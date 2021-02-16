Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week

Feb 16, 2021
by Dan Roberts  


It's hard to rival a full on downhill bike, and we do love them here at Pinkbike. As our resident artist, Taj Mihelich, cleverly suggested - The King With Two Crowns.

The Cube TWO15 HPC SLT marks the start of a week of downhill bike content. We've a review a day, culminating in a comparison of these four DH bikes. So if you're missing the How Does It Compare section, then hang tight and that's where it'll be.

But let’s not stand on ceremony and jump right in.


Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
REVIEW
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT

Words by Dan Roberts
Photos by Kifkat / Shaperideshoot


Cube are no strangers to racing. Their long serving team has seen the racers on countless versions of the TWO15 as trends and tools for speed changed.

For 2021 they introduced two new versions of it, one catering more for the bike parks and one with racing firmly in its sights. That HPC version is the one we’ve been testing in its SLT guise.

They’ve also put their money where their mouth is with their recent signing of Danny Hart, who will be aboard this latest iteration come Maribor in not that many months.
TWO15 HPC SLT Details

Rear wheel travel: 198mm
Fork travel: 200mm
Wheel size: 29"
Material: Carbon fibre mainframe & link / aluminum chainstay & seatstay
Sizes: M, L & XL (tested)
Weight: 15.9kg / 35.05lbs (L, w/o pedals)
Price: €5,999
More info: cube.eu

There’s no beating around the bush with what this bike is for, and while the name and overall layout remain similar there are a whole host of changes to the new version, some quite drastic when looking back to the previous bike, that are touted to make it a much faster bike.

But are those changes in the right direction? There was only one way to find out.




Contents

Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Riding
Bike Setup
Performance
Maintenance
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot


bigquotesOn longer, smoother, more open turns the Cube really is a rocket. You can not even bother with the brakes and just set up high and really lean it in, opening up the corner to give you more time for the exaggerated choreography that is needed. In precisely those turns the Cube is probably the fastest of all the bikes we tested and is certainly the most stable and unflustered. Dan Roberts




Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
This is Cube's first composite DH frame, with a carbon mainframe and link.


Construction and Features

While not their first company rodeo with composite materials, the TWO15 is Cube’s first time using it in a downhill application. The mainframe and rocker link are made from carbon fiber, while the seatstay and chainstay are aluminum. It’s a pretty voluminous main frame too, with the large diameter down tube being front and centre in the show. The composite rocker is clever in its construction - it's devoid of pockets that could potentially hold mud.

As opposed to a lot of other rocker pivot style bikes, the shock piggyback is down at the main frame and in the case of the TWO15 it’s turned around too, with it facing the seat tube. This mirrors the previous bike, and looks like it allowed Cube to remove some belly from the down tube and have the rocker moving the lighter end of the shock around. Access to the adjusters is still good too on the spec Fox DHX2 shock.

Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Carrying on from the previous TWO15, the shock's piggyback is mounted to the mainframe and turned to face the seat tube and allows a less pregnant down tube bend.
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
That down tube is a big one, but it's protected well with the large, stick on down tube protector.

Interestingly, Cube went with an imperial length shock. Compared to the metric equivalent there’s 1.2mm more stroke in an 8.7mm shorter shock, which is a win-win situation. And with Fox’s commitment to imperial lengths for the near future Cube felt confident to go that direction. There are some other brands, like EXT and Öhlins, who still make imperial shocks too. But RockShox don’t offer any new shocks in imperial, and there is a tiny bit of doubt as to just how long imperial will be offered for.

The aluminum rear end of the bike is pretty clean, with a 203mm post mount brake as standard. Although the large sculpted seat tube does look a bit out of place with a round seat post sticking out of it, and it would be interesting to see how clean the sharp edge along the top tube stays after many a season of mud littered riding.

Cable routing is all internal, with the fork bumpers doubling up as the cable entries. This is another bike that suffers from internal cable rattle, especially inside the boom box like down tube.

Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The adjustable headset cups drop into the frame in one of two settings.
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Small pegs on the cups key with molded recesses in the head tube and stop any turning.

Stick on frame protection covers a big portion of the down tube, chainstay, seatstay and even heel rub areas, although it was already peeling off out of the box and can be seen peeling off in the marketing photos from Cube. These bikes aren’t cheap, and while it’s nice to see the thought about protection on the frame it often feels like more of an after-thought in cases like this, especially when some of the other bikes on test do such a good job on this detail.

