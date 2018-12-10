PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29

Dec 10, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Giant Trance Advanced 29

115mm of travel coupled with a progressive geometry and aggressive component spec.

Words by Daniel Sapp, photography by Trevor Lyden



Now in its seventh generation, the Giant Trance has been reimagined with less travel, 29" wheels, and much more progressive geometry than the prior version.

The bike delivers 115mm of rear travel that's paired with a 130mm fork, which gives it a 66.5-degree head angle, 74.5-degree seat angle, 435mm chainstays, and a reach of 442mm (size medium). The Trance still uses the Maestro suspension layout that was found on the 27.5" version, but there's now a carbon upper link, which is said to save weight while increasing stiffness and strength.

There is an aggressive component spec that, on the top of the line build, uses DVO suspension, and throughout the line riders will find Maxxis Minion tires, wide 35mm diameter handlebars, and SRAM 1x drivetrains.

Trance Advanced 29 Details

Intended use: trail
Rear wheel travel: 115mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 66.5-degrees
Chainstay length: 435mm
Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
Weight: 26.7 lbs / 12.1 kg
Price: $8,715 USD
More info: www.giant-bicycles.com
In addition to frame and geometry updates, Giant partnered with DVO suspension on the top model of the Trance Advanced. It's rare to see a company, especially a large brand like Giant, go with a suspension company that's not Fox or RockShox on a high-end bike. This relationship stems from their race team partnership, and Giant say that it allowed them to be very hands-on and involved in the development and tuning of the Trance Advanced's suspension.


FIELD NOTES



Climbing

A 115mm bike should pedal uphill exceptionally well and feel more like a cross-country race bike than a 160mm travel enduro rig, and the Trance does just that. With that being said, the seat tube angle is a little bit slack at 74.5-degrees. For me, with a long inseam, I found myself a bit over the back of the bike and squatting into the travel just a little when I had the pedaling platform wide open. There was enough support to keep the bike from going too deep into its travel while pedaling, although that compression switch can come in handy on longer, smoother climbs.

While I did at times wish I was a little more forward on the bike, I always found generous amounts of traction while heading uphill. The suspension stays very active, and with the short 115mm of travel, the Trance is easy to put right where you want it without feeling bogged down. For a bike that can handle some pretty aggressive terrain when pointed down, it doesn't feel held back at all when you're going up. It's a confident climber and a bike that won't wear you out in technical, undulating terrain.





Descending

Descending is where the Trance Advanced 29 really stands out. As a 115mm bike, the geometry helps it ride as if it has a little more than that in terms of travel. The other factor in keeping it a confident and capable descender is the parts spec. A Minion DHF/DHR II combo on wide rims, 800mm wide handlebars, and good brakes give the Trance some bite. The bike is stable and quick. It manages trail feedback well as long as you stay light and ride with some finesse over the top of the trail rather than going for the 'plow and pray' approach.

The Trance's small bump sensitivity is excellent, and the bike does a great job of smoothing out small and medium-sized hits. There's plenty of end-stroke ramp up - that last little bit of travel takes some work to get into, which is a good trait given that there's only 115mm of travel to work with.

As far as turning and picking lines goes, the relatively slack angles, short chainstays, and a 44mm offset fork help the bike corner impressively well. It's fast in and out of turns, when carving from one side of the trail to the other, and while pedaling up and over obstacles. The bottom line is that this is one lively and fun machine.
Shock issues?

The original DVO shock that came on our test bike failed, apparently due to a seal issue. Giant and DVO say the shock was an early test model and that it was not supposed to be on the bike we were testing. While "pre-production" is a common refrain when products fail, we did get the bike prior to its release and Giant supplied a new shock that we have been riding for several months now with no problems.

Mistakes happen, but it's worth mentioning and we'll update this if we have any issues with the replacement shock.

The Trance is for the rider that wants to ride a variety of terrain on a bike with the ability to get in the air and play around. It's totally capable of taking on more technical terrain (withing reason), but still efficient enough to prevent former XC racers – who finally realized that riding bikes for fun is better than vomiting and cramping on a weekly basis – from feel like they're slugging around a bike built for dude-bros that shuttle short climbs and wear goggles with half shell helmets. It's a versatile bike I would choose for a large number of locations and variety of terrain.





