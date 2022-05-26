Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks

Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate Details



• RC2T Damper with independent high and low-speed adjustments

• Optional adjustable Hydraulic Bottom Out with five different compression settings

• Redesigned chassis is 21% stronger

• Increased bushing overlap

• 20 clicks of rebound adjustment Separate and independent Open and Threshold pistons

• External adjustments allow for no-fuss tuning on the fly

• BoXXer Red and Signature color matching decal options

• Maxima plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

• MSRP: $ 549, € 594*, £ 530* (*inc. VAT)



