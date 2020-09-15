11 of the Best Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated

Sep 15, 2020
by Nikki Rohan  

Bekah Rottenburg high above Hood River for a sunset ride.
11 Flat Pedal Shoes
Ridden & Rated

Tested by Bekah Rottenberg & Nikki Rohan/ Photos Colin Meagher

Table of Contents
About This Review
Ion Scrub Amp
Giro Riddance
Ride Concepts Skyline
Shimano GR9
Bontrager Flatline
Adidas Five Ten TrailCross LT
Pearl Izumi X-ALP Launch
Afton Keegan 90's Limited Edition
Unparallel Dust Up
Etnies Marana Crank
Specialized 2FO Flat 2.0

About This Review
On the surface, it’s silly. We all start riding a bike in flat shoes. But at some point, most people who get "serious" about riding mountain bikes switch to clip pedals and step away from the freedom of flats for the security of being clipped into a pedal. Yes, there are benefits: the ability to use a complete pedal stroke vs. just pushing down for more efficient energy transmission, and the security of knowing that you won’t get bounced off the pedals in the rough stuff. Both are pretty important when you consider that your pedal stroke is your motor and how painful a shredded shin from a slipped pedal can be, but I used the word freedom in describing the modern flat pedal shoe because it is exactly that: freedom to step easily on and off the bike, freedom to place your foot on the pedals exactly where you want them to be, and freedom to dab in those sketchy moments without the lag time required to clip out. Plus nothing screams bike nerd like a pair of SPD-compatible shoes click-clicking across the floor. In that regard, a good pair of flats sneaks under the radar because they look surprisingly like a pair of, well, sneakers. The kind you wore as a kid the first time you ever rode a bike. But that’s where comparisons between those shoes and modern flat pedal shoes end.

A modern flat pedal shoe needs to support your forefoot to prevent foot fatigue and even more importantly, stick like glue to the pedals to offer as much pedaling efficiency as possible. But they can’t be too stiff or they’re pretty uncomfortable off the bike, and they can't be so sticky that they impair your ability to shift your foot on the pedals. Plus, they need traction for off the bike, because a lot of the time you’re either pushing or carrying your bike to load it on a lift/shuttle, or hike-a-biking to get to that sweet descent; clown shoes don’t help those activities much. Bonus features: having a nice, protected toe box helps guard your piggies, ventilation keeps the athlete’s foot away, and some padding around the ankle to prevent bruising from the inevitable ankle bone to crank interactions is always appreciated.

Below you will find 11 pairs of flat pedal shoes that Bekah and I tested over the past 6 months. We worked with each company to get the size and style shoe that we felt would best suit our audience and riding style. Sometimes a shoe was a little too narrow, or too small, or as was the case of Supplest, they sent us the wrong shoe entirely and we ended up having to leave them out due to COVID shipping issues. Hopefully this review will help direct you to a shoe that might work for your foot and your riding style.

Bekah Rottenberg and Nikki Rohan post ride

About the Testers:

Nikki Rohan resides in Hood River, OR with her husband, Colin Meagher, her two kids, a dog, and a grumpy cat. Nikki has been mountain biking for over 20 years, with a dash of time between the tape as a pro. Bekah Rottenberg also resides in Hood River, OR with her wife, dog, and four chickens. She has been mountain biking for well over 20 years with an extensive racing career. She now spends her days coaching mountain biking and strength conditioning. Both wear a US W's 8.5/M's US 7.5 (EU 40-41) and have a medium volume foot.



Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Ion Scrub Amp

• Lace closure
• Colors: Black, Rusty Leaves, Deeper Ocean, Multicolour
• Weight: 442 grams/pair (size 42)
• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 47
• MSRP: $150.00 USD
ion-products.com/


This German-based company has been making quality MTB clothing and gear for eight years and counting now, and offers seven different shoes: 2 clipless and five flat pedal options. The Scrub Amp Flat shoe has been in the line up for a number of years now, and as they put it, improving this shoe is like tinkering with your favorite recipe: “the base stays the same while you fine tune the ratio.” That base—the EVA midsole and general bomber construction mated to their “Pin Tonic” sole remain the same, but that outsole profile gets the 2.0 upgrade with a positive tread profile fore and aft for walking traction when pushing or carrying your bike, and negative traction tread profile and a stickier rubber compound for better pedal pin penetration and grip on the pedals. The front toe area offers a lower shape to get the most contact as possible with the pedal. The toe box and crank side of the ankle are reinforced to protect you from rocks and impacts.

We tested the unisex Scrub Amp in EU 40. Sizing was perfect for both length and width. The fit is nice and comfy—not too roomy but not too snug, either—while the footbed feels as though it would work well for a wider foot.

