The 3 Best Steerer Tube Tools Ridden & Rated - OneUp EDC vs Specialized SWAT vs Bontrager BITS

OneUp EDC





Last year, OneUp introduced their



OneUp may have been the first to the game with their EDC (Every Day Carry) system. In order to stash it in a steerer tube, riders are required to ditch the star nut and thread the inside of the fork steerer in order for the tool to sit in OneUp's cradle. The tool then slides into the top of the steerer tube and clicks into place.Last year, OneUp introduced their EDC stem which works as a complex compression fitting, eliminating the need to thread the inside of the fork. Riders can also opt to stash the EDC tool in OneUp's pump on the frame. OneUp EDC Details

• Compatible with most forks

• Replaces star nut

• Threading of steerer tube required

• Chain/Quick link breaker, quick link storage

• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Alen keys, T25, Tire Lever

• Flathead, spoke keys, valve core tool, chainring bolt, quick-link storage, storage capsule/CO2

• Weight: 116 grams (tool, top cap, plug)

• Price: $59 USD

The tool threads into the steerer tube or uses OneUp's compression stem. A stash cartridge can keep essentials or be traded for a CO2.

OneUp's EDC system was one of the first options for this style of tool, and their system is hands down the most versatile. Being able to store the tool in a pump or the steerer tube is helpful and the extra stash compartment/ability to hold a CO2 is great. That said, having to thread the steerer tube does add an extra step, and the assembly that houses the tool is a little awkward to deal with, especially when you are trailside dealing with a broken bike. — Daniel Sapp

Pros

+ Lightest and least expensive of these 3 options

+ Versatile - tool works in steerer tube or pump

+ Spare storage compartment/CO2 holder

- You have to thread your steerer tube

- Chain breaker and quick link breaker are finicky

- Accessing and storing tool isn't overly easy

Specialized SWAT Conceal Carry MTB

Another spin on steerer tube storage comes in the form of Specialized's SWAT Conceal Carry MTB tool. The Specialized tool also does away with the antiquated star nut, and instead uses a fitting that cinches from the bottom of the fork and ties into the tool up top via a long threaded bolt. The tool comes with various lengths of bolts to accommodate most standard tapered steerer tubes.



The tool sits on a spring and is held in place by a cap that pivots out of the way to allow the tool to spring out. Taking the assembly apart requires a 5mm Allen key on the bottom of the assembly. Apart, there is storage for a master link and then an integrated chain tool as well. The chain tool uses the same bolt that holds the top and bottom of the assembly together as part of a chain pin, and then the chain sits in a cradle carved into the body of the upper part of the assembly.



Specialized SWAT CCMTB Details

• Bolted compression system

• Replaces star nut

• Multiple bolts included for a range of fitment

• Chain breaker, quick link storage

• 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm Allen keys and a T25 Torx

• Compatible with threadless MTB headsets and non-carbon steerer tubes

• Weight: 125 grams

• Price: $85 USD

The cap on top pivots out of the way for the spring-loaded tool to eject. When closed, the cap clicks into place.

The Concealed Carry MTB tool is functional and easy to use. The spring-loaded feature makes it one of the easiest and quickest to deploy however, although I have had the spring get hung up a few times, which can make it tricky to remove that snug-fitting multi-tool. — Daniel Sapp

Pros

+ Easy to install, no need to thread steerer

+ Spring loaded tool is easy to access

+ Fairly light

- Missing features like 2 and 2.5 Allen keys

- Spring/tool can jam at times

- Chainbreaker is a bit finicky - true emergency use only

Bontrager BITS MTB

Bontrager's BITS (Bontrager Integrated Tool System) is a newcomer to the steerer tube party. The tool uses a bolted compression fitting and replaces the traditional star nut. Between the ends of the compression fitting lies a multi-tool and carrier. The tool includes commonly used hex bits, a screwdriver, chain breaker, and storage space for a quick link.



There are two bolt lengths and spacers included to accommodate a range of head tube sizes and steerer tube lengths. The tool isn't compatible with carbon steerer tubes or bikes with threaded headsets.



The tool uses a ring that flips up and allows users to pull the sled containing the tool out in order to access it.







BITS Details

• Bolted compression system

• Replaces star nut

• Two different bolt lengths/spacers supplied for a range of fitment

• Chain breaker, quick link storage

• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex along with T25 and flat-head screwdriver, valve tool

• Compatible with threadless MTB headsets and non-carbon steerer tubes

• Weight: 158 grams

• Price: $89.99 USD

A range of Allen keys along with a chain tool offer whatever you may need for most trailside repairs. The tool closes flush against the top and clicks into place, replacing the need for a top cap or star nut.

Bontrager's BITS system has a wide range of hex keys and a well-made chain breaker. The tool is simple to install and requires no special tools. Using the tool is easy, but the tab to pop the tool out can be challenging to pull, and the tool is a little tricky to fit into its cradle at times. — Daniel Sapp

Pros

+ Wide range of Allen keys

+ Quality construction

+ Easy to install, no need to thread steerer

- Hard to remove tool from steerer tube

- Cradle is finicky

- Heaviest and most expensive out of these 3 options



How Do They Compare?

More and more riders are leaving the backpack or hip pack at home, and over the last several years there has been an influx of on-the-bike tool storage systems. We've seen tools mounted on the frame, below the bottle cage, in axles, handlebars, integrated into seats, and strapped just about anywhere else you could imagine. We're partial to tools stashed for quick access is in the steerer tube. Specialized, OneUp, and Bontrager each have their own take on stashing tools there, so let's see how each of these three similar-but-different systems stack up.The OneUp is the most full-featured, lightest, and least expensive out of the three, with a wide assortment of Allen keys, a tire lever, chainring bolt, and the ability to adapt it to hold a spare CO2 or whatever you can fit in the tiny storage container. You do have to thread your steerer tube, though, which is a dealbreaker for some riders. OneUp was one of the first to the game, and their tool works great, but it would be nice to see a version that doesn't require a special stem or threaded steerer.The Specialized SWAT tool has the fewest Allen keys and features, but it's the easiest to install and by far the easiest to use. Plus it's fairly light and you don't have to thread your steerer.Bontrager's new BITS comes is fairly easy to use as well, and has a wider range of Allen keys than the SWAT tool, which are useful on certain dropper levers, pinch bolts, and other fasteners that seem to always rattle loose at the most inconvenient time. It is 42g heavier and $30 more expensive than the EDC tool, but install is simple and doesn't require threading your steerer.Personally I don't want to thread the steerer on the test bikes I ride, so I most often use the Specialized SWAT tool, but the number of times I've missed having a couple of the Allen keys I need on it is starting to add up. If the Bontrager BITS tool was as slick to deploy as the Specialized it would be my go-to.