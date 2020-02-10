Review: 2020 Norco Sight C1 - Bigger, Burlier & Better

Feb 10, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Norco shook up their catalog for 2020, and while the model names may be the same, the bikes themselves are significantly different. Take the Sight, for instance. It previously had 130mm of rear travel and fell squarely into the trail category, but the latest version now has 150mm of travel and a 160mm fork up front.

Norco call it an all-mountain bike, a term that I actually like, even though it's fallen out of fashion in favor due to the rise of enduro. Enduro turned into something of a catch-all term for all longer travel bikes, but now we're starting to see a split emerge – on one side you have bikes that fall into that all-rounder category, and on the other you have even longer travel bikes that can still be pedaled to the top but are more focused on the descending side of the equation.
Norco Sight C1 Details

• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" options available)
• Carbon frame, aluminum chainstays
• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
• 64-degree head angle
• 440mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear axle spacing
• Price as shown: $6,697 USD
• Weight: 32 lb (size large, as shown)
Carbon or aluminum, 29” or 27.5” wheels – the Sight is offered in multiple configurations, and Norco even has an online Build Your Ride program, where riders can select things like frame color, frame material, and select from a few different suspension and drivetrain packages.

The combo reviewed here goes for $6,697 USD, with spec highlights that include a SRAM X01 12-speed drivetrain, RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Select + shock, and Code RSC brakes. DT Swiss M1700 aluminum wheels are mounted with a Minion DHF / DHR II EXO+ combo.


Construction and Features

The new Sight retains the Horst link suspension design and trunnion mounted shock as before, but it has a more refined look, and there have been improvements in a few key areas.

There's internal cable routing, with a port on the underside of the downtube that a zip-tie goes through to cinch everything down. The housing no longer goes under the bottom bracket, eliminating the chance of it getting pinched against a rock or root. A full-size water bottle easily fits inside the front triangle, and there are two bolts under the top tube that can be used to secure a tube or tools. A ribbed chainstay protector helps minimize chainslap, and two rubber pads protect the downtube from flying rocks and shuttle-related scratches.

Norco went with a 34.9mm seat tube diameter, a dimension that's becoming increasingly common as dropper post travel amounts increase and seat tubes shrink, a scenario that means the loads put on posts are larger than ever. On that note, the size medium and large frames come with a 175mm dropper, and the XL gets a post with 200mm of travel.


Norco Sight 2020 review
Norco Sight 2020 review



Norco Sight 2020 review

Geometry & Sizing

The Sight has a 64-degree head angle, and the size large has a 485mm reach and 440mm chainstays. That chainstay length changes depending on the frame size in order to maintain the same balanced ride no matter the size.

The seat tube angle is a relatively steep 77.7 degrees, and it actually gets steeper, rather than slacker as you go up the size range. That way, taller riders don't end up sitting over the rear axle when they have their dropper post fully extended.


Norco Sight 2020 review

Suspension Design

The Sight's overall leverage rate has been increased compared to the previous model, which was done to improve the bike's small bump compliance and grip. The leverage rate goes from 3.2 to 2.6, a change of 18.75%. Norco's goal was to create a smooth ramp-up at the end of the stroke without going overboard on the amount of progression.

The Sight's anti-squat number is 126% off the top, and 110% at sag, numbers that were selected to give the bike a supportive platform while climbing no matter if the rider is seated or standing.


Specifications
Price $6697
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Select+
Fork RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Fork, 160mm
Headset FSA #57 E internal
Cassette SRAM Eagle XG1295 10-50T
Crankarms Truvativ Descendant 7K 32T, 170mm
Chainguide e*thirteen TRS Race, w/Direct Mount Bash
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO1 Eagle
Chain SRAM PC 12
Shifter Pods SRAM X0 Eagle
Handlebar Deity Ridgeline 35, 800mm, 25mm rise
Stem Norco 40mm
Grips Ergon GE10 EVO lock on
Brakes SRAM Code RSC Hydraulic
Wheelset DT Swiss M1700 wheelset
Hubs DT Swiss 350
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO+, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4" EXO+
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper 175mm
Test Bike Setup

Norco's online bike setup guide is about as detailed as it gets – you put in your height and weight, and then select from nine different skill levels ranging from beginner to professional. Be honest when choosing your ability level - you might have dreams of being a pro, but that doesn't mean you necessarily need to same suspension settings as one.

Once all that's done, the suggested settings are spit out, including tire pressure and bar width recommendations. There's even button you can select that changes the setup offset. Basically, some riders have their weight more forward, while others are more centered or slightly rearward, and that means different suspension settings are required.

For me, it turned out that the second offset position worked best. Remember, all of those numbers and click recommendations are meant to be a starting point; they're not written in stone. Experiment, and if you find something that feels better go with that. My final settings were 195 psi in the shock, which equated to a little less than 30% sag, with three volume spacers installed (one more than stock). In the Lyrik Ultimate fork, I ran 80psi with 1.5 tokens.




Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

Norco Sight 2020 review


Climbing

The Sight's climbing position is excellent, and it felt just right for my 5'11” height. That 485mm reach number may seem quite long on paper, but don't forget about that 77.7-degree seat tube angle. That creates a modest 621mm top tube length, which meant that I never felt too stretched out while seated. It also creates a very central position over the pedals, and I was able to sit and spin my way up sections that I'd usually stand up to clean.

The 64-degree head tube angle does mean that the front end doesn't feel quite as snappy as something with steeper angles, but for the most part I'm not usually faced with multiple fast uphill corners in a row, and the tradeoff is that the front wheel feels nicely stuck to the ground, without any unwanted lifting when things get steep. There's not much suspension movement either, which is partially due to the saddle's positioning over the shock. Because my weight was more or less above, rather than behind the shock, there was less leverage available to make it bob up and down. Even on flatter trails or when pedaling out to the trailhead, the positioning was very comfortable.

