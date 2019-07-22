Pinkbike Update: We're Testing Filters for eMTB Content & Racing Disciplines

Jul 22, 2019
by Brian Park  

Over the last few years we've worked hard to broaden our coverage across mountain biking, but we know the homepage can occasionally get pretty busy. That's why we're launching a content filtering test today, which enables readers to opt out of some types of stories on the Pinkbike homepage. It should let you see less of what you aren't interested in, and spend more time on what you are.

Logged in Pinkbike readers can now choose to opt out of the following categories:
• XC Racing
• EWS Racing
• DH Racing
• Slopestyle
• eMTB Content

We've struggled with how to cover eMTBs in the past. On one hand, a vocal contingent of readers (and editors) doesn't want to see eMTB content. On the other hand, pedal-assist bikes are part of the fabric of mountain biking now, and it's our job to cover mountain biking.

Going forward we'll post more eMTB news globally. If you aren't interested in it, just turn on the filter and eMTB content will disappear from your Pinkbike homepage.

How to turn the filter on and off
1. Log in (or Register if you don't have an account)
2. Visit your Profile page by clicking 'Profile' under the dropdown in the upper right hand corner
3. Click the 'Edit Profile' button
4. Select 'News Settings' in the Settings menu
5. Make your selections for any news categories you'd like to exclude
6. Visit the Homepage, now personalized to you

To make this change you'll need to be on desktop for now. The team will be monitoring and refining this feature in the next few days, so let us know if there are any issues in the comments.

In other news, our dev team is also working on some options for how tags are displayed on the homepage soon, so you'll be able to adjust what they look like. Stay tuned on that.

Posted In:
Pinkbike Announcements


51 Comments

  • + 32
 As a 40-year-old father and full-time desk jockey who only gets to ride twice a week and is about to have his third knee surgery, I am still very much NOT effing interested in e-bikes. But maybe I’ll change my tune in 30 years and can turn the filter off then. Thanks for the option Pinkbike.
  • - 12
flag Rodeodave (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You can day fuck on the internet, it's okay.
  • + 20
 I spend a bunch of money on a chairlift because I love gravity and hate pedaling. Ebikes are a fantastic solution for people with a similar attitude who don't have lift accessable trails - you can't fault someone for wanting to do eight descents in a day rather than one or two. Ebike racing is taking the goddamn piss though
  • + 14
 Why the hate for ebikes? I am in a position that I am not able to ride with mates anymore due to injury. All of them who are good riders, podium at races in their day tell me to get an ebike.
So people only have the choice of ebike or no bike.
Ebike will keep me on proper trails and not canal path 9 miles outings. I don’t see why you would want to take that away from someone.
  • + 1
 For me, it's the same reason I don't want to see cyclocross, touring or gravel bikes on Pinkbike. Sure you can ride them on dirt but they're not mountain bikes.
  • + 10
 So many narrow minded people here, you ride a bike? Sweet....! Easy

Does it really matter what you ride? Not at all, did shits ride acoustic bikes and dip shits ride ebike. My point is don’t be a dip shit and go ride your bike what ever type that might be
  • + 2
 It'll matter when you start losing your trails because of over-use/abuse.
  • + 7
 "On the other hand, pedal-assist bikes are part of the fabric of mountain biking now, and it's our job to cover mountain biking"

Motorcycles have nothing to do with mountain biking and they never will. Please leave the trolling out of the (terrific) feature announcement, and thank you.
  • + 10
 Love it or hate it emtb is hear to stay. Filter accordingly. No need for negativity
  • + 10
 Thanks for implementing this! Goodbye moto content!
  • + 8
 While we’re at it, can we filter out content with those young kids/groms that shred way harder than I do?
  • + 6
 I would like to filter out eMTB content, but how can I read the comments then?
  • + 4
 *pedal assist bikes are part of the fabric of the two wheeled vehicle universe. But they're not mountain bikes.

