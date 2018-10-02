INDUSTRY INSIDER

2019 UCI MTB Rulebook Fixes DH Finals Start Order, Allows For Miss-Matched Wheel Sizes & More

Oct 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Interview with David Lappartient UCI president. Aigle Switzerland. Photo by Matt Wragg

Changes are afoot at the UCI! The amended rulebook allows for the inclusion of enduro, pump track racing and alpine snow bike competitions, an exemption for eMTB 'mechanic doping', permitted miss-matched wheel sizes, reverting back to the old finals start order system.

Highlights include:

- After leaving the track, riders now have to re-enter the course between the two course markers where they exited rather than at the exact same spot.

- eMTB races are exempt from the no electronic bike rule.

- In DH and enduro events, riders are allowed to run two different wheel sizes on the same bike.

- In the DH qualifying round, riders will start in reverse order using their most recent World Cup standings.

- In DH finals, start order is the reverse order of qualifying results (fastest last).

- Inclusion of eMTB events.

- Inclusion of pump track events.

- Inclusion of Alpine snow bike events.


Check out the changes in the new 2019 rulebook here:



The 2018 rulebook is here:



We've reached out to Chris Kilmurray, a coach for multiple top-level DH and enduro athletes, for his opinion and analysis on what these rule changes will mean for the sport going forward. Keep tuned for more.

52 Comments

  • + 65
 Break out the Big Hits boys, 24" rear wheels are back in
  • + 3
 Ahaha, sorry I didn't see your post before writing a new one ! Sounds like being Back to the Future !
  • + 2
 Exactly my thought when I saw the headline! Let’s dust off the IRC Kujo DH tires and get those 26/24 rigs back on the track!
  • + 2
 Finally. See kids, hang on to a single bike for 12 years like me and you too can smoke Gain etc al. *drags on crack pipe
  • + 1
 @padkinson This made my day 10/10
  • + 29
 Glad to see that eBikes are now allowed to enter the eBike events... last years eBike races were rubbish.
  • + 1
 lol
  • + 13
 29" in the front, 650b in the rear could become the winning formula in DH, especially for smaller riders. It is hard to see any disadvantage of a 29er front wheel, but the tire rub in the rear is a real issue for some riders. For sure I would ride it!
  • + 3
 I'm really curious too - might try it on my trailbike some time
  • + 10
 Why don't you ride it? You're not governed by the UCI on your own bike.
  • + 10
 Penny Farthings for all
  • + 2
 ive been on that setup for awhile now and love it
  • + 2
 @Samokeefe: because before dropping cash for a 29 fork and wheel you want to hear from people who tried it. I want to try it on my patrol but I will not do it because it would be a pretty expensive test
  • + 1
 @zede: ever heard of liteville ? They are doing it for a looong time I heard no complaints about this on their bike's.
  • + 2
 29/24 for the win in 2019!
  • + 1
 @Serpentras: that’s just cause no one rides them.
  • + 1
 Been riding 27.5 front/26 rear on my DH rig for a while. Didn't like the tyre buzzing my arse on steep stuff anyway; then busted some spokes on my rear wheel so put a spare 26" on the rear, and it just feels better.
  • + 1
 @KiwiXC: well maybe not near you but my Home-trails are packed with them.
I wouldn't buy them for the price and also not for their weight what is too light/fragile for my stupid riding quality.
For that price I get a Zerode ...
  • + 1
 I wonder if there might be a few issues with BB height? How much would a 29 front Jack up a 27.5 bike? How low would a 29er bike be with a 27.5 in the rear? I really like the ideas of a 29 front on my Enduro bike but don't want a higher bottom bracket.
  • + 9
 E bikes huh? I can't wait for the first wattage busts, secret batteries and overide switches etc.

So I can be disqualified for having my saddle too far forward on my road bike but I can have a motor on my mountain bike? UCI priorities? Got it.
  • + 10
 Good thing the 2 wheel size thing happened! "Standards" have pretty much caught up, so their not changing weekly. I thought the bike manufacturers were going to go broke with nothing new to sell!
  • + 6
 "In DH and enduro events, riders are allowed to run two different wheel sizes on the same bike."

I have no idea why this has not been allowed sooner but I'm really curious as to how many riders will do this and how it works for them.
  • + 3
 some freeriders have been running 650 F an 26 R for a while
  • + 5
 IIRC it was from a UCI rule on track cycling so you couldn't use a really small front wheel to reduce wind resistance. At least they have seen sense on this one.
  • + 1
 Yeah I think they already admitted quite a few years ago already that the rule was a mistake and should be fixed. The introduction of new rules does take time as the bike and component manufacturers also need time to develop and produce their gear for next season (and bring it to the market the season after that). So yeah I think I heard this in 2017 but because I didn't hear any follow up after that I was afraid they were missing the slot and if they published the rule in 2018 it could only come into effect in 2020. Apparently they did tell the manufacturers about this a good while ago. Now way they would otherwise be able to take full advantage of it next racing season.

