Does It Matter Where Your Bike Was Built? - Pinkbike Poll

Mar 24, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
As we’re combing the aisles of the Nangang Exhibition Center at the Taipei Cycle Show in search of all that is new and noteworthy, it’s impossible to escape the fact that we’re at ground zero for the bike business. Taiwan, China and, increasingly, places such as Vietnam and Indonesia are the point of origin for more than 90 percent of the bikes that you’ll find rolling around Europe and North America.

We’ve been to factories and seen bike frames nestled alongside one another. These are frames welded by the same people, right here in the same factory…

Taiwan 2017
Photo by Mike Levy

In six months all these frames will wear different paint jobs and stickers, and they’ll be the property of different companies with different slogans and product back stories. It makes my head spin. It also makes me wonder: Do you care where your bike was built? Does the country of origin matter to you or is its birthplace entirely inconsequential?

Does it matter where your bike was built?

If you're riding a full-suspension bike, odds are good that it was born somewhere in Asia. Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Indonesia...these are the places the bike industry heads to when it comes time to actually build bikes. Is that a good thing? A bad thing? An entirely neutral thing? What's your take on it?



70 Comments

  • + 26
 When something is crappy quality, people use words similar to "cheap, Chinese...". But really everything is made in China, Taiwan, etc anyway. Take a bike for example, both crappy bikes and high end bikes are made in those countries. The fact that they are made there is completely irrelevant. Same goes for products made in the U.S, just because it is "American made" doesn't mean it's better quality than something made in China. It all depends on the producer's standards and production methods, not to do with the country its made in.
  • + 5
 Looking at you, Gibson
  • + 2
 Have to agree, "American Made" cars tend to break a lot quicker than their Asian counterparts
  • + 5
 I heard the Italians use tomato paste as resin for their carbon bikes.
  • + 1
 I would rather buy a handbuilt frame from a quality builders shed. Doesn't matter where the shed or workshop is. My darkcycles is 15 years old and still rides as good as any new frame.
  • + 3
 Totally agree but what is not in this survey is "I'd prefer to buy domestically but i really only care if its built well and comes at a great price"
  • + 4
 @snoopy24777: Honda and Toyota make more cars in America than the American car companies. And they are all owned by shareholders around the globe. Not sure if it really makes a ton of difference other than giving you redneck cred.
  • + 1
 @src248: I regret buying both gibsons...
  • + 1
 @src248: The US made Gibsons are hit and miss, could never find one that felt or sounded good. Now they charge stupid money for a standard? A Carvin or ESP les Paul copy is about 100x better.
  • + 0
 @Thimk: Lmao, but they look sleek.

Was discussing this the other day, with all the pro American built hype and recent threats of restrictions on imports I'm seeing a huge surge in eastern sellers refusing to ship to America. Likewise American sellers often have a 48states only policy. In Europe there has always been a ton of banter and co-production. No one country gets it done perfectly, but taking the strengths of each we create some amazing things.

UK overbuilds but isn't so accurate, German stuff is accurate as hell but not always pretty, Italian stuff isn't built wonderfully but they have the styles.it goes on.

