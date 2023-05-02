Review: 2023 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 1

Frame Details

During the test, I ran into a user error with the storage compartment. I placed a multi-tool in the provided neoprene sock, which reduces rattling noises, only to find that it slid to the bottom of the downtube during the ride. Then it snagged the zip ties used to cinch the cable housing in place and made for a tedious extraction.

Borrowing from the in-frame storage system used on the Trance and Trance X models, Giant transferred the principal over to the Reign. A small compartment is accessed by turning a dial 90 degrees. The water bottle mounts to the door and is guarded by a rubber trim.Throughout the test, there were no rattles, even with a pump added under the cage. However, the opening itself is quite small. Fitting even the lightest windbreaker in there is next to impossible and there’s no way you’d fit a pump in there - it's best left for emergency supplies.Moving on, a second strong talking point on the Reign Advanced frame is the carbon link that nests a three-position flip-chip in the seatstay pivot. In order to use a 27.5” wheel, you’ll need to use the highest position, which nearly reinstates the lowest setting of the full 29er.Giant still opts for the 92mm-wide press fit BB and two-bolt seat clamp, but the rear triangle is up to date with compatibility for SRAM’s UDH standard. Throughout the rest of the frame, there’s no shortage of rubber protectors along the downtube and chainstay. Most of the pivot bolts have the torque spec and rotation direction listed on them, which is always handy.