Not that there's anything wrong with that.
  • + 5
 Why do I have to specify gender, birth date and location now? I was fine with y'all just assuming these.
  • + 2
 Echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo echo chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber chamber
  • + 1
 I hope not.
  • + 5
 "I didn't sell out, I bought in!"
  • + 0
 However, if you're not logged in, or on mobile, you're going to see MORE e-bike content, I assume?

For those that use private browsing and log-in only when wanting to comment, or check mail etc, this is a very bad thing.

If this was truly as innocent as it seems, why not make the "default" e-bike setting "off" - and users have to log in, and de-select the filter in order to see content?
  • + 0
 If you’re on mobile the filter will work properly, you just have to set it on desktop. But yes, we will run the eMTB content we create globally now, and let people make their own decisions.
  • + 0
 @brianpark: and people that browse without logging in, will see more content than before?
  • + 1
 Quick note: make sure to go to full site version on a mobile device first, before you get rid of the motor cross bikes from your feed. Also : I am all for ebikes due to medical or health issues.
  • + 2
 You can bet without setting filters to remove it, the floodgates will now open for ebike content.
  • + 1
 Yep, or if you're not logged in, you're gonna be seeing a lot more...
  • - 1
 How about just linking to electricbikeaction or something? It seems that would be easier for for folks to find resources and articles for their favorite powered two wheeled vehicle, whether it be reviews, races, or areas they could ride that do not impact or threaten mountain biking access, etc.
  • + 3
 This comment section is going to be chaos tomorrow
  • + 6
 Looks like you aren't going to have to wait until tomorrow.... P.s. ebikes aren't mtbs
  • + 3
 I have been waiting for this feature forever... Nice work...
  • + 3
 I for real wouldn’t mind being able to filter out the injury updates...
  • + 4
 Yes this! I'm not into Fails Friday videos either or similar. I'm quite capable of falling off my own bike and having my own horrific injuries, I don't want or need to see other people's. It's off putting
  • + 1
 @IllestT: but they’re a good reality checks to counter the prevalent videos showing deities riding LooseFest and the such... I see those and think ‘hey I can do that, probably’ then I end up in a fail video. Some of us need the fail videos to remind us that we still suck. (And I probably still would in an ebike!) They’re a good grounding -to me-
  • + 0
 Brian, what would you recommend for someone who wants to negatively impact eBike sales.

Leave the filters open and spam the comments like I usually do or turn off the eBike filter?
  • + 8
 The best way is to completely ignore ebike content. Pinkbike earns on your views and comments, even when trolling you show that it's worth for them to cover ebikes. Ignore it and let the mother nature decide.
  • + 0
 Keep the damn electric motorized vehicles off this site and start PinkEbike if you're trying to chase the bucks from their advertising.
  • + 1
 thats like posting up a billboard at the North Pole or running all the ad's at the end of the TV show....they make money because everyone is forced to see it weather they want to or not...
  • + 2
 Why would you want to filter out DH Racing??
  • + 5
 I’m really curious to see which filters people use.
  • + 2
 Slack seat angles, no dropper, only 7 speed and worst of all no bottle mounts! Blasphemy.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: secretly this is just a masterful way to see what your current audience mountain bike demographic is.
  • + 1
 Yes! Now everybody can bring joy to this forum. Some when they post, some when they exclude categories.
  • + 2
 Tbh I’m likely going to be filtering out sloppy-style
  • + 2
 I filtered everything, finally I can read only the ads!
  • + 1
 Excluded eMTB, Enduro and XC Only DH and Slopestyle left Ah...SO GOOD
  • + 0
 Can we also filter out dirt jumping and crashing content? Asking for a friend.
  • + 0
 Thanks! Cool feature!! Though people are going to turn it off just to search and post about how much they hate e-bikes... Smile
  • + 1
 I love eBike content! Just sayin
  • + 2
 APRIL FOO oh wait
  • - 1
 Hey America,
Why all the eeeb hate? Did Trump tell you they were being used to smuggle immigrants and terrorists over the border or something?
  • + 2
 Because we have real motorcycles on this side of the pond.
  • + 1
 If we choose all filter options is there even anything left to read?
  • + 0
 Good work! Thanks for eeb rything
  • + 1
 Done!

Post a Comment



