Review: 2020 Norco Sight C1 - Bigger, Burlier & Better

Climbing

The Sight's climbing position is excellent, and it felt just right for my 5'11” height. That 485mm reach number may seem quite long on paper, but don't forget about that 77.7-degree seat tube angle. That creates a modest 621mm top tube length, which meant that I never felt too stretched out while seated. It also creates a very central position over the pedals, and I was able to sit and spin my way up sections that I'd usually stand up to clean.The 64-degree head tube angle does mean that the front end doesn't feel quite as snappy as something with steeper angles, but for the most part I'm not usually faced with multiple fast uphill corners in a row, and the tradeoff is that the front wheel feels nicely stuck to the ground, without any unwanted lifting when things get steep. There's not much suspension movement either, which is partially due to the saddle's positioning over the shock. Because my weight was more or less above, rather than behind the shock, there was less leverage available to make it bob up and down. Even on flatter trails or when pedaling out to the trailhead, the positioning was very comfortable.I did find it kind of funny that the short-travel Optic gets the SuperDeluxe DH shock, which has adjustable low-speed compression and no lockout lever, while this bike has a lockout lever but no way to adjust the low-speed compression. I rarely used the lockout on the Sight, and personally, I would have rather had the ability to adjust the low-speed compression instead. According to Norco, they considered both the Ultimate and Select+ and chose the latter because it best met their damper demands for "square edge tracking and optimized wheel movement," not because it had a lockout lever.