First Ride: Revel Rascal V2

Frame Details
With a name like the Rascal, you know that Revel Bikes designed their 130mm travel trail bike to be a sharp handling, playful bike. The Rascal V2 continues to use Canfield’s Balance Formula, dual-link suspension design and roll on 29” wheels. Shape-wise, it looks virtually identical, so what’s new?
Revel has updated the rear triangle for UDH compatibility, stretched the geometry, and shed frame weight while increasing stiffness. They’ve added a XXL frame size for riders up to 6'8" as well.
There’s no shortage of ways to build a Rascal. A bright metallic mustard or pinot purple are available with Fox and RockShox air suspension starting at $3,599 USD. Six complete packages start at $5,999 USD and break the five-figure price tag when SRAM's T-type wireless shifting and Revel’s own Fusion-Fiber carbon wheelset are added to the mix.
Rascal V2 Details
• Full carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• 130mm rear travel, 140mm fork
• CBF dual-link suspension design
• 65.5° head angle
• 76° seat angle (MD)
• 436mm chainstays
• Weight: 14.2 kg / 31.30 lb
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Price: $5,999 - $10,499 USD
• revelbikes.com
On the outside, the Rascal V2 looks identical to the original, however, there are a ton of changes besides the UDH update and geometry alterations.
At 2,810g for a size medium frame, excluding the shock, the Rascal V2 saves 150g from its predecessor. Impressively, Revel states that the frame stiffness has been beefed up by an extra 20%. To go along with a stiffer chassis, the frame hardware and bearings are said to last longer too.
Small details to shed mud and reduce noise are always welcomed. A finned guard aims to keep flailing chains from causing a racket and fully-guided internal cable routing is finished with a secure clamp under the bottom bracket shell. A tiny fender hides etween the vertical braces in the rear triangle and a rock guard shields debris from entering the lower link as it articulates. Suspension Design
CBF stands for Canfield Balance Formula, so before you make any judgements about how Revel bikes may look like a Canfield, they’ve licensed the dual suspension platform.
The bread and butter of CBF suspension is keeping the instant center rotating around the chainring, or center of curvature in this case, through 100% of its 130mm of travel. The Rascal's leverage ratio starts relatively high to give initial small sensitivity and ramps up gradually. The leverage ratio begins at 2.95 and moves down to roughly 2.35 in a smooth arcing line.
The anti-rise starts at 110% and dips to 90% at the end of the travel which should make the Rascal very neutral under braking, but possibly not the most sensitive. On the flip side, the forces induced by pedaling, the anti-squat value, begins at 140% and stays high throughout, barely dipping below 100% by the end of the travel.
Based on these values, it’s easy to see how Revel prioritizes the Rascal ability to be highly responsive and efficient on the trail. Geometry
The main talking point here is the addition of the fifth frame size, an XXL, which is directed at riders who tower at 6‘3“ to 6‘8“ tall. On the low end of the size range, the small frame is still aimed to fit riders anywhere from 5’1” to 5’6”.
This opens up choices for riders to size up or down with smaller jumps between frame sizes now. On top of the larger size, the rest of the geometry has been slightly tweaked as well.
Minor tweaks like a slacker, head angle and longer reach, should Increase the Rascal's downhill capabilities. Those numbers have only shifted by .5° now sitting at 65.5 and 471 versus 464mm, however, they’re welcome to changes.
The seat angle for the size large has also increased to 76° and the chain stay has been the lengthened to 436mm up from 433. The length doesn’t change per size, but the seat tube angle does get slightly steeper, rising up 0.5° incrementally on the next two frame sizes.Models and Pricing
The build we are testing is the top tier kit, which costs $10,499 USD. That includes SRAM XX Transmission shifting, Code RSC brakes, and a RockShox Ultimate Lyrik and Super Deluxe shock. It also features Revel's RW30 Fusion-Fiber carbon wheels. Those weigh 1850g, have 28 spokes per wheel and are laced to Industry Nine Hydra hubs, then wrapped in Continental Trail tires. Rounding out the cockpit components are carbon bars from "Tra1l", a 180mm Bike Yoke Revive post with a Wolf Tooth lever, and SDG Radar saddle.
Those wheels are also available on the next component level down for $8,199 USD. This package includes Fox 36 and Float X Factory series suspension, a full Shimano XT brakeset and drivetrain, plus the rest of the bits listed above.
Revel is still finalizing the exact build specifications on each price point, starting at $,5999 USD, but the Rascal is only available with carbon frame construction. That means the frame kits start at $3,599 with the Super Deluxe Ultimate shock and $3,749 with the Fox Float X Factory shock.Ride Impressions
“Little bikes” are a hoot to blast around on less frequented singletrack and backyard jumps in the wintertime when the snow closes out more serious terrain. The Rascal fits in this category perfectly with peppy handling and dual 29-inch wheels to keep it rolling rapidly. Soon after the first ride, I started thinking of the Rascal as the dirt jumper's XC bike.
