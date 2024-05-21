Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations

Romanian XC racer Vlad Dascalu has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation by the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal for "committing three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period" and has been given a 17-month suspension. This means that he will not be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics, the rest of the 2024 XC World Cup season, and the entire 2025 XC World Cup season.
The Trek Factory Racing rider is always a contender for the XC World Cup podium and finished 10th in the XCO at round one in Mairipora and 9th in the XCO at round two in Araxa.
Dascalu is one of over 1000 pro cyclists
who are part of the UCI Out-of-Competition Testing Program. An essential part of the anti-doping program is that Anti-Doping Organisations (ADO) must be able to "locate athletes at any time and to conduct tests on a no advance notice basis."
As a member of the Registered Testing Pool, Dascalu must supply the International Testing Agency with a three-month schedule of his whereabouts information before each quarterly period and be "available for Testing at the location and time specified in the 60-minute time slot identified in their Whereabouts Filing for the day in question."
A late or incomplete submission is a Whereabouts Failure, insufficient/inaccurate information is a Whereabouts Failure, and 3 Whereabouts Failures in 12 months is an Anti-Doping Rule Violation.
More information on the whereabouts rules can be found here
.
UCI statement concerning Vlad Dascalu:
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) advises that the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has rendered a decision against Romanian rider Vlad Dascalu.
The Tribunal found Vlad Dascalu guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (whereabouts failures by a rider) due to him committing three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period. The Tribunal has imposed a 17-month period of suspension on the rider.
In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the period of suspension starts on the day of notification of the decision, in this case 21 May 2024, and will remain in force until 20 October 2025.
Furthermore, in line with the Procedural Rules of the Tribunal, the decision will be published on the UCI website. The decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within one month.
The UCI will not comment further on the matter.
First, this isn't a 24/7 tracking program. My understanding is you have to be available for testing 1 hour per day. Annoying but not insanely onerous. There's also over 1000 cyclists that are subject to this around the world and most seem to cope with it ok, even if the system isn't perfect. And this isn't just one missed test and you get a ban. It's three missed tests in a year--as in, testers actually showed up and he wasn't there--and he should have been informed of each one, so he'd know he's on thin ice. If the testers went to the wrong place or he wasn't informed or there's some other extenuating circumstance, the ban can be overturned, which has happened in the past for these kinds of reasons.
Edit: My last job required drug testing. You get a call and instead of work, you go to the testing facility. On vacation or off? No problem.
Not quite the same as getting tested for recreational drugs in other professions.
My point is that most testing requirements do not include the demand you keep your employer or other informed of your whereabouts at all times.
If it was a one time event, sure, it could be excused...but he was a repeat offender.
"there's no actual proof he took anything"
Also:
Lance never had a positive doping control
E.g., be present & clean for a random test. That starts the clock. Start doping and being the unavailable for the random tests. After two "misses", stop doping in time to be clean before the third violation. Be present & clean for the third attempt at a random test. Reset the clock to 0.
There's a young woman road cyclist from the UK who was flagged for doping last year. She spent her and her husbands life savings during the suspension, and they just announced she was 100% clean, zero violations, have a nice life. She immediately retired and said she can't go through anything like that again and she'd rather just quit.
They ruin lives as much as catch the bad guys in my opinion.
There are plenty of insensitive things used on the internet, this isn't one of them, get over it.
I don‘t think there is any need for you to call me „entitled“ because of that. Please try to be nice