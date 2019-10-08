Review: 6 Months With RockShox's Wireless Reverb AXS Dropper Post

It's hard to believe, but the hydraulically-controlled Reverb will have been around for a decade in 2020, and due to an immense amount of OE spec, it's also been easily the most-used dropper post since, well, dropper posts became a thing. There have been a bunch of different versions and updates over that time, but the latest is by far the most notable: The ten-year milestone sees RockShox ditch the oil-filled hose for an encrypted wireless network.



That's right, there's no cable or hose connecting the remote to the post, but it comes at a price: The Reverb AXS goes for $800 USD, or exactly twice the price of a standard Reverb Stealth with their 1X remote. It's also a smidge heavier than a standard Reverb, at 657-grams for my 170mm-travel model, but you're paying extra for the missing hose, not missing grams.



Reverb AXS Details



• Travel: 100, 125, 150, 170mm (tested)

• Electronic, wireless design

• Re-designed head, clamp

• Faster, fixed return speed

• SRAM battery, CR2032 in remote

• Lengths: 340, 390, 440, 480mm

• Sizes: 30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm

• Weight: 657-grams (post), 64-grams (remote)

• MSRP: $800 USD

• More info:

Here's what you get for $800 USD: The post itself, the battery and its required charger, the shifter and its clamp, and some instructions.

The Details

The Reverb's remote looks a lot like the one that controls AXS shifting, but the paddle is a bit flatter and can only be reached from the front.

From left to right: The battery mount, the head that threads onto the stanchion with the plunger installed (red and silver circle), the circuit board, and the motor and gearbox assembly.

The head with its guts installed but the battery mount removed (left). The plunger (right) still needs to open and close and oil port, just like on the normal Reverb.

The new head seperates rail clamping duties (left) and angle adjustment (right).

Installation

With the battery installed, the head is much larger than a normal Reverb.

Performance

Moments when you need your seat to lower by just a bit are when the Reverb AXS comes into its own.

The AXS remote is much, much more ergonomic than either RockShox's two previous attempts at a dropper post lever, but it could be better if they had tucked it even closer to the handlebar.

A normal dropper post doesn't feel slow or difficult to master... Until you try the Reverb AXS.

The post's battery pops off with one hand, just like with the AXS derailleurs, and it refused to rattle loose or lose connection.

Pros

+ No hose means simplicity, possibly better reliability

+ Feathering function is very useful

+ 170mm of infinite seat height



- Batteries mean remembering to charge them

- Twice(!) as much as a standard Reverb

- Ergonomics are good but could be better

Pinkbike's Take:

Price tag aside, the Reverb AXS is damn impressive. The short-throw of the paddle and instantaneous response make it easier and faster to use on the trail, which is especially valuable when things are happening quickly or it's quite technical, and I lowered my seat more often than when using a traditional post on the same rides because of that. That's a result of the wireless control which, along with the internal updates to the post itself, make the Reverb AXS hard to beat if we're talking pure performance.

— Mike Levy