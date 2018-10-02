2019 UCI MTB Rulebook Fixes DH Finals Start Order, Allows For Miss-Matched Wheel Sizes & More

Changes are afoot at the UCI! The amended rulebook allows for the inclusion of enduro, pump track racing and alpine snow bike competitions, an exemption for eMTB 'mechanic doping', permitted miss-matched wheel sizes, reverting back to the old finals start order system.
Highlights include:
- After leaving the track, riders now have to re-enter the course between the two course markers where they exited rather than at the exact same spot.
- eMTB races are exempt from the no electronic bike rule.
- In DH and enduro events, riders are allowed to run two different wheel sizes on the same bike.
- In the DH qualifying round, riders will start in reverse order using their most recent World Cup standings.
- In DH finals, start order is the reverse order of qualifying results (fastest last).
- Inclusion of eMTB events.
- Inclusion of pump track events.
- Inclusion of Alpine snow bike events.
Check out the changes in the new 2019 rulebook
here:The 2018
rulebook is here:
We've reached out to Chris Kilmurray, a coach for multiple top-level DH and enduro athletes, for his opinion and analysis on what these rule changes will mean for the sport going forward. Keep tuned for more.
52 Comments
I wouldn't buy them for the price and also not for their weight what is too light/fragile for my stupid riding quality.
For that price I get a Zerode ...
So I can be disqualified for having my saddle too far forward on my road bike but I can have a motor on my mountain bike? UCI priorities? Got it.
I have no idea why this has not been allowed sooner but I'm really curious as to how many riders will do this and how it works for them.
That said, of course it is still poorly timed. Just dump the silly rule a few years ago and there must have been a good couple of brands who wouldn't have had to bother with making their frames 29" compatible.
Of course there have been enough brands like Liteville who didn't give a damn about UCI and just built frames for the wheelsizes they see fit. But there are enough brands who stuck to keeping their bikes UCI compliant so that the small portion of their customers who would like to compete could do so on the bike they bought. So yeah, it is good to see that out of the way now. That said, I'm pretty sure I could put a 27.5" wheel in the front and keep 26" in the rear and most people wouldn't even notice.
Here’s an excerpt I got from a nano mic recorder mounted on my trained fly that I had fly into a top level UCI board meeting:
“It’s time for a new rule. These DH riders are deliberately crashing and going outside the tape to gain a timing advantage. I mean honestly who crashes that much? I ride 500 kilometers a week on glass smooth paved roads and I never crash.”
“I’ve got it! If a DH rider crashes and exits the tape they need to make note of the exact spot where the tape broke and re-enter the course right there. It should be no problem considering they just ploughed into a pile of rocks going 60kph, their heart rate is going around 190, and their entire body is flooded with adrenaline, dopamine, and various other performance enhancing neurotransmitters which gives them an unfair advantage anyway. Honestly we have to inject things to gain that kind of an edge. Their cognitive and observational skills should be at peak performance. They couldn’t possibly be dazed in anyway. Have you seen the helmets these riders wear? So it should be no problem for them to get up and locate where they exited the tape. That’ll put an end to this cheating by trying to crash your way to victory!”
Too many meetings go on for the sake of having a meeting honestly.
hen are we getting a ten race series? Is there any reason why that's not happened yet?
"Can we put a 27.5 in the rear and keep the 29er front?"
Post a Comment