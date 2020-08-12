Field Test: Cannondale Scalpel SE 1 - The Spider Monkey

Aug 12, 2020
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Cannondale Scalpel SE 1


Words by Mike Levy, photography by Margus Riga



Calling a bike a "scalpel" is a well-worn way to say that it's a fast and sharp handling ride, which is sorta the definition of a cross-country bike. But Cannondale has been offering the real Scalpel since way back in 2001 when it debuted as a focused, sharp bike made for, you guessed it, cross-country racing. The newest 100mm-travel Scalpel continues to fill that role, but the version I tested gets a bump up to 120mm on both ends, a dropper post, and more relaxed geometry.

There are only two Scalpel SE models to choose from, the $4,000 SE 2 and my grey test bike, the $5,500 USD SE 1. That gets you an XT drivetrain, RockShox’s SID Select+ RL fork and SIDluxe shock, as well as Cannondale’s alloy Hollowgram cranks and carbon fiber rims.

Scalpel SE 1 Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 67°
• Seat Tube Angle: 74°
• Reach: 450mm (large)
• Chainstay length: 436mm
• Sizes: S, M, LRG (tested), XLRG
• Weight: 25.27lb / 11.46kg
• Price: $5,500 USD
www.cannondale.com

That adds up to 25.27lb, including the Schwalbe control tires that were installed on every bike. At 67-degrees, the SE 1 is a degree slacker up front than the race bike, and the seat angle is half a degree more relaxed at 74-degrees. My large-size bike sports a modest 450mm reach and a not so modest 480mm seat tube.

Cannondale has a long history of doing things their way, and while the Scalpel is a relatively conventional bike by their standards, there's no way it was going out the factory doors without being just a little bit different from everyone else. Check out the flex-zone at the rear axle; many bikes use engineered flex back there, but Cannondale's employed a wide, flat section of carbon to act as the bending point where there'd otherwise be sealed bearings. This is said to mimic the action of a Horst Link pivot for more active, better suspension performance, and the flex occurs at a precise location smack dab in the middle of the flat bit.

The downbeat grey paint (that I do like) seems to hide some neat details on the rest of the frame, including the massive box-section chainstays and captive main pivot. This thing looks beefy, and Cannondale says that a frame and shock weigh in at 1,900-grams. Another detail that's hard to spot: The bike's offset drivetrain. Everything sits 6mm to the right compared to other bikes, with the idea being that it provides more tire clearance and makes for a stiffer package. It does mean that the rear-wheel needs to be dished slightly differently than usual, although that's possible to apply to most wheels.

Cable routing is internal, and there’s a clever open non-drive-side dropout so you don’t even have to pull the axle out to remove the wheel. Remember, this is the same frame as the race-focused Scalpel, so it gets the same race-focused dropout. Given the choice, who here actually wants to wear a backpack? Or any pack at all? Cannondale’s solution is a pint-sized Fabric multi-tool, Dynaplug’s lightweight tire plug kit, and a CO2 all ready for you by the side of your bottle cage. If you need the tool, you just pull the rubber band and it pops right out. And like any good cross-country bike, there's room for two bottles inside the front triangle.



Cannondale Scalpel SE1 review Margus Riga photo
FIELD NOTES

Cannondale Scalpel SE1 review Margus Riga photo
Cannondale Scalpel SE1 review Margus Riga photo

Climbing

My lineup of test bikes shows there are at least five different ways to get the job done, with each of them having some distinct pros and cons that make them very different on the trail. In the case of the SE 1, its best asset has to be its climbing abilities, and it's especially adept at the slow, methodical jumbly stuff. I'm picturing those perfectly ill-placed rocky steps spaced just close enough to test your timing and the bike's traction, or maybe your usually simple spin to the top has more in common with a greased up telephone pole than singletrack after a recent downpour. Whatever the challenge, the SE 1, along with the Yeti SB115, seem to claw their way up with a bit more persistence than the other bikes, a trait that always wins me over if I'm honest.

The Scalpel's spider monkey impressions are surely helped by two factors: It's a relatively compact bike, and its active-feeling suspension seems to give the Schwalbe Racing Ralph rear tire superpowers. Remember, all of them were fitted with the same rubber, and I used a digital gauge to ensure tire pressures matched for each day's back-to-back laps. Given the even fight, the Scalpel spun out fewer times than the other bikes in the slippery conditions, and I dabbed less while riding it.

Does active suspension mean a slow bike? Not on the Cannondale, as it had the second-quickest total loop time, all of which was gained on the way up. It was the second-quickest bike over the entire climb, but it made up even more time on the trickier, steeper technical section near the summit where it was basically 8-percent quicker than the other four. I'll admit that it didn't feel quicker on the way up, as I don't think our brains equate a slightly more forgiving ride with more speed, but that's what clocks are for.


Cannondale Scalpel SE1 review Margus Riga photo

Cannondale Scalpel SE1 review Margus Riga photo
Cannondale Scalpel SE1 review Margus Riga photo

Descending

Might as well get down to it: The Scalpel SE 1 can't match the Revel, Transition, or Specialized on the descents, and the more the trail angles down, the larger the gap. To be fair to Cannondale, the SE was never meant to keep up with a bike like the Spur in the same way the SB115 wasn't; they're looking at the challenge from opposite angles, so it's no surprise to end up with opposing results.