Anyways, point being we need to keep working with each others strengths and weaknesses as the end product can then become an amazing product. Restrictions are gonna hurt us. Simple example is a pack of led's on eBay. You get like 200 for a few dollars from china, you get about 10 for double the price from the USA.
Working together without forcing restrictions shouldn't be seen as a threat to economies but as an advantage we can work with.
  • + 0
 When someone says that's cheap Chinese crap etc you have to realise the Chinese Vietnamese etc can make extremely high quality goods. The problem is not where the goods are being made but often the financial pressure being put on the often western manufacturer to keep pricess down in order to maximise there profit. The Chinese manufacturer then makes the goods within the budgetary requirements they are given and if these requirements are solely driven by cost cutting the quality goes down. There is a strong element of racism in anti Asian sentiment too
  • + 2
 Completely agree. At present, "country of origin" has less to do with overall quality and more to do with pride. We would all love to ride bikes that are "Made in [insert your country here]", but in the end, most of the bikes coming out of Asia are very high quality and affordable. If the quality is there, origin makes little difference.
  • + 11
 I've owned seven full suspension bikes in the last 20 years or so. I only had problems with one, a M9 that I assume was built in the USA. I want a well built bike with a good manufacturer warranty. I don't really care where its built as long as its built well and it works correctly.
  • + 0
 Problems with intense frames are so common it's ridiculous. What's worse is when my 951 cracked on the chain stay (known and very comon issue) they basically told me to suck it.... never buying an intense again even if it's American made.
  • + 2
 @jjalessi: that's surprising, one of our local guys overshot the Windham road gap and cracked both his chainstays. I took a pic of it, emailed it to intense and they sent out a free replacement swingarm no questions asked, didn't even charge for shipping. They also replaced a friends cracked carbine 275 with a new tracer. Again no questions asked. They've always been good to us.
  • + 1
 My first full sus mountain bike was a garry fisher, well respected brand..bottom bracket tube on the frame out of alignment. Nice bike but my god that was frustrating.
  • + 6
 My last 4 mountain bikes were U.S. made. I simply like the "home made " article for bling factor. It doesn't mean that it is better made nor that it is a better product. Now, most of the bikes from that company are made in Asia. That's not a bad thing, but it's harder to justify the high price now.
  • + 5
 I couldn't give a rat's ass where it was built, so long as it was built well......Designed in Canada or USA is most important to me, And being built in Taiwan is ok with me, My Specialized Demos and Rocky Mountain Flatline are designed in USA & Canada but both are actually made in Taiwan. great craftsmen ship seems to have been done on them, they preform very well and surpass my expectations immensely ...
  • + 1
 Agrees; I consider being a Canadian brand a plus, where the actual bike is made is less important to me.
  • + 1
 @src248: hell yeah buddy ! .
  • + 9
 should have an option regarding $$$
  • + 4
 Agreed. The cost of a bike, and getting the most possible value for my dollar, is what drives my buying decisions. I try to buy local when and where I can, but that isn't always within my budget.
  • + 2
 Right. I buy based on what I can afford. Only way I'm paying a premium for domestic manufacturing is if I know the bike will be future proof to some extent. Adjustable geometry, multiple wheel sizes, competitive weight, then I'll pay a bit more to have it built in the states.
  • + 4
 An option along the lines of; willing to buy from anywhere so long as working environments follow appropriate regulations would be nice. I like to think our community is aware enough to try and buy products produced in safe environments with fair and competive wages and recognizes that some of our bikes and gear we enjoy so much are produced in places where people can't enjoy these luxuries.
I realize this is only a poll but I personally try and remain cognizant of things like this.
  • + 4
 I think we're all paying too much for bikes, costs have gone up much faster than salaries here in the UK. I do however appreciate how much better bikes are now than when I got my first mtb way back in 1987 !!
  • + 4
 My Knolly Endorphin was the first model year (2014) made in Taiwan and I have to admit the welds are flawless. Better bikes at lower $$$
  • + 2
 I think in general we all would like to buy local or something made "Made In...(insert country name here)"
I personally have never had an issue with any foreign made frames.
Take vehicles for example, I always buy Honda or Toyota. when I am asked why I wont buy American, I simply reply that I value a well made product. My brother on the other hand, swears by "American Made" yet he is always at his local auto parts store. Whenever he walks in he's greeted like Norn from "Cheers"!
  • + 3
 I like to support local, but if what I'm looking for is made abroad, that's OK as long as the workers are well treated, produce a quality product and earn enough to live comfortably.
  • + 1
 I was at the local big box hardware store the other day looking for a brush that screws on to the end of an extender pole. I found one that would work for the job and screw it on to one of the extender poles at the store and it won't stay on, take a closer look and the threads are stripped, grab another brush and that is stripped too, looked like a manufacturing flaw, probably not the best design to mold the female threads out of hard plastic. I show one of the employees and their first reaction was, "well we get our inventory from all over the world, it could be made in China." I look at the label and it has a big ole' flag and a Made in America print.

I guess the reality is it is more about the product you design and the specifications. You can make stuff of good or poor quality anywhere in the world. It just so happens that a lot of companies looking to outsource manufacturing often look to cut other costs that could affect the quality of the end product. Though there is some value to having your engineering department within a stones throw of the manufacturing facility, that and when you outsource it is more likely your intellectual property gets stolen.
  • + 1
 My first mountain bike was a lugged Trek 930 - made in Wisconsin! It's been a long time since those day man. I'd definitely pick an American-made bike if it was a realistic choice, but there are very few American-made bikes these days, and they are generally quite pricey.
  • + 1
 I worked for Anodizing Inc in Portalnd, Or for a while and we were making frames for Turner, Yeti, Santacruz, Ellsworth and several more and I can attest that it comes down to quality control.
It does not matter where the frame is made.
If you have a bunch of under paid people that do not have passion for what their making, the quality will suffer.
In my case, we had several of us that were bike geeks that cared a lot about what we were putting out, the rest of the staff ( the other 90% ) could give two shits, it was a paycheck. And if you are a ( I only buy made in USA ) guess what, 90% of the guys making your stuff don't / can't speak English and do not ride bikes. That's corporate manufacturing for ya. But there are the hand full of small manufacturers out there that are making and putting in the attention to detail. Just do your research and buy from a company with passion and good customer service Big or small.
  • + 1
 I like the idea of still having bike manufacturing in other parts of the world than Asia and I try to support more local manufacturing when I can. It is an important factor in the purchase decision, but it is not the only one or the most important.

