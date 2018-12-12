A Homemade Hack Puts Pins on the Shoes Instead of the Pedals - Thoughts?

I've had this idea in the back of my mind for a long time: If you had the pins on your shoes and rubber on your pedals, it would minimize the threat the pedals pose to your shins.
But would it actually be practical?
There was only one way to find out...
Experiment! I modified two worn out riding shoes with screws similar to the ones you would find on flat pedals, and I attached rubber to some plastic pedals. Since the proper rubber I intended to use wasn't available anymore, I opted for the cheapest to get instead – an old car tyre. Not exactly ideal, but it works for the experiment.
The result of the experiment was that the system works like normal pedals and shoes, just in reverse. And being hit by the pedals did hurt considerably less. So, my conclusion is that, for some types of riding, a well-engineered version
of this could be an alternative with many benefits.
69 Comments
The wear out would be important as soon as you start wlaking on hard pack surfaces but if spikes replacement are easy and cheap that wouldn't be much of an issue.
Or when you get off your bike and go into a bar / friends house, etc, you ruin their floor.
Slipping off your pedal is bad technique. I rode freestyle for over 12 years + after that another 5 years on flat pedals for XC, gravel and the occasional downhill. The first 2-3 years of freestyle my feet slipped my pedals a bit more often, but after that it was not even once per year. As long as your feet is placed well on the pedal and your shoe and pedal combination is well, slipping off your pedal won't be an issue.
Stepping back from the issue: if this were an entirely fresh problem - how to connect feet to pedals - this is probably the solution that would emerge. Who would really weaponise a pedal with super sharp bits when you're likely to shin it on a regular basis? Spiky pedals came about when everyone was just wearing gym shoes and it was easier to change the small player (the pedal... bear traps, anyone?) than the shoe industry. Just because that's how it's always been done doesn't make it the right outcome. Now we have specialist shoes for riding bikes, and that might create new opportunities.
The problem with the other pedal that tried this was, largely, under-design. It was clumsy, slippery, treadless for those important high-heel-wearing rides, and yes, didn't seem to have a clear idea of target audience.
Sure, it'll change the walking experience. In the car park. And yeah, maybe on rocks. But in roots and mud, which frankly flat pedal shoes are shit at, it'll actually make it easier. There are some design challenges; in part, identified by the author in his video, but also mud clearance, pin replacement, pattern/availability... but I'll be interested to see where it goes. Good luck!
It’s an idea but I wouldn’t say a really good one.
For instance...I have been riding flats in BMX, Road cycling Enduro and DH and I have probably shinned myself less than 20 times in over 25 years of various cycling disciplines. I would imagine many people do shin themselves more often but I reckon not enough to warrant this idea.
I like being able to ride to work in my Five Ten's, on my grippy flat pedals, and I don't have to change shoes all day because walking around spiked shoes (I used to do track and field so know what this is like) frankly, a ball ache and probably bad for your natural posture.
On the odd occasion my pedals catch a rock I don't worry about bits of rubber getting torn up. I've had a couple of rock strikes hard enough to throw me off the bike...pedals got scratched, that was it
Roots and mud? Well I kind of want to keep my feet on the pedals. I’m going cycling not walking so walking around in slimy conditions is the least of my worries when I’m smashing through a trail.
I applaud the efforts but I have to agree with the audience (without any hate mind), trying to find a solution to a problem that isn’t really there.
Problem that doesn't exist, though? My shins and wallet (new shoes every 3 - 4 months) would tell a different story.
That said, I dreamt of realizing something similar one night. I was wearing soccer shoes, the pedals were a patch of grass. It was amazing. Sliding was amazing, in a whole different dimension. Then, in fall, the mushrooms came up and the trip added one more dimension. You could picknick on them, even amidst an urban ride. I started my own company: Vinay's vague vantasies. Velocipede specivic, obfiously. Unfortunately, despite the widely available footwear to complete the system, it just wouldn't sell. People were actually willing to water them every now and then and weren't bothered mowing them when the grass would get caught in the chain. But one reviewer (I won't name names...) lost all his riding buddies after fertilization and blamed it on the pedals. Bummer. Worst part however was that at the end of that night, I woke up.
The experiment is funny and interesting but I have couple of doubts to having metal spikes on my shoes:
- Huge wear due to putting feet on the ground with rocks, pavement, roots etc...
- Sound like a horse every time your walk on hard surface + potential deterioration of it ( would be banned inside buildings)
- leaves/ mud betting stuck in there.
basically the same drawbacks as the cleats but worse.
But I urge him to keep developing those ! I'm curious to see how he will do. I hope he'll figure out something and come up with something even neater than what he currently has.
Hummmm surf ?with a rubber board ?no more wax
No brake power on the bike ? put the shoe on the front tire like safe stop
You meant clipless pedals like spds and whether a pro says it is better or not is irrelevant for everyone else.