This shoe was pretty stiff in comparison to some we tested, coming in on our scale at a 8.5/10—10 being super stiff and 0 being barefoot. The "Pin Tonic" sole is plenty sticky, and ensured my foot stayed firmly in place where I wanted it; I never once worried about slipping a pedal. And the 2.0 outsole works well off the bike. Walking around on our local mid summer, dust and ball bearing slip-slidey trails, I was pleasantly surprised at the sure-footed traction provided by the positive tread profile. As a bonus, the ample padding around the crank side ankle and the reinforced toe box added a sense of security on some of the rockier trails we rode. My one knock against these shoes is they were pretty toasty: in the spring when there was still a chill in the air they were perfect, but once the summer heat hit, I found my feet begging to be dunked in a cold creek.

The Scrub Amp checked all the boxes in terms of fit, comfort, performance, and style on and off the bike. I always think it's a bonus when a shoe not only performs incredibly well, but also looks cool. Despite the need for some ventilation, overall, Ion has continued a tradition of crafting an excellent flat shoe at a reasonable price. I wouldn't hesitate to make these my "go-to" ride shoe, especially for October - April. -BR

Specialized

bigquotesThe Scrub Amp checked all the boxes in terms of fit, comfort, performance, and style on and off the bike. I wouldn't hesitate to make these my "go-to" ride shoe, especially for October - April.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Ion Scrub Amp flat pedal shoe.


Pros
+ Stylish design
+ Great on and off the bike traction
Cons
- Warm and toasty




Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Giro Riddance

• Lace closure with lace keeper
• Colors: Blue/Black, Red/Grey, Grey/Black
• Weight: 430 grams (size EU 43)
• Sizes: EU 35 - EU 50
• MSRP: $120.00 USD
giro.com/


Giro has come a long way since those early foam helmet days, having now expanded into goggles, apparel, and shoes. It's safe to say that their shoes are a staple for many mountain bikers. The Riddance is their “go to” flat pedal shoe. It’s shod in Vibram’s Megagrip ISR—their stickiest rubber—with hexagonal tread blocks for off the bike traction. The midsole is EVA reinforced for impact resistance and vibration damping while the footbed is crafted from molded EVA for arch support. The upper consists of a water resistant, breathable micro fiber material. There are reinforced rubber toe and heel caps for impact protection. The handy “hold a knot” lace keeper keeps laces from getting mangled in the cranks.

Based on Giro's sizing charts, we tested the Riddance in EU 41 (US W's 9/US M's 7.5 as per Giro's charts). Giro sent us both the standard unisex Riddance and the W (women's) Riddance—the main difference being the colors. Both fit our feet spot on, with a nice lower volume fit. There was ample room to wiggle the toes, but not so much that we needed to size down. The footbed was super comfortable: just wide enough in all the right places for our average sized feet, and with a nice, snug heel cup that kept heel slip to a minimum when hike-a-biking. The shoes have an attractive look, and the lace keeper kept everything tidy and prevented chewed up laces.

As far as power to the pedals, this was also one of the stiffer shoes we tested (8.5/10), and offered excellent forefoot support. Pedal grip was also excellent; they say you can have too much grip—enough so that it's hard to adjust your foot once planted on the pedal; but that wasn't the case with Megagrip ISR sole. The mix of the hexagonal tread blocks and sticky compound seemed ideal for hours of shredding. Off the bike, the traction was surprisingly good, and walking uphill to session jumps on Post Canyon's summertime ball bearings was a non-issue. Breathabilty was also excellent. One thing to note, although we were focused on shorter term testing, we noticed more wear on the sole of the Riddance as compared to some of the other shoes that utilize a harder rubber compound.

Despite the unusual wear on the soles, the Riddance was one of our top picks and they check all the boxes: reasonably priced, comfortable, stylish, great pedal grip, and stiff enough to offer good support for all day adventures. -NR

Giro Bekah Rottenberg testing traction on Hidden Trail in Post Canyon outside of Hood River OR

bigquotesDespite the unusual wear on the soles, the Riddance was one of our top picks and they check all the boxes: reasonably priced, comfortable, stylish, great pedal grip, and stiff enough to offer good support for all day adventures.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Giro Riddance.


