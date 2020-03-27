Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides

Mar 27, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

BIKE CHECK
Pinkbike Staff Edition


We've all seen the flashy and downright bizarre bikes the editorial staff here at Pinkbike have in for testing. But what about other Pinkbike employees? What does the bike of Andy from Sales or Brie from Marketing look like? We've been showing some of the bikes through our Instagram over the last few weeks, now here they all are.



Mitch Gulliver - Sales


Mitch (and Emmy the dog) work on our sales team and recently built up this new Rocky Mountain Slayer equipped with Industry Nine wheels and Ohlins suspension.


bigquotesThe 2020 season will be my first in a long time, with a quiver of one. I'm selling off my DH & Trail bikes to make room for the Slayer. Every year, my number of days spent pedaling get closer to the days spent in the bike park. So, I thought it was time to try this "one bike to rule them all" idea. This thing is going to spend most of its days in the Whistler bike park, with the rest climbing steep fire roads in Sea to Sky.⁠⠀

A brutally sexy Slayer was the obvious choice, with a robust build to match. Carbon wheels to keep from having to true wheels weekly, Code RSC brakes paired with 200mm rotors to handle the BC descents, & the latest Öhlins suspension... because, well, its nice to try new things! oh, and it looks damn goodMitch Gulliver


Rocky Mountain Slayer
Frame: Rocky Mountain Slayer
Shock: Ohlins TTX22 (180mm)
Fork: Ohlins RXF36 m.2 (180mm)
Wheels: We Are One Agent w/ Industry 9 101 hubs⁠
Tires: Vee Tire Snap WCE 2.35"
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC⁠
Cockpit: Chromag OSX 35 35mm and Chromag BZA 35 35mm
Size: Large
Pedals Chromag Dagga
Seatpost: Oneup 180mm dropper⁠






Kate Gayton - Operations


This is Kate and her Yeti SB130, with a burly build to tackle anything the Sea to Sky trails have to throw at it.

bigquotesMost years I've had two bikes; one more DH and one more XC oriented. This year I went with one do it all machine. Stoked on how the bike climbs and it doesn’t hold me back on the descents. As I only have the one bike, the SB130 got beefed up to suit the more technical terrain here in the PNW and the Whistler Bike Park. Sometimes I’ll also slow the rebound down a few clicks, put on DH casing tires and bigger rotors for a full day of the park or shuttles.Kate Gayton

Yeti SB130
Frame: Yeti SB 130
Shock: Fox Performance DPX2 (137mm)
Fork: Fox Performance 36 (160mm)
Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 30 with Industry 9 hubs⁠⠀⁠
Tires: Maxxis Assegai Exo Front. Continental Kaiser Rear⁠
Drivetrain: SRAM GX with Raceface Oval 30 chainring
Brakes: SRAM Code R⁠⠀⁠
Cockpit: Deity Skywire carbon trail 15mm rise⁠ and Deity Copperhead 35mm⁠⠀
Size: Small
Pedals Shimano XT Clipless
Seatpost: Fox Transfer 150mm droppper⁠






Aidan Oliver - Social Media


This is Aidan who manages the Pinkbike Social Media and rides everything from bike park to singletrack on his Transition Patrol. #27.5wheels4life

bigquotes"I'm yet to become a 29er convert so last year when I was looking for a new bike, Transition's Patrol immediately caught my attention. Sturdy enough to tackle Whistler Bike Park but will gladly still take on long pedals. It's the best all-rounder I've ridden yet!⁠ I like 29ers for going fast but I love the playfulness and agility of the smaller wheels. Only upgrades I've made are some Assegai tires, Ergon seat and grips (never going back), Deity bar, stem and pedals which look and feel awesome.Aidan Oliver

Transition Patrol
Frame: Transition Patrol
Shock: Fox Performance DPX2 (160mm)
Fork: Fox Performance 36 (170mm)
Wheels: Stans Flow (EX3 rear) with Stans Neo hubs⁠⠀⠀⁠
Tires: Maxxis Assegai Exo+ front and Double Down rear⁠
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1
Brakes: SRAM Code R⁠SC
Cockpit: Deity Copperhead 35mm, Speedway Carbon Bar 30mm rise
Size: Large
Pedals Deity T Mac
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb 170mm droppper⁠






Amar Murthi - Product Manager


This is Amar who manages new dev projects at Pinkbike as well as working on some new updates coming to the Buy and Sell soon! Get the tissues out, he's got a good story about the custom graphics on his top tube.

bigquotesThe story behind my top tube; when a good friend of mine started a decal company (@spindledsn) I sent him an idea. He came back to me with this awesome custom decal for my Megatower as a tribute to my trail dog Luna, who passed away at 4 years old. While out riding one day she collapsed and I had to carry her out of the trails and get her to a vet. After a long heartbreaking process, I found out that she would only have about 6 months to live due to heart disease... So now that she's gone, I wanted to remind myself of the pure joy she experienced when I took her out for a ride. I like to think it helps me keep her spirit with me and reminds me to just enjoy the hell out of every ride because you never know when it will be your last.” And how do you like the ride? “I came from a previous generation Hightower LT, so the Megatower has been a natural move forward for me with its more progressive geometry, it's perfect for shuttle days, park days, and trail rides where I'm rewarded with a nice chunky descent after a long climb.Amar Murthi


Santa Cruz Nomad
Frame: Santa Cruz Nomad
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate (160mm)
Fork: Fox Performance 36 (170mm)
Wheels: Easton Arc with DT swiss 350 hubs⁠⠀⠀⁠
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR⁠ EXO
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1
Brakes: SRAM Code R⁠SC
Cockpit: OneUp 35mm ride bars and OneUp EDC Tool stem
Size: Medium
Pedals OneUp Composite
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb 150mm droppper⁠






