Bike Check: Joe Barnes' Orange Alpine 6 Has a New Coil Shock From Formula

Jan 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Orange Hazzard racing


The Hazzard Racing boys are now well settled in on Orange Bikes and this year are all racing a full EWS season beginning in Colombia in March.

Orange recently announced two Hazzard Racing models that come equipped with the same exact spec that Joe Barnes, Lachlan Blair, and Fergus Lamb will be running for 2020. It's a limited edition run, with only ten of each model (the Alpine 6 and Switch 6) being produced.

Spec highlights include a healthy smattering of components from Hope, a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, a Formula Selva S fork, and a Formula coil shock. Wait, a Formula coil shock? When did that happen? Formula currently don't offer a coil shock (or an air shock for that matter), but it's clear that there's one on the way. They haven't released any concrete details yet other than the fact that there will at least be a 210 x 55mm and 230 x 65mm options, since that's what the Switch 6 and the Alpine 6 use.

From the photos, it's clear that there's a low speed compression dial and what's likely a climb lever at the front of the shock, and then rebound is adjusted at the rear. It'll be interesting to see if Formula bring any elements of their Compression Tuning System (CTS) over to the shock. CTS allows riders to quickly swap out the compression valve on their fork in order to customize its behavior – that would be a unique touch if it ends up being a feature of this shock.

While we wait for more details to emerge, let's take a closer look at Joe Barnes' bike.


Orange Hazzard racing

Joe runs a medium size frame on the Orange Five that he uses for hacking about, but sizes up to a large for his race bike. The Alpine 6 is his frame of choice for EWS duties with the Hazzard Racing white and coral colour scheme.

Joe has gone for a slighlty lighter weight build than his team mates, but that only really means he's gone for smaller dicscs and standard brake hoses
Rider Name: Joe Barnes
Hometown: Fort William
Height: 1.74m / 5'8"
Weight: 70kg / 154 lb
Instagram: @top_chief

Orange Hazzard racing
Frame: Orange Alpine 6
Shock: Protoype Formula 325lb/in
Fork: Formula Selva R - 69 & 90psi, 2 Neopos tokens
Wheels: Hope Fortus 30 - 27.5"
Front Tire: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.35" - 19 psi
Rear Tire: Schwallbe Hans Dampf, 2.35" - 24 psi
Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12-speed
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 V4
Cockpit: OneUp Carbon bar - 750mm, OneUp EDC stem, Gusset grips
Size: Large
More info: orangebikes.co.uk/

Orange Hazzard racing
Hopefully we'll hear more about Formula's new shock soon.

Orange Hazzard racing
Orange Hazzard racing
Hope Tech 3 V4 brakes.

Orange Hazzard racing
Purple Gusset grips match up with Formula's colour swatch.


Orange Hazzard racing
One of Joe's set up quirks is to run his brakes super close to the bars. It's always one for the first things people mention when they ride his bikes.


Orange Hazzard racing
The limited-edition Hazzard Racing models are priced at £5200.

bigquotesThis is a huge honour for me to showcase a bike that I have been involved in from the ground up and is now reaching the public. The frame specifics, component spec and suspension tune are all from our 2020 Hazzard Racing build kit and ready to be shredded. Joe Barnes

Orange Hazzard racing
Orange Hazzard racing
Another look at that Formula coil shock.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Orange Bikes


