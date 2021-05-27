Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain

SRAM's wireless electronic shifting technology trickled down to the GX level earlier this year
, opening up the door for more riders to ditch their cables and make robotic 'zzzt' noises ever time they shift.
The design of the new GX AXS Eagle derailleur and shifter are nearly identical to to the more expensive X01 and XX1 level AXS components. The ergonomics of the shifter are exactly the same, and on the derailleur the only real difference is the pulley wheel cage material – it's steel on the GX derailleur, aluminum on X01, and carbon on the XX1 derailleur.
GX Eagle AXS Details
• Compatible with all Eagle drivetrains, 10-52 tooth cassette compatible
• Overload clutch system
• IPX7 waterproof
• Derailleur weight: 454 grams (w/ battery)
• Shifter weight: 68 grams
• Price: $600 USD (shifter, derailleur, battery, charger)
• sram.com
We've covered the basics of SRAM's wireless drivetrains multiple times, but in case you missed it here's the quick rundown: The shifter and derailleur communicate via an encrypted wireless network that's proprietary to SRAM. The shifter is powered by a CR2032 battery with a claimed life of two years, and then there's a rechargeable battery on the derailleur that will shift for 20 hours before needing a top up. Inside that derailleur is a small electric motor and a gearbox that allows it to move the chain up and down the cassette. There are also two clutches, one that's located in the same position as SRAM's non-motorized derailleurs to help keep the chain from flapping around, and the Overload clutch
that lets the derailleur move inboard in the event of a large impact.
The shifter and derailleur are compatible with any of SRAM's Eagle 12-speed drivetrain components; all levels, from SX to XX1 will play nicely with these parts, and the derailleur can accommodate up to a 10-52 tooth cassette. The $600 USD price tag includes a shifter, derailleur, battery, and charger, or those parts can be purchased separately at $370 for the derailleur without the $55 battery, and $150 for the shifter.Installation
One of the biggest benefit of SRAM's AXS drivetrains is the ease of setup. Granted, running cable and housing isn't exactly the hardest task, but removing that step from the equation makes for an extremely quick installation process.
Once the derailleur and shifter are mounted, all that's left to do is pair them, which only requires pushing and holding two buttons, one on the derailleur and one on the underside of the shifter. Next, it's time to adjust the derailleur's limit screws and B-tension (you'll need SRAM's easy-to-lose plastic tool to make this step easier), and then fine tune the shifting at the shifter. It's like the electronic equivalent of a barrel adjuster – holding the button on the underside of the shifter and then actuating the shift paddle to move the derailleur in the desired direction is the last step for dialing in the drivetrain.
If you're upgrading an existing drivetrain and only need to install the new derailleur and shifter the entire process can easily be accomplished in well under 30 minutes. Along with the ease of setup, AXS also eliminates the potential for contaminated cables and housing, removing a factor that can lead to a decline in shifting performance.
The shifter's action can be customized using the AXS app.Performance SHIFTINGZzzt. Zzzt. Zzzt.
That's the sound of the derailleur moving the chain up or down the cassette, a task it does quickly and smoothly every single time. I've been going back and forth between a bike with an XX1 AXS drivetrain and one with a GX AXS drivetrain, and the shifting performance is identical - I can't distinguish any difference between the amount of time it takes a shift to occur on one versus the other.
Compared to the cable-actuated GX Eagle shifter / derailleur combo, the wireless components take the win when it comes to the speed and ease with which the shifts occur. Now, neither option is going to have a detrimental effect on your ride experience – or at least it shouldn't – but there's no denying that it takes less time and effort to shift with the GX AXS components.
Shifting under load is possible, although the smoothness of those shifts isn't quite at the same level as Shimano's Hyperglide+ drivetrains. Years of not
shifting under full power meant that I didn't typically shift while mashing on the pedals all that often, but I did do some experimenting to see what happened if I shifted at less-than-ideal moments. In those instances, shifting to an easier gear under power felt smoother than shifting to a harder gear, which is good news, since that's when panic shifts typically happen – at those moments when the trail suddenly steepens and you find yourself hunting for one easier gear.
