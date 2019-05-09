Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?

USER GENERATED

Seat tube angles. A few years ago they were barely worth a mention in a bike review, and now entire paragraphs are being dedicated to a seemingly minor geometry figure. What gives? Are bikes so good now that reviewers are obsessing over details that barely matter? Not exactly. To set the stage, let's go over the changes that have happened over the last decade regarding bike fit.

There was a time when bike sizing was almost solely dictated by seat tube length, similar to how road bikes are measured. You'd figure out what length seat tube allowed you to show just the right amount of post and call it good, maybe going with a longer or shorter stem to fine tune the fit. It was the arrival of dropper posts that really started to shake things up – seat tubes no longer needed to be as long, and riders could easily fit on multiple bike sizes, especially in more recent years as posts with 170 and even 200 millimeters of drop have hit the market.

With seat tube length no longer as relevant, and shorter stems paired with wider handlebars becoming the norm, a new number started appearing in geometry charts: reach. If you draw a vertical line upwards from the bottom bracket, and then measure from that line to the center of a bike's head tube, that's your reach number. It's a way to get an idea of how a bike will feel when you're standing up out of the saddle – your typical descending position.

I've heard people say something along the lines of, “Reach is the only measurement that matters,” but that's not really the case, especially if you're planning on spending any time sitting down while you're out on a ride. Reach is a useful number, but a bike's effective top tube length is still worth paying attention to when trying to figure out what size bike to go with. Due to the range of seat tube angle measurements, it's entirely possible to have two bikes with the exact same reach number, but with very different top tube lengths. That means that while the bikes may feel similar while standing, your seated climbing position could be extra stretched out on one, and almost cramped on the other.

Whyte S-120 review
Pole Machine review
The Whyte S-120 and Pole Machine have the same reach number, but the seat angle gives them very different seated pedaling positions.

For instance, take the Whyte S-120 and the Pole Machine. Yes, one's a trail bike and the other's an enduro monster, but put that fact aside for a moment. A large S-120 has a reach of 480mm, the same as a medium Pole Machine. But when you look at top tube lengths, the Whyte measures 640mm, while the Machine measures 607mm. That's a big difference, one that's immediately noticeable when you're sitting down and grinding up a hill, and it's created by the fact that the Whyte has a 75-degree seat angle versus the Machine's extra-steep 79-degree effective seat angle. There's also the fact the Machine's actual seat angle is quite steep as well, at 78-degrees.

Before we go too deep down this rabbit hole, it's worth pausing for a minute to go over the difference between actual and effective seat tube angle. Effective seat tube angle is what you'll typically see in a bike's geometry chart, and it's calculated by figuring out the angle of a line running from the center of the bottom bracket to a certain saddle position, typically one that's parallel with a line drawn horizontally from the head tube. Of course, that saddle position isn't going to be the same for all riders, and the effective seat angle is going to get slacker the higher the seat gets, but it's a point of reference, a way to compare apples to apples when looking a multiple bikes' geometry numbers.

The Commencal's actual seat angle is 66-degrees, but look at where the seat tube is positioned. When the seat is fully extended it has an effective seat angle of 76.5-degrees.

Actual seat angle is just that – the angle of the seat tube on the frame. It's useful because it makes it possible to get an idea of how much the seat angle will change as the post is extended. On the aforementioned Pole, the actual seat angle is 78-degrees, which means that the starting vs final angle of the seat doesn't change all that much, while on the Whyte it's much slacker. So why not skip using effective seat angle altogether? Because not all seat tubes start from the same point in relation to the bottom bracket, which means the actual seat tube angle isn't as useful in figuring out what your pedaling position will feel like.

That brings us back to the original question – why is everyone obsessed with seat angles all of a sudden? It's pretty simple, really. Bikes have gotten significantly longer over the last few years, and pedaling around a long, slack bike is much more challenging if you also have a slack seat angle. Slack head angles = good. Slack seat tube angles = not that good. A steeper seat angle puts you in a more centered position for climbing, and it's easier to shift your weight forward and backward as needed, compared to feeling like you're going to loop out any time you start climbing. Of course, you can have too much of a good thing, and really steep seat angles can make a bike's cockpit feel too cramped, even if the reach number seems long. Sliding a seat forward or back on its rails is the obvious solution for fine-tuning a bike's fit, or going with a slightly longer or shorter stem, but there are limits to both of those methods.

