Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides

We've all seen the flashy and downright bizarre bikes the editorial staff here at Pinkbike have in for testing. But what about other Pinkbike employees? What does the bike of Andy from Sales or Brie from Marketing look like? We've been showing some of the bikes through our Instagram over the last few weeks, now here they all are.Mitch Gulliver - Sales
Mitch (and Emmy the dog) work on our sales team and recently built up this new Rocky Mountain Slayer equipped with Industry Nine wheels and Ohlins suspension.
Kate Gayton - Operations
|The 2020 season will be my first in a long time, with a quiver of one. I'm selling off my DH & Trail bikes to make room for the Slayer. Every year, my number of days spent pedaling get closer to the days spent in the bike park. So, I thought it was time to try this "one bike to rule them all" idea. This thing is going to spend most of its days in the Whistler bike park, with the rest climbing steep fire roads in Sea to Sky.⠀
A brutally sexy Slayer was the obvious choice, with a robust build to match. Carbon wheels to keep from having to true wheels weekly, Code RSC brakes paired with 200mm rotors to handle the BC descents, & the latest Öhlins suspension... because, well, its nice to try new things! oh, and it looks damn good—Mitch Gulliver
This is Kate and her Yeti SB130, with a burly build to tackle anything the Sea to Sky trails have to throw at it.
Aidan Oliver - Social Media
|Most years I've had two bikes; one more DH and one more XC oriented. This year I went with one do it all machine. Stoked on how the bike climbs and it doesn’t hold me back on the descents. As I only have the one bike, the SB130 got beefed up to suit the more technical terrain here in the PNW and the Whistler Bike Park. Sometimes I’ll also slow the rebound down a few clicks, put on DH casing tires and bigger rotors for a full day of the park or shuttles.—Kate Gayton
This is Aidan who manages the Pinkbike Social Media and rides everything from bike park to singletrack on his Transition Patrol. #27.5wheels4life
Amar Murthi - Product Manager
|"I'm yet to become a 29er convert so last year when I was looking for a new bike, Transition's Patrol immediately caught my attention. Sturdy enough to tackle Whistler Bike Park but will gladly still take on long pedals. It's the best all-rounder I've ridden yet! I like 29ers for going fast but I love the playfulness and agility of the smaller wheels. Only upgrades I've made are some Assegai tires, Ergon seat and grips (never going back), Deity bar, stem and pedals which look and feel awesome.—Aidan Oliver
This is Amar who manages new dev projects at Pinkbike as well as working on some new updates coming to the Buy and Sell soon! Get the tissues out, he's got a good story about the custom graphics on his top tube.
Max Barron - Videographer
|The story behind my top tube; when a good friend of mine started a decal company (@spindledsn) I sent him an idea. He came back to me with this awesome custom decal for my Megatower as a tribute to my trail dog Luna, who passed away at 4 years old. While out riding one day she collapsed and I had to carry her out of the trails and get her to a vet. After a long heartbreaking process, I found out that she would only have about 6 months to live due to heart disease... So now that she's gone, I wanted to remind myself of the pure joy she experienced when I took her out for a ride. I like to think it helps me keep her spirit with me and reminds me to just enjoy the hell out of every ride because you never know when it will be your last.” And how do you like the ride? “I came from a previous generation Hightower LT, so the Megatower has been a natural move forward for me with its more progressive geometry, it's perfect for shuttle days, park days, and trail rides where I'm rewarded with a nice chunky descent after a long climb.—Amar Murthi
This is Max who is one of the videographers here at Pinkbike. To add some variation to the mix he's showing off his Chromag dirt jumper.
Jason Lucas - Video Production
|Growing up in the riding scene on Vancouver Island, I had one rule. Always own a hardtail. Some of the best memories of my life have been spent on this bike. From riding the legendary dirt jumps spots in my home town of Nanaimo, to insane after work sessions at joyride 150, to the Riverside jams in Whistler. I take this bike with me everywhere I go and it has led me to meet some amazing people from all over the world. Now, at 27 years old I have dove full force into trail and DH riding but dirt jumping will always be my favourite part of the sport. As bikes come and go I will stay true to my rule, always have a hardtail.—Max Barron
This is Jason Lucas who heads up video production at Pinkbike and his Rocky Mountain Altitude.
Andy Daly - Sales
|My Altitude is my do it all machine. I’ve taken it on everything from all-day epics to massive lift access days and it hasn’t held me back at all. Fun little fact, I used to work at Rocky Mountain and it is really awesome knowing the people that designed the bike you’re riding. The stock spec was pretty dialed, but I like to make my bikes my own so I slapped on some Rockshox suspension, a set of Code brakes and added a smattering of Chromag bits and bobs. The result is my favorite bike I’ve ever owned.—Jason Lucas
This is Andy from the Sales team and his Santa Cruz Bronson. Fun fact, Andy is also a volunteer Fire Fighter in Squamish, which how he got the nickname 'Flaming Elmo'.
Brie Forster - Marketing and Events
|The Bronson is the perfect weapon of choice for the mix of steep, rocky, loamy single track found in Squamish and the Sea to Sky region. Add to this a few days in the Whistler bike park each year and it’s a solid all-rounder. The SRAM Drive train is stock but I beefed it up with a 170mm Lyrik, added some Code RSC brakes, Raceface Next R carbon bars and Turbine wheelset. Topped off with a OneUp Components’ EDC tool, comp pedals and grips. It’s a no fuss, get’er done build.—Andy Daly
This is Brie from our marketing and events team. Brie has been riding since 2018 but is already an addict and can be found riding the trails in Whistler and Squamish.
Sarah Lukas - Communications
|The Santa Cruz Nomad was the dream bike I had no idea I wanted or needed in my life. I was very new to the sport when a leader in the industry offered me to take a test ride on this through Whistler Bike Park. After that ride I knew there was no going back. To me, its the perfect bike for Whistler and Squamish, which is where I do most of my riding.—Brie Forster
This is Sarah from our communications team and her Trek Fuel. Sarah rides a lot of MTB but can also be found donning skinny tires and contributing to our sister site CyclingTips.
|I grew up racing XC in Wisconsin, and those endurance days are still very much a part of me. I suppose you could say I’m downcountry? I brought a little bit of the Wisco disco with me to Squamish with my Trek Fuel Ex 9.8. I’m 5’4” and loving the 29er; I don’t think I can ever go back. Swap out the build and this would also serve as the perfect race bike for BCBR. Plus, this stealthy steed climbs like a dream - I personally like to drop the guys on e-bikes during staff rides.—Sarah Lukas