Over time I've grown accustomed to the shape of the AXS shift paddle, and now I don't have to give shifting a second thought. I have it set up to shift up the cassette when I push the top of the paddle, and down when I push the bottom of the paddle, something that can be customized using the SRAM app. It's also possible to adjust how many gears the derailleur will move through when the paddle is held down.
A different rocker paddle shape is available for $20 that comes a little closer to mimicking a traditional shifter shape, but I still think there's still potential for other designs – Zirbel's 'Twister'
concept is very intriguing, as are the custom setups that World Cup XC riders are running with SRAM's Blip buttons
. After all, when the constraints of needing to pull a cable in a certain direction are removed all sorts of doors open up. DURABILITY
As you can see from the pictures, this derailleur hasn't had an easy life so far, and yet it's shifting as consistently as the first day I installed it. Those scrapes are from close encounters from rocks, and more than once I've heard the secondary Overload clutch feature do its job when the derailleur took a hard hit. It's obviously still possible to damage the derailler in certain scenarios, but the fact that it can partially swing out of the way during a side impact will certainly help with longevity.
On the topic of clutches, I do think the main clutch tension could be increased a little. I never dropped a chain, but I did notice a fair amount of chain slap noise when riding through rough terrain, or after a larger impact. An adjustable clutch is still on my wishlist for all of SRAM's derailleurs – that's one area where I prefer the design of Shimano's derailleurs.BATTERY LIFE
The AXS battery's life is said to be 20 hours, so you'd need to be out on an extra-mega mission to run out of juice. A quick push of the button on the derailleur is all it takes to check the battery level – green means go, red means there's 50% or less battery life left, and blinking red means you better hope there's an outlet and a charger nearby.
So far I've been able to remember to charge the battery, and haven't had to singlespeed my way home...yet. Carrying a spare's still not a bad idea if you're planning an epic adventure, just in case. The battery is smaller than a pack of Tic-Tacs and only 25 grams, so it's not exactly a burden. WHO'S IT FOR?
Who's the ideal candidate for GX AXS? Well, I see it being well suited to a rider who's not technology (or battery) adverse, someone who wants to give wireless shifting a go without shelling out the $800 required for the X01 AXS components. There's something novel about not having any cable or housing to deal with, and there's no denying that it makes for an extra-clean looking cockpit. For the rider that's already planning to make a drivetrain upgrade, GX AXS is the least-expensive fully wireless option currently on the market, and it matches SRAM's X01 and XX1 AXS components when it comes to shifting performance.
However, GX AXS is a harder sell when you bring pesky things like weight and price into the equation. The GX AXS derailleur and shifter weigh a combined 522 grams and retail for $600, while the regular GX shifter and derailleur weighs 462 grams, even with cable and housing factored in. You'll also save over $400 by going the wired route, a cost savings that shouldn't be overlooked.
Pros+
No cables and housing to deal with+
Precise, effortless shifting+
Customizable shifting options
Cons-
Going wireless still isn't cheap-
Heavier than 'regular' GX Eagle-
Charging batteries is one more thing to remember
Pinkbike's Take
|GX AXS is currently the least expensive fully wireless mountain bike drivetrain on the market, and the good news is that its performance is indistinguishable from that of its pricier siblings. It's not the way to go if you're looking for the absolute best price to weight ratio - cable-actuated drivetrains still reign supreme in that department - but it is a compelling option for anyone looking to make the jump into the wireless world.— Mike Kazimer
18 Comments
- Whats hot in 3 spd front derailleurs
- Just how reliable are those Amazon prime forks as an alternatives to other out of stock brands
- How to justify buying the weird soft compound semi slick tyres because its all thats left
- How to grow and like a really bad bike just because it is currently in stock (the Titus El-guapo edition)
- How to live with riding a bikes that is sized xxs and xxxxl
- Aliexpress, the risks and benefits with group bulk purchasing
C'mon I'm french and trying to make jokes here
Thanks for the review!
Post a Comment