Max Barron - Videographer


This is Max who is one of the videographers here at Pinkbike. To add some variation to the mix he's showing off his Chromag dirt jumper.

bigquotesGrowing up in the riding scene on Vancouver Island, I had one rule. Always own a hardtail. Some of the best memories of my life have been spent on this bike. From riding the legendary dirt jumps spots in my home town of Nanaimo, to insane after work sessions at joyride 150, to the Riverside jams in Whistler. I take this bike with me everywhere I go and it has led me to meet some amazing people from all over the world. Now, at 27 years old I have dove full force into trail and DH riding but dirt jumping will always be my favourite part of the sport. As bikes come and go I will stay true to my rule, always have a hardtail.Max Barron

Chromag Monk
Frame: Chromag Monk
Fork: RockShox Argyle, lowered to 90mm
Wheels: Rear: Hope Pro 2 hub with Stans Flow Front: Halo Chaos hub with Halo Chaos
Tires: Maxxis Ikon
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint Cranks, single speed
Brakes: Avid Juicy7
Cockpit: Chromag OSX bar⁠ and Chromag Ranger Stem
Pedals Chromag Contact
Seatpost: Chromag Domolite





Jason Lucas - Video Production


This is Jason Lucas who heads up video production at Pinkbike and his Rocky Mountain Altitude.

bigquotesMy Altitude is my do it all machine. I’ve taken it on everything from all-day epics to massive lift access days and it hasn’t held me back at all. Fun little fact, I used to work at Rocky Mountain and it is really awesome knowing the people that designed the bike you’re riding. The stock spec was pretty dialed, but I like to make my bikes my own so I slapped on some Rockshox suspension, a set of Code brakes and added a smattering of Chromag bits and bobs. The result is my favorite bike I’ve ever owned.Jason Lucas

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Frame: Rocky Mountain Altitude
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate (150mm)
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate (160mm)
Wheels: RaceFace ARC 30⁠⁠⠀⠀⁠
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR⁠II EXO
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Code R⁠SC
Cockpit: Chromag BZA bar and stem
Size: Extra Large
Pedals Chromag Contact
Seatpost: Fox Transfer 170mm dropper⁠







Andy Daly - Sales


This is Andy from the Sales team and his Santa Cruz Bronson. Fun fact, Andy is also a volunteer Fire Fighter in Squamish, which how he got the nickname 'Flaming Elmo'.

bigquotesThe Bronson is the perfect weapon of choice for the mix of steep, rocky, loamy single track found in Squamish and the Sea to Sky region. Add to this a few days in the Whistler bike park each year and it’s a solid all-rounder. The SRAM Drive train is stock but I beefed it up with a 170mm Lyrik, added some Code RSC brakes, Raceface Next R carbon bars and Turbine wheelset. Topped off with a OneUp Components’ EDC tool, comp pedals and grips. It’s a no fuss, get’er done build.Andy Daly

Santa Cruz Bronson
Frame: Santa Cruz Bronson
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe R (160mm)
Fork: RockShox Lyrik (170mm)
Wheels: RaceFace Turbine R⁠⁠⠀⠀⁠
Tires: Continental Der Baron, Der Kaiser
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Code R⁠SC
Cockpit: Raceface Next R Carbon and Truvativ Descendant
Size: Large
Pedals OneUp Composite
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb 170mm dropper⁠








Brie Forster - Marketing and Events


This is Brie from our marketing and events team. Brie has been riding since 2018 but is already an addict and can be found riding the trails in Whistler and Squamish.

bigquotesThe Santa Cruz Nomad was the dream bike I had no idea I wanted or needed in my life. I was very new to the sport when a leader in the industry offered me to take a test ride on this through Whistler Bike Park. After that ride I knew there was no going back. To me, its the perfect bike for Whistler and Squamish, which is where I do most of my riding.Brie Forster

Santa Cruz Nomad
Frame: Santa Cruz Nomad
Shock: Rockshox Vivid Air (160mm)
Fork: RockShox Lyrik (165mm)
Wheels: SRAM Rail 50⁠⁠⠀⠀⁠
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF⁠
Drivetrain: SRAM XO
Brakes: SRAM Guide
Cockpit: Truvativ Descendant
Size: Small
Pedals Chromag Contact
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb 150mm⁠






Sarah Lukas - Communications


This is Sarah from our communications team and her Trek Fuel. Sarah rides a lot of MTB but can also be found donning skinny tires and contributing to our sister site CyclingTips.

bigquotesI grew up racing XC in Wisconsin, and those endurance days are still very much a part of me. I suppose you could say I’m downcountry? I brought a little bit of the Wisco disco with me to Squamish with my Trek Fuel Ex 9.8. I’m 5’4” and loving the 29er; I don’t think I can ever go back. Swap out the build and this would also serve as the perfect race bike for BCBR. Plus, this stealthy steed climbs like a dream - I personally like to drop the guys on e-bikes during staff rides.Sarah Lukas

Trek Fuel 9.8
Frame: Trek Fuel 9.8
Shock: Fox Performance Float - Re:aktiv
Fork: Fox 34 Float⁠⠀
Wheels: RaceFace Next SL carbon⁠⁠ and Vault hubs⠀⁠
Tires: Vittoria Martello 29x2.35
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle⁠
Brakes: SRAM Guide
Cockpit: RaceFace Affect and Bontrager Line Pro carbon
Size: Medium
Pedals Shimano XTR
Seatpost: Bontrager Line Elite 150mm⁠





