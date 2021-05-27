Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain

GX AXS is currently the least expensive fully wireless mountain bike drivetrain on the market, and the good news is that its performance is indistinguishable from that of its pricier siblings. It's not the way to go if you're looking for the absolute best price to weight ratio - cable-actuated drivetrains still reign supreme in that department - but it is a compelling option for anyone looking to make the jump into the wireless world.

— Mike Kazimer