The Rascal can be summed up in three words: light, low, and short. The handling is particularly quick and great if that’s what you’re looking for, but at higher speeds and bouncing down steeper trails, it has its drawbacks. A lot of that comes down to what’s going on up front and when you look at the spec, it all makes sense.
First, there’s the 20mm rise bar and 40mm stem that are mounted to a short, 44mm offset fork. Typically that’s not too out of the ordinary, but when you pair that with a 65.5° head tube angle, it makes for some twitchy steering. After swapping out for 35mm rise bars and 50mm stem the handling settled down and became much more predictable.
I’ve had the most fun blasting low angle singletrack, and mellow jumps on the Rascal, always looking for side hits along the trail. Loading up the suspension and getting energy out of the bike is extremely rewarding.
It’s not just while descending that you feel like you’re on a live wire either, for better or worse. Climbing the Rascal is a breeze and it can change direction on a dime.
Since the Rascal is sticking around for a longer-term test, it’s tempting to extend the fork to 150mm travel and slacken it out another .5°, since that move is still within the frame's specifications. I imagine that's how most riders in my neck of the woods might set it up. That would then match the travel figures of Forbidden's Druid V2. Then we can see just how much further I can push the Rascal on the downhills because there's more muscle to tap into with the right setup.
__
I’ll add my list of requests here for reference:
1- a few basic geometry adjustments… my top request being a press in headset to allow for an angleset. Neutral HA at 65 with option to go 64 or 66. Second request would be adjustment to chainstay length and BB drop, which could also allow a mullet configuration.
2- clever frame storage- either in the frame or at a minimum some mounting points.
3- lighter weight… within reason. This is not a pure XC bike and a stout frame can really improve the feel and durability of a bike. But I’d be more drawn to this bike if it was 1-2lbs lighter, all else being equal.
4- cleaner cable routing at the BB area… but at least it doesn’t do the headset crimes.
5- ST angle still feels about 1 degree too slack since it’s measured at the stack point and not actual saddle height. I have long legs… this might not be an issue for most. They did improve the difference between actual and effective STA which I appreciate.
This is my only fs and my "big" bike.
ISCG tabs
Better bearings and hardware
Slightly slacker HTA (plus this gets slacker when you put a 150mm fork on it - how I preferred to run my V1)
Steaper STA
UDH compatibility
Maybe the only thing I'd like changed with V2 is to have frame mounts under the top tube but this is so, so minor
Why upgrade something that is already perfect?
My v1 is such an awesome and playful bike, but that v2 is very very tempting... shit.
Let the stoning begin!!!!
I got my Rascal GX V1 for the price of a frame only, brand new, from bike store, with warranty and etc. Ain't no way I am paying 6k for it lol
Also, if my memory serves me right, BOXXER and 40's have always been 51mm so that's probably why Matt pointed this out. Around 5mm of extra wheelbase is noticeable if you're an experienced rider...especially when it changes the 'dig curve' of the front tire while turning...
For those of us who live in areas that lean more XCish but still want to occasionally travel to more mountainous regions a few times a year, this would be really good to know.
(someone who owns Rascal, but rode Ranger and Rail)
For that reason, I wouldn't recommend the Spur or Ranger for anyone who has just one bike and plans to take trips to burlier trails in the real mountains. As a second bike alongside an Enduro bike for all the trips? Absolutely. Otherwise, no.
But ya, bigger than 2.6, get some skillzzzz.
Partial build weight (complete bike without wheels, tires, rotors, or cassette): 21.06 lbs (9.55 kg)
Yes, I go riding without my wheels, tyres, brakes, or cassette. I find this is what makes it so easy to climb. What in tarnation is the point of an incomplete bike weight?
Enduro Soft on the front would be nice, though.
@mattdawg There is no trail soft in the Conti lineup. Are you sure they are doing a special OEM version for Revel?
youtu.be/do4isvmVCpM?si=h8wzcnOZD5l4f644&t=654
Especially happy for the XXL frame size!
Previous owner of a Ranger XL and eventually sold it. Loved that bike, but wished it was a tiny bit bigger, and had more support from the rear suspension (very high spring rate reqd for my fat ass, so a me problem rather than the bike).
Very much a fan of what Revel are doing.
Butit looks like on the rascal only the brake hose goes under the bb.
Also, Matt is spot on about wanting to run a 150mm fork on this bike. I did this and preferred this setup.
This is Trail One Components: trailone.bike
All looks and seems good. But the frame is very heavy. If it is not a typo 2,810 Kg/6.2 pounds without shock for a 130 travel frame is porky and it partly explains the close to 32 pounds weight. a 140/130 bike at $10,000 plus must be below 30 pounds.
130mm bikes don't need sled geometry and that's just fine. Revel, Pivot, and a few others seem to get this. Versatile "conservative" geometry is better for where you would grab a 130mm bike and offers some contrast for the folks that also have a bigger bike in the garage.