Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run

Jan 31, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo
This is the car that struck Derek Teel yesterday afternoon. California Highway Patrol are asking for public assistance in finding the driver as they fled the scene of the incident.


Derek Teel of Dialed Health was struck by a driver while out riding yesterday afternoon near Wise Winery in Lincoln, California. California Highway Patrol are asking for public assistance in finding the driver as they fled the scene of the incident.


bigquotesIncident: A hit and run crash occurred on 01/30/2023 at approx. 1:32 pm on southbound Crosby Herald Rd. Near Wise Rd. The suspect vehicle is described as a possible silver Honda Accord and may be missing a right front mirror.

If you have any surveillance footage around the area, please check for the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.

We urge anyone with information to contact Auburn CHP at (916) 663-3344 or 1-800-Tell CHP. Your assistance is crucial in resolving this case and bringing justice to the affected party.Auburn CHP

Teel's wife Alicia shared in a video today that he was awake when he came into the hospital by ambulance and does not have any head or spinal injuries, but he has had to undergo surgery for a severely broken pelvis, a broken femur and a collapsed lung among other injuries.




Teel is an accomplished cyclist and strength trainer who completed an off-road Everest in 2022 as well as a double Everest on the road. He has shared several strength training videos with the Pinkbike community.

We wish him all the best with his recovery and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. You can donate to his recovery fund here.

26 Comments
  • 24 0
 God dammit, what the hell. Derek is an awesome dude. Even if he wasn't, no one deserves to be hospitalized or killed by a driver.
  • 8 0
 Damn.
Scary out there for pedestrians.
coloradosun.com/2024/01/29/colorado-pedestrian-bicyclist-traffic-deaths-2023
"The number of pedestrians killed by drivers in the U.S. has been climbing for more than a decade and in 2022, they reached a 40-year high when more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed."
  • 7 1
 You know what else has been climbing for more than a decade? Vehicle weight, size, and hood height. It's so much harder to see pedestrians when you're behind the wheel of a massive truck or SUV.

Such a negative feedback loop where people feel they need bigger cars to feel safer. Then the next generation of cars are bigger . . .
  • 7 3
 @GTscoob: People love to buy the biggest, "bestest" thing available to them and that they can "afford". See; houses, trucks/SUVs, bulk food items, guns etc. We're well past the point of education, what we need is regulation.
  • 1 1
 @GTscoob:

This is a good article that explores reasons for the spike. It isn't entirely clear that it is simply due to larger vehicles.

www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/12/11/upshot/nighttime-deaths.html
  • 4 0
 @GTscoob: tires and suspension are better too, cabins quieter, masking that tactile feel of how fast you're actually going ("I had no idea I was doing 50 in a 25 officer"), combine that with mindless driving (eating, texting, paying attention to the data displayed on the 30" screen mounted on the dash instead of the road) and it's no surprise
  • 4 1
 The past 40 years have seen a massive rise in right-wing media vilifying cyclists also.
  • 1 0
 What a clown.
  • 1 0
 Ebikes also a big contributing factor. People riding bikes at 30 MPH with no street awareness or handling skills and quite often no helmets.
  • 8 1
 So awful! Just listened to his episodes on the Adventure Stache podcast Frown

Edit: First episode: www.paysonmcelveen.com/podcast/episode/7b7c9daf/derek-teel-on-strength-training-for-cyclists

@sarahmoore any chance you can change the wording to "Struck by a driver" instead of a car in the opening line?

Some context here if folks want to know why: www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-12-10/why-news-coverage-of-car-crashes-favors-drivers
  • 5 0
 I've edited that now, thank you! I was actually just scrolling through the Adventure Stache episodes the other day as well and put Derek's double everesting episode on my "to listen to" list. So awful, wishing him all the best with the recovery.
  • 5 0
 I very much support "struck by driver" over struck by car or cycling accident or anything else. The driver did this.
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: Thank you!
  • 3 0
 Best wishes to this guy to fully recover. Hit and run is the lowest of the low. I used to ride road before smartphones. But, between the traffic, distractions, and utter lack of caring for cyclists, I just don't do it anymore. A shame, because commuting is a great way to not kill the planet with CO2.
  • 9 5
 Hearing about injuries like this make me feel really good about my decision not to be a road biker. Heal up man. Those injuries sound pretty horrendous.
  • 9 2
 I road bike but only on roads I know are pretty low risk. Derek rides all over the place. It confirms my decision to not get overly into road biking though.
  • 3 0
 Hopefully I can find this MFer driving around my neck of the woods, it's basically where I live. That picture is useless though.
  • 1 0
 Wow, that totally sucks. Derek's a friend and I hate seeing people get blasted by cars. Shoutout to unsafe American road design and car regulations. We can make roads safer, lots of places around the world have done it, we just have to change some laws. AND GET BETTER DEREK!!
  • 1 0
 I commuted for 15 years on a bicycle. These days I'd rather take my chances with stationary objects like trees, rocks, some cliffs, than have to face off against a car ever again. Sucks about Derek getting hit. Heal up dude.
  • 1 1
 Recover well, Derek. This happened in my neck of the woods. Just stopped by the post office in town which is next to an auto body repair shop. A CHP was parked outside and can only imagine they were heading in to spread the word. I hope they get this guy. What a POS.
  • 4 0
 horrible. heal up
  • 3 0
 Nightmare. Cagers suck. Heal up.
  • 1 2
 That area and pretty much the rest of California north of there is either deep or quasi-deep State of Jefferson country. Wouldn't doubt that Misubishi Galant or Honda Accord has a diesel under the hood and a Rollin' Coal kit exhaust pipe mod installed.
  • 1 0
 It looks like a 2005 Accord EX, but it's tough to tell. Heal up, and let's get these irresponsible drivers off the streets.
  • 1 0
 Heal up Derek.
  • 1 0
 Recover speedily!







