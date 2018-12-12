USER GENERATED

A Homemade Hack Puts Pins on the Shoes Instead of the Pedals - Thoughts?

Dec 12, 2018
by TheUselessTrials  

I've had this idea in the back of my mind for a long time: If you had the pins on your shoes and rubber on your pedals, it would minimize the threat the pedals pose to your shins.

But would it actually be practical?

There was only one way to find out...


Experiment! I modified two worn out riding shoes with screws similar to the ones you would find on flat pedals, and I attached rubber to some plastic pedals. Since the proper rubber I intended to use wasn't available anymore, I opted for the cheapest to get instead – an old car tyre. Not exactly ideal, but it works for the experiment.


The result of the experiment was that the system works like normal pedals and shoes, just in reverse. And being hit by the pedals did hurt considerably less. So, my conclusion is that, for some types of riding, a well-engineered version of this could be an alternative with many benefits.

69 Comments

  • + 31
 Anyone who has ever tried to walk on track spikes knows how annoying this would be.
  • + 2
 and how much of a pain in the ass it is to remove them from the shoe after you've beaten the metal down.
  • + 0
 can't wait to walk up an entire trail just on the heels
  • + 3
 @shr3d: You could pedal up the trail instead Wink . I like the idea but these would be so sketchy on a steep rock face. I hate to say this but the cons may outweigh the pros.
  • + 4
 Old school golf spikes meet bathroom linoleum floor
  • + 5
 Anyone who ever tried to push a bike in 5.10s on the mud/snow knows how cool this would be.
  • + 4
 @Boardlife69: clearly anyone who say that spikes on rock would be sketchy never ever used alpinism crampons in their lives. I did my fair share of Alpinism and I can tell you that most of the time metal spikes bite much more on rock than rubber, especially when the rock is wet. It is a weird feeling as the grip is very much total, no slipage. And if you move around the grip goes off without warning but you learn to place your feet and keep them static and from then on it's pretty amazing actually.

The wear out would be important as soon as you start wlaking on hard pack surfaces but if spikes replacement are easy and cheap that wouldn't be much of an issue.
  • + 1
 @lkubica: Just buy some crampons?
  • + 1
 This must be terrible to ride in muddy conditions.

Or when you get off your bike and go into a bar / friends house, etc, you ruin their floor.


Slipping off your pedal is bad technique. I rode freestyle for over 12 years + after that another 5 years on flat pedals for XC, gravel and the occasional downhill. The first 2-3 years of freestyle my feet slipped my pedals a bit more often, but after that it was not even once per year. As long as your feet is placed well on the pedal and your shoe and pedal combination is well, slipping off your pedal won't be an issue.
  • + 23
 Rubber pedals win medals...
  • + 4
 Pin it to win it.
  • + 2
 @Boardlife69: Pin her and win her... oh wait, wrong site.
  • + 11
 This is a really good idea. It's rather depressing seeing all the hate it's gathering, but trying to introduce change to flat-pedal pinkbikers is always going to be ambitious... points for bravery.

Stepping back from the issue: if this were an entirely fresh problem - how to connect feet to pedals - this is probably the solution that would emerge. Who would really weaponise a pedal with super sharp bits when you're likely to shin it on a regular basis? Spiky pedals came about when everyone was just wearing gym shoes and it was easier to change the small player (the pedal... bear traps, anyone?) than the shoe industry. Just because that's how it's always been done doesn't make it the right outcome. Now we have specialist shoes for riding bikes, and that might create new opportunities.

The problem with the other pedal that tried this was, largely, under-design. It was clumsy, slippery, treadless for those important high-heel-wearing rides, and yes, didn't seem to have a clear idea of target audience.

Sure, it'll change the walking experience. In the car park. And yeah, maybe on rocks. But in roots and mud, which frankly flat pedal shoes are shit at, it'll actually make it easier. There are some design challenges; in part, identified by the author in his video, but also mud clearance, pin replacement, pattern/availability... but I'll be interested to see where it goes. Good luck!
  • + 3
 Normally I would agree with you on the whole PinkBike audience hates change but not here.

It’s an idea but I wouldn’t say a really good one.

