Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price

May 13, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

photo
REVIEW
Commencal Meta Power SX Bosch

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Although we're starting to see the lines between categories blur, at the moment there are essentially two distinct eMTB types. On one side there are the lighter weight options, typically with a smaller battery and reduced power output in order to provide a more traditional ride experience. The other side of the spectrum is where bikes like the Commencal Meta Power SX reside, with a powerful motor, larger battery, and a descent-focused build.

The Meta Power SX is the longest travel option in Commencal's eMTB lineup, with 165mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork. As the full model name suggests, the version reviewed here uses Bosch's Performance CX motor with a 625 Wh battery, an option that was added in last summer, supplanting the Shimano motor that was previously used on all models.

Commencal Meta Power SX Bosch Signature Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 165mm / 170mm fork
• 63.6º or 64º head angle
• 77.6º or 78º seat tube angle
• 450mm chainstays (size L)
• Weight: 55.5 lb / 25.2 kg (size L)
• Price: $8,000 USD
commencal.com

It's a Commencal, so the frame is an all-aluminum affair, other than the removable plastic battery and motor covers. There are four models in the lineup, with prices ranging from $5,500 USD up to $8,000 for the Signature model reviewed here. Component highlights include a Fox 38 Factory fork, Float X shock, and DT Swiss's HX 1700 Spline wheels. Stopping is handled by Shimano's 4-piston brakes, and there's a mechanical, 12-speed XT drivetrain.



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

photo


bigquotesThe Meta Power SX is undoubtedly a big, full power eMTB, but its on-trail feel puts it more in the realm of an enduro bike rather than a mini-DH bike. Mike Kazimer


photo

Frame Details

Commencal's enduro and DH bikes have been undergoing a transformation lately, whether that's in the form of a new dual link suspension layout, or the extensive experimentation that's been taking place on the World Cup circuit. For now, though, the Meta Power frame follows a simpler path – it uses a link-driven single pivot suspension layout, where a rocker link connects the seat stays to the seat tube and to a yoke that drives the 230 x 65mm shock.

There's room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, or a 250 Wh range extending battery can be purchased to bump up the Meta's range. The main 625 Wh battery sits behind a plastic downtube cover, and it can be removed by using a key to unlock it from its perch.

photo
photo


Bosch's Performance CX motor puts out up to 85 Nm of torque, and has a handlebar-mounted wireless remote to toggle through the four motor modes. Those modes can be fine-tuned to provide more or less assistance in Bosch's Flow app, and it's even possible to swap out one mode for a different one depending on a rider's preferences.

One modern frame feature that's missing is a universal derailleur hanger; that means the bike isn't compatible with SRAM's wireless electronic Transmission drivetrain. Cable-actuated drivetrains still work great, but I'd be willing to bet that the next iteration of this bike will have a UDH.


photo
photo


photo

Geometry

The Meta Power SX's geometry is fairly standard when it comes to what you'd expect to see with a modern enduro bike, motor or not. The head angle sits at 63.6-degrees in the low geometry setting, which gives the bike moderately long 450mm chainstays, a 481mm reach on a size large, and a 77.6-degree seat angle.

Prior versions of the Meta Power had long seat tube lengths that limited just how long of a dropper could be run, but that's been rectified for this iteration – I was able to run a 200mm post on a size large without any frame interference.

photo
by mikekazimer
by mikekazimer
Views: 263    Faves: 1



Suspension Design

The Meta Power's suspension layout gives it an anti-squat value of just above 100% at sag, a number that then drops off as the bike goes through its travel. The Meta Power SX is compatible with both air or coil shock thanks to a progressive leverage curve of 18%, although that figure will favor air shocks and their inherent end stoke ramp up - coils shocks will work, but more aggressive riders may need to bump up a spring rate to avoid bottoming out too easily.

