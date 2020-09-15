11 of the Best Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated



Unparallel Dust Up



• Colors: Black, Light Grey

• Weight: 897 grams/pair

• Sizes: US Womens 5 - 11/ Mens US 5 - 13

• MSRP: $150.00 USD

• unparallelsports.com/ • Lace closure with velcro strap• Colors: Black, Light Grey• Weight: 897 grams/pair• Sizes: US Womens 5 - 11/ Mens US 5 - 13• MSRP: $150.00 USD



As is, these shoes are ideal for sessioning flow trails in the bike park where one isn't hitting jarring obstacles and is off the bike long enough on the uplifts to rest one's feet.

Details of the Unparallel Dust Up shoes.

Pros + Insane pedal grip

+ Great off-the-bike traction/performance

Insane pedal gripGreat off-the-bike traction/performance Cons - Insane pedal grip

- TPU upper is too flexy





Insane pedal gripTPU upper is too flexy

Unparallel is another rock climbing shoe company with toes dipped firmly in the MTB world. And they should be—Unparallel was founded by former Five Ten employees who wanted to stay in California after Adidas purchased the company. First, the rubber: coming from a rock climbing shoe company, you know they’ve got good tech on this crucial pedal contact point, but tweaked in a manner similar to a MTB tire: Unparallel has placed a harder compound rubber (75-80 durometer) on the perimeter of the sole for edging and off the bike traction, with a softer rubber (45-50 durometer) underfoot for pedal grip and vibration damping. The outsole has diamond shaped holes for pin penetration with scale shaped tread at toe and heel for off the bike and pushing traction. If the soles look familiar, it's because Unparallel purchased the tooling and design for Teva's MTB shoe soles. It has a medium stiff EVA midsole for foot comfort, is touted as having a a low internal volume (as in it’s supposed to be a snug fit; if you like a looser fit, consider sizing up), a perforated tongue for ventilation, and a synthetic TPU rubber upper for durability. Unruly laces are kept in line with a Velcro strap.Unparallel sent us the Women's version of the Dust Up in size US Women's 8.5 (EU 39.5/US M's 7 based on Unparallel's charts). Dust Ups are reputed to run a bit large as compared to regular sizing, but the shoes we received for testing were probably a half size too small for both Bekah and my taste and this affected our fit impressions. Based on what we tested, the overall fit was too short, and the width was more on the constricting side than either of us liked. If you can, try before you buy; if not, size up based on how these fit our feet.Despite the corsets on our feet fit, we still forged ahead and did as much trail testing to gauge the performance as our cramped toes could take. Off the bike the Dust Ups were more than forgiving enough to easily walk around in. The harder rubber at toe and heel, as well as the edges allowed for confidence on rocks, roots, and loose, off camber trails. On the pedals, the unique construction of the outsole performs insanely well: the soft durometer rubber in the center of the sole is incredibly tacky. They offered a glued to the pedal feel we haven't found anywhere other than with Five Tens. Grippy enough that foot adjustments required genuine effort vs. the intuitive adjustments we had with some other shoes. Part of that may have been the upper: the synthetic upper wasn't as reinforced as some other shoes, so while we could make adjustments, the flexible nature of the upper combined with the super tacky soles didn't allow for enough leverage on the outsole to make the adjustments we wanted without putting real effort into disengaging the pins. It almost felt like stepping in gooey, deep mud where your foot will move within the shoe but the shoe won't until you really put some muscle into it. Grip aside, the shoes feel stiff enough to handle longer rides (nowhere near as stiff as the Shimanos, but considerably stiffer than the Aftons: 7/10), although they aren't as supportive as one might like for a full day of hard riding. Ventilation was good, too; our feet never had that steamy, clinging feel after a long ride mixed with pushing or hike a biking. The lack of toe/heel/ankle reinforcement wasn't something we were overly concerned with, but it bears consideration if you prefer more aggressive terrain.But...the Dust Ups were not our favorites despite that glued to the pedals performance and the easy walkability. Sure, pedal grip was amazing, but the inability to readily shift our feet combined with the mushy midsole detracted from the riding experience: there's nothing like trying desperately to reposition a foot midway through a white knuckle rock garden to take away from the thrill of owning it. With a stiffer upper and a more supportive midsole, and a bit beefier toe box, the pedal performance would be top notch. Despite that, we can see that Unparallel is on the right track. As is, these shoes are ideal for sessioning flow trails in the bike park where one isn't hitting jarring obstacles and is off the bike long enough on the uplifts to rest one's feet.