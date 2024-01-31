Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run

Incident: A hit and run crash occurred on 01/30/2023 at approx. 1:32 pm on southbound Crosby Herald Rd. Near Wise Rd. The suspect vehicle is described as a possible silver Honda Accord and may be missing a right front mirror.



If you have any surveillance footage around the area, please check for the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.



We urge anyone with information to contact Auburn CHP at (916) 663-3344 or 1-800-Tell CHP. Your assistance is crucial in resolving this case and bringing justice to the affected party. — Auburn CHP