photo
photo



Specifications
Price $8000
Travel 165mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X Factory, 230 x 65mm
Fork Fox 38 Factory E-Bike, 170 mm travel
Headset Acros ZS56 / ZS66
Cassette Shimano Deore XT, 10-51
Crankarms E13 E*Spec Plus BOSCH CX, 160 mm crank arms
Chainguide Ride Alpha upper guide
Pedals BOSCH Performance Line CX / 625 Wh battery
Rear Derailleur Shimano Deore XT
Chain Shimano Deore XT
Shifter Pods Shimano Deore XT
Handlebar Ride Alpha R 27
Stem Ride Alpha 40mm, 31.8mm diameter
Grips ODI Elite Motion
Brakes Shimano XT
Wheelset DT Swiss HX1700 Spline
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary / Big Betty
Seat Fizik Terra Aidon X3
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


photo





photo
RIDING THE
Meta Power SX

Test Bike Setup

My test bike arrived with two spec changes that I would have likely done anyways - the bike had a 200mm dropper post installed, along with Schwalbe Super Gravity casing tires. That's something a potential buyer could do by visiting Commencal's a la carte online ordering menu; it's possible to pick from multiple options for things like brakes, suspension, tires, and droppers.

I ran 175 psi in the Float X shock, which put me at 28% sag, and ran 93 psi in the Fox 38 with three volume spacers installed. Both the fork and shock are very familiar to me, so it didn't take much tinkering to get things to a happy starting place.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Testing Info

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington over the course of a rainy winter, with a couple of snowy interludes in the mix. My rides ranged from steep fire road grinds to even steeper descents, to more meandering routes that had a mix of tricky technical climbing and descending. The Trailforks loop shown here would be a good initial shakedown ride, consisting of a smooth climb with a fun long descent that never gets too wild, a level of difficulty that makes it easier to focus on setup rather than worrying about survival.


photo

Climbing

The Meta SX has very good climbing geometry – the overall position is quite upright thanks to the high stack and steep seat tube angle, and the chainstays are long enough to create a nicely centered position, at least on the size large. That 450mm length is a good number for a bike like this – short chainstays and a strong motor can be a recipe for wheel spins and looping out; in this case the extra millimeters help keep everything going in the right direction without making the bike wildly long.

Bosch's CX motor is my current favorite full-power option, partly because of the way it delivers that power while climbing. It doesn't require a ridiculously high cadence to get the most out of it, which helps on those technical, slow speed climbs where it's not always possible to churn the pedals wildly to get to the top.

Tour+ mode is the setting I spent the most time in, in order to maximize the bike's range without resorting to Eco mode (yuck). For me, Eco mode is for emergencies only – I don't really see the point of going relatively slow without much motor support; I'd rather ditch the motor and battery all together at that point.

Tour+ automatically adapts the motor output, reducing the assistance on flatter terrain and lighter pedal efforts, and ramping it up when things get steep and you're pushing hard on the pedals. That helps extend the battery range significantly versus just going into Turbo mode and zooming around at full speed everywhere. The 625 Wh battery was just enough for the rides that I typically took the Meta Power on, but I could see springing for the range extender in order to get even more miles in.


photo

Descending

The Meta Power SX no longer shares the same suspension design as its non-motorized sibling, but the geometry numbers are close to identical. There seems to be a sweet spot emerging when it comes to modern enduro bike geometry, no matter if there's a motor involved or not, at least for me. I've been very impressed with the handling of multiple bikes that all have a head angle around 64-degrees, chainstays between 440 – 450mm, and a fairly tall stack height. Those numbers create a bike with plenty of stability, and the taller front end is especially helpful in the steeps. That doesn't mean bikes that deviate from those numbers are unrideable – far from it – it's just that at the moment I've been feeling most at home on enduro-ish bikes with those geometry figures.

The Meta Power SX's bottom bracket height isn't particularly low, and there's not much drop from the rear axle to the bottom bracket. That does help keep the pedals from smacking the ground when you're spinning up chunky climbs, or sneaking in a pedal stroke before a jump, but it also means the bike doesn't have the same totally locked in, do-no-wrong cornering performance that's possible with a lower BB and tall front end. That said, the motor and battery weight do help to counteract the higher bottom bracket to some extent.

photo

The Meta Power SX is undoubtedly a big, full power eMTB, but its on-trail feel puts it more in the realm of an enduro bike rather than a mini-DH bike. For context, its suspension isn't as plush and impact-erasing as a bike like the new Norco Range VLT, or the short-lived Nukeproof Megawatt; both of those bikes cater towards a point-and-plow riding style. With the Meta, it can certainly handle those extra-rough trails, but the impacts aren't as muted, and you'll feel more coming through the pedals and handlebar. Ohlins does offer a model of the Meta Power with an Ohlins coil shock; going that route, or possibly swapping the Float X out for a Float X2 or RockShox Vivid would likely create a smoother ride.