It can all seem overwhelming, but it's not worth losing sleep over trying to decide which size bike you should buy. Studying geometry charts and brushing up on the relevant terms will only take you so far - the next step is to attend demo events and test ride whenever possible, ideally trying both sizes if you're not sure which one will be the better fit. In the end it all comes down to personal preference; just remember to make your decision based on what works for you and your riding style, not what someone in a bike shop or on the internet decides is best.

  • + 18
 Additionally, steeper 'actual' ST angles = better loading of dropper posts. Compression force is more in-line with post movement so less binding/friction.
  • + 5
 The big question in my mind, is whether anyone is adjusting traditional bike-fit programs to take advantage of this. A bike fit is going to put the saddle at a specific location relative to the bottom bracket. If the seat tube angle is steeper, the saddle would simply be slid farther back on its rails and vice versa.

I understand this new philosophy as simply being maintaining KOPS but at certain grade rather than flat, but is there any new consensus on how bike fits should be carried out to take advantage of this. Like doing a bike fit at a 3% angle or something? If we're not changing bike fits, than steeper seat tube angle doesn't really change anything.
  • + 1
 Very good questions to raise. I think part of the answer is that this new philosophy isn't looking at KOPS on a grade so much as moving away from KOPS as a bike fit parameter
  • + 5
 bike fitting is like ski boot fitting and essential oils. Pseudo science thats hit or miss.
  • + 1
 There is literally no actual scientific reason to fit the knee over pedal spindle on a mountain bike. You can read my collection of articles for my thesis if you’d like. Smile
  • + 1
 @andrewfif: Keith Bontrager beat you to it by a couple of years ????
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: As someone who has had overuse injuries from poor fit, and am more efficient and healthier because of a fit, I disagree with this. There are different interpretations, but it is not snake oil. I agree that bike fitters should be thinking about how these new seat angles affect their methodology. A good fitter is not a dumb person. They will adjust and keep us riding strong.
  • + 3
 @hamncheez: Pseudo science?! I replaced my suspension oil with essential oils and I've yet to crash. My shock and fork also smell great, and newts are resurrected immediately after I roll over them on the trail. Magical stuff.
  • + 4
 In my opinion seat angle matters more for climbing than suspension linkage design. On my Turner sultan with sweet DW-Link BUT a 72 degree seat angle (150mm fork, offset bushings) VS my aluminum Sentinel (3lbs heavier) with regular old Horst link and a 76 seat angle I set climbing PRs.
Maybe I was just feeling good those days...but as far as climbing feel goes, steep seat angle > DW/VPP/ect.
Now I have both DW-Link and steep seat angle on my Ripmo Smile
  • + 5
 I'll take that outdated Sentinel off your hands, thanks.
  • + 4
 There certainly is a point coming where we'll take it too far. Hell, it may already be here. I haven't ridden any of the 78 degree + bikes.

But it's hard to argue against modern geometry. My current bike isn't extreme by any means (Transition Smuggler) but it's squarely in the upright seat angle, long, slow, and slack territory for a 29er with 120mm of rear travel. The damn thing rips down and the climbing position is so comfortable compared to my previous bikes with ~73 degree angles.

