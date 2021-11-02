Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike

Nov 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

When Bold was bought up by Scott last year, we thought that might be the last we ever heard from them, especially as in the intervening years Scott has borrowed the internal shock tech from its Swiss neighbours to use on its Spark XC/trail bike and its new Patron emtb. However, it looks like Bold will continue to live on and has released an update of its head-turning Linkin platform.

Previously Bold offered the standard 130mm Bold Linkin Trail and the 154mm travel Bold Linkin Trail LT but these two platforms have now been merged into one line that can be adjusted between 135mm and 150mm travel by switching out a shock link.
Details:

Frame Material: HMX Carbon
Intended Use: Trail riding
Wheelszie: 29" front and rear
Travel: 135mm or 150mm (internal suspension)
Head tube angle: 64.2° (adjustable)
Seat tube angle: 77.4°
Weight: 3499 grams (frame with shock and Day Saver tool kit)
Price: Frameset €4,999, builds from €5,999
More info: boldcycles.com


Construction

As you might expect, Bold is continuing to use the internal shock design, however there are some big differences to its application on the new bike. Rather than standing vertically in the seat tube, the shock now lies horizontally above the bottom bracket. This gives Bold a low center of gravity that other brands could only dream of achieving and, it claims, also boosts the stiffness of the overall construction. As before, the shock is protected from the elements but is now accessed from a removable panel in the bottom of the downtube, rather than below the bottom bracket as before. A magnet-equipped travel indicator on the outside means you don't have to break open the bike to check the sag or know if you're bottoming out or not. Re-orienting the shock also means the seat tube is clear of any obstructions and a 200mm dropper post can be fitted.

Where the magic happens.

There's more than a re-alignment going on here though. The previous bike used a tried and tested four-bar system, but a quick look at the swing arm will tell you something different is going on this time around. The Linkin now uses the IST VP, a virtual pivot system constructed inside the frame. The linkage is directly attached to the shock and mounted to an axle inside the frame, which has allowed Bold to create what it believes to be the shortest link of any suspension platform. What does that mean on the trail? Well, Bold claims it improves the suspension feel, gives supple small bump sensitivity support in the mid-stroke and a controlled deep stroke.

A closer look at the new shock orientation and the pair of short links.

That's not where the suspension changes end. The bike either comes equipped with either a RockShox Deluxe or a Fox Nude shock. The Nude is Scott's proprietary shock that is used to implement its TwinLoc system or, as it's called on the Bold, Tracloc. This offers the bike three modes that can be selected using bar-mounted levers - a fully open mode, a full lockout and an intermediate Traction mode, that sits between the two for efficient but still cushioned pedalling.

The suspension is hidden behind a downtube protector.
The access hole for the shock now also holds a Save the Day toolkit, with a multi-tool placed below the BB.

Geometry

The geometry for the Bold Linkin is pretty much identical whether you go for the 135mm or the 150mm model of the bike. This means you either have a fairly progressive trail bike or a generally on-trend enduro bike depending on your choice. The geometry is adjustable thanks to a flip-chip in the seat stay, which offers 6.3mm of BB height adjustment, and cups in the headstube that offer 1° of steepening or slackening.


External markers are used to set sag and check how much travel you used.

Vincenz Droux, the founder of Bold, says that integration has always been a "core feature" of Bold bikes and the Syncros stem keeps the cabling from the TracLoc as neat as possible.

Re-locating the shock allows for a much longer dropper insertion.

Builds and Price

Linkin 135 Ultimate
Linkin 150 Ultimate

Linkin 135 Pro
Linkin 150 Pro

The new Linkin comes in 4 different versions and 2 framesets. All of the options come with the Save the Day kit that includes a spare tube, mini pump, tire levers and a spot for chain quick links stored under the downtube cover and a Syncros Matchbox SL-CT Multi-Tool just in front of the bottom bracket. The rear axle also houses a tool that features a T25, T30 and a 6 allen key all in one to adjust all pivot hardware and nearly everything else on the bicycle.

The builds are priced as follows: Linkin 135 Ultimate (8.499 €), Linkin 150 Ultimate (10.999 €), Linkin 135 Pro (5.999 €), Linkin 150 Pro (6.999 €), Linkin frameset in black or white (4.999 €). The 2022 Linkin will be available in 39 international markets by the beginning of 2022. More info, here.



59 Comments

  • 47 2
 if fast could be judged or defined by looks only, this would do the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs.
  • 9 18
flag Quinn-39 (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 So the bike will make riders cut the course/braid the trail?

Parsecs are a unit of distance... Wink
  • 7 0
 in the end it doesn't even matter
  • 5 0
 @ibasso001: I tried so hard, and got so far
  • 21 0
 @Quinn-39:

If I can put on my Super Star Wars nerd hat for a second.

Parsec is absolutely a unit of distance.

And yes, In Star Wars Han Solo brags about how the Millennium Falcon is, by stating that it can do the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, which doesn’t initially make sense.

However because the route to and from Kessel is littered with black holes, this actually does make sense.

A faster ship can skirt closer to the edge of the event horizon of a black hole than a slow one, thus allowing the faster ship to travel a shorter distance (and at the higher rate of speed).

So yeah, he traveled less distance, at a higher rate of speed, thus taking way less time than anyone else.

