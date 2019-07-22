Pinkbike Update: We're Testing Filters for eMTB Content & Racing Disciplines

Logged in Pinkbike readers can now choose to opt out of the following categories:

Over the last few years we've worked hard to broaden our coverage across mountain biking, but we know the homepage can occasionally get pretty busy. That's why we're launching a content filtering test today, which enables readers to opt out of some types of stories on the Pinkbike homepage. It should let you see less of what you aren't interested in, and spend more time on what you are.We've struggled with how to cover eMTBs in the past. On one hand, a vocal contingent of readers (and editors) doesn't want to see eMTB content. On the other hand, pedal-assist bikes are part of the fabric of mountain biking now, and it's our job to cover mountain biking.Going forward we'll post more eMTB news globally. If you aren't interested in it, just turn on the filter and eMTB content will disappear from your Pinkbike homepage.To make this change you'll need to be on desktop for now. The team will be monitoring and refining this feature in the next few days, so let us know if there are any issues in the comments.In other news, our dev team is also working on some options for how tags are displayed on the homepage soon, so you'll be able to adjust what they look like. Stay tuned on that.