I won't go into the whole reduced offset fork thing, but I'm a believer and have been since testing both the Ripmo and the Smuggler at Outerbike.
  • + 7
 Here's my five dollar bike industry idea. Forward offset dropper posts
  • + 1
 I keep waiting for this too. Everyone riding around with their seats way forward on the rails.
  • + 1
 9point8 just announced a 25mm forward offset post. You're welcome?
  • + 2
 Steep actual seat tube angles allow dropper posts to work smoother with less bushing stance which can help reduce overall length of a post. It also allows for a post to be lighter because you don't have to leave as much material in it to offset deflection in the post.
  • + 2
 True, but even if the seat tube/post were vertical, the post would still have to carry bending forces unless you ride only on flat ground. As soon as you point the bike uphill (and this is the scenario where you're most likely to be seated), that post is working as beam as much as it is a post, and that's really not impacted that much by steeper STA.
  • + 3
 to be fair, I had a pole and now I have a nomad, the nomad fucking sucks for climbing in comparison. so twitchy and light at the front, feels like it always wants to wheelie
  • + 1
 Thanks for shedding some light on this aspect of bike geometry. Being a taller rider the STA can make a large difference in climbing steeper terrain comfortably, shorter riders aren't as affected by this due to the shorter seat tube and rear center to front center ratio generally being more favorable.
  • + 2
 As someone who has long legs for my height (1m86/6'2 , 92cm/36" inseam) I often have a lot of seat post showing. So actual seat angle matters to me . Unfortunately very few manufacturers list them in geometry charts.
  • + 1
 This hits home as am just figuring out why a Scout SBG frame I got in M that I expected to fit like a glove feels cramped. The distance from saddle to bars changes a ton at slack angles, and not so much on these new bikes, but this doesn't show up on the geo chart, so how are you supposed to figure it out? I went to the bike shop and had to measure from the stem bolt to seatpost center on a few SC bikes to compare (their geo charts are similar to the transition). This now is the only way I can figure out to judge for myself what I'm used too.
Pedaling the steep angle bike on NOT steep terrain feels wrong, I'm way over the cranks, and can't move the butt back any further, I had to dig out a setback dropper post, which puts me 25mm back to where I'm used to being. I have yet to get a ride in and see how it feels. The industry needs to update the charts and give us ETT at multiple heights, this will clear up the confusion.
  • + 2
 "just remember to make your decision based on what works for you and your riding style, not what someone in a bike shop or on the internet decides is best."

Don't listen to this. Get a medium.
  • + 1
 Having been on steep STA bikes for a couple years now one of the biggest advantages I find is my center of gravity stays more consistent between sitting and standing and the bike's handling feels more predictable and carvy. The front rear balance has upped my cornering speed and confidence considerably.
  • + 5
 No water bottle.
  • + 0
 Steep STA will raise the saddle further from the ground and shorten the ETT. Having the saddle way jacked up above the grips, and an ETT that is too short, leads to excessive weight on the hands while seated. I prefer grips to be higher than saddle with a short ETT, and grips to be relatively low with a long ETT--I suppose I prefer my arms to be around 90d, relative to my torso.

That and the saddle interfering with out-of-the-saddle pedaling, if not dropped, is annoying. That all said, it feels great on climbs and I got so used to it after a month that I greatly prefer it. That and I think it helps train the same muscles I use for out-of-the-saddle pedaling. Makes me feel like bikes still have slack STA primarily since people want to transfer their seated road bike training over to the dirt.

I know, since I got a near 90d effective STA on my bike: www.pinkbike.com/photo/17190421
  • + 5
 wut
  • + 2
 Does anyone else just scoot their taint all the way forward on the nose of the saddle for steep techy climbs? It don’t feel great but it gets the job done.
  • + 1
 used to until i started riding steeper seat angles. being able to climb steep tech in a comfy centered position has been a blessing to my taint well being.
  • + 4
 Pick a seat tube angle and be a d!ck about it.
  • + 1
 And doesn't sag make a difference? When seated on your bike, does sag not change the effective angle.... and so longer travel bikes lose more seat angle at sag than shorter travel bikes, correct?
  • + 1
 Hopefully both your fork and shock are sagging similar amounts, and the STA impact of sag is negligible.
  • + 0
 Don't these numbers all change once you sit on the bike and sag the suspension?

My understanding is that 30% rear suspension sag is not necessarily 30% rear suspension travel since the leverage ratio changes through the shock stroke. In the front 30% sag is 30% travel. As a result, a 150mm/150mm bike set @ 30% sag front and rear is no longer level like it was when it was sitting there and the angles were measured. Would get even more wonky on bikes with different travels F/R or different sags F/R.