Pros
+ Stiff - excellent power transfer
+ Super grippy sole
Cons
- Sole durability




Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Ride Concepts Women's Skyline/ Men's Powerline shoe

• Lace closure with lace keeper
• Colors: Men's Red/Black, Black/Charcoal, Charcoal/Orange, Women's Blue/Light Grey, Black/Purple
• Weight: 379 grams (size W's US Cool
• Sizes: Women's US 5 - 10 (Men's US 7 - 13)
• MSRP: $150.00 USD
rideconcepts.com/


Ride Concepts (RC) may be a young company but they’re gathering momentum with multiple clip and flat shoe options and some recent high profile rider endorsements from pros like the Athertons, Kyle Strait, Isabeau Courdurier, and Sam Pilgrim, among others. The Women’s Skyline (called the Powerline in the Men’s shoes) is fairly loaded with tech. First and foremost is a collaboration with Rubber Kinetics to create Dynamic Surface Technology rubber compounds for the outsoles of their shoes. With the Skyline/Powerline, they use DST 40, their stickiest rubber compound, which is molded with a series of hexagonal tread blocks for pedal grip and traction off the bike. The toe and heel are recessed to further promote performance and comfort off the bike and reinforced with molded caps for protection. At the same time, a high rise medial EVA midsole and a D3O insole provide support and allow more power to the pedals while absorbing impacts. There’s also D3O in the asymmetric ankle collar, which is higher on the crank side to protect your ankle bones from crank strikes. The tongue is gusseted to keep debris out. The only difference between the two shoes is a Women’s last with a narrower foot bed vs. the men’s Powerline and a softer flex in the Skyline (men tend to have more mass, so the flex is a bit stiffer in the men’s Powerline).

Per the company, the Skyline tends to run about a half size small, so we sized up to a US W's size 9 (EU 40/ US M's 7.5 on RC's site) which had exactly the fit we wanted with a nice internal shoe volume: there was just enough space in the toe box to wiggle the lil' piggies, but no pinch points to create hot spots either on or off the bike.

The shoes were pretty much right smack in the middle of the pack in terms of stiffness out of the eleven shoes we reviewed: stiff enough that I didn't have any foot fatigue yet soft enough that I could easily walk around all day, chasing my students (a crew of 12 year-old shredders). Call that a 7.5/10 for stiffness. The pedal grip on these shoes was very confidence inspiring; the DST rubber is sticky like the Giro Riddance and has a similar tread pattern, but isn't so clingy that I couldn't easily shift my feet on the pedals. Despite all the hidden tech inside the Skylines, the most notable difference between them and the other shoes out there is the higher ankle support, especially on the medial (inside) part of the ankle. Breathability was okay with no swamp foot issues.

The Skyline is right up there as a quality riding shoe that is lightweight, durable, and stiff enough to handle the backcountry epics. The DST rubber compound used provides a nice, confidence inspiring pedal contact that—while it isn't quite up to my Five Ten standard—isn't so far off that I wasn't able to dig in and stay on the pins through the rock gardens. And that extra support and protection around the ankles was greatly appreciated; I felt like my ankles were in good hands every time I slipped the Skylines on. -BR

Ride Concepts Bekah Rottenburg in Post Canyon

bigquotesThe Skyline is right up there as a quality riding shoe that is lightweight, durable, and stiff enough to handle the backcountry epics.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Ride Concept Skyline shoes.


Pros
+ Great coverage around ankle
+ Super comfortable fit
Cons
- Bulky looking




Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Shimano GR9

• Speed Lacing System with armored lace shield
• Colors: Black, Navy
• Weight: 390 grams (size EU 42)
• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 48
• MSRP: $160.00 USD
bike.shimano.com/


Shimano doesn’t just make great components; they also make a lot of great footwear. The oh-so creatively named SH-GR901 is the latest incarnation of their flat pedal shoe. It has Michelin high grip rubber for the pedals with a tire tread inspired pattern for off the bike traction. The speed lace system is encased in an armored lace shield for protection from debris, and both the toe and heel are reinforced to further protect your feet. If that wasn’t enough, like the Ride Concepts, there’s an asymmetric padded ankle collar to protect one’s anklebone. Synthetic materials in the shoe absorb less water and dry quickly.

We tested the GR9 in size EU 40 (US M's 7/US W's 8 per Shimano's site) which was ideal for Bekah and I in terms of width, length and overall fit, although the internal volume is a bit lower than other shoes we tested—riders with a high arch may not fit this shoe as easily as we did. The shoes were just snug enough with minimal heel slip but still enough wiggle room in the toe box that they were more than comfortable enough for all day pedaling. The speed lacing system was a nice, easy to use method for snugging the shoes up for a tailored fit, while the lace shield worked nicely to keep both dust and mud out of places it shouldn't be.

