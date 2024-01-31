Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run

Derek Teel of Dialed Health
was struck by a driver while out riding yesterday afternoon near Wise Winery in Lincoln, California. California Highway Patrol are asking for public assistance in finding the driver as they fled the scene of the incident.
|Incident: A hit and run crash occurred on 01/30/2023 at approx. 1:32 pm on southbound Crosby Herald Rd. Near Wise Rd. The suspect vehicle is described as a possible silver Honda Accord and may be missing a right front mirror.
If you have any surveillance footage around the area, please check for the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.
We urge anyone with information to contact Auburn CHP at (916) 663-3344 or 1-800-Tell CHP. Your assistance is crucial in resolving this case and bringing justice to the affected party.—Auburn CHP
Teel's wife Alicia shared in a video today that he was awake when he came into the hospital by ambulance and does not have any head or spinal injuries, but he has had to undergo surgery for a severely broken pelvis, a broken femur and a collapsed lung among other injuries.
Teel is an accomplished cyclist and strength trainer who completed an off-road Everest
in 2022 as well as a double Everest on the road
. He has shared several strength training videos
with the Pinkbike community.
We wish him all the best with his recovery and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. You can donate to his recovery fund here
.
Scary out there for pedestrians.
coloradosun.com/2024/01/29/colorado-pedestrian-bicyclist-traffic-deaths-2023
"The number of pedestrians killed by drivers in the U.S. has been climbing for more than a decade and in 2022, they reached a 40-year high when more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed."
Such a negative feedback loop where people feel they need bigger cars to feel safer. Then the next generation of cars are bigger . . .
This is a good article that explores reasons for the spike. It isn't entirely clear that it is simply due to larger vehicles.
www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/12/11/upshot/nighttime-deaths.html
Edit: First episode: www.paysonmcelveen.com/podcast/episode/7b7c9daf/derek-teel-on-strength-training-for-cyclists
@sarahmoore any chance you can change the wording to "Struck by a driver" instead of a car in the opening line?
Some context here if folks want to know why: www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-12-10/why-news-coverage-of-car-crashes-favors-drivers