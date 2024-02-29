First Ride: Revel Rascal V2

With a name like the Rascal, you know that Revel Bikes designed their 130mm travel trail bike to be a sharp handling, playful bike. The Rascal V2 continues to use Canfield’s Balance Formula, dual-link suspension design and roll on 29” wheels. Shape-wise, it looks virtually identical, so what’s new?



Revel has updated the rear triangle for UDH compatibility, stretched the geometry, and shed frame weight while increasing stiffness. They’ve added a XXL frame size for riders up to 6'8" as well.



There’s no shortage of ways to build a Rascal. A bright metallic mustard or pinot purple are available with Fox and RockShox air suspension starting at $3,599 USD. Six complete packages start at $5,999 USD and break the five-figure price tag when SRAM's T-type wireless shifting and Revel’s own Fusion-Fiber carbon wheelset are added to the mix.



Rascal V2 Details

• Full carbon frame

• Wheel size: 29"

• 130mm rear travel, 140mm fork

• CBF dual-link suspension design

• 65.5° head angle

• 76° seat angle (MD)

• 436mm chainstays

• Weight: 14.2 kg / 31.30 lb

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Price: $5,999 - $10,499 USD

• revelbikes.com

• Full carbon frame• Wheel size: 29"• 130mm rear travel, 140mm fork• CBF dual-link suspension design• 65.5° head angle• 76° seat angle (MD)• 436mm chainstays• Weight: 14.2 kg / 31.30 lb• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL• Price: $5,999 - $10,499 USD

Canfield's Balance Formula (CBF) uses a dual-link design.

Carbon links on the top and bottom. This cable routing hasn't been an issue yet but is mildly concerning.

Titanium hardware all around. The rear fender protects the lower link well.

Frame Details

Suspension Design

Geometry

The two top Rascal models come with Revel's Fusion-Fiber carbon wheels.

Models and Pricing

A 65.5-degree head tube angle, shorter 44mm-offset fork and 40mm-stem make for twitchy handling.

Ride Impressions

On the outside, the Rascal V2 looks identical to the original, however, there are a ton of changes besides the UDH update and geometry alterations.At 2,810g for a size medium frame, excluding the shock, the Rascal V2 saves 150g from its predecessor. Impressively, Revel states that the frame stiffness has been beefed up by an extra 20%. To go along with a stiffer chassis, the frame hardware and bearings are said to last longer too.Small details to shed mud and reduce noise are always welcomed. A finned guard aims to keep flailing chains from causing a racket and fully-guided internal cable routing is finished with a secure clamp under the bottom bracket shell. A tiny fender hides etween the vertical braces in the rear triangle and a rock guard shields debris from entering the lower link as it articulates.CBF stands for Canfield Balance Formula, so before you make any judgements about how Revel bikes may look like a Canfield, they’ve licensed the dual suspension platform.The bread and butter of CBF suspension is keeping the instant center rotating around the chainring, or center of curvature in this case, through 100% of its 130mm of travel. The Rascal's leverage ratio starts relatively high to give initial small sensitivity and ramps up gradually. The leverage ratio begins at 2.95 and moves down to roughly 2.35 in a smooth arcing line.The anti-rise starts at 110% and dips to 90% at the end of the travel which should make the Rascal very neutral under braking, but possibly not the most sensitive. On the flip side, the forces induced by pedaling, the anti-squat value, begins at 140% and stays high throughout, barely dipping below 100% by the end of the travel.Based on these values, it’s easy to see how Revel prioritizes the Rascal ability to be highly responsive and efficient on the trail.The main talking point here is the addition of the fifth frame size, an XXL, which is directed at riders who tower at 6‘3“ to 6‘8“ tall. On the low end of the size range, the small frame is still aimed to fit riders anywhere from 5’1” to 5’6”.This opens up choices for riders to size up or down with smaller jumps between frame sizes now. On top of the larger size, the rest of the geometry has been slightly tweaked as well.Minor tweaks like a slacker, head angle and longer reach, should Increase the Rascal's downhill capabilities. Those numbers have only shifted by .5° now sitting at 65.5 and 471 versus 464mm, however, they’re welcome to changes.The seat angle for the size large has also increased to 76° and the chain stay has been the lengthened to 436mm up from 433. The length doesn’t change per size, but the seat tube angle does get slightly steeper, rising up 0.5° incrementally on the next two frame sizes.The build we are testing is the top tier kit, which costs $10,499 USD. That includes SRAM XX Transmission shifting, Code RSC brakes, and a RockShox Ultimate Lyrik and Super Deluxe shock. It also features Revel's RW30 Fusion-Fiber carbon wheels. Those weigh 1850g, have 28 spokes per wheel and are laced to Industry Nine Hydra hubs, then wrapped in Continental Trail tires. Rounding out the cockpit components are carbon bars from "Tra1l", a 180mm Bike Yoke Revive post with a Wolf Tooth lever, and SDG Radar saddle.Those wheels are also available on the next component level down for $8,199 USD. This package includes Fox 36 and Float X Factory series suspension, a full Shimano XT brakeset and drivetrain, plus the rest of the bits listed above.Revel is still finalizing the exact build specifications on each price point, starting at $,5999 USD, but the Rascal is only available with carbon frame construction. That means the frame kits start at $3,599 with the Super Deluxe Ultimate shock and $3,749 with the Fox Float X Factory shock.“Little bikes” are a hoot to blast around on less frequented singletrack and backyard jumps in the wintertime when the snow closes out more serious terrain. The Rascal fits in this category perfectly with peppy handling and dual 29-inch wheels to keep it rolling rapidly. Soon after the first ride, I started thinking of the Rascal as the dirt jumper's XC bike.The Rascal can be summed up in three words: light, low, and short. The handling is particularly quick and great if that’s what you’re looking for, but at higher speeds and bouncing down steeper trails, it has its drawbacks. A lot of that comes down to what’s going on up front and when you look at the spec, it all makes sense.First, there’s the 20mm rise bar and 40mm stem that are mounted to a short, 44mm offset fork. Typically that’s not too out of the ordinary, but when you pair that with a 65.5° head tube angle, it makes for some twitchy steering. After swapping out for 35mm rise bars and 50mm stem the handling settled down and became much more predictable.I’ve had the most fun blasting low angle singletrack, and mellow jumps on the Rascal, always looking for side hits along the trail. Loading up the suspension and getting energy out of the bike is extremely rewarding.It’s not just while descending that you feel like you’re on a live wire either, for better or worse. Climbing the Rascal is a breeze and it can change direction on a dime.Since the Rascal is sticking around for a longer-term test, it’s tempting to extend the fork to 150mm travel and slacken it out another .5°, since that move is still within the frame's specifications. I imagine that's how most riders in my neck of the woods might set it up. That would then match the travel figures of Forbidden's Druid V2. Then we can see just how much further I can push the Rascal on the downhills because there's more muscle to tap into with the right setup.