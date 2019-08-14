Fox Announces New FIT4 Fork Damper & Roller Bearing Kit for Shocks

The aftermarket roller bearing kit came on the heels of that announcement and should make a lot of riders happy. Technically, roller bearings are the best option for highly loaded, slowly rotating applications - and they take up very little real estate compared with ball bearings. Sealing slender-profile roller bearings from the elements, however, has been problematic. Fox seemed to have solved the sealing issue with eyelet inserts that look like tiny headset cups. The larger-diameter cups can accept better seals and bearing components.



Roller bearings are housed in machined press-in cups.