Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?

Oct 12, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
That's 8 plugs and some super glue...doing a surprisingly pretty alright job of holding things together. It pains me to toss out a brand new tire, especially when I don't have another equal one to replace it.

Tires are undisputedly one of the most critical pieces of equipment on a bike. They're also one of the fastest wearing components, especially if you're smashing out bike park laps or live somewhere with lots of sharp rocks. Opinions on what the best tire for a given riding locale or season may be are a dime a dozen, and if you walk into three different bike shops in the same town you're likely to get three different opinions on what to choose.

The cost of tires has only increased over the last decade, and there's nothing more deflating than puncturing a brand new tire, but it happens. If the worst occurs, I usually find myself putting more effort than ever into plugging a punctured casing, and I'm much more willing to run a tube for a little while, especially if I don't have an appropriate spare tire kicking around the garage. We used to run tubes with a dozen patches, so why not tires with a dozen plugs?

If one is so fortunate to actually be able to wear down the tread on a tire before slicing the sidewall or otherwise blowing out a tire, there's certainly a point at which the performance degrades...the knobs peel, lose their sharpness, and with that, you lose your connection to the terrain and at some point, it's inevitably time to throw on some fresh treads.

How often do you replace your tires?

76 Comments

  • + 76
 How about "when I notice them performing poorly"?
  • + 8
 This. How is this not one of the options?
  • + 6
 Yep... when I can tell by feel, without looking, that the tires are worn, it's time to replace them. That includes when they don't hold air because of a large puncture or slash that can't be solved by sealant or with a plug.
  • + 3
 @PeterWojnar: more like “every sketchy bit or crash you blame the tyres” ! I know guys like that , lol !
  • + 1
 @Matt115lamb: I do this, but I keep the tires. New tires would just mean no more excuse. On the other hand, I am really good at keeping the front end from washing out, after a season of washing out the front end because I had selected the wrong tire for the conditions. A little knee in the top tube can make even the most shit tire on earth hold a line! Usually!
  • + 24
 Step 1: Purchase soft-compound, high performance tires.
Step 2: Ride hard, often at or beyond the limits of grip.
Step 3: Complain when they wear out way faster than you think they should.
  • + 12
 Step 4: Cut new square edges on the knobs, and new sipes with a box cutter because it's cheaper than buying a new one

Step 5: repeat step 4 until tyre is slick

Step 6: see step one
  • + 2
 @oldmanDan: tell me more
  • + 2
 step 1: true
step 2: true
step 3: Actually pretty stoked on how slow they wear out than what I thought Big Grin
  • + 1
 @oldmanDan: step 7 put some sikaflex as knobs and ride it as you stole it
Step 8: for magic mary superglue the beheaded new knobs becames step 3
  • + 1
 @oldmanDan : If you actually do this, give us some pics. (obligatory) "or it didn't happen."
  • + 1
 facts.
  • + 14
 Me- need some new tires
Wife- oh ok what to they run like $20 apiece
Me- yep uh yep they do... about $20
  • + 7
 Having your wife all up in your budget is no way to live, my friend. Studies show most arguments are over money.
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: :-)
  • + 2
 They cost $60, pocket $20 so you don't have to ask next time.
  • + 12
 I wait until performance drops noticeably, replace them, then kick myself for not replacing them sooner when I'm blown away by how much better new tires work.
  • + 8
 I didn't see a "as soon as I get a pinch flat on the bead" option. I have a closet full of nearly new $80 tires like this. I finally switched to double down casing, so far no flats.
  • + 2
 I've been able to get those rolling again tubeless with some more creative patchwork. But is a tire with a 3/4 inch tear in the treads savable?
  • + 1
 Spot on.

