Bike Check: Joe Barnes' Orange Alpine 6 Has a New Coil Shock From Formula

Joe runs a medium size frame on the Orange Five that he uses for hacking about, but sizes up to a large for his race bike. The Alpine 6 is his frame of choice for EWS duties with the Hazzard Racing white and coral colour scheme.



Joe has gone for a slighlty lighter weight build than his team mates, but that only really means he's gone for smaller dicscs and standard brake hoses

Rider Name: Joe Barnes

Hometown: Fort William

Height: 1.74m / 5'8"

Weight: 70kg / 154 lb

Instagram: @top_chief

Fort William1.74m / 5'8"70kg / 154 lb

Frame: Orange Alpine 6

Shock: Protoype Formula 325lb/in

Fork: Formula Selva R - 69 & 90psi, 2 Neopos tokens

Wheels: Hope Fortus 30 - 27.5"

Front Tire: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.35" - 19 psi

Rear Tire: Schwallbe Hans Dampf, 2.35" - 24 psi

Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12-speed

Brakes: Hope Tech 3 V4

Cockpit: OneUp Carbon bar - 750mm, OneUp EDC stem, Gusset grips

Size: Large

More info: orangebikes.co.uk/

Orange Alpine 6Protoype Formula 325lb/inFormula Selva R - 69 & 90psi, 2 Neopos tokensHope Fortus 30 - 27.5"Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.35" - 19 psiSchwallbe Hans Dampf, 2.35" - 24 psiShimano XT 12-speedHope Tech 3 V4OneUp Carbon bar - 750mm, OneUp EDC stem, Gusset gripsLarge

Hopefully we'll hear more about Formula's new shock soon.

Hope Tech 3 V4 brakes.

Purple Gusset grips match up with Formula's colour swatch.

One of Joe's set up quirks is to run his brakes super close to the bars. It's always one for the first things people mention when they ride his bikes.

The limited-edition Hazzard Racing models are priced at £5200.

This is a huge honour for me to showcase a bike that I have been involved in from the ground up and is now reaching the public. The frame specifics, component spec and suspension tune are all from our 2020 Hazzard Racing build kit and ready to be shredded. — Joe Barnes

Another look at that Formula coil shock.

The Hazzard Racing boys are now well settled in on Orange Bikes and this year are all racing a full EWS season beginning in Colombia in March.Orange recently announced two Hazzard Racing models that come equipped with the same exact spec that Joe Barnes, Lachlan Blair, and Fergus Lamb will be running for 2020. It's a limited edition run, with only ten of each model (the Alpine 6 and Switch 6) being produced.Spec highlights include a healthy smattering of components from Hope, a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, a Formula Selva S fork, and a Formula coil shock. Wait, a Formula coil shock? When did that happen? Formula currently don't offer a coil shock (or an air shock for that matter), but it's clear that there's one on the way. They haven't released any concrete details yet other than the fact that there will at least be a 210 x 55mm and 230 x 65mm options, since that's what the Switch 6 and the Alpine 6 use.From the photos, it's clear that there's a low speed compression dial and what's likely a climb lever at the front of the shock, and then rebound is adjusted at the rear. It'll be interesting to see if Formula bring any elements of their Compression Tuning System (CTS) over to the shock. CTS allows riders to quickly swap out the compression valve on their fork in order to customize its behavior – that would be a unique touch if it ends up being a feature of this shock.While we wait for more details to emerge, let's take a closer look at Joe Barnes' bike.