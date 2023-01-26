

After three years, and nearly two dozen blog posts detailing their journey, Sheffield-based brand Airdrop has announced the full release of their Slacker Downhill bike. The bike uses 27.5" wheels front and back and may signal something of a departure from what you might expect from a downhill bike in 2023. However, this is for a very specific reason. Most downhill bikes are developed to race, whereas the Slacker is meant for fun and smashing out park laps, and it's not a moment too soon after they announced the arrival of Craig Evans as the first athlete on their roster last week. Airdrop Slacker Details

• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Aluminum frame

• Travel: 200mm / 200/190mm fork

• 63° head angle

• Reach adjust headset

• Chainstay length: 435mm

• Sizes: S1, S2, S3

• Price from £3599

• airdropbikes.com

No 29" wheels or internal headset rooting. I hope you like this one, Pinkers.

Frame Details

When they say park they mean it. There are Slacker models that will benefit from the rugged simplicity of single speed.

Park bikes are the new enduro.

Geometry

The silver one-piece rocker really stands outs against the stealth black frame.

Suspension

Models & Pricing

Slacker frame with Rockshox SDLX Coil - £1799 Slacker frame with Ohlins TTX m.2 Coil - £1999

The Slacker Luxe model will feature a single-crown Rockshox 190mm Zeb Ultimate RC2 & Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, Sram Code Rs, GX DH drivetrain, Unite cranks, Reverse BlackOne DH wheels shod with Michelin DH23 tyres, all finished with Burgtec bar, stem, grips and post - £3599

The Slacker Deluxe shares many of the same components, except with a Boxxer RC2 World Cup fork and upgraded Code RSC brakes and Hope Fortus 30 DH wheels - £4199.

The Slacker Park model features the same brakes and suspension as the Deluxe but sees the GX drivetrain swapped out for a park-proof single-speed setup from SB One. It also features the splattered Unite cranks, should that be your thing - £4299.

The Slack Works goes to Ohlins suspension for the most premium build in the Slacker range - £4499.