All versions of the TWO15 come with adjustability in the form of headset cups. They’re made by what seems to be the current leader of the headset mafia, as nearly every new bike at the moment has Acros, and drop into the frame and have two small protrusions that key into molded slots in the head tube to give only the two exact positions. They are however made of plastic and I cringe every time I think of that and back to the one and only time I tried plastic headset cups on a pump track bike, only to have them last one and a half laps before destroying themselves into many, many pieces.

On the positive, the system does allow half a degree of angle adjustment very quickly without completely dismantling the front of the bike. It does need a fair bit more preload from the also plastic top cap, and while there are markings on the cups to help alignment, it’s certainly not the most intuitive or well-marked. With both grooves in the cups facing forwards, the bike is in the slack setting. Turning both grooves to face backwards puts the bike in the steep setting.






Geometry & Sizing

The TWO15 is available in M, L and XL sizes. Gven that the HPC is a full 29” wheeled bike, Cube might have forgone the S size due to the shorter rider trouser clearance issue with a big wheel flying around in the back. Interestingly, we’ve already seen a modified mullet version under Danny Hart.

There are some big jumps in the sizing too, with 20mm in reach difference from M to L and then 37mm from L to XL. While I could ride an L, it would have then been the shortest bike on test and so I opted for the XL.

Our TWO15 measured fairly close to the stated geometry - reach was a touch shorter at 485mm, head angle was a bit slacker at 63°, the chainstay was a bit longer at 447mm and the BB height was a bit lower at 339mm, which also increased the stack to 657mm.

The headtube length on the Cube is quite a bit longer than the other bikes we tested, at 124mm, and means that even if you like a high bar height, you need to slam the top crown on the forks. Our SLT version came with a 20mm rise RaceFace SixC bar, which did help even it out a bit. But smaller riders and fans of a low bar height could have some issues.

With the adjustable headset cups the head angle can either be altered by 0.5°. While it will alter the rest of the geometry slightly too, Cube commented that they wanted to try to focus on one specific geometry adjustment rather than a large, full bike change.




Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Suspension Squish

by dan-roberts
Suspension Design


Suspension Design

The four-bar layout of the TWO15 is more recognisable than in the likes of the Specialized Demo and Canyon Sender, and while it’s pretty much the same as the ever-comparable Session, it certainly doesn’t look like one.

Cube made further changes in the suspension department, with a greatly upped amount of progression compared to the old bike, up at 42%. That means high initial starting ratios, up at 3.5, multiplying the force coming from the rear axle into the shock and in turn moving the shock shaft slower than a lower leverage bike.

Anti-squat and anti-rise also saw an increase too, with the new bike having 125% anti-squat, in a 32/18 gear combination, and 48% anti-rise at 25% shock stroke sag. Those values never dip below 0%, like the old bike.

In many ways the increase in anti-squat and anti-rise are on trend and a welcome addition. But the drastic up in progression is going a bit against what we’re seeing on a lot of other DH bikes, which are reducing overall progression after a period of high percentage values.




Specifications
Release Date 2021
Price
Travel 198
Rear Shock Fox DHX2 Factory
Fork Fox 40 Factory
Headset Acros Angle Adjustment
Cassette SRAM X01 DH, 7s
Crankarms Race Face SixC 165mm 32T
Chainguide MRP SXg
Bottom Bracket Race Face Press Fit
Chain SRAM PC 1110
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 DH
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 DH
Handlebar Race Face SixC
Stem Race Face Atlas 35
Grips SDG Thrice
Brakes Magura MT7 203mm Discs
Wheelset Race Face Atlas
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary / Big Betty Super Gravity Soft
Seat SDG Fly 2.0
Seatpost SDG I-Beam Carbon
Compare to other DH Bikes


Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

The Two15 HPC SLT was a bit of a change to the regularly RockShox sprung bikes in test. Up front is a Fox 40 Factory fork and out back is the company’s DHX2 Factory shock.

There is a SRAM X01 drivetrain though combined with Race Face Sixc cranks and MRP chainguide. Race Face Atlas wheels are clad in a Schwalbe Magic Mary / Big Betty combo in Super Gravity casing and Soft compound. Braking is done with Magura MT7s and 203mm rotors front and rear.

Touchpoints are the Race Face Sixc bar, Atlas stem and SDG grips, along with an SDG I-Beam seat post and saddle.

Our size XL bike weighed in at 15.9kg or 35.05lbs.

The TWO15 HPC SLT retails for 5,999 EUR with currently there being no RRP in USD.




Bike Setup

Sadly, another bike in our group test to arrive with no suggested settings. Our XL size came with a 475lbs spring and I went off the recommended settings printed on the side of the Fox 40, saying 76psi, for the first ride.