53 Comments

  • 19 8
 Cue the filing cabinet comments from folk who have never ridden an Orange...
  • 36 1
 I've owned Orange bikes and errr yeah filing cabinets
  • 4 4
 I've never ridden an Orange bike but really love the looks of them. I think the recent more open swingarms look nice, a "lighter" look than the more solid looking swingarms of yore. I personally prefer straight tubes but the slight curvature they have now doesn't bother me.
  • 22 1
 I rode an Orange with an open mind then concluded I was in fact riding a filing cabinet
  • 25 1
 Cue the brits rolling into the comment section claiming its the best bike ever produced
  • 2 0
 @IllestT: sexy bike, best bike ever produced, America!
  • 6 1
 @Tr011: I'm British and no. Not at all. I can appreciate the simplicity of the single pivot, I can understand people's 'made in Britain' reasoning, but can always tell an orange is on its way down the trail long before i see it, because they usually sound like a bag of spanners being thrown down some steps. Combined with what I know of people who have owned/ridden them, the main appeal is lack of maintenance.
  • 15 0
 I rode a filing cabinet with an open mind then concluded I was in fact riding an Orange.
  • 1 1
 yo
  • 1 0
 @IllestT: what rattled on yours?
  • 2 0
 That's actually a very good looking color way overall. Unfortunately,....still one of the ugliest bikes made. Sorry UK, nothing personal. I do think Hope and Nukeproof rule! Does that make you feel better? Wink
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: LMAO!! Good one mate, "a bag of spanners being thrown down some steps". Smile
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: in short very british so you can spend more time at the pub
  • 1 0
 I rode and Orange before. No suspension issues and no flex issues. It was the Peter Krauss signature hardtail trials frame so I am sure their full suspension would work just as well.
  • 8 0
 I like the simplicity. My suspension frame design has 16 bolts. This has 3.
  • 1 0
 What frame are you riding? Thats a lot of bolts...
  • 9 1
 Either it's raining, or that brake lever is leaking.
  • 2 0
 ha i noticed that too. im guessing they just washed the bike before the shoot and missed a little bit when drying it
  • 7 0
 UK, 99% rain
  • 4 0
 @bman33: c'mon man, I think your being unfair there. We have a week or two for summer, so really it's only 96%.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: UK, 1% dot 5.1
  • 1 0
 It's Fort William. It's been raining here since October
  • 1 0
 @felimocl: October 1998
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: fare enough. I have a good friend in Belfast I see every couple of years and they're actually happened a few days with no rain. Big Grin
  • 4 2
 @hatchleader indeed I've shyed away from orange my whole life riding 'super advanced' bikes with acronyms all over, had enough last year and thought heck let's give a Stage 6 a punt, simply amazing. And it's stealth silent through the rock gardens and gnar tech.
  • 13 11
 No I have not ridden an Orange, so I will not comment on how they ride. But holy hell they are some kinda ugly. Kinda painful to look at IMO. Hey, maybe you're into that kind of thing. More power to ya.
  • 1 0
 +1 for sure. Frown
  • 8 3
 Say what you want but I still like the old school Orange look
  • 6 0
 its not orange, its white
  • 4 0
 @Mojo348: It's not Whyte.
  • 2 1
 Looks like an orange. Good luck to Joe this season, always makes nice videos of the slop around Fort Bill. I remember racing an orange 224 for a season. What a nightmare, slowest bike I have ever raced, just couldn't get on with it, could ride things on my NP Mega TR that the orange couldn't, worst results ever too.
  • 1 0
 Bovine faeces
  • 3 0
 April 23rd is the date for release of the new coil shock according to Formulas comments on instagram.
  • 1 0
 i miss the ability to order orange in canada through vellendtech. to get your hands on one now days is just astronomical in price.. specially compared to so many good domestic offerings. Devinci and Rocky!
  • 1 0
 It's so nice to see Orange staying true to simple suspension geo. They took a page out of Marin's book back in the 90s and that was it, just one page and they stuck to it ever since....
  • 3 1
 Would be a good idea to put a geometry chart in here so people don’t have to read the article ????.
  • 3 2
 The thumbnail looked like a render, and I thought: wow, even in CAD Oranges have sloppy welds.
  • 3 1
 Digging that purple coil!
  • 2 0
 looks a lot like an orange
  • 1 0
 Aren't their suspension kinematics dead on linear?
Interesting choice the coil shock
  • 1 0
 Super close to the bar.
Absolutely. As ling as they’re bled well, thats the best way to run them
  • 1 0
 I'd say more cauliflower than orange
  • 1 0
 Lovin' the look of the all silver brakes!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a heavy bike. Love the components tho.
  • 1 0
 My friend has an Orange bike, a Yeti SB 150.
  • 1 0
 So I should upgrade my Santa Cruz Bullitt for enduro?
  • 1 0
 Love this a lot.
  • 5 7
 "hopefully we'll hear about Formulas new shock soon"

Full review tomorrow
  • 17 2
 Nope. If there's a full review up tomorrow I'll only ride a 26" rigid bike with cantilever brakes for the rest of the year.
  • 9 0
 @mikekazimer: So theres a video of you riding a 26" rigid bike with cantilever brakes launching tomorrow as well then?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I’ve a buddy that still owns an old rigid surly. The guy can absolutely shred on that thing.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: only a few hours but so so want this to happen! Wink Oldskool mtb.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Tell ya what, Mike. I have an old skool 26er with a single pivot, plus it was made in 'Murka.
It started out as an '01 Ellsworth Joker, with a frame upgrade (read, "lifetime warranty") in '05, that I use as a loaner bike for former BMX rippers who ride with me. They love it. Howzabout you review that bike? I can loan it to you......

Post a Comment



