bolt to affix the mounting arm, and a 4mm hex to attach the guard. The single bolt arm does require removing the grips, so it's not as handy and quick as a dual clamp system like we find on most modern brake levers.



The guards do take up extra space on the handlebars, and if your cockpit is already cramped with controls, or you set your brake levers very close to the grips, finding enough space for the guards could be difficult. The mounting arm is 10mm wide, narrower than most brake and shifter clamps.