Some good stuff first. A friend of mine built this amazing trail atop a desert mesa in Utah, and it always impressed me how he was able to shoehorn what feels like roughly 150 miles of singletrack into an area the size of a football field. It's almost maddening how many times you zig and zag tightly to see the same cactus that jabbed you an hour ago while on a different section of the same trail. It's tight as hell, but there's flow to be found on the short, sharp descents. This is where bikes like Scalpel SE 1 and the SB 115 like to live, a place where the speeds don't reach eye-watering levels, regardless of if its a slow, technical downhill or if you've managed to find some elusive desert flow. It is out there.
Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was just shy of 20 minutes long and split into three sections. First, we powered up a smooth section of switchbacks before starting up a more technical, twisty section of trail that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction with tired legs. After that, we evaluated how the bikes maintained speed on a short bumpy traverse before the main descent, comprising of a small rock roll before a series of rough, suspension-testing corners and straightaways. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain the trails these modern cross-country bikes were intended to see.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Levy: "I set my second quickest lap time while on the Scalpel SE1, just 1.4-percent back from the Epic EVO, despite having my slowest descent time that was 4% behind the Spur."

But the eyes start to tear up right around the same time the Scalpel begins to feel a bit short and pointy. When the ground is rough and steep, it just doesn't have that calmness where the bike almost seems to float invisibly under you as it deals with the rocks and roots. Instead, the SE can get flustered when said rocks come hard and fast and, ironically given the praise I heaped on it above, lose traction sooner than you'd prefer. I also have to point out the 480mm long seat tube that doesn't leave you with enough room to use a long-travel dropper post, a minus that can be traced back to this being the same frame as the race bike.

Some context: Both the SE1 and SB115 really would leave the four race-focused bikes (Sarah Moore reviewed those last week) wondering which way they went on every kind of descent, no doubt there.


Cannondale Scalpel SE1 review Margus Riga photo


Speaking of intentions, we never set out to break anything, but sometimes that's exactly what happens. This time around, the SE's Hollowgram carbon fiber rear rim was a victim of my crappy line choice, maybe a bit too much speed, and the rather light-duty Racing Ralph rear tire that'll never be the same. Sure, more pressure might have prevented the knife-like rock from being fatal, but I hadn't been rolling the sidewall or burping the tire, so who knows. Anyway, here's Cannondale's response in full: ''We are glad to see Mike enjoying the new Scalpel SE and putting its capability to the test. We agree with Mike that the combination of tire pressure, rowdiness, and an untimely rock strike exceeded the durability of the rim (which is considerable). While this is not technically covered under our warranty, we evaluate each situation and in this case, the wheel would be replaced to get the rider back on the trail with as quickly as possible.''

Every bike has its strengths and weaknesses, and it's no surprise to see the SE 1's is its climbing ability. Yeah, that means that it's not as exciting as the Spur or Ranger, but it'll better suit many cross-country riders who want more bike but don't need something so focused on descending.


Pros

+ Excellent technical climber.
+ Relatively forgiving suspension = all-day comfort, all-day speed.

Cons

- I mean, that rim did crack…
- Being based off the same XC race frame, its geo isn’t exactly progressive. More reach and a shorter seat tube, please.




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.



Photos: Margus Riga
Video: Jason Lucas, Cole Nelson, Max Barron

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Downcountry Bikes XC Bikes Cannondale Cannondale Scalpel


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
96757 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
56772 views
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
55351 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
52849 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
52261 views
Everything We Know About the 2021 Specialized Status
44548 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
43091 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Gives a Trail Bike Masterclass in 'Cascade'
41160 views

