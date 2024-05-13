Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price

Descending

The Meta Power SX no longer shares the same suspension design as its non-motorized sibling, but the geometry numbers are close to identical. There seems to be a sweet spot emerging when it comes to modern enduro bike geometry, no matter if there's a motor involved or not, at least for me. I've been very impressed with the handling of multiple bikes that all have a head angle around 64-degrees, chainstays between 440 – 450mm, and a fairly tall stack height. Those numbers create a bike with plenty of stability, and the taller front end is especially helpful in the steeps. That doesn't mean bikes that deviate from those numbers are unrideable – far from it – it's just that at the moment I've been feeling most at home on enduro-ish bikes with those geometry figures.The Meta Power SX's bottom bracket height isn't particularly low, and there's not much drop from the rear axle to the bottom bracket. That does help keep the pedals from smacking the ground when you're spinning up chunky climbs, or sneaking in a pedal stroke before a jump, but it also means the bike doesn't have the same totally locked in, do-no-wrong cornering performance that's possible with a lower BB and tall front end. That said, the motor and battery weight do help to counteract the higher bottom bracket to some extent.The Meta Power SX is undoubtedly a big, full power eMTB, but its on-trail feel puts it more in the realm of an enduro bike rather than a mini-DH bike. For context, its suspension isn't as plush and impact-erasing as a bike like the new Norco Range VLT, or the short-lived Nukeproof Megawatt; both of those bikes cater towards a point-and-plow riding style. With the Meta, it can certainly handle those extra-rough trails, but the impacts aren't as muted, and you'll feel more coming through the pedals and handlebar. Ohlins does offer a model of the Meta Power with an Ohlins coil shock; going that route, or possibly swapping the Float X out for a Float X2 or RockShox Vivid would likely create a smoother ride.The Meta Power does feel more alive at slower speeds and on smoother, flowier trails compared to some of those longer travel, plusher options. It's more responsive to rider inputs, and I didn't ever feel like I was getting dragged along for the ride. It jumps well too, as long as you're not trying to bunnyhop from a standstill.