*quietly takes the Star Wars nerd hat off and puts it back on the shelf where I store many of my childhood memories…
  • 2 0
 @Quinn-39: Star Trek wouldn't have made that mistake. To boldly go where no bike has gone before. She's definitely got Warp 9 in her.
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: What if you entered event horizon at the beginning of the run, and then exited a black hole towards the run, and lets say, it was a perfectly straight line from the entrance of the first black hole, to the exiting black hole? Theoretically possible... just saying.
  • 1 0
 @jaznomore: Warp factor 18.56 IMHO....
  • 15 1
 Really nice to have a STD kit for those on-trail sexual encounters I am always finding myself in.
  • 11 0
 I'm going to need to cancel our ride this wknd.
  • 7 0
 do sheep have a lot of STDs?
  • 1 0
 @LuvAZ: they are more worried about me, I can assure you
  • 2 1
 Much to the chagrin of vaping subaru drivers, educators are calling those STIs now.
  • 2 0
 @LuvAZ: they do now.....
  • 11 1
 Next week - 2023 Scott Genius first ride.
  • 8 0
 besides the internal cable routing via headset it look super dope
  • 7 0
 bike with a name like this should at least be a park bike
  • 10 0
 I was hoping for the longer travel version too. The Linkin Park edition
  • 3 0
 I feel like we're quickly running out of new trail bikes that aren't awkward to ride on rolling/semi-flat terrain. I'm fine with my 170mm bike having a super steep STA but now it seems every new 120, 130ish bike has a 78* STA or something close to it.
  • 2 0
 Assuming this can't fit a piggyback makes this beautiful expensive bike seem more like a collector's item to me. If I'm paying that much for a bike, I need it to have the most capable suspension available(for its intended purpose).
  • 1 0
 Biggest drawback by far. No piggyback, no deal.
  • 2 0
 Wait, so no shock mucking up the front triangle and still only one water bottle mount? Seems like that could have been an easy one with the all the shaping going on with the seat tube and still have clearance for a long travel dropper.
  • 1 0
 For reals, should be at least 3 mounts in there.
  • 4 0
 A full suspension hardtail...sweet!
  • 3 0
 So Bold keeps making these under the Bold name while Scott makes them too? What's up with that?
  • 1 0
 If nothing else, it's a nice way for people to get similar bikes with or without Scott's proprietary suspension lockout systems.
  • 1 0
 Probably just some sort of extended test/interest guage. Cuz maybe Scott uses the design every 2nd or 3rd year or whatever
  • 1 0
 I'd be curious to hear what @henryquinney thinks about that cable routing if he's had the chance to see it.
@jamessmurthwaite Does it have a knock block hiding below the stem or is there something else going on there?
  • 3 0
 Sans stupid stem handlebar thing, looks pretty nice. Reminds me of the Arbr RB2 for some reason.
  • 2 3
 How do you make such a gorgeous frame so hideous in your high end build kit?

Look at the 150 ultimate. Skinwall tires with gold stanchion and oil slick drivetrain. I get that aesthetics should come second to function, but woof woof...that's a dog.
  • 6 4
 says the guy who's flag came up with the pontiac aztek
  • 1 0
 @blackbirdworks: As hideous as that car was/is, a buddy of mine had one and it was actually a damn good road trip car. Two folks, two bikes, full gear and not bad highway manners. I would never buy one, but if he was driving when we went on bike trips, I was all good with it.
  • 1 0
 @blackbirdworks: bruh......Justin Beiber. #gameover
  • 3 0
 Still waiting for the Linkin Park from Bold
  • 3 0
 The name is Bold. James Bold.
  • 1 0
 Scott Bold!
  • 2 0
 5000Euro just for the frameset??? WTF??
  • 2 0
 the better question, is how do they build a complete bike for a grand over frame cost!?!?!??!
  • 1 0
 I think BOLD is what Scott becomes when he grows up and learns to appreciate the finer things in life.
  • 1 0
 Everything look great except that lame stem/bar combo. Give that shit up bike companies...
  • 1 0
 Love the engineering, still can't tell if its good looking or ugly.... my brain keeps going back and forth
  • 1 0
 Seems like a similar story with the demise of Gary Fisher bikes after Trek gottem.
  • 1 0
 I am looking at it, nice, nice, but never would consider buying it in 100 years.
  • 1 0
 Low centre of gravity? Tell that to.the Hip Pack wearing kangaroos!
  • 1 0
 Welp, probably can't run a coil, so def a no-buy for me because of that.
  • 1 0
 No super deluxe for this guy
  • 1 0
 5000 Euro for the frame? Its not that good looking
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Spe Levo SL
  • 1 0
 Ah the new scott genius
  • 2 2
 Nice scott /s
  • 3 1
 Bold did it before
  • 1 0
 @RedBurn: i hope you know what /s means
  • 3 5
 looks like an Evil, with a stupider model name.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a churched-up Evil. Wink Looks aside, I cannot discern what the benefit is to "hiding" the shock. It's not about getting the shock low in the frame as there a bunch of other bikes (Speshy Enduro, Santa Cruz everything minus the Blur and of course the granddaddy Evil), doing that now.
  • 3 0
 @hellbelly: Maximizing shock life comes to mind. If your shock never gets dirty it should last longer.
  • 1 0
 @Explodo: That seems like an awful lot of trouble and expense to for that end. Tbh, I cannot recall ever having (or seeing) a shock fail because it became too dirty. Maybe seals deteriorate faster and damping controls could become unusable, but again prevention of such seems like a nominal benefit at best.
  • 1 0
 @Explodo: true, but if you're ragging and inline shock beyond it's intended use case it could die dinner- with less replacement options
  • 3 6
 Why? How has having easy access to a shock or air cooling ever been a bad thing. Hiding the shock is just dumb
  • 1 0
 Don't buy it then....

Post a Comment



