Bike Check: Joe Barnes' Orange Alpine 6 Has a New Coil Shock From Formula

The Hazzard Racing boys are now well settled in on Orange Bikes and this year are all racing a full EWS season beginning in Colombia in March.
Orange recently announced two Hazzard Racing models that come equipped with the same exact spec that Joe Barnes, Lachlan Blair, and Fergus Lamb will be running for 2020. It's a limited edition run, with only ten of each model (the Alpine 6 and Switch 6) being produced.
Spec highlights include a healthy smattering of components from Hope, a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, a Formula Selva S fork, and a Formula coil shock. Wait, a Formula coil shock? When did that happen? Formula currently don't offer a coil shock (or an air shock for that matter), but it's clear that there's one on the way. They haven't released any concrete details yet other than the fact that there will at least be a 210 x 55mm and 230 x 65mm options, since that's what the Switch 6 and the Alpine 6 use.
From the photos, it's clear that there's a low speed compression dial and what's likely a climb lever at the front of the shock, and then rebound is adjusted at the rear. It'll be interesting to see if Formula bring any elements of their Compression Tuning System (CTS) over to the shock. CTS allows riders to quickly swap out the compression valve on their fork in order to customize its behavior – that would be a unique touch if it ends up being a feature of this shock.
While we wait for more details to emerge, let's take a closer look at Joe Barnes' bike.
Joe runs a medium size frame on the Orange Five that he uses for hacking about, but sizes up to a large for his race bike. The Alpine 6 is his frame of choice for EWS duties with the Hazzard Racing white and coral colour scheme.
Joe has gone for a slighlty lighter weight build than his team mates, but that only really means he's gone for smaller dicscs and standard brake hoses
Hope Tech 3 V4 brakes.
|This is a huge honour for me to showcase a bike that I have been involved in from the ground up and is now reaching the public. The frame specifics, component spec and suspension tune are all from our 2020 Hazzard Racing build kit and ready to be shredded.— Joe Barnes
Another look at that Formula coil shock.
53 Comments
Interesting choice the coil shock
Absolutely. As ling as they’re bled well, thats the best way to run them
Full review tomorrow
It started out as an '01 Ellsworth Joker, with a frame upgrade (read, "lifetime warranty") in '05, that I use as a loaner bike for former BMX rippers who ride with me. They love it. Howzabout you review that bike? I can loan it to you......
Post a Comment