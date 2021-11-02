Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike

Construction Details:Frame Material:
HMX CarbonIntended Use:
Trail ridingWheelszie:
29" front and rearTravel:
135mm or 150mm (internal suspension)Head tube angle:
64.2° (adjustable)Seat tube angle:
77.4°Weight:
3499 grams (frame with shock and Day Saver tool kit)Price:
Frameset €4,999, builds from €5,999More info: boldcycles.com
As you might expect, Bold is continuing to use the internal shock design, however there are some big differences to its application on the new bike. Rather than standing vertically in the seat tube, the shock now lies horizontally above the bottom bracket. This gives Bold a low center of gravity that other brands could only dream of achieving and, it claims, also boosts the stiffness of the overall construction. As before, the shock is protected from the elements but is now accessed from a removable panel in the bottom of the downtube, rather than below the bottom bracket as before. A magnet-equipped travel indicator on the outside means you don't have to break open the bike to check the sag or know if you're bottoming out or not. Re-orienting the shock also means the seat tube is clear of any obstructions and a 200mm dropper post can be fitted.
There's more than a re-alignment going on here though. The previous bike used a tried and tested four-bar system, but a quick look at the swing arm will tell you something different is going on this time around. The Linkin now uses the IST VP, a virtual pivot system constructed inside the frame. The linkage is directly attached to the shock and mounted to an axle inside the frame, which has allowed Bold to create what it believes to be the shortest link of any suspension platform. What does that mean on the trail? Well, Bold claims it improves the suspension feel, gives supple small bump sensitivity support in the mid-stroke and a controlled deep stroke.
A closer look at the new shock orientation and the pair of short links.
That's not where the suspension changes end. The bike either comes equipped with either a RockShox Deluxe or a Fox Nude shock. The Nude is Scott's proprietary shock that is used to implement its TwinLoc system or, as it's called on the Bold, Tracloc. This offers the bike three modes that can be selected using bar-mounted levers - a fully open mode, a full lockout and an intermediate Traction mode, that sits between the two for efficient but still cushioned pedalling.Geometry
The geometry for the Bold Linkin is pretty much identical whether you go for the 135mm or the 150mm model of the bike. This means you either have a fairly progressive trail bike or a generally on-trend enduro bike depending on your choice. The geometry is adjustable thanks to a flip-chip in the seat stay, which offers 6.3mm of BB height adjustment, and cups in the headstube that offer 1° of steepening or slackening. Builds and Price
The new Linkin comes in 4 different versions and 2 framesets. All of the options come with the Save the Day kit that includes a spare tube, mini pump, tire levers and a spot for chain quick links stored under the downtube cover and a Syncros Matchbox SL-CT Multi-Tool just in front of the bottom bracket. The rear axle also houses a tool that features a T25, T30 and a 6 allen key all in one to adjust all pivot hardware and nearly everything else on the bicycle.
The builds are priced as follows: Linkin 135 Ultimate (8.499 €), Linkin 150 Ultimate (10.999 €), Linkin 135 Pro (5.999 €), Linkin 150 Pro (6.999 €), Linkin frameset in black or white (4.999 €). The 2022 Linkin will be available in 39 international markets by the beginning of 2022. More info, here
.
59 Comments
Parsecs are a unit of distance...
If I can put on my Super Star Wars nerd hat for a second.
Parsec is absolutely a unit of distance.
And yes, In Star Wars Han Solo brags about how the Millennium Falcon is, by stating that it can do the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, which doesn’t initially make sense.
However because the route to and from Kessel is littered with black holes, this actually does make sense.
A faster ship can skirt closer to the edge of the event horizon of a black hole than a slow one, thus allowing the faster ship to travel a shorter distance (and at the higher rate of speed).
So yeah, he traveled less distance, at a higher rate of speed, thus taking way less time than anyone else.
*quietly takes the Star Wars nerd hat off and puts it back on the shelf where I store many of my childhood memories…
@jamessmurthwaite Does it have a knock block hiding below the stem or is there something else going on there?
Look at the 150 ultimate. Skinwall tires with gold stanchion and oil slick drivetrain. I get that aesthetics should come second to function, but woof woof...that's a dog.