Pros

+ Supple, effective suspension performance
+ Parts spec won't hold anyone back
+ Progressive head tube angle & reach for the category
Cons

- DVO dampers not proven (yet)
- Uncomfortable seat
- Seat tube angle could be steeper


76 Comments

  • + 65
 Down-country AF
  • + 10
 I'm down with country.
  • + 15
 Waiting for up-duro bikes
  • + 6
 "Down country", the new "Over Mountain".
  • + 1
 @danielsapp: Downieville!?!? haha Probably a great bike for most trails!
  • + 5
 @Grmasterd: I've been pushing hard for upduro.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: There ya have it! lmao
  • + 3
 @brianpark it’s called a shuttle service.
  • + 1
 That's some metal AF carbon right there.
  • + 18
 So weird how every time some component breaks in a bike test it's because it was a prototype that should have never left the shop
  • + 9
 For what it's worth - I along with a couple dozen other people spent two days riding the bike pre-launch in Europe with no issues whatsoever. After the shock was swapped out on the test bike we had in Whistler we had no issues. It's definitely a common phrase we've heard before but seeing the shock pulled apart and several of us putting in a lot of time on the bike, I do want to believe Giant in this case. We'll keep riding the bike hard and if any issues come up, we'll give an update.
  • + 2
 @danielsapp: Yeh for sure. I don't mean to discredit the review or Giant or DVO, the article even calls out the fact that this is a common refrain. Kudos for following up!
  • + 2
 @danielsapp: Is it approved for Pisgah? I love riding in NC every chance I get and I currently have a '16 Giant Reign Advanced 1, which is a great bike and very underrated IMHO. Could this Trance be my future replacement?
  • + 2
 @Tearsforgears: For me, it would be one of my top choices. It's a lot less bike than the Reign which is fine with me but I am pretty picky in line selection. If you just plow then it's going to be a rough time out here.
  • + 1
 @danielsapp: Or.... be like me & just Sell your road bike that you always stare at, but are too scared to ride around the drunk drivers in Napa, & buy this as the alternative option to riding the Reign SX everyday on trail's that don't really call for 160-170 travel..! -2 Bikes to School them All-!!! ;p haha Bike problems hacked!
  • + 5
 A step forward for a traditionally pretty conservative company for sure! By no means are aggressive short travel bikes new, but Giant's a pretty prude company when it comes to current trends.
  • + 2
 Aside from the 2015 Reign being almost the standard for a "modern"enduro bike - sure. And the whole TCR thing.
  • + 3
 I've been riding this bike and absolutely love it. It's perfect for fast and flowy trail riding that has some chunk here and there. However, if you find yourself on something sketchier than you thought you would, it still handles it just fine (though you can feel the end of the travel sometimes). Riding it back to back with the Reign SX, it was faster almost everywhere in the bike park, though a little more tiring. It's freaky fast!
  • + 3
 I would love to see a comparison with a Tallboy and maybe a Stumpjumper ST or others. Bikes like this check off a lot of boxes for those of us who honestly don't need 140+mm rear travel, ride terrain that's more flowy than gnarly and do more distance and climbing.
  • + 2
 Yeah in hindsight it would have been awesome to have a Stumpjumper ST in to compare this to. Both really interesting bikes in the category.
  • + 3
 I'd like to see a comparison of the 27.5 and 29 Trance. My previous gen 27.5 Trance flirts with enduro-level capability. I was really hoping the big wheeled Trance would be more, rather than less capable in the rough.

How much big-line capability is this bike leaving on the table with such a short travel read end?
  • + 3
 "DVO dampers not proven (yet)" What does that mean? And how long does a company have to be around before they're considered "proven"? I think DVO makes a product just as good if not better is some instances then Fox, Rock Shox and Ohlins.
  • + 19
 It means that we had an issue with the first shock that came on the bike, and need to put more miles on the replacement before fully endorsing it.
  • + 6
 @mikekazimer: Boom. Headshot.
  • - 4
flag jcelli2013 (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 DVO is not advertising in Pinkbike....
  • + 1
 Yeah, that stuck with me too.