In my past 20 years of riding, I owned a Devinci and a Balfa DH bikes, both made in Québec, and I currently own a Standard 125R BMX bike made in Iowa. All the others were made in Asia: Specialized (4), Giant (1), Pivot (1), Voodoo (1), Devinci carbon (1), Intense BMX (1), Redline BMX (1).

I am thinking (every single day) about pulling the trigger on a Chromag Surface as my next bike purchase.
  • + 1
 I feel like there's significant difference between Taiwanese and Chinese made bikes. Taiwan welds together Specialized, Trek, Commencal, Giant ( which is a fully Taiwanese company), and essentially every large reputable brand mountain bike maker. China on the other hand is where the likes of mongoose and the rest of the walmart fleet are made. Not to mention labor protection laws and the fact Taiwan is actually a DEMOCRACY. I would and have bought Taiwanese bikes but I refuse to buy Chinese- mostly to protest working conditions alone.
  • + 1
 How about none of the above?!

I like to purchase domestically built bikes and am willing to pay a premium for them to feel warm and fuzzy. (In my case all my frames are US built, but my next full suspension undoubtably won't be).

There is nothing wrong with overseas built frames, as with any product they can had from department store garbage to top quality. As Walt of Waltworks, a great custom frame builder puts it really well and in an unvarnished truth:

"99% of the bikes made overseas are made by human welders. Specialized was doing some of their 2-piece molded alloy frames with a robot, I think, but generally, it's a human. Labor is *cheap* in some parts of the world - robots only make sense if they're even cheaper. And right now, for most things, including welding bikes, they're not.

And I'm guessing that most of the bike welders in Taiwan are WAY better than the folks here. I weld 1 or 2 frames a week, and each one takes me quite a while. I bet some of the guys in Taiwan or China (or India, though you don't see those bikes in the States) do 50+ in a day. Who's going to have more practice/experience under their belt? That's not to say they necessarily care much about their work or that the person who designed the bike knows anything about how it will ride or fit, but the welders themselves are definitely highly skilled.

So to answer the question, there is nothing wrong with the welding, generally. You can find examples of every kind of frame breaking in just about every possible way, regardless of where it was built, but the vast majority hold up well. Just about any high end (meaning >$500) bike you can buy is well made and safe, honestly.

There is a whole economic/political buying local or USA products shouting match we could have about this too, but it's been done before. A handbuilt frame generally comes with more personal attention, better fit and design, and can be tweaked to suit your riding needs. For some people, that's worth the money, for some it's not.

-Walt"
  • + 1
 All I care about is the feeling I get when I'm out on my bike ripping singletrack. Best part of my day by far. I am a better dad, husband, worker, and human being if I started my day out on my bike. As long as my bike performs well and holds up I don't care where it was made.
  • + 1
 I'm less concerned about the country of origin and more concerned with whether the company marketing the product actually produced it. That being said I ride a Guerrilla Gravity Megatrail b/c I've met Will and several of the guys at GG and wanted to support them, I ride Spank bars, pedals and wheels because they actually make there own product and don't outsource production to a third party. Same goes for the Hope parts on my bike. I wish more companies were clear and forthcoming about whether they actually make there stuff and if they don't who does it for them.
  • + 1
 With the cost of bikes these days. Buying from a reputable name that is willing to stand behind their product, regardless of where it was manufactured, is the most important part for me. Like mentioned in other comments its nearly impossible to really dig into manufacture process for most companies and determine who does it best. So thats realistically out. There have been several substantial manufacturing flaws in recent years that have nearly or did tank companies too. So while we're not completely protected from bad process, you can at least get a warranty with your hard earned cash. Sadly prices dont seem to get cheaper when companies outsource. Theres been quote a few companies in the last decade that have shifted manufacturing from domestic to Asia. Yet prices continue to climb, on average. That being said I currently have a US made Intense. Likely the last US made bike I'll have but not the last Intense. I have zero reservations about buying another one even though its not made locally because I know they stand behind it.
  • + 1
 Does anyone know companies manufacturing frames in their home-country in north america/europe?

I think Lapierre used to do so in France, but I'm not sure they still do...