I did find it kind of funny that the short-travel Optic gets the SuperDeluxe DH shock, which has adjustable low-speed compression and no lockout lever, while this bike has a lockout lever but no way to adjust the low-speed compression. I rarely used the lockout on the Sight, and personally, I would have rather had the ability to adjust the low-speed compression instead. According to Norco, they considered both the Ultimate and Select+ and chose the latter because it best met their damper demands for "square edge tracking and optimized wheel movement," not because it had a lockout lever.



Norco Sight 2020 review


Descending

The geometry numbers that make the Sight a comfortable climber work even better on the descents, where the balanced positioning really comes into play. I didn't need to make any drastic weight shifts to stay in the sweet spot on sustained steep sections, and there was plenty of stability for opening it up on high-speed straightaways.

The overall feel is a little more planted than poppy, but there's enough zip to the Sight's handling that it didn't feel overly lethargic or dull on mellower trails. It's more versatile than the geometry numbers suggest, and while there are better options if all of your trails are on the flatter side of the spectrum, it never felt like it was a struggle to pilot the Sight through tighter, slower speed trails.

It did take a decent amount of experimentation before I settled on a shock setup that I was happy with. At first, I found myself bottoming out a little too often on larger drops with 30% sag, so I increased the air pressure and tried running 25% sag. That was all right, but I was missing the softer feeling off the top, and the bike felt a little rougher on chopped up sections of trail. I ended up adding an additional volume spacer and dropping back down to 27% sag, which did the trick, although I still wouldn't use the term 'bottomless' to describe the Sight's suspension feel.

In chunky terrain, there's plenty of mid-stroke support, but on bigger hits, typically with flatter landings, I'd still feel a 'thwunk' indicating that the end of the travel had been reached. I'm curious if the Fox Float X2, which has a larger bottom out bumper, could be the ticket here.



Norco Sight 2020 review

Norco Optic C2 review Photo by Trevor Lyden

How does it compare?

I've received a number of messages from riders trying to decide which way to go - the shorter travel Optic, or the longer travel Sight. The Sight's extra travel, combined with its slacker head angle and slightly longer chainstays means that it doesn't have the same level of responsiveness when pedaling or in terrain that you really need to pump through compared to the Optic.

The geometry may not be dramatically different, but the Optic does feel more energetic, and if I was heading out for a big, more XC-oriented ride I'd rather be on the Optic. On the flip side, for rougher, steeper trails, the Sight is the way to go - that 160mm Lyrik can plow through obstacles that the 140mm Pike can't, and the longer wheelbase does make it easier to turn off your brain and let go of the brakes.

I've also been spending time on a new Banshee Titan lately, so let's throw that into the mix. The Titan has 155mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork, with a 64.5-degree head angle, a 470mm reach on a size large, and 452mm chainstays. While there are geometry differences in a few key areas, there's only a 3mm difference when it comes to the overall wheelbase. That doesn't mean they handle the same, though.

The Titan feels more like a freeride bike, an aluminum machine that's happiest plowing through obstacles rather than going over them, and it has an impressive ability to soak up hard landings without skipping a beat. It's not the quickest in tighter turns – those long chainstays are noticeable, and the Sight feels more manageable at slower speeds and on less steep terrain.

The Sight’s pedaling position is similar to the Titan’s, and they both pedal decently while seated, but when it comes to standing up and putting the power down, the Sight feels more efficient – the Titan cycles deeper into its travel during those hard efforts.


Norco Sight 2020 review
Norco Sight 2020 review

Technical Report

RockShox Lyrik Ultimate: The Lyrik was simple to set up and worked very well for the duration of the test period. The extra-supple off the top feel came in handy during wet, slimy rides, providing extra grip to keep the front wheel on line.

Ergon SM10 seat: We don't focus on seats all that often since they're such a personal item, but the Ergon SM10 deserves a shout out. It's super comfy, even if you're in the no-chamois club, and there aren't any sharp edges to be seen. Good work, Ergon.

SRAM X01 drivetrain: I didn't run into any issues with the X01 drivetrain, but I do think it'd be nice to see a GX option available in Norco's Build Your Ride program; I'd rather spend money on suspension and brakes and save a little on shifting. It's also worth noting that the cranks are aluminum, not carbon - in fact, considering the price, there's surprisingly little carbon to be found on this bike, other than the frame.

Cable rattle: There's a little port in the downtube that lets you zip-tie the housing to the inside of the frame, except that it's still free to rattle around inside near the head tube area. I put a little foam in there to quiet things down, but it'd be better if it was like that out of the box. The same goes for the chainslap protection – the shape of the chainstay protector seems right, but the rubber is a little too soft, and it doesn't deaden the noise as much as it could.


Norco Sight 2020 review

Pros

+ Very versatile – not just focused on the steepest, roughest trails
+ Wide range of spec options allows for customization
+ The geometry – it has that 'just right' feeling that you want while climbing and descending

Cons

- Needs a little extra attention to quiet it down
- It can take time to dial in the rear suspension; hard-chargers might find themselves needing to run less sag than usual to avoid bottoming out.




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Sight is for the rider that likes more technical trails and doesn't mind pedaling to get to them. That 150mm of travel provides a little more room for error than your typical mid-travel trail bike does, while still remaining manageable on slightly mellower terrain. It's certainly capable of being called into duty as an enduro race bike, but for riders looking for a plush, bottomless trail smasher this might not quite scratch that itch.

For everyone else, the Sight's versatility and wide array of possible configurations make it a strong contender in this travel bracket. 
 Mike Kazimer