For instance...I have been riding flats in BMX, Road cycling Enduro and DH and I have probably shinned myself less than 20 times in over 25 years of various cycling disciplines. I would imagine many people do shin themselves more often but I reckon not enough to warrant this idea.

I like being able to ride to work in my Five Ten's, on my grippy flat pedals, and I don't have to change shoes all day because walking around spiked shoes (I used to do track and field so know what this is like) frankly, a ball ache and probably bad for your natural posture.

On the odd occasion my pedals catch a rock I don't worry about bits of rubber getting torn up. I've had a couple of rock strikes hard enough to throw me off the bike...pedals got scratched, that was it

Roots and mud? Well I kind of want to keep my feet on the pedals. I’m going cycling not walking so walking around in slimy conditions is the least of my worries when I’m smashing through a trail.

I applaud the efforts but I have to agree with the audience (without any hate mind), trying to find a solution to a problem that isn’t really there.
  • + 1
 its not a bad idea, the biggest drawback for me would be if you decided to go in to a Cafe during/after a ride and annihilated a wooded/stone floor. With the current set up up at a bike park cafe you could just go in most will accommodate you even if covered in mud in the UK but i think they would draw the line at scratching up the floor
  • + 1
 @kennyken1015: Sure - it's definitely not for the cafe run. It's a niche rather than a replacement for what's there now; new products don't tend to just supplant others, they just offer more choice. I can see it being a good idea for trials; bmx track; rides where you're driving to the trailhead, which for a lot of people is the norm; beginners or developing riders who are (rightly) anxious about destroying their shins... as it happens, none of those is me, but I think there'll be an audience who'd appreciate it.
  • + 1
 Ore just ride clickpedals.....
  • + 11
 Solution for a problem that doesn't exist - so bound to do really well in the current environment!
  • + 1
 Well said Big Grin

Problem that doesn't exist, though? My shins and wallet (new shoes every 3 - 4 months) would tell a different story.
  • + 1
 Or for that annoying problem of having to carry an extra air of shoes when riding to and from the golf course.
  • + 10
 In all fairness, this concept is more innovative than anything that was at the last Interbike.
  • + 2
 I'd be more likely to hurt one leg with the other foot, even when tumbling well away from the bike.

That said, I dreamt of realizing something similar one night. I was wearing soccer shoes, the pedals were a patch of grass. It was amazing. Sliding was amazing, in a whole different dimension. Then, in fall, the mushrooms came up and the trip added one more dimension. You could picknick on them, even amidst an urban ride. I started my own company: Vinay's vague vantasies. Velocipede specivic, obfiously. Unfortunately, despite the widely available footwear to complete the system, it just wouldn't sell. People were actually willing to water them every now and then and weren't bothered mowing them when the grass would get caught in the chain. But one reviewer (I won't name names...) lost all his riding buddies after fertilization and blamed it on the pedals. Bummer. Worst part however was that at the end of that night, I woke up.
  • + 3
 Funny coincidence... We were talking about doing this for fatbiking on ice just yesterday. Not the best setup for riding on slickrock though.
  • + 1
 To the designer: if u could make a heal with the 5:10’s. Slant it with the pedals for a solid feel. That would stop your heals bouncing forwards. In my opinion this would be the best solution to flats. If u wanted to take it a “step” further put a heal on the front of the shoe to lock the shoe onto the pedal. Keep a slight gap for movement. The 2nd idea might get u arrested by the fashion police but the first idea with a heal, No one would even blink an eye as most boots have a heal.
  • + 1
 For when you got bike at 10 but a glacier exp at 12.

The experiment is funny and interesting but I have couple of doubts to having metal spikes on my shoes:
- Huge wear due to putting feet on the ground with rocks, pavement, roots etc...
- Sound like a horse every time your walk on hard surface + potential deterioration of it ( would be banned inside buildings)
- leaves/ mud betting stuck in there.
basically the same drawbacks as the cleats but worse.