Would it make more sense to give angles at prescribed sag values?
  • + 2
 Not sure what the problem is, but a Lean back seat post, backwards is the answer
  • - 1
 Lets get away from using ( effective ) as a reference to do with seat tube angle. There is only one angle that has an effect on saddle position and that is the ( actual ) seat tube. I do understand that still will not be as informative as we want since there is no standard to where the actual seat tube angle originates from. Perhaps MFG's need to provide not only reach but saddle set back at a given saddle height. Maybe there are some sharp engineers/program designers out there that can create a program/grid chart that can be overlaid onto a frame drawing utilizing the center of the BB as the zero point. Then a potential consumer can input saddle height, axle to crown and bar height desired. Then the program will calculate stem length, spacers required, true reach to bar from BB center line and saddle set back. Create this program and license to MFG's for there potential buyers to use as a tool to decide sizing. For example my current bike I have determined that if I want my saddle 25mm father forward at current saddle side my seat tube angle needs to be 2 degrees steeper than what is listed by the MFG. But that is still not perfect. All MFG's list the so called (effective) seat tube angle in relation to the horizontal line that is being used for stack. This is all based on what MFG's show on there web site. So there may be some errors in my judgement if the geometry of seat tube angles is not accurate which just makes it even more difficult to understand fit from brand to brand or even size to size. I did write this prior to reading the article. My bad. It just a pet peave of mine that we use the term (effective). But the industry can and should do a better job. Hence the idea of a program that we all can use to better understand the real geo. with out actually having to lay our hands on a frame. I do appreciate the article.
  • - 1
 I can't even believe I'm about to say this, but i think it makes sense to have another measurement in geo charts.

Effective Reach = Distance from center of seat to center of head tube*
*assuming seat it level to top of head tube

Essentially the red line Kaz drew from the seat to the head tube you see in their picture. Which is not reach as that line would be shorter since it start from the point where a vertical line from the BB intersects the horizontal line at the top of the head tube.
  • + 3
 What you're describing is pretty much effective top tube length, which as a measurement has been around forever?
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: ha! Right you are. Ignore this dummy
  • + 1
 edit: too slow typing on my response and got beat by @pedro404
  • + 1
 That said, why didn't effective top tube length get more play in this discussion?
  • + 1
 Isn't that ETT?
  • + 1
 That's already effective top tube length.
  • + 1
 Many modern bikes look like they've been in some kind of roof rack incident. :O
  • + 1
 Great article! To make it clear it actual seat tube measurement is taken with reference to the center top of the head tube?
  • + 2
 Oh I remember the old GT LTS...
  • + 2
 so 90 is next, right?
  • + 2
 Why even bother? Let's do 95! Wink
  • - 1
 Exactly! I don't sit when I ride except for when I'm chilling, so I keep my saddle low. The height I have it in my pictures was just because I needed some length to clamp it in my workstand during assembly. I leave it about 5cm lower than that for riding. But I feel for a low saddle, a relatively slack seat tube angle would be ideal. I get that people who climb seated would prefer a steep seat tube angle though. To appeal to both, ideally the seat tube is really steep (90degrees as you propose sounds nice) with a seatpost with a lot of setback. That would give you the steep effective seattube for the high seated XC climbs and the slack effective seattube with the low saddle. Another advantage is that they no longer have to have a kink in the seattube to clear the big rear wheel people are running these days. Which in turn would allow people to run longer dropper seatposts with more travel. The amount of exposed seatpost I'd have if I'd raise my saddle up to XC height would be 300mm. Yet I usually ride with my seat slammed. No dropper seatpost currently has this amount of travel. With long straight seattubes, this would be easier to realize.

Of course there are downsides. The huge setback requires a larger diameter seatpost (or dropper seatpost stanchion) which in turn requires a larger diameter seattube to keep up. Plus of course there needs to be enough room for the rear suspension (shock, linkage, wheel travel etc). It is a bit of a chicken-egg dilemma and I expect a company like Specialized or Liteville that does both dropper seatposts and frames have the edge here as they can develop them as a system. Though of course it probably doesn't take much for a company like Cannondale to do that too. That would be the first square seatpost with roller bearings.

Either way, it may take a few years but eventually things are going to happen exactly the way I told you here.

Now, who wants to borrow this crystal ball next?
  • + 1
 please everybody just go and ride your bike
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer did i inspire you to write this.
  • + 1
 Pick a number....be a dick about it.
  • - 3
 With fork offset such a big deal too should we start to talk about effective and actual head tube angles now also? With all the new offset options the effective HA can change a lot.
  • + 5
 A bike's head tube angle is a fixed number - different offset amounts aren't going to change that. Offset does affect a bike's trail number, but I also think that the significance of offset on a bike's handling has been hyped up more than necessary.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: appreciate the response, was just wondering if a bike feels more or less slack with the offset decreasing or increasing, you guys definitely have the accessibility to educate, have a great day!
  • - 1
 I think everyone is talking more about 3 new axle standards and HTA than STA.
  • + 1
 des is ma zu krass :-)
  • + 0
 Is*