42 Comments

  • 45 3
 "While this is not technically covered under our warranty, we evaluate each situation and in this case, because this is a highly public bike review, we will say we would warranty the rim."
  • 3 1
 hypothetical question: what would have happend to an alloy rim?
  • 1 0
 Normally JRA means "I drove into garage with it still on my roof rack," but C-dale doesn't "technically" warranty actual JRA???
  • 1 0
 Great to get a free rim, but in the middle of the summer and a pandemic, how long will the average joe (who cant build his own wheels) be waiting to get their wheel rebuilt?
Want to use another wheel in your bike while you wait? whoops, offset hub and drivetrain. Time to get the spoke keys out again.
  • 3 0
 @Germanmike: Huge dent, maybe a crack rendering tubeless more annoying, and still a flatted tire. Oh, and super out of true. Or if you have cheap stock rims made out of Kraft Singles it'll bend beyond reasonable repair or break in half.
  • 1 0
 @A-HIGHLY-EDUCATED-PROFESSIONAL: speculation
  • 1 0
 You can see the rim die at 10:43 in the video. Great to see the puffs of sealant in slo-mo. I guess if you ride with a camera crew at all times, showing it really didn't say hello to your garage, then you get a free wheel. At some point in the future...
  • 15 0
 "Since you are Mike Levy from Pinkbike, reviewing our bike, we will change your cracked rim no probs... But it's gonna be a case by case for all other "nobodys"".... Is what it sounds like to me
  • 12 0
 I have to question any company that would put SRAM SX on a $4000 bike over Shimano SLX. That is a deal breaker in my mind.
  • 8 0
 why do you need a shorter seat post? you clearly have room to run a longer dropper.
  • 1 0
 Agree. No need to get the seat lower than an imaginary strait line between the top of the rear tire and top of the handlebars
  • 2 0
 I have a relatively long inseam, longer than most people, but Cannondale probably wouldn't want to spec a long-travel dropper as it'd get close to being too long for some customers. If the seat tube was shorter, this wouldn't be an issue. It's a no-brainer - why would you want a longer seat tube?
  • 7 0
 So Levy: how does the Scalpel compare to that Kona Hei Hei you reviewed a month or so back?
  • 1 0
 I'm wondering about this, too. Sounds like they're both good technical climbers with less "long & slack". Curious if the Hei Hei felt a little more secure on the downs? Since the local shop is dropping Cdale, the Hei Hei looks like a better bet.
  • 6 0
 what happened to taking actual pictures of the bike? instead of some guy/gal shredding it 20 meters away
  • 6 0
 Dying to read the reports on the Ranger.
  • 2 0
 Wanting to see how CBF looked compared to all the other suspension formulae in the short travel range
  • 1 0
 @schlockinz: It’s by far the best in the long travel category so I have very high hopes.
  • 2 0
 Counterpoint to wanting more trail-friendly geo on this bike: Cannondale makes the Habit with 120mm in the rear and a 140mm fork that's still quite light and has much more descent-friendly geo without being as hefty as something that you'd typically see with a Lyrik/36 on the front.
  • 1 0
 Got to say, engineered flex in the carbon stays (both this and Transition) makes me nervous. But when you view the slow-mo compression video, I don't see any noticeable flex going on there...? Maybe I'm just old and blind. Not sure if that's a good or bad thing - or how much flex you're supposed to get/see; or maybe just another gimmick?
  • 1 0
 With a lot of these designs it's a very small amount of flex. Sometimes less than 1-degree of rotation. It's not surprising you can't see it.
As they usually do this in the seatstay, they are essentially imo a linkage-driven single-pivot (as opposed to a 4-bar).
  • 1 0
 Zero concerns on my part with the flex. I don't think I've ever seen an issue (that doesn't mean there hasn't been, of course), but I've sure seen tons of worn-out pivots over the years. I see the concern, but it's gonna be good Smile
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy could I be wrong saying that older Scalpel around 2010 also had some engineered flex in the chainstays and not the seatstay? they had that weird bend in the chainstays and they were quite flat.
  • 1 0
 No matter how much sense it makes, I'm done with proprietary products like offset drivetrains that require oddly dished rear wheels. The laws of my universe say that the second I take it somewhere I can't easily replace it, it will break, and I'm left sitting on my thumb while my riding buddies have a great time.

Not to mention I like being able to swap parts between my bikes, buy a new frame and build it up with existing parts, etc. No matter how good the bike is, I simply can't dump $5k on a bike that only parts out to the same Cannondale.
  • 3 0
 Sweet review Mike! I was curious about this one, and your thoughts were nice and detailed. Much appreciated!
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy Do you think you could get away with riding an XL SE? (Other than the seat tube length issue you pointed out). The XL dimensions don't seem radically larger than the large (or other bikes large frames)
  • 3 1
 So I guess this actually is an appropriate time for that stupid joke, "crack-n-fail"
  • 1 3
 Crap-ondale Snap-n-fail Crack-ondale Snap-ondale There's many I've heard over the years.
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: CanOworms
  • 3 2
 If i crash a carbon bike enough too it will develop flex zones lol ba dum tsss
  • 3 0
 Looks like a Stumpy
  • 1 0
 The new stumpy looks very different Wink
  • 3 1
 Attach a copy of this review to your RMA
  • 3 1
 Cannondale brought a knife to a gun fight.
  • 1 0
 That rim should be called "Wall of Voodoo, Mexican radio"...... Cause it's a one hit wonder.
  • 1 0
 Ring of Fire was pretty good though.
  • 1 0
 Excellent. Screams average, just like the SB115. Not XC enough for real XC, not aggressive enough for real downcountry fun.
  • 1 1
 Danny MacAskill Tests Santa Cruz Reserve Carbon Wheels: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfjjiHGuHoc
  • 1 0
 I’ll keep my Spark RC World Cup
  • 1 0
 I would have like the Scalpel RC to be there instead of the Lux. I feel more people are considering Scott over Canyon. Nino and Kate are doing quite a job at making this bike the benchmark for XC speed. Looks like the 2021 bikes will come with a 110mm fork but it sounds like a patch before they launch a new platform for Tokyo. How great of a decender is the RC?
  • 1 0
 I'm just here waiting for the Epic EVO
  • 1 0
 yeehaw

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016237
Mobile Version of Website