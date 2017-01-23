PINKBIKE REVIEWS

AVS Racing Handguards - Review

Jan 23, 2017
by Paul Aston  
AVS Racing is the brainchild of Arnaud Vincent, who hails from the south of France, arguably the home of mountain bike enduro racing. Vincent is a French and World Championship winning motorcycle track racer and keen mountain biker. He suffered a crash in 2014 due to a tree branch grabbing his brake lever, leaving him wondering why mountain bikes don't use handguards that are usually factory-fitted on motorcycles.

AVS Racing Handguard Details

• Alloy mounting arms available in 7x anodized colors
• Injection molded guards available in 12x colors
• Total Weight: 112 grams (actual) per pair
• Various graphic kits
• MSRP: €55 / $57.50 USD (approx.)
avs-racing.com
For the eagle-eyed amongst you, AVS handguards have been spotted on the pro bikes of Nicolas Vouilloz, Nico Queré and even Sam Hill on the EWS circuit. The guards are available to buy direct online and at some dealers, with multiple colors and graphic kits for €55 / $57.50 USD (approx.)


Installation

Fitting the guards is simple, with a 3mm hex bolt to affix the mounting arm, and a 4mm hex to attach the guard. The single bolt arm does require removing the grips, so it's not as handy and quick as a dual clamp system like we find on most modern brake levers.

The guards do take up extra space on the handlebars, and if your cockpit is already cramped with controls, or you set your brake levers very close to the grips, finding enough space for the guards could be difficult. The mounting arm is 10mm wide, narrower than most brake and shifter clamps.


Performance

The guards are flexible to some extent, but the mounting arms are very strong, good for glancing off big blows, but I do have some reservations about attaching such sturdy leverage to carbon handlebars.

Once installed, hopping on the bike for the first time the guards gave me a slight sense of claustrophobia, and I wasn't entirely sold on the unwieldy appearance. As time went on I became used to them and they become less noticeable. Where they do become apparent is when you start riding close to bushes, brambles and branches at the side of the trail; you can ward things off and the awkward, puckering moments found in these situations are reduced. I also found myself taking more risky lines that would normally have resulted in scuffed knuckles, only to emerge without a scratch.

Who are these for? For racers, they provide a little extra peace of mind by protecting your hands, brake levers and controls in the event of a crash. The guards are also handy for people who ride in places where spiky bushes and brambles start to take over summer trails. They also could help to save you from the dreaded 'mountain bike finger,' the fairly common ailment that leaves riders with wonky little digits for the rest of their lives.


Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIf you can handle the look, and your friends poking fun at you for being sooo moto, the AVS guards can add protection and give peace of mind. - Paul Aston

44 Comments

  • + 33
 Do they have the option to come with mirrors so you can see your buddies laughing behind your back?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 if they're laughing behind your back then they're probably not "buddies"
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Buddies don't let buddies use these in the first place
[Reply]
  • + 3
 If theyre behind you then give them the bird and drop their asses on the descent
[Reply]
  • + 3
 they will always be in behind because all of those branches...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Really buddies laugh to your face
[Reply]
  • + 7
 I don't see the point, 'Flappy' hand guards are to protect against roost, which isn't a worry MTBing... If you hit a tree with these guards, it's still going to smash into your hands and brake levers....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 These would actually be really nice where I ride. There's a ton of manzanita and other pokey bushes that aren't super compatible with wide bars. That being said, I'd rather put streamers on my bars than these things.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Let's just blame E-Bikes for this travesty.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I don't know about you but when i bail (which is never obviously.....) I tend to not still be holding the bars and sacrifice the bike to the Almighty bail gods. The guards would only help prevent scratches to the brake levers. Which as we all know are the sure sign that you push it to the limit!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Where I live and ride,with the amount of gorse (sharp pointy horrible plants) that gets stuck in my knuckles, I'd be very tempted to want to try these. And no, armoured gloves don't protect against the thorns, they always find a way through.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Chuck Norris doesn't use Hand Guards, Trees use Chuck Norris Guards.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Chuck Norris's beard grew Chuck Norris
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Maybe if you ride only through tight trails... Otherwise seems like a gimmick in place of innovation. It feels like mtb technology has peaked and this is what we get now.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 smash your knuckles and suck it up. or wear carbon knuckle gloves. i only ride tight trails and i'd never buy these.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @KyleIsaman: hell yeah , i agree
[Reply]
  • + 4
 The wrist break potential here is astronomical... And $60?!?! Just wear reinforced DH gloves if you are so concerned.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 The eighties called, they want whatever the F these were called, back then, back
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Paulaston : Ey Paul, how do you like that Pole ?
Cant wait to see the comments on that review !
ps : I dig the guards, my pinky fingers who appreciate them ! so i can drink coffee Pinkbikecommentersstyle.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I am even more embarrassed to be a mountain biker now. buy a bike for an average of 6000$ wear a fanny pack, bright TLD gear, bell fake full face modular helmet and now these things? time to take up another sport that's not so cheeseball
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sounds like you're pretty beholden to portraying some antiquated, masculine image vs. looking at functional considerations. Did you pound a monster energy drink before writing this then cry while watching gay porn because you think you shouldn't like it but you love it?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I remember the plastic ones from the early 90s. The Acerbis ones attached the same way. They used to advertise in MountainBike Action
[Reply]
  • + 2
 These are of course for Dragging Bar on the ground so you can protect your gloves from all the Loam.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I'm usually death gripping the brakes so hard I couldn't feel anything hit my hands, so I'm good.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 if this becomes a trend im selling my bike and taking up bonsai grooming........
[Reply]
  • + 1
 They remind me of the old 'fanny pack'.. Practical? maybe.. but definitely ugly...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 once you get a few yucca thorns shoved under your finger nails, you might want to consider these.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 the last time such guards were popular on mountain bikes, there was still a dual slalom series at the worlds (and clipping gate poles was a real danger).
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not aero enough. Probably costing major wattage on the climbs with all that handlebar drag.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Does it include an electric fatbike, new balance kicks, jeans and pads to strap them onto?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sam Hill uses them, thus, as a self-professed Sam Hill-fanboy, I must deem them cool.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 These are retarded. And I want them.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Maybe if I rode through briars frequently. Otherwise, no thanks.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 braaappp
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm more curious about the blingy gold brakes. Anyone know what they are?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What's next... motorcycle-style fairings?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 dummest thing i've ever seen..... I really want some!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 so much Nope!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nope won't do it!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why do we need this?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 lol we don't, they are not even a necessity in the moto industry
[Reply]