The TWO15’s huge progression in the leverage ratio makes a bike that even a passing breeze would begin to compress the suspension, and bouncing around in the car park it feels very soft and supple. I stuck with the recommended settings in the fork in an attempt to match the feeling in the fork with that at the rear.

The SixC bars come stock at 820mm wide and there’s even spacers included for under the direct mount stem. While I do have a bit of an ape like stance, the 820mm bars made me feel like I was a kid riding my Dad’s bike, so I trimmed them to 800mm and ran with no spacers under the stem. I also started with the bike in the slack head angle setting.


Dan Roberts // Technical Editor
Age: 34
Location: Champéry, Switzerland
Height: 188cm (6'2”)
Weight: 75kg (165 lbs)
Industry affiliations / sponsors: Garage Bike Project, former engineer at Scott Sports
Instagram: @le_crusher
Test Locations: Champéry, Morgins, Bex, Dorenaz, Chatel, Morzine & Bernex



Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

Performance

My first ride on the Cube was by now a familiar scenario after already riding the likes of the Commencal Supreme and Canyon Sender, who's reviews are coming up. That singletrack mind to only go fast is very much there and you can almost feel the bike’s urgency to go as you’re stood at the top of a run. Getting further into the run is where the Cube begins to have a different character to the others. You begin to feel less an active part of the ride, almost as if the bike would go the same speed without you on it. That runaway feeling needing a lot of body language to keep in check.

On longer, smoother, more open turns the Cube really is a rocket. You can not even bother with the brakes and just set up high and really lean it in, opening up the corner to give you more time for the exaggerated choreography that is needed. In precisely those turns the Cube is probably the fastest of all the bikes we tested and is certainly the most stable and unflustered. But a DH track is not just exactly those turns.

Tighter turns, or ones in quicker succession, really need some muscle to flip the bike over from side to side. Or coming in ferociously hot to a very tight turn requires the same level of muscle. Something that when doing full runs is very much noticeable. The Cube can be a really tiring bike to ride.

When the terrain undulates is where the Cube also needs some serious body language. That high progression and ratios in the suspension translate into a lot of vertical chassis movement, something that needs to be controlled with your natural suspension in your arms and legs. Don’t put the work in on the Cube and it won’t let you get away with it. It’s sometimes a weird feeling to be so active in the movements yet feel less of an active part of the ride.


Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot


With the bike’s geometry and suspension, a lot of the input from the rider is diluted before it becomes an action. And with the speed that the bike wants to do, it leaves you having some serious internal discussions about if you’re up for that much commitment. While that level can be a lot of fun, I’m not entirely sure it’s something people are going to be up for every run of every day, something that is really highlighted when going back-to-back with the other bikes and comparing the speeds and how much you need to invest in the bike.

Trying to control the big bouncy chassis of the Cube leaves you with not many tools left over to fine tune and tweak. The high ratios need a lot of damping and a big spring, which in turn needs more damping, pushing you into a corner of setup if you really want to reduce the chassis movement at speed. The traction the suspension offers is incredible, but traction is certainly not there all the time at race speeds, where chassis composure takes precedence.

The progressive nature of the suspension also lends the Cube to riding dynamically low in its travel, which combined with the low BB means that it’s often making friends with the ground. And this makes me wonder if it’s how Cube landed on an adjustable head angle. Perhaps dynamically the bike is too slackened out and they were struggling with front end grip, something that can easily happen when you let your guard down and aren’t aggressive with getting your weight a bit more forward.


Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot


That lead me to running the adjustable headset in the steep position. It made the front wheel a bit more manageable with the bike riding a bit deeper in its travel and put a bit more load on the front wheel, which again helped in those aforementioned scenarios when it got a bit choppered out. It is a quick change to do and you don't even need to take the top crown off. But after a few times of playing around with the head angle, the plastic top cap gave up and split, so I swapped it out to an aluminium one for the remainder of the test, especially with the advice from Cube that this headset needs more preload than a regular one. This didn't do anything for my thoughts that plastic isn’t the material of choice for DH headsets, with the cups being a proprietary part.

Normally I would be adding a bit more air into the fork, especially if the Fox 40 was specced on some of the other bikes with a more stable chassis. On the Cube however, a slightly softer setup on the fork actually complemented the rear and helped me keep my weight more central and more of it on the front wheel. A stiffer fork often felt like it pushed my weight too much onto the rear and only exacerbated the problems. That tendency to end up a bit in the back seat remains on the Cube and you have to consciously maintain or pre-empt keeping a good riding position.

