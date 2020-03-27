Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides

The story behind my top tube; when a good friend of mine started a decal company (@spindledsn) I sent him an idea. He came back to me with this awesome custom decal for my Megatower as a tribute to my trail dog Luna, who passed away at 4 years old. While out riding one day she collapsed and I had to carry her out of the trails and get her to a vet. After a long heartbreaking process, I found out that she would only have about 6 months to live due to heart disease... So now that she's gone, I wanted to remind myself of the pure joy she experienced when I took her out for a ride. I like to think it helps me keep her spirit with me and reminds me to just enjoy the hell out of every ride because you never know when it will be your last.” And how do you like the ride? “I came from a previous generation Hightower LT, so the Megatower has been a natural move forward for me with its more progressive geometry, it's perfect for shuttle days, park days, and trail rides where I'm rewarded with a nice chunky descent after a long climb. — Amar Murthi