On the stiffness scale, these shoes are rated a three out of ten by Shimano, but I'm wondering if that three is in comparison to a carbon soled road shoe (Shimano's ten?), because for us, that three offers plenty of power transmission to the pedals and minimal foot fatigue: 9/10 on our stiffness scale. The all-important pedal contact feels incredibly solid: your foot stays in place exactly the way you want, yet remains adjustable without binding on the pins. That pedal traction paired to the stiff last offered confidence inspiring support. Moreover, the shoes have a super durable construction, and on the trail, that bomber construction shines through: even after weeks of testing, the shoes were barely scuffed. Where the GR9s lose a few points is in the walking and trail traction department: they are stiff enough that despite the tire tread inspired sole and tacky rubber, they just don't conform well to trail features, making for vague feeling off-the-bike traction. One other nit pick: these shoes did seem a bit warmer than most others in the test, even though they have plenty of venting, which I can only attribute to the lace shield.

I'm a closet fan of all the Shimano shoes I've tested over the years. I find their sizing works well for my foot, and while they tend to be a bit pricier than other brands, they epitomize "you get what you pay for", offering great performance matched with long lasting durability. From a style standpoint, these shoes are quite obviously cycling specific. While some of the shoes in this review can second as casual office shoes, it'd probably be best to slip on some Crocs and leave the GR9s at home if you're headed out on a date. Bike nerd style and walkability aside, if you're ready to shred all day and know that hike-a-biking isn't going to dominate your day, I would wear these shoes in a heartbeat. —NR

Shimano Bekah Rottenberg testing traction on Hidden Trail in Post Canyon outside of Hood River OR

bigquotesBike nerd style and walkability aside, if you're ready to shred all day and know that hike-a-biking isn't going to dominate your day, I would wear these shoes in a heartbeat.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Shimano GR9 shoes.


Pros
+ Super Grippy Soles
+ Durable
Cons
- Expensive
- Warm and toasty



Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Bontrager Flatline

• Lace closure with elastic lace keeper
• Colors: Black, Battleship Blue/Marigold, Viper Red
• Weight: 370 grams (size EU 44)
• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 48
• MSRP: $130.00 USD
trekbikes.com/


Bontrager was founded by mountain bike pioneer and frame building legend Keith Bontrager. Trek purchased Bontrager well over a decade ago and uses it for in-house components—although Keith Bontrager still has a role in product development. The Flatline is their take on a flat pedal shoe worthy of the legendary Bontrager name. The sole is shod in Vibram rubber with a waffle tread for the pedals and chevrons at the toe and heel for scrambling purchase when hike a biking. The upper is synthetic leather, and a shock absorbing EVA midsole provides comfort and support when pedaling and jumping.

The fit of the Bontrager Flatline is right on point. We tested the men's EU 40 (US M's 7/W's 8.5 per Bontrager's site). From past experience, we knew the women's version was too narrow for our feet. With the men's version, the last is just a bit wider, but overall volume is still right in the sweet spot: just spacious enough to give our toes some elbow room, while the heel stays firmly locked in place. There is some extra padding around the ankles, but the shoes don't come up quite as high as either the Ride Concepts, Shimanos, or Unparallels. The elastic lace loop always kept the laces securely tucked away so I was never concerned about a stray lace getting sucked into my drivetrain.

I spent all of last summer coaching in the Flatlines and my two biggest complaints were: 1) More trail debris seems to sneak into these shoes than most others and 2) They are a little on the soft side (7.5/10) for exceptional, all-day pedal support/power transmission. Having said that, though, if you are getting on and off the bike a lot (as coaches do) they are great: they're stiff enough that I was as happy to shred trails as I was to escort small kids and their bikes down loose, techy sections of trail. When I first switched over to flats, I never thought I'd be saying this, but there are a few shoes out there that are "too sticky". As in once you place them on the pedal, it's downright difficult to change position. That is not the case with the Flatlines: they grip the pedals well but can easily be shifted when needed, which makes riding in the Flatline confidence inspiring: I never worried about slipping a pedal when coming off jumps or my foot involuntarily changing position in technical terrain, but could easily micro adjust my foot position when needed. And for off the bike, the traction is more than enough to allow me to chase kids all day. Unlike the Ions or the GR9s, they breathed well, keeping my feet cool.

Overall, the shoes stick to pedals well and I never experienced foot fatigue, even after wearing them for hours. I like that the shoes are relatively lightweight, ventilate well, have a neutral appearance, are very comfortable to walk in, and that the soles held up amazingly over a full year of abuse. And knowing that the women's Flatline width runs narrow may offer some riders yet another AA width option. As an overall ride shoe, the Flatlines earn high marks; you just may want to get your self a pair of ultra running gators to keep the sticks and rocks out! -BR

Bontrager Bekah Rottenburg in Post Canyon

bigquotesOverall, the shoes stick to pedals well and I never experienced foot fatigue, even after wearing them for hours. I like that the shoes are relatively lightweight, ventilate well, have a neutral appearance, are very comfortable to walk in, and that the soles held up amazingly over a full year of abuse.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Bontrager Flatline shoe.