The Meta Power does feel more alive at slower speeds and on smoother, flowier trails compared to some of those longer travel, plusher options. It's more responsive to rider inputs, and I didn't ever feel like I was getting dragged along for the ride. It jumps well too, as long as you're not trying to bunnyhop from a standstill.


photo
Commencal Meta Power
Devinci E-Troy Bosch GX LTD. Photos by Tom Richards.
Devinci E-Troy

How Does It Compare?

The Devinci E-Troy falls into a similar category as the Meta Power – it has an aluminum frame, a Bosch motor, and it's designed for rowdier trails. It does have slightly less travel (150mm vs the Meta's 165mm), but both bikes use a 170mm fork.

As far as geometry goes, these two bikes have similar reach values, but the E-Troy has a slacker head angle, and slightly shorter chainstays than the Meta Power. Even with the slacker head angle, the E-Troy still has a shorter wheelbase – the overall length is around 20mm longer. One figure to keep in mind on the Decinci is the seat tube length – it's on the longer side, and may limit just how long of a post can be run.

When it comes to price, the E-Troy LTD's $7,400 price tag isn't out of line, especially considering that the E-Troy's frame is made in Canada. Still, Commencal's direct-to-consumer model gives them a definite edge in the price department, especially when you look at the models that are currently on sale.


photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Out of the four Meta Power SX models, it's the Essential model that gets my vote as the best value. It has the same Bosch motor and 625 Wh battery as all the other bikes in the lineup, with a no-nonsense parts spec that includes a Shimano SLX drivetrain and brakes, Fox 38 Performance fork and Float X performance shock, and a DT Swiss H1900 wheelset. Even the Maxxis tires are well chosen – a MaxxGrip EXO+ Assegai paired with a DoubleDown casing, MaxxTerra compound DHR II.

The Essential normally retails for $6,500, which is a good value, but things get even better when you knock off 17% and price it at the current sale price of $5,400. Yes, that's still a lot of money, but for a capable eMTB that doesn't need any immediate upgrades it's a very good deal.

photo
The battery cover could use some refinement.
photo
Shimano XT drivetrain and comfy ODI lock-on grips.

Technical Report

Battery cover: After a handful of rides, and without being removed, the rubber battery cover stopped fitting flush with the frame. That could pose an issue for riders in wet climates, although I managed to avoid drowning the motor / battery even though conditions during testing were wet and muddy more often than not. Personally, I'd rather a bike have a battery that's a little hard to remove versus an easily accessible one with a flimsy cover.

DT Swiss HX1700 wheels: If you were looking closely, you may have noticed that the front and rear wheels no longer match. That's the result of a tester coming up short on a gap, squarely casing a log and turning the previously round DT Swiss aluminum rim into a square. It was purely rider error, and it was the type of impact where something had to give.

Shimano XT brakes: I've complained a lot about Shimano's XT brakes in the past, for good reason, but this pair was flawless – plenty of power, no frustrating changing lever feel, just good, consistent performance.

Acceleration Error 5110011: The Bosch Performance CX motor system currently has an annoying issue – if you hit a big enough jump, or even several medium-sized jumps with hard landings in a row – the mode indicator light will turn orange, and the button on the top tube needs to be pushed to clear the error. Bosch says a firmware update is coming in July that will fix this, but in the meantime it's an unnecessary inconvenience. It does take a specific set of circumstances to create the error light, so it luckily didn't happen on every single ride, but it did happen often enough that it's worth mentioning. It's also not an issue specific to the Meta Power - it's related to the motor, not the frame, and I've had it happen on other Bosch-equipped bikes recently.



photo


Pros

+ Good value, even better if you go further down the model lineup
+ Responsive and relatively easy to manage, even at slower speeds
+ Plenty of accessible power, and multiple tunable motor modes

Cons

- Battery cover doesn't fit cleanly on frame
- No universal derailleur hanger
- Not the plushest option out there, at least in this configuration


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Commencal Meta Power SX doesn't have a carbon frame, a complicated suspension design, or even a universal derailleur hanger. Lucicky, those items aren't requirements for having a good time out on the trails, and when it comes to all-around performance the Meta Power delivers, especially when you factor in the price. It's like the eMTB equivalent of a basic pickup truck - it might not turn as many heads as Elon Musk's silver DustBuster on wheels, but it gets the job done at a fraction of the price.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Commencal Commencal Meta Power Sx


