7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated

From my experience, nothing will beat on a frame more than shuttling. Smart money to protect your frame is applying tape to the underside of the down tube where a frame will rest on a tailgate pad (a dirty pad will chew through your paint in next to no time on a bumpy shuttle, even if your bike is cinched down against the pad), and along the top tube (there's nothing worse than getting to the top of a rough shuttle road only to find that your neighbor's brake levers have gouged the crap out of your new bike).



Racer Tape



• MSRP: $35 USD for a 30' x 2" roll

The DIY OG protective tape.

It's nearly invisible, but does some heavy lifting for warding off scuffs, nicks, and other types of abrasion.



All Mountain Style Honeycomb Frame Guards



• MSRP: $26 - $68 USD depending on size and graphics

While AMS makes clear frame guards, a simple graphic can add a lot of personality to a bike.

One word: thick

D'oh! The only downside to AMS tape is that the chevrons don’t provide seamless protection for the frame; a rock managed to thread this gap between the chevrons and the main piece of tape. AMS also makes a few other protective tapes for other parts of the bike: specifically forks, cranks, and chain stays.

From a durability perspective, the AMS tape has been pretty bomber. In the eight months since application, it’s been holding up just fine. But if you want to protect the top tube, you’ll need to purchase a second kit.



One Manufacturing, formerly One-Ball: Bicycle Moto Deflection Die-Cut Protective 20 Piece Kit



• MSRP: $32 USD

Articulation slits not included? Not a problem, really. I added these in about 30 seconds after checking where the frame curved. Articulation slits not included? Not a problem, really. I added these in about 30 seconds after checking where the frame curved.

Durability wise, the Bicycle Moto Deflection Die Cut Protective Kit is par for the course. Like standard 8 mil racer tape, it resists cutting, rock strikes, and cable rub to keep that frame looking shiny and new vs. chipped or rubbed off paint. It’s outdoor rated, too, and should remain clear for up to five years.



Lizard Skins: Large Carbon Leather frame protector and Frame Kit



• MSRP: $22 USD and $40 USD, respectively

Carbon Leather can easily be cut to fit around external cable guides, goes on easy, and it lasts and lasts.

The pre-cut articulations are nice for fitting inward curving sections of a frame. Particularly the bridge between seat stays (seen here) and the BB yoke. The pre-cut articulations are nice for fitting inward curving sections of a frame. Particularly the bridge between seat stays (seen here) and the BB yoke.

The Carbon Leather is pretty much the best show in town to help protect that vulnerable BB area from rock strikes—it's just thick enough to slow down impacts that would likely dent a bare alloy frame, although a factory level TPU is still superior. And the frame kit offers fairly easy to apply abrasion protection. As a package deal, it's hard to beat as an easy DIY fix.



DYEDBro



• MSRP: $45 USD

To show the variety available, I taped the top tube with the Hawaiian themed graphic and the down tube with a clear tape.

Part of the trick with DYEDBro's graphics is selecting one that compliments the frame--the Hawaiian theme went really well with the Pivot Mach 6.

Personally, I like DYED’s graphic approach to frame protection. Some of the graphics available are decidedly “euro” in their look, but overall they’re pretty cool, and they’ll make your bike stand out a bit as well as protect it. If that's not your thing, then their clear options are also available.

Photo courtesy of InvisiFRAME

InvisiFRAME



• MSRP: $93-100 USD, depending on the frame

Nearly seamless protection.

InvisiFRAME leaves very little of the frame unprotected.

Attention to detail: IvisiFRAME is mapped out down to the positioning of the cable ports.

InvisiFRAME is an expensive investment but the return on that investment is pretty killer: it's damn near invisible—although should you leave your bike's decals on, no matter how good the squeegee job or how thin the decals on the frame, air will remain trapped around those decals as seen in the Dirty Fingers bike shop decals in the images above.



RideWrap



• MSRP: $92 USD for full coverage film kit

Look closely. Yes, that's how discrete RideWrap is.

This stuff is damn near invisible. This stuff is damn near invisible.

Options, options: fork application is equally subtle, and the shuttle guard just makes good sense. Options, options: fork application is equally subtle, and the shuttle guard just makes good sense.

With the self-healing ability of RideWrap's films plus the low dispersion surface and your ability to select how much protection you want to apply to your bike, I gotta give them the nod for Best in Show, although that comes with a solid hit to the wallet.