Pros
+ Comfortable
+ Durable with no signs of wear after extensive use
Cons
- Softer sole than some may like
- Women's version too narrow for our feet



Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Adidas Five Ten TrailCross LT

• Lace closure
• Colors: Black/Grey, Feather Grey/Black
• Weight: 346 grams
• Sizes: US 7 - 14
• MSRP: $140.00 USD
adidasoutdoor.com/


Originally branded as Intense, the modern Five Ten flat shoe was dreamed up by Intense’s Jeff Steber over a decade ago and they’ve since attained mythological status for flat pedal performance. But not so much for off the bike performance, as the overall construction prioritized on-the-bike time. With Five Ten becoming part of the Adidas family (hence the Adidas branding now found on Five Ten shoes), the Adidas designers have sought to remedy that.

The TrailCross LT is designed for when going up to go down means either pushing or carrying the bike—a situation where a traditional flat pedal shoe has neither the traction nor the comfort required; but that still excels on the pedals—a situation where a traditional hiking shoe doesn’t offer the pedal grip or mid sole support required for pedaling. To achieve this, the TrailCross LT utilizes Five Ten Phantom (non-marking) Stealth rubber for the sole, with the traditional pedal traction dots where you want them, but a mix of siped dots and lugs on the toe and heel for hiking grip. Additionally, the Shoe’s flex points are designed to “rock” into a stride off the bike vs. the traditionally stiff mid sole found on a most MTB flat shoes, yet still remain stiff on the pedals with a supportive EVA midsole. They also have a slightly higher ankle collar for support and protection. The LT is designed primarily as a warm weather shoe: it has a lighter weight and mesh for ventilation. It’s also designed to be hydrophobic, with drainage ports in the sole and on the sides to drain water and promote quick drying after creek crossings, etc.

From past experience, Five Ten tends to run a bit on the large size, and an inquiry confirmed that design trend, so we sized down to an EU 39 for testing (US M's 6/W's 8 as per Five Ten). The sizing (as adjusted) was exactly what we wanted: snug where you want it for responsive pedal input, but roomy where you need it for breathability and comfort. Even though the shoe was narrow looking, once I had it on my feet, I didn't notice any rubbing or irritation. I could easily move my toes, yet my heel was firmly planted in the heel cup regardless of whether I was pushing uphill or charging down the trail.

As expected, the TrailCross pedal grip is outstanding: Five Ten rubber has been the standard by which pedal grip is measured for a reason. The additional square edges from the sipes fore and aft combined with the Phantom Stealth rubber worked well to offer reliable on and off the bike traction. The LT breathes exceptionally well, too, and while we never tested the hydrophobic qualities, there's enough venting that we never doubted the quick dry characteristics. As far as stiffness goes... the shoes were stiff enough on the pedals for adequate pedal performance, but not so stiff as to ward off foot fatigue from heavy pedal days due to added flex in the forward part of the sole (6.5/10). But that shoe flex definitely offered more comfortable off the bike movement. In fact, they seemed cushy enough that I could maybe keep them on for a 5k trail run.

Despite the awesome fit, super tacky grip, and general on/off bike performance, these would not be my go to shoe for all day pedal missions as they just don't offer the forefoot stiffness and support I prefer for those type of pedaling efforts. As the name implies, these shoes are targeting a different market than Five Ten's iconic Freeriders; and the cushier sole is purposeful, making them more comfortable for your average trail rider. Or possibly perfect for a dad or mom who wants to chase their kid around and get some good solid miles in without having to swap shoes. -NR

Five ten. Bekah Rottenburg in Post Canyon

bigquotesDespite the awesome fit, super tacky grip, and general on/off bike performance, these would not be my go to shoe for all day pedal missions as they just don't offer the forefoot stiffness and support I prefer for those type of pedaling efforts.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Five Ten Trail Cross LT shoes.