I’ve had experience in not only riding but developing bikes in the past with high levels of progression and leverage ratios, and it was a bit of déjà vu from those experiences with the Cube. Looking at some of the other DH bikes that have been released recently, or even what the race teams are now running goes a little against the high progression idea. Just as there is a too linear a bike, there can also be too progressive a bike. And I wonder if Cube has gone too far away from the happy window where all the factors are balanced.




Maintenance

Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The plastic headset top cap gave up after a few times adjusting the head angle.
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
There's frame protection in all the needed areas, but it's very poorly stuck down and is coming un-stuck at a rate of knots.

The Cube’s open frame makes it easy to keep clean and work on. There are few overlapping frame areas but not that many places for the thick mud to collect, although the sheer size of the downtube allows more mud to stick to it. The composite link also has no moulded in pockets meaning there’s no space for mud to collect on it.

Despite the internal cable routing on the main frame and chainstay, it is easy to strip the whole bike down to work on. The brake actually runs external on the chainstay. But it can be a real pain to get the fiddly little plastic bungs around the cables back in the mainframe. It’s familiar hex tool interfaces throughout the bike too, with a couple of small sizes in some important places however. Like a 3mm for the lower shock bolt.

The down tube protector covers really well and remained stuck on. Which can’t be said for the chainstay and heel rub protection, which do have a tendency to come unstuck.

Unfortunately, there’s a complete lack of user or service manual for the TWO15, leaving you to take the bike apart to figure out the bearing sizes and some common sense on reassembly with grease and thread locker.




Technical Report

Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The MT7 brakes were powerful, but power is nothing without control, as a certain tire manufacturer says, and the flex in the system makes it hard to meter out the braking power around the bite point.
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Race Face's Atlas wheelset worked perfectly through testing and remained true and tensioned despite a good beating.

Magura MT7 Brakes: While it was a bit of refreshing sight to have something other than SRAM Codes, the Maguras have one major flaw. While the power is undeniable, even with just 203mm rotors, there is simply so much flex in the system, mainly coming from the lever, that the bite point of the brakes when you’re riding almost vanishes. That makes it really hard to meter out the brake power to the available grip, especially when the ground is wet and traction isn’t there.

Race Face Atlas Wheels: The Atlas wheels spun perfectly, stayed true and never dropped tension throughout the test. It’s up for debate if you need that many points of engagement in the rear hub, but they continued to work well no matter what we threw at them. The offset spokes in the rim are a bit shorter due to the enormous hub shells.

Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Fox's new 40 is simply brilliant. After many a Boxxer, the 40's suppleness and, mainly, composure was really up there, the faint damping noises being the only noticeable thing while it went about its job underneath you.
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The Magic Mary and Big Betty combo from Schwalbe is a good choice, but the Super Gravity casing and Soft, not Ultra Soft, compound let them down a bit. They do wear pretty well though.

Fox Suspension: Another refreshing sight was the Fox suspension and was a treat to ride, especially the new 40 which was a standout fork in the group test. It was soft when you needed it to be, hard when you needed that, had good ride height and just seemed to blend away leaving only the small damping schlurp to let you know it was doing its job underneath you.

Schwalbe Tyires: The Magic Mary / Big Betty tire combo was an interesting one and worked quite well. But once I was accustomed to the Ultra Soft compounds that some of the other bikes came specced with, the Soft compound had noticeably less grip, especially in damp conditions. While some lighter or smoother riders will likely get away with the Super Gravity casing tires, they don’t quite perform as well as a full-on DH casing tire, especially on a bike that wants to go real damn fast. They will hold onto rubber and wear a whole lot better than the Ultra Soft compound, though.




Pros

+ Huge speed in the right terrain and style of riding
+ Fantastic performance from the Fox suspension, especially the 40 fork
+ Incredibly supple suspension
Cons

- Suspension may be too active
- Requires more muscling around than the competitors
- Particular sizing and geometry details




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThere are lots of traits on the TWO15 that I love, like its stability at speed and its suppleness no matter what you’re rolling over. But there are a few traits and design choices that leave me a bit cold, especially in combination with one another.

While the speed of the bike is there, it’s only accessible in the right terrain and riding style. Outside of that and you’re on a runaway freight train that needs a lot of piloting to grab the reins.

While the new TWO15 is definitely a step on from the previous bike, in comparison to the current crop of DH race bikes, and especially the ones we also tested, it doesn't quite match up to the rest of the pack. It’s not as much of an all-around sorted package of geometry, suspension, chassis and details that the best in test exhibited. Dan Roberts




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews DH Bikes Cube Cube Two15 DH Bike Week


Post a Comment



