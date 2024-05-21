Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations

May 21, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Vlad Dascalu only arrived in Albstadt late on Friday mising short track.

Romanian XC racer Vlad Dascalu has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation by the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal for "committing three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period" and has been given a 17-month suspension. This means that he will not be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics, the rest of the 2024 XC World Cup season, and the entire 2025 XC World Cup season.

The Trek Factory Racing rider is always a contender for the XC World Cup podium and finished 10th in the XCO at round one in Mairipora and 9th in the XCO at round two in Araxa.

Dascalu is one of over 1000 pro cyclists who are part of the UCI Out-of-Competition Testing Program. An essential part of the anti-doping program is that Anti-Doping Organisations (ADO) must be able to "locate athletes at any time and to conduct tests on a no advance notice basis."

As a member of the Registered Testing Pool, Dascalu must supply the International Testing Agency with a three-month schedule of his whereabouts information before each quarterly period and be "available for Testing at the location and time specified in the 60-minute time slot identified in their Whereabouts Filing for the day in question."

A late or incomplete submission is a Whereabouts Failure, insufficient/inaccurate information is a Whereabouts Failure, and 3 Whereabouts Failures in 12 months is an Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

photo

More information on the whereabouts rules can be found here.


UCI statement concerning Vlad Dascalu:

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) advises that the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has rendered a decision against Romanian rider Vlad Dascalu.

The Tribunal found Vlad Dascalu guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (whereabouts failures by a rider) due to him committing three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period. The Tribunal has imposed a 17-month period of suspension on the rider.

In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the period of suspension starts on the day of notification of the decision, in this case 21 May 2024, and will remain in force until 20 October 2025.

Furthermore, in line with the Procedural Rules of the Tribunal, the decision will be published on the UCI website. The decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within one month.

The UCI will not comment further on the matter.


A mechanical problem that required assistance in the tech zone held back Vlad Dascalu s bid for victory.


65 Comments
  • 62 4
 The HOA of cycling.
  • 10 2
 Must be run by a bunch of Karens.
  • 7 0
 That's probably the best way I've ever heard the UCI described before.
  • 4 0
 Vlad, where are you? Where are you? Where are you? Nevermind Vlad...
  • 18 0
 well whereabout dem apples?
  • 14 0
 Stinks for Vlad, and maybe the ban is too long, but I'm not sure how much sympathy we should have in the end.

First, this isn't a 24/7 tracking program. My understanding is you have to be available for testing 1 hour per day. Annoying but not insanely onerous. There's also over 1000 cyclists that are subject to this around the world and most seem to cope with it ok, even if the system isn't perfect. And this isn't just one missed test and you get a ban. It's three missed tests in a year--as in, testers actually showed up and he wasn't there--and he should have been informed of each one, so he'd know he's on thin ice. If the testers went to the wrong place or he wasn't informed or there's some other extenuating circumstance, the ban can be overturned, which has happened in the past for these kinds of reasons.
  • 18 11
 Amazingly invasive and arduous system where your exact location 24x7 is tracked. Sadly, this is the only way UCI has found to maintain a level playing field after years of pervasive doping in cycling. Not only do world class athletes need to have the training and skills to compete at top level, they have to be willing to submit to this treatment.
  • 23 5
 Can't really feel bad for them. Doping in cycling at the pro level is ultimately on the riders. Also, If I could get paid to race a bike and make top XC competitor coin I'd put up with that shit for a few years.
  • 1 2
 haha youre funny
  • 2 4
 @Dustfarter: A lot of professional roles require drug testing. None of them demand to know where you are at all times. And the consequences of those professionals are greater.

Edit: My last job required drug testing. You get a call and instead of work, you go to the testing facility. On vacation or off? No problem.
  • 7 1
 @ian408: They test the athletes that way because taking drugs when training also helps their performance on race day.
Not quite the same as getting tested for recreational drugs in other professions.
  • 13 0
 Umm....it is no different than any sports under the banner of WADA. Elite athletes on the list have to submit their whereabouts 24/7. It is really hard to miss three tests. If you miss two, you are not going to miss your third if you are clean. Well understood that three missed tests is basically the same as doping nowadays. Tons of examples in Track and Field of athletes getting popped for three missed tests. WADA usually starts to target athletes with suspicious profiles as the truth of the matter is it is still really hard to pop athletes with traces of popular EPO, Test & HGH in their system if they are microdosing overnight. Your "out" is missing the doorbell in the morning two times. Three missed tests is a slam dunk.
  • 2 0
 @Dustfarter: We are tested for not just recreational drugs although PEDs are not part of the test, they could be. An employer could set their requirement to just about anything.

