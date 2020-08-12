Field Test: Cannondale Scalpel SE 1 - The Spider Monkey

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was just shy of 20 minutes long and split into three sections. First, we powered up a smooth section of switchbacks before starting up a more technical, twisty section of trail that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction with tired legs. After that, we evaluated how the bikes maintained speed on a short bumpy traverse before the main descent, comprising of a small rock roll before a series of rough, suspension-testing corners and straightaways. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain the trails these modern cross-country bikes were intended to see.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Levy:

"I set my second quickest lap time while on the Scalpel SE1, just 1.4-percent back from the Epic EVO, despite having my slowest descent time that was 4% behind the Spur."