Pros
+ Extra-breathable
+ Excellent tacky pedal grip
Cons
- Softer insole
- A tad bit narrow in the toe box




Stdio shots

Pearl Izumi X-ALP Launch

• Lace closure with lace keeper
• Colors: Men's Smoked Pearl/Monument & Black/Shadow Grey; Women's Pearl/Monument, and Black/Smoked Pearl
• Weight: 340 grams (US M's 8 )
• Sizes: Men's EU 39 - EU 49/ Women's EU 36 - EU 43
• MSRP: $150.00 USD
pearlizumi.com/


Oh how I love marketing hype…. Pearl Izumi touts this as, “the first flat pedal shoe designed to handle the abuse of all-mountain riding to give you the confidence, control and comfort you need for all-day riding", which strikes me as a bit of a bold claim given that FiveTen came out with their first MTB shoes well over a decade ago. Marketing speak aside, Pearl Izumi makes quality gear. In this case, they’ve crafted a bonded, seamless upper with a reinforced toecap and wrapped that around an EVA midsole for comfort, and then shod the bottom with Vibram’s Megagrip rubber for positive pin engagement in a nice, lightweight package. The outsole under the ball of the foot features a simple siped pattern for pedal pins, while the toe and heel feature molded chevrons for off the bike traction. One care note on the website clearly states that one should keep them away from excessive direct heat as that could cause the rubber to dry out or crack.

Bekah and I tested the women's version of the X-Alp Launch in EU 40 (US M's 7/W's 8 ). The company touted that the only difference between the men's and women's version is that the women's shoes are built on different lasts (foot forms), but that the materials and general construction are the same. Colors aside, the women's version was a very narrow fit for both of our feet. While the length was perfect for our feet, that narrow width took us out of our happy place. I never thought I had fat or wide feet, but this shoe made me feel that way. Otherwise, the internal volume was good, offering enough room in the toe box and a comfortable, cradled feel.

Sizing aside, the shoes were fairly stiff—8 out of 10—and are nicely supportive for your everyday (three hour max) rider. The pedal grip by comparison to some of the other shoes, felt deceptively average. Which was surprising, as this is the same rubber that is found in the Giros. Having said that, they were grippy enough to keep my feet on the pedals in the rock gardens. If you look at the tread pattern, the siping in the pedal zone of the sole is the key: those cross cuts go edge to edge, and allow for solid pin penetration; but the flat sole where the pedal sits combined with the lateral flex of the sipes also allows for easy and intuitive foot adjustments on the pedals. For off the bike traction there are more traditional chevron patterns on the heels and toes, which were perfect for scouting rock gardens or pushing up the silly slippery trails. Speaking of which....as we did do all our testing in the dry season, I would be curious to see how the siped pedal/shoe contact surface performs in mud and rain. Last, breathability was excellent.

When out riding, the narrowness of the shoe was a bit of a problem. There was a bit of a burning sensation across the balls of my feet due to the tightness. I feel like I would err towards ordering the men's version next time I have the opportunity, but it's also important to note that this might be just the perfect option for those of you whose eyes light up when you hear "narrow shoe".

Overall, this shoe is aesthetically pleasing with a nice, cool color scheme and a positively svelte look as compared to most of the other shoes we tested. That svelte look comes at a price, though, as they are not as armored up as some riders might like—I definitely wouldn't want to accidentally smack a rock with these on! However, I would be totally comfortably putting them on for sweltering adventure rides with potential river crossings. Pearl Izumi has a reputation for designing quality riding apparel and these shoes easily meet that standard. For a competitive price they offer solid grip, decent stiffness for pedal power, a svelte style and extra breathability (although the narrow fit won't be for everyone). -NR

Pearl Izumi Bekah Rottenburg high above Hood River for a sunset ride.

bigquotesPearl Izumi has a reputation for designing quality riding apparel and these shoes easily meet that standard. For a competitive price they offer solid grip, decent stiffness for pedal power, a svelte style and extra breathability (although the narrow fit won't be for everyone).

Stdio shots
Stdio shots
Details of the Pearl Izumi X-ALP Launch shoes.


Pros
+ Stylish non-bulky appearance
+ Breathable
Cons
- Narrow




Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Afton Keegan 90's Limited Edition

• Lace closure
• Colors: Camo Limited, Black/Maroon, Black/Gum, Grey, Black/Grey, Black/Heathered
• Weight: 463g (EU 44)
• Sizes: EUS 7 - 13 (EU 40 - 46)
• MSRP: $120.00 USD
aftonshoes.com/


California-based Afton shoes makes only two shoes, the Vectal for clips and the Keegan for flats. After four years of making shoes, they’ve come out with their first limited edition version of the Keegan: the 90’s shoe that has all the tech of the standard Keegan wrapped in a WrestleMania hot pink/zebra stripe themed look. With aqua laces. Plus a custom shoe box, custom tissue paper, a custom sticker pack, and a matching sweatband. The tech? A snug, performance oriented fit (for those who like a looser fit order a larger size), Afton’s proprietary tech includes Intact Rubber, an outsole crafted for pedal traction but with grip at toe and heel for off the bike traction, a mono-directional interior shank for pedal support and foot comfort whether riding or walking, and a reinforced toe box to protect from impact and debris.