My point is that most testing requirements do not include the demand you keep your employer or other informed of your whereabouts at all times.
  • 10 0
 This is just part of the profession. Everyone knows it going in and if they don't want to deal with it then find another way to make a living. IMO missing 3 tests is really suspect. As a racer you know the outcome and still choose to miss 3 so basically throwing your career away.
  • 2 0
 @salespunk: Seriously, after the second missed test, you leave home to train and that's it, especially if you want to go to the Olympics.
  • 2 0
 @ian408: but are they testing for use of 'recreational' drugs that might lead to work place performance impairment or are they testing for drugs that would give you a significant competitive advantage? There is a difference in outcome and required protocol.
  • 1 0
 @ian408: Except if it is a condition of employment (and legally checked) then it could be and like everyone else you can choose to take the job or choose to not take the job. Being a professional/ elite athlete comes with a set of 'employment' conditions. Don't like them, then stop competing and just ride your bike on the weekend for fun like everyone else.
  • 1 0
 And it isn't like he is on a small team or an elite privateer, I am pretty sure that Trek has someone in team admin that is meant to make sure that this kind of thing is filled in properly and submitted on time. You can lead a horse to water but you cannot.......
  • 1 0
 It's better than what most of our bosses subject us to at work.
  • 8 0
 “Whereabouts failure” sounds kinda cute
  • 5 1
 These types of punishments have been going on for years. Although you usually hear about it in the road world, not mtb. Honestly, that type of arrangement sounds horrible. You have to notify the overlords every single time you decide to go somewhere, year round. The price they have to pay for sins of the past though. He can appeal, and maybe he has legit excuses that they accept. I guess he only needs an acceptable excuse for one of the three and he's good? Either way, his reputation just took a major hit, and there's no actual proof he took anything. That's almost worse.
  • 13 2
 Overlords? No one is forcing him to be a pro cyclist. Plenty of less talented riders would love to take his slot and gladly put up with the whereabouts and bio passport crap.
If it was a one time event, sure, it could be excused...but he was a repeat offender.

"there's no actual proof he took anything"
Also:
Lance never had a positive doping control
  • 2 0
 @ReformedRoadie: overlords was perhaps the wrong word. I meant whoever is in charge of everyone. Not meant it in a negative way.
  • 1 0
 Yep, there's no actual proof he doped. That's because he's dodged 3 consecutive tests, which must be quite a difficult feat to make by error if you're a factory team athlete.
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: IIRC, Lance stretched the whereabouts system to its limits and that's how he got away with it. Is that right?

E.g., be present & clean for a random test. That starts the clock. Start doping and being the unavailable for the random tests. After two "misses", stop doping in time to be clean before the third violation. Be present & clean for the third attempt at a random test. Reset the clock to 0.
  • 13 6
 The UCI should ban itself for sucking
  • 3 0
 Ouh nooo Frown I'm so torn between "I'm glad the anti doping system exists and lets me have a little trust in the sport" and "That's a huge penalty for potentially just forgetting to update your location in a sport where you're constantly moving". That's such a hit for him. To lose 17 months while he's clearly in the prime of his career...devastating.
  • 3 0
 I mean. I guess you know what you're getting into but what an insane way to live. The rules are crazy, but he was aware of then so it's on him.
  • 1 0
 seems like the only thing the uci is good at. giving out penalties. a little like government agencies. if theres a fine to pay or a penalty to give, they are reliable. but doing something positiv takes a long time and is a real drag.
  • 1 0
 Not surprised at the stupidity and vastness of the penalty. MX fans know how dumb WADA can be. They gave JS7 a 1.5 year ban because he didn't do his paperwork correctly for a drug they APPROVED OF HIM USING and ended his career
  • 6 2
 Gonna make a great husband one day
  • 4 1
 If you find this unfair, there is literally an email in the article that you can voice your displeasure.
  • 3 2
 So, he said he was going to be somewhere, but wasn’t there when they checked in on him? Sounds like some sort of probation for something he didn’t even do?
  • 8 2
 17 months seems like a huge penalty
  • 7 0
 exactly right. They text him when they are just about there, and you have to be ready to pee in a cup, or do a blood test, I forget which they do nowadays. If you tell them you are going on vacation from X to X, then there is a chance that's when they show up at your vacation home. They can and do show up anywhere you are. I get it, if you knew a month out, you could much more easily cheat the tests. But man, that's one element you don't hear much about.