Went to double down in the rear earlier this year for the same reason. After the 2nd DD casing tire had pinch flatted on the bead I threw in the towel and am going to run DH casings in the rear tire from now on.
To be fair, I am over 240 lbs w/ a pack on (6'5"), and the DD tires did last longer than the EXO casing's I ran previously so I bet they will hold up long-term for most people.
(on the bright side, the DH tires were 'only' $50/pop instead of the $72 i was paying for DD)
  • + 2
 That would be the 'only when they won't hold air' option. Surprised it wasn't more popular for this reason. I hate pinch flats on the bead.
  • + 1
 @vtracer: I've had some luck but I should invest more time in this. I have easily a few seasons worth of tires if I can get them working again.
  • + 6
 Not everyone has money to buy new tires every week? Some of us peasant laborers cannot simply buy a $70 or even a $40 tire every time they wear out a set only to the point where the rubber hairs disappear. Run them until they don't work and when they don't work you'll be getting better at riding out of control. Smile
  • + 4
 Sorry, non of the options fit for me really.
I´ll replace once performance starts going down but not immediately when the lugs loose their edges.
Also i´ll replace my front tires when worn but swap them to the back and run them for quite a bit longer.

It also depends on weather. If tires get worn in the middle of a dry summer and there´s only sunshine coming for the next three weeks i´ll happily run the tires for a bit longer.
Going for a trip to a park with more loose dirt and bad weather forecast i´ll swap for a new Magic Mary just to be prepared.
  • + 1
 Pretty much the same. Mostly when the side knobs are broken/ripped.
  • + 7
 Only during lunar eclipse's
  • + 3
 I’d like to be able to demo tyres. Would make choosing something a little different like michelins or hutches (or whatever, anything other than a magic mary or a DHF exo) a lot easier, stings to pay upto £50 or more for a tyre that you might hate.
  • + 4
 Me: 'I'd like to apply for a mortgage'

Bank: 'Congrats on making the move towards purchasing a home'

Me: 'I'm not buying a house, I need new bike tires'
  • + 2
 Trying to be the change I'm seeking, I run them into the ground cause I hate pollution and empowering oil companies. Plus you can drift like a MOFO and get looser than that Debbie girl who did Dallas.
  • + 1
 The Maxxis Minion DHF EXO 2.5 in *dual compound* is my absolute favorite tire. Around $50, and they last forever. The side knobs on 3C wear out too fast. I ride 10-12 hours per week, hard, in a rocky area, and I've never flatted it and I only need to replace it every 4-5 months. The side knobs last foreeeever and sometimes I think they're better than the soft compound, they're more rigid and seem to dig into stuff better rather than folding.
  • + 3
 I guess it kinda depends which comes first. Do I wear out all the knobs before slicing the slide wall? Kind of whichever happens first there.
  • + 1
 I said seasonally, but that's only when I swap the tires. They go back on when the weather comes back around, cause I don't have multiple wheelsets for the same bike. Actual replacement is when they fail to hold air anymore or threaten to end my life with lack of grip.
  • + 5
 I replace my tires like I replace my condoms: only when they rip
  • + 1
 The last one when the tube popped right out from within but was still inflated. When i felt the rear wheel locking up and looked down I was surprised, to say the least Big Grin Looked a bit like the sausage-and-beans scene from "There's something about Mary".
  • + 1
 i tend to replace mine when a large cattle dog confonts me as i'm practicing wheelies in the parking lot and locks his nasty snaggle tooth straight into my DH casing sidewall. didn't see that option, guys...* oh yeah stans is really gross when it's stuck on a dogs furry face
  • + 1
 Should have been an option. That's happened to me at least a dozen times.
  • + 1
 Paging /u/IamTheDogEzra/
  • + 1
 rear tire lasts about 400 mi and the front 5-550. that is roughly 2 months. it's like clockwork really. The maxxis max terra compound is really the best compromise between grip and longevity.
  • + 1
 Being a fatty I usually have to replace the rear due to running lower pressures than I probably should...but traction. Get about a year out of a set before they give up the ghost...
  • + 1
 I don't get it. If I run low pressure I end up going through rims as fast as tires
  • + 3
 How about when they reach the wear indicators? Or on tires without, when the siping in the knobs that have it is gone?
  • + 3
 I didn't see "I'm a grown-ass man - I'll replace my tires whenever I want!" as a choice...
  • + 3
 Front new tire, rear ex-front new tire. I hate more grip in the rear than front
  • + 2
 I don't. I just buy a new bike when they wear out....doesn't everyone?