We tested the Keegan's in a US men's size 7 (EU 40, as per Afton's chart). The company told us the shoe size indicator run about a half size small, and that the 7 was equivalent to a US men's 7.5. The fit was as described: a Goldilocks not too tight and not too loose with good heel retention. The limited edition 90's theme was also a big hit with the children in the household—despite the fact that they have no idea what the 90's were like.

So how did they ride? Loud and in charge! The pedal grip on the Keegan's was solid. The Intact Rubber never made me question if my foot was going to slide off the pedal, and the ankle padding snuggled right up to my ankle bones. Are these zebra shoes stiff? Not especially. They came in as some of the softest shoes we tested (5/10), which made for excellent trail walking and grip, but not the most inspiring support or power transmission on the pedals. Consequently, after longer rides my feet were a little more spent vs.the support that a stiffer shoe offers. But if you're into a softer sole and not planning to be on the pedal all day, this stylish beauty will take you right back to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures.

Overall the Afton's are a super fun, comfortable, and sticky shoe ready and able to shred the trail as well escort the kids to the pump track or push back up for another lap on a jump line. They're perfect if you're looking to spice up you ride kit while still rocking a performance shoe. But if all day support and power transmission on the pedals is what you're after, you may want to keep digging. -BR

Afton Bekah Rottenburg in Post Canyon

bigquotesOverall the Afton's are a super fun, comfortable, and sticky shoe ready and able to shred the trail as well escort the kids to the pump track or push back up for another lap on a jump line. They're perfect if you're looking to spice up you ride kit while still rocking a performance shoe. But if all day support and power transmission on the pedals is what you're after, you may want to keep digging.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Afton Keegan's.


Pros
+ Softer is both a pro and con
+ Durable
Cons
- Softer sole than average




Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Unparallel Dust Up

• Lace closure with velcro strap
• Colors: Black, Light Grey
• Weight: 897 grams/pair
• Sizes: US Womens 5 - 11/ Mens US 5 - 13
• MSRP: $150.00 USD
unparallelsports.com/


Unparallel is another rock climbing shoe company with toes dipped firmly in the MTB world. And they should be—Unparallel was founded by former Five Ten employees who wanted to stay in California after Adidas purchased the company. First, the rubber: coming from a rock climbing shoe company, you know they’ve got good tech on this crucial pedal contact point, but tweaked in a manner similar to a MTB tire: Unparallel has placed a harder compound rubber (75-80 durometer) on the perimeter of the sole for edging and off the bike traction, with a softer rubber (45-50 durometer) underfoot for pedal grip and vibration damping. The outsole has diamond shaped holes for pin penetration with scale shaped tread at toe and heel for off the bike and pushing traction. If the soles look familiar, it's because Unparallel purchased the tooling and design for Teva's MTB shoe soles. It has a medium stiff EVA midsole for foot comfort, is touted as having a a low internal volume (as in it’s supposed to be a snug fit; if you like a looser fit, consider sizing up), a perforated tongue for ventilation, and a synthetic TPU rubber upper for durability. Unruly laces are kept in line with a Velcro strap.

Unparallel sent us the Women's version of the Dust Up in size US Women's 8.5 (EU 39.5/US M's 7 based on Unparallel's charts). Dust Ups are reputed to run a bit large as compared to regular sizing, but the shoes we received for testing were probably a half size too small for both Bekah and my taste and this affected our fit impressions. Based on what we tested, the overall fit was too short, and the width was more on the constricting side than either of us liked. If you can, try before you buy; if not, size up based on how these fit our feet.

Despite the corsets on our feet fit, we still forged ahead and did as much trail testing to gauge the performance as our cramped toes could take. Off the bike the Dust Ups were more than forgiving enough to easily walk around in. The harder rubber at toe and heel, as well as the edges allowed for confidence on rocks, roots, and loose, off camber trails. On the pedals, the unique construction of the outsole performs insanely well: the soft durometer rubber in the center of the sole is incredibly tacky. They offered a glued to the pedal feel we haven't found anywhere other than with Five Tens. Grippy enough that foot adjustments required genuine effort vs. the intuitive adjustments we had with some other shoes. Part of that may have been the upper: the synthetic upper wasn't as reinforced as some other shoes, so while we could make adjustments, the flexible nature of the upper combined with the super tacky soles didn't allow for enough leverage on the outsole to make the adjustments we wanted without putting real effort into disengaging the pins. It almost felt like stepping in gooey, deep mud where your foot will move within the shoe but the shoe won't until you really put some muscle into it. Grip aside, the shoes feel stiff enough to handle longer rides (nowhere near as stiff as the Shimanos, but considerably stiffer than the Aftons: 7/10), although they aren't as supportive as one might like for a full day of hard riding. Ventilation was good, too; our feet never had that steamy, clinging feel after a long ride mixed with pushing or hike a biking. The lack of toe/heel/ankle reinforcement wasn't something we were overly concerned with, but it bears consideration if you prefer more aggressive terrain.