There's a young woman road cyclist from the UK who was flagged for doping last year. She spent her and her husbands life savings during the suspension, and they just announced she was 100% clean, zero violations, have a nice life. She immediately retired and said she can't go through anything like that again and she'd rather just quit.

They ruin lives as much as catch the bad guys in my opinion.
  • 2 1
 @shorttravelmagazine: They do pee tests nowadays, as far as I'm aware Smile
  • 5 0
 Three times in 12 months.
  • 4 0
 Not once...not twice....but three times though.
  • 2 0
 dang he could have just had his career ended because he forgot to update his location or something like that.
  • 11 0
 It’s not a one time thing, he did it three times in a year. Something is clearly going on, or his team isn’t smart enough to fix the problem after the first two violations.
  • 4 0
 @stevemokan: It's Trek. You would figure they have it figured out with some of the top riders in the world on that team. So maybe he was hiding something.
  • 3 0
 I read suspension and thought like suspension, not like suspended
  • 5 0
 It's like full suspension,but without a bike.
  • 3 0
 Everybody’s on steroids. -Nate Diaz.
  • 3 0
 Everyone EXCEPT for ME and that's why I can never win my local races!
  • 5 5
 WHAAAAATTTTTTTTT !!!!!!! Doping in the cycling industry!!!!!!! I’ve never heard of a thing. Now excuse me I need to go back under my rock for a nap.
  • 2 0
 If ain't cheatin', you ain't trying. ~ Richard Petty
  • 9 12
 I want to echo a comment I've already seen on the Evie-Concussion-Post: Please don't do these Black and White photos as headers anymore, as long as the person hasn't died. In such a dangerous sport, those header-images make me jump each time.
  • 11 5
 Buddy, I think that's on you.
  • 4 8
flag mo-T (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 No he is absolutely right, I make the same association.
  • 7 1
 Hmmm...I read the words first.
  • 3 1
 That's kinda crappy for photographers though; they want to take compelling photos. If they've got a great B+W photo, we shouldn't be binning it because people will be triggered by an association with previous B+W photos. I mean, if somebody was badly injured/died and we had a color photo for the header, would you propose we ban color photos too? How about photos with trees in the background?

There are plenty of insensitive things used on the internet, this isn't one of them, get over it.
  • 3 1
 Try reading the headline, and being less dramatic.
  • 2 0
 @enki: I love the black and white photos. I just don‘t love them as headers. It‘s also not like there are few good coloured photos of Evie or Vlad in the post race articles Smile
  • 4 2
 what an entitled existence you must have to ask the world not to do something so insignificant so as to relieve you from any sort of discomfort..... When you can simply read the words written right along with the picture
  • 3 1
 @onawalk: Hey, I think you are making very broad assumptions about me here. I simply voiced the opinion that I would like it to be different. The pb writers can do with that info what they want, it‘s just a form of feedback.
I don‘t think there is any need for you to call me „entitled“ because of that. Please try to be nice Smile
  • 2 1
 All he has to say is he used a mates water bottle . Sorted
  • 1 2
 we should just have a juicing league for cycling (and a bunch of other pro sports). if that is what people want to do, let them. its their body.
  • 1 1
 It already exists, it's called pro road cycling.
  • 1 1
 Free bro bro. He didn't even test positive. This is madness! Anyone with a life couldn't follow these rules.
  • 9 0
 *all* the other cyclists follow these rules
  • 1 2
 Just let them all dope!!!
  • 1 2
 This is ridiculous lol
Below threshold threads are hidden