#CostOfTireJoke

#DontPanic
  • + 1
 I know a lot of people that actually do that, myself included. keep the bike for a year or so and when its sold at the end if the year, the tires go with it.
  • + 1
 C'mon Pinkbike. Scraping the bottom of the barrel today. The frame tape article was weak. How often do you replace your tyres is even weaker!
  • + 2
 only use 2 ply tyres & replace when tread get's low. take about 3 months use at best Frown #veryexpensive #needacheaphobby
  • + 1
 My front rarely flats so usually gets replaced when I no longer have side nobs (once a seasonish). My rear usually stops holding air before the knobs wears out.
  • + 1
 You might want to think about getting a stronger casing. I always manage to rip a few side knobs off and/or wear most of the side knobs to less than half their original width before it even begins to give up the ghost on holding air. Maybe try a different tubeless sealant, too

It's actually a point of pride with a few of my crew than we can destroy side knobs well before the center tread or casing is done, while others end up with semi-slicks because they don't lean into the fun!
  • + 2
 when controlled drift turns to texas driver on I-70 in the middle of winter.
  • + 1
 I go to Whistler in 9 day blocks and replace tires before each trip. Usually 6 tires per summer on the DH bike
  • + 1
 Recently when they egg due to internal casing fail... Cough cough maxxis minion
  • + 1
 Id like to replace tires about once a year. But sometimes my skid trigger says otherwise.
  • + 2
 replace tires like jimmy hats - only when ya tear 'em
  • + 2
 who am i kiddin tho, its 2018...no one uses jimmys anymore
  • + 0
 @rocky-mtn-gman: Comments section now closed. Internet won for 10-12-18
  • - 2
 I would usually have replaced mine by now. Reason I haven't is new standards and confusion,. Currently running 2.35 MMs but with all the different width options I am confused and not sure what will work best. TBA I would like to try wider but trying to figure which tyres will and which wont fit in my non boost 27.5 Lyriks is all a bit hard so will probably just end up riding these into the ground
  • + 1
 A non boost Pike will fit 2.5s, though you probably don't want to go that wide unless you have a rim wider than 27mm. Best bet is to stick with 2.3s
  • - 1
 @BlackVR: I run 31.6 inners. and am keen to try a 2.5 or 2.6
  • + 1
 if it helps, I run 2.5WT DHFs on a WTB ASYM i35 rim (and on a i27 rim as well) on a non boost 27.5 Lyrik. I have enough room for a marsh guard and some dirt and haven't run into any issues (I wouldn't describe the clearance as excessive though). They measure wider than the 2.35 MM (on a i27 rim) I've had in the same fork, and I wouldn't be concerned going to a 2.6 (non WT [you're right this is brutal]) DHF based on the measurements I've seen. Under normal circumstances I'd say take a look at the manufacturer's website, but don't, they're gross, useless messes.
  • + 1
 Ran a gazzaloddi Jr. up front for three years before it started to square off. Still has all the tread though.
  • + 1
 When I can't hold the corners with my rich buddies who always have fresh rubber.
  • + 1
 We need another one "I wish my tires lasted long enough for the knobs to wear off!!!"
  • + 2
 I save the part worn tyres for the dry day of Welsh summer.
Salute
  • + 2
 I heard that in 1988 there were 2 dry days in the summer there.
  • + 1
 For me it's typically when they stop holding air, but that's usually before the tread is worn down all the way.
  • + 1
 I like to keep my trail bike's tires pretty fresh but I run my DH bike's tires till they're bald
  • + 1
 I need this option: Ride tires for the season, move front tire to back get a new front tire, repeat.
  • + 1
 26er tires are cheap fools !
  • + 1
 When the wear indicators say to? #roadbikeproblems
  • + 1
 How often do solar eclipses happen?
  • + 1
 @danielsapp someone has been lurking in the mechanics forum Wink
  • + 1
 Simple really . "When they are fuked they are chucked !
  • + 1
 When they no longer serve their purpose...????
  • + 1
 I ride slicks suckas!
  • + 1
 about 1 to 2 time year.

Post a Comment



