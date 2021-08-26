First Look: Evil's New Loophole Wheels are USA-Made With "FusionFiber"

Aug 26, 2021
by Seb Stott  


Evil Bike Co. has launched a new wheelset called Loopholes. The rim is made from CSS Composites' FusionFiber, which uses long-chain polymers instead of epoxy resin to hold the fibers together. According to Evil, this has a few advantages. They claim "a 20% improvement in impact resistance over comparable carbon fiber rims", "a perfect balance of stiffness and compliance" (naturally), "50% improvement in vibration damping" and "noticeably quieter than traditional carbon wheels".

Not only that, Evil says the epoxy-free rims are easier to make with automated processes, meaning less manufacturing waste, and they're fully recyclable. I've never seen a carbon rim recycling point at my local recycling centre, so I asked Evil how that will work logistically. "Recycling will be handled through Evil," Cal Jelley from Evil tells me, "so if someone destroys a rim they will send it back to us and we will get them off to our manufacturer to be recycled. Automated cutting [during manufacture] means there is no wasted material, and recycling FusionFiber is as simple as shredding it into short fibres. These can be directly repurposed into new compression-moulded parts for other commercial uses with zero-waste."

Evil Loophole Details
• "FusionFiber" rim uses polymer, not epoxy resin, which is claimed to improve strength and vibration absorption.
• Intended use: Trail, Enduro, Freeride & DH
• 29" only (for now), Boost or SuperBoost spacing
• 1,940g claimed weight (XD driver)
• 480g claimed rim weight
• Reinforced spoke bosses
• 29mm internal width
• Industry Nine Hydra hubs
• 32 J-bend spokes per wheel, 2-cross front, 3-cross rear
• Made in the USA
• Lifetime original-owner warranty
• £2,299.99 / €2,499.99 / $2,200
evil-bikes.com


bigquotesWe call them Loopholes because we get around a few problems which have not been addressed by current wheels.Evil Bike Co.

Evil Loophole teaser

As for the claims about more damping translating to a smoother ride, I remain skeptical. Any wheel is much stiffer than the tire and the suspension on either side of it, so the role wheels play in comfort and compliance is easy to overstate. A 50% increase in damping sounds impressive, but the damping ratio of a standard rim is so low that a 50% increase might not be a huge deal in terms of the bike as a whole.

Okay, skeptical sidenote over.

The front is laced 2-cross while the rear is the standard 3-cross pattern.
Reinforced spoke bosses should prevent spokes pulling through.

The rims are claimed to weigh 480g, which is lighter than many carbon rims these days, especially ones which are rated for anything up to DH use. Visibly reinforced spoke holes are claimed to increase the force required to pull a spoke through the rim by 15%. The wheelset weight varies a bit depending on freehub standard and rear hub width (Boost 148 or SuperBoost 157), but the claimed weights start at 1,940g (XD, 148mm). Sure, there are lighter alloy wheels, but the lifetime original-owner warranty is not to be sniffed at, and arguably suggests Evil expect them to last.

They are built on Industry Nine Hydra hubs with 32 J-bend Sapim D-Light spokes per wheel. The front is laced two-cross for extra compliance.

Evil says the wheels are available soon, but only as a complete wheelset and only in 29" for now. We're hoping to get a set in for test soon.

23 Comments

  • 3 0
 Light rim, but the overall wheel weight is pretty normal for an enduro/DH wheel and a little heavy for a trail wheel. Has Evil overcome their poor warranty reputation yet? I think they did make good on that eventually, but people waited years for new frames. Also, that's a high price tag for something completely unproven even if the performance is exceptional.
  • 1 0
 Will never ride an evil again. Very disappointed in them. Basically ruined a whole season for me.
  • 4 0
 Loophole indeed!

They claim to have made manufacturing more efficient, so they pass on the "savings" to the customer in the form of more expensive wheels.
  • 1 0
 Infinite money loophole lol
  • 1 0
 Fusion fiber wheels are super good, also the thermoplastic property means they are able to ship you a new wheel if you snap them, so you can have the peace of mind to get stupid as we all enjoy
  • 1 0
 what? " the thermoplastic property means they are able to ship you a new wheel if you snap them" this is every wheel.
  • 1 0
 @NorthEasternDownhiller: IE theyre cheap to make bro, only thermoplastic carbons have the ability to just inject and pop one out,
  • 2 1
 29mm internal.. not exactly narrow but i am surprised they aren't a bit wider. i can't help but think that 2 will scare a lot of people off these days
  • 1 0
 If they’ve managed to make them ride more like alloy rims, then it’s a welcome improvement. I don’t ride carbon wheels because I really don’t like the feel of them.
  • 2 0
 so are these thermoplastic like the GG frame and CSS/Revel rims?
  • 2 0
 Loophole to Evil is like Breakthru to ENVE
  • 4 3
 What’s the point? Heavier than most and cost more than most. Better off with Light Bicycle wheels and save $1200
  • 1 0
 So you say you have found a... Loophole?
  • 1 1
 EX511’s on 240s hubs are much cheaper, lighter, and likely stronger. They’re also alloy, so flex and track better. But, I’m sure they’ll sell lots of these!
  • 1 0
 The RDA for fusion fiber is 33 grams per day and these wheels clearly exceed that.
  • 1 0
 $1 per gram. Totally reasonable.
  • 4 0
 Totally. That's 100x cheaper than a gram of coke.
  • 2 0
 It's a good Offering
  • 3 0
 Nah he tweakin
  • 1 0
 that's going to be around $800'ish more than WAO... no sale.
  • 3 2
 Dentists ASSEMBLE!
  • 2 0
 That's evil...
  • 1 0
 Nobl

Post a Comment