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,737 articles
Report
38 Comments
  • 9 8
 Depending on where you live, sales for non e-bikes are dead or dying. The only category of bikes people are coming into the shop asking about is electric. I hate to be the bearer of bad news.
  • 6 0
 The younger gen shredders 20s & 30s in my zone (y’all still babies, sorry LOL) have all gone full E. The 50s+ crew was mostly there already. Seems like the 40s guys are the holdouts. Big respect for the hustle but more laps are more laps.
  • 9 1
 This is only surprising to the weird, holdout, anti-ebike crowd. They are a vocal bunch at times though, lol. Bikes are awesome. Bikes with motors are awesome. Having fun on any kind of bike is awesome. Being a judgmental dick...not so much.
  • 1 0
 In Germany, in 2023, nine times more eMTBs were sold than regular MTBs. Numbers / stats by the German bicycle association / ZIV.
  • 3 0
 @SmashiusJones: "the weird, holdout, anti-ebike crowd" "Being a judgmental dick...not so much."
  • 1 0
 @Blablablup123: That's the joke.
  • 2 0
 There are still tons of great non e-bikes out there, and if I could only have one bike it wouldn't have a motor. Still, I get why people are interested in ebikes, and it makes sense those are the conversations happening in bike shops. I'll be curious how many people actually stop riding their regular bikes altogether after getting an ebike. I may be an outlier, but I need at least a few battery-free bike rides in my life every week.
  • 2 1
 Genuine question... why aren't companies producing bikes with less power and smaller batteries (i.e. lighter) but with more travel to allow for a comfy cruise up fire roads, then hit the gnarly decent?
  • 1 0
 They are. Heckler SL, Rise, Kenevo SL, etc...
  • 1 0
 You mean like a Transition Relay? The PNW version of that is a full-on enduro bike with 170mm of travel.
  • 1 0
 Slight typo on my behalf there.... should have said *more* companies.
  • 2 0
 It may be because the more gravity-oriented crowd are looking for the most assistance while going uphill - that way the climbing experience is more like riding in a shuttle truck or sitting on a chairlift. Plus, it's nice to be able to get more than one or two laps in on a proper descent. Ideally, the full power ebikes of the future will be 10 pounds lighter, but still have the same amount of torque and battery capacity. That's still a ways off, but things are moving fast.
  • 2 1
 Acceleration Error 5110011: I was wondering why my light would turn orange after every freaking descent. What a goofy bug for an e-mountain bike.
  • 2 2
 If you left your phone away from the bike, it’s just and error code saying you don’t have your phone
  • 3 0
 Code 8008135 would be better.
  • 4 0
 “Silver DustBuster”
  • 2 2
 I doubt 99% of readers care or understand, but the anti-squat graph incorrectly labels the 10T and 52T lines. Also, using a lower center of gravity to show higher anti-squat percentage is shady
  • 1 0
 Hi Mike, what's the little black box on the rear wheel's valve stem in the first photo?
  • 1 0
 @rocky-x it’s a speed sensor for the Bosch sensor.
  • 1 0
 Should the "how does it compare" compare riding characteristics, and not just geometry values and money?
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike has never done a good job of actually comparing bikes unless it is a group test. I guess they assume we can judge for ourselves based on the geo numbers
  • 1 0
 Good to see that this one has a bridge connecting the seat stays vs the non-motorized meta
  • 3 0
 55lbs…ouch
  • 1 0
 Awesome looking bike. Good value too.
  • 1 0
 Great value with room for improvement. Oh wait... that sounds too dull.
  • 1 2
 @mikekazimer - small editorial error in the Geometry section. The seat tube angle is 77.6 degrees, not the head angle. Cheers.
  • 4 0
 Lucicky you spotted that
  • 1 0
 Thanks, that’s corrected.
  • 1 0
 Is the back end as wobbly as my wife’s bum cakes?
  • 2 1
 Cool pause.. not
  • 1 0
 Will it crack ?
  • 1 0
 Is that a problem with Commencal frames? I keep eying them because they seem like solid value, would love to hear some real life feedback on reliability.
Below threshold threads are hidden







