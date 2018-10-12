Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?

That's 8 plugs and some super glue...doing a surprisingly pretty alright job of holding things together. It pains me to toss out a brand new tire, especially when I don't have another equal one to replace it.
Tires are undisputedly one of the most critical pieces of equipment on a bike. They're also one of the fastest wearing components, especially if you're smashing out bike park laps or live somewhere with lots of sharp rocks. Opinions on what the best tire for a given riding locale or season may be are a dime a dozen, and if you walk into three different bike shops in the same town you're likely to get three different opinions on what to choose.
The cost of tires has only increased over the last decade, and there's nothing more deflating than puncturing a brand new tire, but it happens. If the worst occurs, I usually find myself putting more effort than ever into plugging a punctured casing, and I'm much more willing to run a tube for a little while, especially if I don't have an appropriate spare tire kicking around the garage. We used to run tubes with a dozen patches, so why not tires with a dozen plugs?
If one is so fortunate to actually be able to wear down the tread on a tire before slicing the sidewall or otherwise blowing out a tire, there's certainly a point at which the performance degrades...the knobs peel, lose their sharpness, and with that, you lose your connection to the terrain and at some point, it's inevitably time to throw on some fresh treads.
How often do you replace your tires?
76 Comments
Step 2: Ride hard, often at or beyond the limits of grip.
Step 3: Complain when they wear out way faster than you think they should.
Step 5: repeat step 4 until tyre is slick
Step 6: see step one
step 2: true
step 3: Actually pretty stoked on how slow they wear out than what I thought
Step 8: for magic mary superglue the beheaded new knobs becames step 3
Wife- oh ok what to they run like $20 apiece
Me- yep uh yep they do... about $20
Went to double down in the rear earlier this year for the same reason. After the 2nd DD casing tire had pinch flatted on the bead I threw in the towel and am going to run DH casings in the rear tire from now on.
To be fair, I am over 240 lbs w/ a pack on (6'5"), and the DD tires did last longer than the EXO casing's I ran previously so I bet they will hold up long-term for most people.
(on the bright side, the DH tires were 'only' $50/pop instead of the $72 i was paying for DD)
I´ll replace once performance starts going down but not immediately when the lugs loose their edges.
Also i´ll replace my front tires when worn but swap them to the back and run them for quite a bit longer.
It also depends on weather. If tires get worn in the middle of a dry summer and there´s only sunshine coming for the next three weeks i´ll happily run the tires for a bit longer.
Going for a trip to a park with more loose dirt and bad weather forecast i´ll swap for a new Magic Mary just to be prepared.
Bank: 'Congrats on making the move towards purchasing a home'
Me: 'I'm not buying a house, I need new bike tires'
#CostOfTireJoke
#DontPanic
It's actually a point of pride with a few of my crew than we can destroy side knobs well before the center tread or casing is done, while others end up with semi-slicks because they don't lean into the fun!
Post a Comment