What about Canada? Devinci does, RM? Norco?
  • + 1
 none, of the above. I like to know the exact factory, and their reputation and industry certifications etc. Don't care where the factory is. But the best bike frame manufacturers (and worst) are definitely Asian.
  • + 1
 I have a 2010 aluminum Trek, proudly made in Taiwan and been going strong for seven years, I genuinely don't think that it makes any difference where the bike was manufactured.
  • + 2
 Don't companies want to have consumers?
If you outsource production jobs but then sell the product in the home country, who's left to consume it?
  • + 0
 Laying carbon fiber isn't particularly difficult work, but it sure is labor intensive. Most carbon frames have to be made overseas to keep pricing competitive. Only the top end models (with top tier pricing) are typically made in North America.
  • + 2
 I can't look at this kind of questions objectively after the election. Anyways, I chose the rat ass answer.
  • + 2
 Hell ya I do but what choice have we really got?
This question is a can of worms.
  • + 1
 Xprezo?
  • + 1
 After that article that was posted last week about Intense moving their welding to Asia, I wonder if that will make their aluminum bikes cheaper... Right...
  • - 1
 To me, if it's well made, it doesn't really matter if it's made in this country or not, unless it's by someone I know. With regards to full suspension; a wide range of companies from all countries have all of the bases covered fairly evenly. With hardtails, it's different. Mostly, the only hardtails that fit the bill of what I'm looking for are from UK based companies, because they understand the needs of the trail hardtail enthusiast in this country. If these companies produce their frames here, great. If not, oh well. My current hardtail is a Genesis, made in Taiwan. I think. That doesn't bother me one bit.
  • - 1
 I'd love to ride a bike made in the homeland, but if I buy the lowest spec RM maiden it would run be $5400, the lowest spec carbon tues would run me $5000 with a much better spec. Where as the maiden with carbon wheels goes for $12000 and the tues with carbon wheels goes for $7600. Then again I doubt the maidens are made at their shop in North Van, so whats the point?

Love repping my local raceface gear though! #loamranger
  • + 1
 There are many well-made frames overseas. That said, I expect reasonable prices.
  • + 0
 I'd love something custom and American. However, my bike budget seems to be Taiwan-y. Taiwan built does seem to be quite nice and I've yet to be disappointed.
  • + 1
 It used to matter to me (and still does a bit, buying semi-"local" if I can)
  • + 1
 I can only afford used frames. But if I can ever afford a new one, it will definitely be made by foes in the USA!!
  • + 1
 Sad but I couldn't even afford a used American build, but happy I can afford my local shop.
  • + 1
 Let's be honest American cars are hardly renound for quality
  • + 2
 Money option $$$
  • + 1
 I miss the "why buy, I'll build my own frame" option ;-)
  • + 1
 Its called pride in ownership!
  • - 2
 BS. As if majority of those voting do ANY research on the manufacturing practices of the suppliers that contribute to the bike they buy. Some people may try, I doubt few actually do meaningful research.
  • + 2
 believe me there are a-lot of people who do research .... but yes the masses don't have a clue to what goes on behind the scenes and production of their ride ..
  • - 1
 To me "built well" means "a bike I don't have any trouble with". I couldn't give a rat's ass (cool sentence) what manufacturing practice was used to build it, and even if I did want to make some research, I highly doubt that I would find anything, and more importantly, that I would understand anything, since I'm not an engineer.

Conclusion : a well built bike is a bike I don't have to worry about when I'm riding. If I have to, well, to me it's a piece of sh**, regardless of where it was built.
  • + 1
 @Aprilfisheye: well said yeah i agree .
  • + 1
 For me, when it comes to MTB - affordability trumps my national pride.
  • + 1
 My garage?
  • - 3
 My bike just happens to be made in Bellingham Washington -Transition baby- but I really wouldn't care if it was made over some pendejos wall, by Polar Bears or across the Pacific it needs to be a fkn beast!
  • + 7
 Sorry to disappoint, but Transition has their bikes made overseas. They're still sweet bikes, though.
  • + 3
 As much as I'm proud of my local companies (I live in Bellingham and am quite fond of all the Transition and Kona guys do to contribute to our great community), to the best of my knowledge Transition bikes aren't "made" here, just assembled here (from frames manufactured overseas, and the usual array of parts). Doesn't make them any less awesome, but may be a factor for you.
  • + 3
 @slumgullion: Yeah sorry bud, they share the same frame builder as the company Airborne. You can buy Airborne's "tr450" lookalike/builtalike frame with shock for $1000 where as the Tr500 frame is $2700.

:S
  • + 2
 @Katakalism: literally bought a tr450 today haha typical
  • + 2
 Lmao
  • + 1
 @slumgullion: Not disappointed hell I don't even care I just love my bikes

Post a Comment



