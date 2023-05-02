Review: 2023 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 1

Descending
Digging into bikes with flaws poses less of a challenge for our tech editors compared to a straightforward bike that does a bang-on job. I’d be doing the Reign injustice if I said it’s boring, but it is very “Giant”. There are no kooky kinematics or revolutionary construction methods. The build is also laced with weight-saving carbon parts and quality suspension at an acceptable price point.
I’d put the Reign up there for being one of the most composed and well-balanced enduro bikes I’ve ridden lately. It offers a ride that reacts quickly in tighter sections of trail and doesn’t wince when you open up the brakes. The Reign feels low, compact, and light on the trail which gives the rider a planted ride that still has plenty of get-up-and-go.
On one hand, it’s not a plow, nor is it nervous when you start to give it the beans. A 63.5-degree head angle lets you attack steeper tracks. If needed, you can adapt the geometry for a quicker response in flatter territory by bumping the flip-chip down a notch.
160mm is a healthy amount of rear wheel travel for erasing those “Oh sh1t!” moments, without sapping your energy in lumpy, low speed trails either. The air shock provides solid support and bottom-out control, but given more time, I’d be curious to play with a DHX2 coil option to seek out a little more forgiveness at the top of the travel. It’s interesting to see most of[L=https://www.pinkbike.com/photo/24453929/]Giant’s enduro racers[/L] have chosen a coil, and the top-level Pro 0 comes equipped with one.
If I were to scrutinize the Reign further, I’d say that the suspension could be more active under braking as there’s some feedback through the rear end of the bike - part of that comes from the chain slap or feedback, even though there seems to be plenty of rubber padding the stays.
Giant claims that the rear triangle on the 2023 Reign is 39% stiffer than its predecessor. I never had a chance to ride the previous version, but compared to the fleet of enduro bikes I’ve been riding over the last year, the new Reign is on the softer side. I wouldn’t call the frame noodley, but there is a generous amount of flex through the middle of the bike when you load the bike up in turns or bounce through off-camber sections.
That’s not the end of the world, though; I’d just prefer to let the wheels handle that task. Why? Well, wheels with some more lateral compliance can also offer better tracking and less deflection on off-camber sections of trail.
I can see the benefits of racing a frame for enduro stages that is less jarring and has some
level of compliance factored in (I loved the Santa Cruz Megatower, but the frame gave off a ton of vibrations
) - it’s simply less taxing to hold onto for extended descents. For seriously large jumps and bike park riding, stiffness can bring control though, so that can be a personal preference.
Durability-wise though, all the pivots remained snug, no wheels were harmed, and the shock never missed a beat.
When I loosened the pivots to place the flip-chip in the high setting to run a 27.5” rear wheel, the angles felt slacker and lower than the 29er in the lowest mode. These numbers are supposed to be identical, and a quick check with my phone didn't show any massive discrepencies, but on the trail the difference was noticeable. I’d frequently stuff the pedals or skid plate into the ground and had a perceived feeling of riding over the back of the bike further.
An interesting experiment would be to move up to a size large frame and run the MX wheel setup to see if the longer wheelbase would reduce rider weight shifts, ultimately, riding higher in the travel.
In the end, I settled on the slack setting for most days riding around Squamish but would resort to the middle flip-chip If I were racing where I’d want pedal at any given moment.