But I urge him to keep developing those ! I'm curious to see how he will do. I hope he'll figure out something and come up with something even neater than what he currently has.
  • + 1
 Then you can play football or rugby or tennis or golf or wathever since you may crave the spikes on the ground
Hummmm surf ?with a rubber board ?no more wax
No brake power on the bike ? put the shoe on the front tire like safe stop
  • + 0
 metal spikes are now forbidden many of those sports.
  • + 1
 I just don't understand this problem at all. When I was getting into mountain biking I used to slip off the pedals, particularly when learning to bunnyhop and such like, and I have the scars to prove it. But that was only for a short time and the last time it happened to any detriment was about 20 years ago. I wear normal Reebok cross trainers that are now about 8 years old with a variety of flat pedals. My 29er has plastic pedals with no metal pins (they fell out) and it's still fine. I can only think that people are actually lubing their shoes to create this problem!
  • + 1
 Maybe have the pins inside the rubber in the shoe so when ur walking it’s not enough force for the pins to extrude but when all the force is in one area of the shoe when ur on the peddles the pins will extrude a bit. Maybe
  • + 1
 no thanks, walking on them would wear them down and since theres a lot less surface area, it wouldnt even be like walking on clipless pedals. youd wear them down way too fast.
  • + 3
 That's why a well-engineered version would make the pins easily replaceable. Same thing with the rubber on the pedals.
  • + 4
 Walking with spikes is weird. Why not use velcro pedals instead?
  • + 1
 I recon you'd be scratching your bike up, the cranks and the rear triangle more...Also when you dab or try slide your foot in a corner it would grip and rip ya foot off.
  • + 1
 BYE BYE knee ligaments
  • + 3
 If it had a built in tazor i’d buy it straight away
  • + 1
 Its a great idea and would work if the country riding is has soft ground. But if you had to push up a slick rock for example, you'd be fcuked.
  • + 1
 Quite a lot of hate comments, I guess not a lot of people don’t appreciate someone trying to reinvent the pedal. If you never at least try an idea it will never work.
  • + 2
 One of the whole points of riding flats is having normal shoes to walk around in.
  • + 3
 I need this for when I go mountain biking in Iceland.
  • + 1
 Just cave and ride clips. They have other benefits as well. Just gotta get over your fear. Speaking of fear , Connor says they are honestly better anyway Smile
  • + 1
 At least you can wear clip shoes just like skate shoes
  • + 1
 Clips=toe clips aka flat pedal with a metal cage
You meant clipless pedals like spds and whether a pro says it is better or not is irrelevant for everyone else.
  • + 1
 @SintraFreeride: antequated nomenclature , I see a clip on my Shimano pedalling device pedals , clips into the cleat on the bottom of my shoe. If anything , these days , with the dominance of "clip in" pedals , flats should be called clipless.
  • + 1
 I suppose putting rubber on does statistically make things safer.. Still doesn't feel right, though...
  • + 2
 I'll never give up my calf/shin scars! Get off my lawn!
  • + 2
 Walking in these must be very comfortable...
  • + 2
 Actually not bad at all since the pins are really short, but it surely makes noise and wears the pins a little. Hence the "for some types of riding".
  • + 2
 just buy some golfing shoes
  • + 1
 Oh yes- Pedal strikes with soft rubber... What could possible could go wrong?
  • + 2
 Not much - they'll just make them round and then fight about the correct size with the best rollover
  • + 1
 @f00bar: the added traction vs. metal on rocks makes this siginficantly more dangerous to get hung up on rocks.
  • + 1
 @Mea03p, why did we not patent this 10years ago!? Just didn't want to cut up my 5/10s....
  • + 1
 You could Mount the rubber pad on plate with an spd cleat on the opposite side , a pedal for all
  • + 1
 your hardwood floors are screaming in pain.
  • + 1
 Best way to worn your spikes faster...
  • + 1
 Time to dig out the old golf shoes.
  • + 1
 I remember that time when rubber pedals where impossible to find...
  • + 1
 I love getting sinners riding with race face atlas flat pedals
  • + 1
 PB must be desperate for content if they're posting stories like this one.
  • + 4
 Thanks for your support!
  • + 1
 Why not? It made my day. It doesn't need to be all super serious stuff.
  • + 1
 Interesting work and video, thanks for sharing Wink
  • + 1
 Had to check I hadn't timed travelled and it was April 1st...
  • + 1
 MTFU
  • + 0
 April 1 is still almost 4 months away
  • + 1
 Genius