But the thing with shocks especially, is how flimsy the seals are, irrespective of brand and in a lot of cases, age/use. So a seal failure doesn't necessarily mean a bad product to me (although it pisses me off to no end, especially if rebuilding requires proprietary tools).
  • + 2
 I'd love to hear more about the climbing behavior. This thing looks like such a sweet "little" bike, and I always though Giants pedalled really well in technical terrain, but curious about the efficiency?
  • + 0
 top of the class i'm sure. This is simply another evolutionary step in what has historically been a very efficient steed. 7 gens now! crazy!!
  • + 1
 I've put a good 800kms on my trance Zero. What i have noticed. LOWEST BB in the world. Im an XL i have put 170mm cranks on and raised the front fork to 140mm, the bb is now doable. By comparison, same course, 2016 sworks enduro with same tires and basically same wheels, no pedal strikes. 2. Change the tires to Bonrtrager XR4's , lost 1 pound of rotating mass and easily tubeless. 3. Carbon Truvativ bar, no clue but it is seriously the best handlebar i have ever used. 4. Change the grips 5. Contact DVO about the bladder and main chamber psi .. im 205 fill bladder to 200psi main chamber to 240. run in either middle or firm. 6. Had the same issue with the rear shock, DVO was amazing at customer service even on FB messanger. 7. Get a good ass bash guard (see 1)....other than that, im begining to love the bike more and more with each ride.
  • + 1
 How dare you remove The Internet's beloved Minions! What wasn't easy about tubeless with the Minions tho?
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: nothing to be honest, was just saying the xr4's are a better overall tire. but didnt want to get my pb hacked by the russian bot minion police lol... cool thing was, they came set up for tubeless too, rim strips and a bottle of sauce.
  • + 1
 Just checked the Giant site and this bike is the basically the same price in Canada as it is in the US. So someone from US could buy the bike in Canada and save themselves like 2 grand!?! that doesn't seem right...
  • + 0
 I haven't got the reviewers take on the slackness of the seat tube. Ones ideal seat position is always the same and is not defined by the seat tube angle. The only trouble with very slack seat tubes is that if you lower the seat it also moves more forward (and that the telescopic seatpost is more tilted which is always bad). "With that being said, the seat tube angle is a little bit slack at 74.5-degrees. For me, with a long inseam, I found myself a bit over the back of the bike..." This is not a question of the seat tube angle but rather of the length of the rear stays. If your bike fit is correct and you seem a bit over the back of the bike, it means that the seat stays are too short. Or your bike fit might be incorrect and then you should adjust the seat forward. Only people with extremely long legs and very short torsos who prefer their seat set forward might encounter a problem but I don't think it's a specific case of this bikes geometry.
  • + 2
 It does depend on the bike, because manufacturers state the effective STA at a common ride height and not the actual STA. If your saddle is higher than that your effective STA is worse and you sit further back. It's not like on roadbikes and I've never heard of anyone doing a bike fit for mountain bikes...
  • + 1
 i have the same bike and usually run my seats slammed forward, im middle forward on this, at times i notice a difference, but nothing to write home about. I also put shorter cranks on and raised the post anohter 5 - 6mm. still no problem getting off the back, but when in full open i do notice the rear shock power through its travel pretty quick. could be a lot of things tho.
  • + 1
 Aesthetically this bike just doesn't look like it should cost $9k. Not sure why, and it sounds like it rides great regardless of how it looks.
  • + 2
 Was hoping for more travel, at least 140 like 27.5 version
...Can we have 29er Reign please???
  • + 4
 Squish starts @1:16
  • + 1
 Interesting how the DVO fork had so much less flex than Fox and Rockshox in the drop to flat test (even though it's a shorter travel fork than the other bikes tested).
  • + 11
 maybe it's because it's shorter travel?
  • - 4
flag AD4M (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @gtill9000: Maybe because it's a superior fork, even when taking the travel difference into consideration?
  • + 2
 Probably because its shorter travel. A longer travel fork would have more leverage on it causing it to flex more. That doesn't mean Fox and RS shouldn't build stiffer forks to prevent fork flex.
  • + 2
 @zzExPLiiCiTzz: I'm inclined to think its due to the shorter travel, effectively lower leverage on the chassis. I have 160mm diamonds myself and I never noticed and extra flex or lack of flex however.
  • + 1
 Steeper hta, shorter travel.
