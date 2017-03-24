Does It Matter Where Your Bike Was Built? - Pinkbike Poll

As we’re combing the aisles of the Nangang Exhibition Center at the Taipei Cycle Show in search of all that is new and noteworthy, it’s impossible to escape the fact that we’re at ground zero for the bike business. Taiwan, China and, increasingly, places such as Vietnam and Indonesia are the point of origin for more than 90 percent of the bikes that you’ll find rolling around Europe and North America.
We’ve been to factories and seen bike frames nestled alongside one another. These are frames welded by the same people, right here in the same factory…
Photo by Mike Levy
In six months all these frames will wear different paint jobs and stickers, and they’ll be the property of different companies with different slogans and product back stories. It makes my head spin. It also makes me wonder: Do you care where your bike was built? Does the country of origin matter to you or is its birthplace entirely inconsequential?
Was discussing this the other day, with all the pro American built hype and recent threats of restrictions on imports I'm seeing a huge surge in eastern sellers refusing to ship to America. Likewise American sellers often have a 48states only policy. In Europe there has always been a ton of banter and co-production. No one country gets it done perfectly, but taking the strengths of each we create some amazing things.
UK overbuilds but isn't so accurate, German stuff is accurate as hell but not always pretty, Italian stuff isn't built wonderfully but they have the styles.it goes on.
Anyways, point being we need to keep working with each others strengths and weaknesses as the end product can then become an amazing product. Restrictions are gonna hurt us. Simple example is a pack of led's on eBay. You get like 200 for a few dollars from china, you get about 10 for double the price from the USA.
Working together without forcing restrictions shouldn't be seen as a threat to economies but as an advantage we can work with.
I realize this is only a poll but I personally try and remain cognizant of things like this.
I personally have never had an issue with any foreign made frames.
Take vehicles for example, I always buy Honda or Toyota. when I am asked why I wont buy American, I simply reply that I value a well made product. My brother on the other hand, swears by "American Made" yet he is always at his local auto parts store. Whenever he walks in he's greeted like Norn from "Cheers"!
I guess the reality is it is more about the product you design and the specifications. You can make stuff of good or poor quality anywhere in the world. It just so happens that a lot of companies looking to outsource manufacturing often look to cut other costs that could affect the quality of the end product. Though there is some value to having your engineering department within a stones throw of the manufacturing facility, that and when you outsource it is more likely your intellectual property gets stolen.
It does not matter where the frame is made.
If you have a bunch of under paid people that do not have passion for what their making, the quality will suffer.
In my case, we had several of us that were bike geeks that cared a lot about what we were putting out, the rest of the staff ( the other 90% ) could give two shits, it was a paycheck. And if you are a ( I only buy made in USA ) guess what, 90% of the guys making your stuff don't / can't speak English and do not ride bikes. That's corporate manufacturing for ya. But there are the hand full of small manufacturers out there that are making and putting in the attention to detail. Just do your research and buy from a company with passion and good customer service Big or small.
In my past 20 years of riding, I owned a Devinci and a Balfa DH bikes, both made in Québec, and I currently own a Standard 125R BMX bike made in Iowa. All the others were made in Asia: Specialized (4), Giant (1), Pivot (1), Voodoo (1), Devinci carbon (1), Intense BMX (1), Redline BMX (1).
I am thinking (every single day) about pulling the trigger on a Chromag Surface as my next bike purchase.
I like to purchase domestically built bikes and am willing to pay a premium for them to feel warm and fuzzy. (In my case all my frames are US built, but my next full suspension undoubtably won't be).
There is nothing wrong with overseas built frames, as with any product they can had from department store garbage to top quality. As Walt of Waltworks, a great custom frame builder puts it really well and in an unvarnished truth:
"99% of the bikes made overseas are made by human welders. Specialized was doing some of their 2-piece molded alloy frames with a robot, I think, but generally, it's a human. Labor is *cheap* in some parts of the world - robots only make sense if they're even cheaper. And right now, for most things, including welding bikes, they're not.
And I'm guessing that most of the bike welders in Taiwan are WAY better than the folks here. I weld 1 or 2 frames a week, and each one takes me quite a while. I bet some of the guys in Taiwan or China (or India, though you don't see those bikes in the States) do 50+ in a day. Who's going to have more practice/experience under their belt? That's not to say they necessarily care much about their work or that the person who designed the bike knows anything about how it will ride or fit, but the welders themselves are definitely highly skilled.
So to answer the question, there is nothing wrong with the welding, generally. You can find examples of every kind of frame breaking in just about every possible way, regardless of where it was built, but the vast majority hold up well. Just about any high end (meaning >$500) bike you can buy is well made and safe, honestly.
There is a whole economic/political buying local or USA products shouting match we could have about this too, but it's been done before. A handbuilt frame generally comes with more personal attention, better fit and design, and can be tweaked to suit your riding needs. For some people, that's worth the money, for some it's not.
-Walt"
I think Lapierre used to do so in France, but I'm not sure they still do...
What about Canada? Devinci does, RM? Norco?
If you outsource production jobs but then sell the product in the home country, who's left to consume it?
This question is a can of worms.
Love repping my local raceface gear though! #loamranger
Conclusion : a well built bike is a bike I don't have to worry about when I'm riding. If I have to, well, to me it's a piece of sh**, regardless of where it was built.
:S
