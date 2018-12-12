A Homemade Hack Puts Pins on the Shoes Instead of the Pedals - Thoughts?

well-engineered version

I've had this idea in the back of my mind for a long time: If you had the pins on your shoes and rubber on your pedals, it would minimize the threat the pedals pose to your shins.But would it actually be practical?There was only one way to find out...Experiment! I modified two worn out riding shoes with screws similar to the ones you would find on flat pedals, and I attached rubber to some plastic pedals. Since the proper rubber I intended to use wasn't available anymore, I opted for the cheapest to get instead – an old car tyre. Not exactly ideal, but it works for the experiment.The result of the experiment was that the system works like normal pedals and shoes, just in reverse. And being hit by the pedals did hurt considerably less. So, my conclusion is that, for some types of riding, aof this could be an alternative with many benefits.