  • + 0
 You can't compare the drop-to-flat videos. It depends largely on how both tires touch the ground. If you land on the rear the suspension may be fully compressed when the front touches the ground, so the bike essentially has a stupidly slack head angle and therefore the fork flexes more.
  • + 2
 I would have liked an more in depth comparison to fox and RS suspension. Cool that Giant specs bikes with an alternative.
  • + 1
 @danielsapp, saw in another review that you'd spent some time on a 429 Trail; how would you compare these two?
  • + 3
 As close as they are in numbers, they ride far more different than I would expect. The Giant feels more supple off the top on the rear end of the bike the way its suspension works. It's also a touch longer and slacker than the Trail 429. Component spec plays a large role in how they feel different. The Trance is spec'd with a 44mm offset fork and the Pivot is 51mm. The Trance also has 800mm bars and the Pivot has 760's. That being said, I just put a 140mm 44mm offset fork on the Trail 429 and wider bars so soon as the snow melts here, I think I'll be able to give a little better comparison between the two. I think they both are equally capable bikes but straight out of the box, the Trance has a little more rowdy in it.
  • + 1
 @danielsapp, thanks for the great review. I was really counting on the bike for climbing and all reviews I have seen so far have highlighted the climbing abilities. I am also rather tall with a 36 inseam so your review makes me a bit nervous as I always find myself too much over the backwheel with not enough grip on the front wheel. Is there anything better out there for climbing for trail bikes?
  • + 1
 @rambis123: The 429 climbs really well. If you're on the correct size, which you should be anyways, I wouldn't hesitate to get a Trance, it's a ripper and does climb well, it's just as steep as some other bikes in the seat tube area. Take for instance the SB130 - a little more bike than the Trance but similar and with a lot steeper seat angle so you're more over the front.
  • + 2
 You know you can slide that seat forward, right?
  • + 6
 Yep, and testers ended up with it much more forward than that by the end of the Field Test - the profile shots were taken before the riding really began.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: As someone who puts great trust in scholarly articles, I wish to see unrefuted and minimally biased evidence that suggests that variations in seat position alone improve a bicycle's character, whether in speed, comfort, stability, or suspension kinematics. I support the Oxford Comma.
  • + 0
 Dropping Lenosky after almost two decades of loyalty to them makes me like Giant less.
  • + 1
 I liked them less when they started to make everything with PFbbs . I am confident that Leonsky could find a new sponsor more than I am confident my bb will never creak.
  • + 1
 @raditude: I had PFbb on several bikes (all Giants) and they did not make a sound ever over many years of abuse, racing, powerwashing, bikeparks etc. I do have threaded BB on my new bike and after two weeks it already started creaking so I hade to disasemble it clean it lube it and put it back together. And it happened again after 2 more months so whenever I hear QQ about PF vs Threaded BBs I call BS.
  • - 2
 Can't convince myself to spend that much money on a bike that's not from a boutique brand nor Öhlins equiped. I actually would choose Fox or RS myself and I don't even mind Cane Creek fork.
  • + 1
 how does it compare with equivalent bikes ? tallboy 3, scott spark etc ?
  • + 1
 Equivalent bike would be Evil Following...
  • + 2
 @yzedf: yeah the following was in the etc, I did not want to make an actual list
  • - 3
 $8,715 for 115mm on a Giant?! Swear to the holy, next review that says a Yeti is expensive...
  • + 9
 What does price have to do with travel?
  • + 1
 yeti with similar spec would be 3-4 k more
  • + 2
 The next two carbon-framed models in the line are priced $5,250 and $4,515. Historically, shit suspension is what always turned me off of entry-level/bottom tier complete builds but entry level suspension has become so good these days (GRIP & charger RC), that you can really shred an entry level build. Giant wheels aren't bad at all. if you really want something trick, buy the base model bike, throw some custom wheels and a light cassette on there, and you can have a fast, hard hitting bike for a great price.
  • + 1
 @lifted-d: The SB130 XX1 Eagle is $9,199. The Giant is mainly X01. Yeti’s X01 build is $8,199. Seems the Yeti is a better deal for $500 less, unless you don’t like the Fox kashima shocks as opposed to DVO.
  • + 1
 @lifted-d: NOPE. Sb130 X01 Race $8,199. Boom. Carbon wheels for closer spec? $900 upgrade, $9,099. $384 $3-4k
  • + 0
 @honda50r: [looks around] This is Pink Bike right?
  • - 1
 $8700? GTFO ????
Below threshold threads are hidden

