2019 UCI MTB Rulebook Fixes DH Finals Start Order, Allows For Miss-Matched Wheel Sizes & More

- After leaving the track, riders now have to re-enter the course between the two course markers where they exited rather than at the exact same spot.



- eMTB races are exempt from the no electronic bike rule.



- In DH and enduro events, riders are allowed to run two different wheel sizes on the same bike.



- In the DH qualifying round, riders will start in reverse order using their most recent World Cup standings.



- In DH finals, start order is the reverse order of qualifying results (fastest last).



- Inclusion of eMTB events.



- Inclusion of pump track events.



- Inclusion of Alpine snow bike events.



Changes are afoot at the UCI! The amended rulebook allows for the inclusion of enduro, pump track racing and alpine snow bike competitions, an exemption for eMTB 'mechanic doping', permitted miss-matched wheel sizes, reverting back to the old finals start order system.Highlights include:Check out the changes in the newhere:rulebook is here:We've reached out to Chris Kilmurray, a coach for multiple top-level DH and enduro athletes, for his opinion and analysis on what these rule changes will mean for the sport going forward. Keep tuned for more.