That said, of course it is still poorly timed. Just dump the silly rule a few years ago and there must have been a good couple of brands who wouldn't have had to bother with making their frames 29" compatible.

Of course there have been enough brands like Liteville who didn't give a damn about UCI and just built frames for the wheelsizes they see fit. But there are enough brands who stuck to keeping their bikes UCI compliant so that the small portion of their customers who would like to compete could do so on the bike they bought. So yeah, it is good to see that out of the way now. That said, I'm pretty sure I could put a 27.5" wheel in the front and keep 26" in the rear and most people wouldn't even notice.
  • + 9
 No sandals on the pumptrack Frown
  • + 6
 Glad they ditched the race/qualifying thing. Now we can all go back to bitching that we didn't see Gwin's race winning run because he had a puncture in qualies.
  • + 1
 You're wrong. Nothing says redbull can't record gwin s run and show how he got on the hotseat before to show the top 20-30 or whatever they will show.
  • + 1
 Guess they heard a few complaints this past year? The start order rule was a total debacle. So they’ve reverted back to what it always was. The leaving the tape thing... too many top riders getting DQ because they forget in the heat of the moment to go back to where the tape broke.
Here’s an excerpt I got from a nano mic recorder mounted on my trained fly that I had fly into a top level UCI board meeting:
“It’s time for a new rule. These DH riders are deliberately crashing and going outside the tape to gain a timing advantage. I mean honestly who crashes that much? I ride 500 kilometers a week on glass smooth paved roads and I never crash.”
“I’ve got it! If a DH rider crashes and exits the tape they need to make note of the exact spot where the tape broke and re-enter the course right there. It should be no problem considering they just ploughed into a pile of rocks going 60kph, their heart rate is going around 190, and their entire body is flooded with adrenaline, dopamine, and various other performance enhancing neurotransmitters which gives them an unfair advantage anyway. Honestly we have to inject things to gain that kind of an edge. Their cognitive and observational skills should be at peak performance. They couldn’t possibly be dazed in anyway. Have you seen the helmets these riders wear? So it should be no problem for them to get up and locate where they exited the tape. That’ll put an end to this cheating by trying to crash your way to victory!”

Too many meetings go on for the sake of having a meeting honestly.
  • + 1
 Looks like a lovely modern office building on a large plot of land in a really expensive locale. I wonder where they got all the money to build that.
hen are we getting a ten race series? Is there any reason why that's not happened yet?
  • + 3
 Tbh road cycling turns waaay more money...
  • + 0
 All this means is that all the bikes we have busted our balls of to buy over the past 5 years are now completely redundant. I won’t be buying a new bike for another couple of years now until the mixed wheel size thing has settled down.
  • + 2
 Not sure why your bike is "redundant". It still rides, no? UCI didn't pull a magic switch that all current bikes stopped working. Have fun on what you have and stop drooling over other things.
  • + 1
 Oh, the 29ers didn't really work out that well in DH for the last 2 years... 275 bikes held their ground pretty well... the only logical conclusion is... the combination of both is the fastest!
  • + 1
 Haha all those dollars and manhours put into development of the 29er rear end and now rides are asking teams,
"Can we put a 27.5 in the rear and keep the 29er front?"
  • + 2
 different size wheels FK YES aboot god damn time everything is about to change
  • + 2
 Ive been copying Liteville for a few years now with the 27.5 in front and 26 in the rear on my Podium.Feels great!
  • + 1
 Have thought about doing this on my Yeti. I rode a 26/24 Park Bike for years and have been curious how it would feel on a full squish trail bike...
  • + 1
 29er front 650B rear. The mullet bike with business out front and party in the back. Could be a winning combination.
  • + 1
 Nothing controversial here, the BMX worlds gone crazy today. They’ve banned clips for under 12s.
  • + 2
 So real bikes are allowed in eMTB races!?
  • + 2
 No, emtbs are allowed in emtb races now...
  • + 2
 @inked-up-metalhead: Yeah my reading isn't that bad. :-) It specifically states that eMTB are not allowed in MTB but not the inverse. for eMTB races
  • + 5
 @locoola: "hey bro that unfair you dont even have an engine"
  • + 2
 going e-pro asap -i can see the rainbow
  • + 2
 Yay, a start order I can understand. Thanks F for that.
  • + 2
 So no different wheel sizes in CC?
  • + 2
 Time to race again on your old Big Hit !
  • + 1
 in fact there is currently not a single e -enduro on the market that would be allowed in an ebike race
  • + 0
 So this is how mountain biking dies . . . with thunderous applause.