But...the Dust Ups were not our favorites despite that glued to the pedals performance and the easy walkability. Sure, pedal grip was amazing, but the inability to readily shift our feet combined with the mushy midsole detracted from the riding experience: there's nothing like trying desperately to reposition a foot midway through a white knuckle rock garden to take away from the thrill of owning it. With a stiffer upper and a more supportive midsole, and a bit beefier toe box, the pedal performance would be top notch. Despite that, we can see that Unparallel is on the right track. As is, these shoes are ideal for sessioning flow trails in the bike park where one isn't hitting jarring obstacles and is off the bike long enough on the uplifts to rest one's feet.


Unparalleled Bekah Rottenburg high above Hood River for a sunset ride.

bigquotesAs is, these shoes are ideal for sessioning flow trails in the bike park where one isn't hitting jarring obstacles and is off the bike long enough on the uplifts to rest one's feet.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Unparallel Dust Up shoes.


Pros
+ Insane pedal grip
+ Great off-the-bike traction/performance
Cons
- Insane pedal grip
- TPU upper is too flexy





Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Etnies Marana Crank

• Lace closure
• Colors: Black/Red, Black/Gum
• Weight: unknown
• Sizes: US 5 - 14
• MSRP: $110.00 USD
etnies.com/


Founded in 1986, Etnies has its roots firmly in skate and BMX, but is now entrenched in the mountain bike world, too. The Marana Crank is designed to offer crisp pedaling performance via a stiff shank and offer a supportive pedal feel. The upper has a DWR treatment (Scothguard) with a Thinsulate liner to keep your feet warm and dry. There’s an STI Evolution foam midsole for comfort, while Michelin rubber handles the outsole with a tire tread bottom like the Shimanos for a solid pedal grip. The injected rubber toe cap is fused on to keep the shoe light while offering a bit of protection from debris.

We tested the Marana Crank in a US men's 7.5 (EU 40/US W's 9 on Etnies' site). When it comes to fit, the Etnies were the second narrowest shoe we tested (the Pearl Izumi's coming in at #1). But if you have banana feet, the Marana Crank could become your dream shoe. Despite the narrow design, the internal volume was solid and offered both good heel cup retention and plenty of wiggle room in the toe box.

These understated but stylish shoes have a nice and reasonably stiff sole, but not too stiff to be uncomfortable walking or compromise trail traction (7.5/10). The pedal grip with the Michelin rubber was predictable and reliable, although not as grippy as some of the other shoes tested, including the Shimano's which have the same rubber—although a different tread pattern—as the Marana Crank shoes. Performance wise, my foot felt incredibly supported, even after some jarring downhills and cased guinea pig jumps, but at the same time I was able to get up techy climbs with ease and confidence and push back up jump lines/hike a bike without any discomfort. Despite the narrow fit, I had no hotspots. The extra toe protection was not only confidence inspiring, but perfect for kicking roots and rocks when you realize you've just broken your derailleur.

All in all, the Etnies are a great blend of style and performance: they look cool and deliver just the right amount of stiffness, grip, and comforting support for long days. If your foot runs on the narrower side and you're looking for a performance oriented shoe that also happens to cross-dress as a sneaker, you've met your match. My only nitpick would be the low cuff, which left my ankles feeling somewhat vulnerable. -BR

Etnies Bekah Rottenburg high above Hood River for a sunset ride.

bigquotesAll in all, the Etnies are a great blend of style and performance: they look cool and deliver just the right amount of stiffness, grip, and comforting support for long days. If your foot runs on the narrower side and you're looking for a performance oriented shoe that also happens to cross-dress as a sneaker, you've met your match.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the Etnies Marana Crank MTB shoe.


Pros
+ Stylish
+ Soft and grippy
Cons
- Narrow




Studio imagery of Flat Shoes

Specialized 2FO Flat 2.0

• Lace closure with lace lock
• Colors: Black, Cast Blue/Rocket Red Charcoal/Ion, Crimson, White
• Weight: 347 grams (size EU 42)
• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 49
• MSRP: $150.00 USD
specialized.com/



The 2FO (Foot Out, Flat Out) was designed to be a no holds barred flat pedal weapon. As such, it’s loaded with buzzwords and trademarks, but rest assured: despite all the gimmicky words, it’s genuinely designed to perform. The big red S uses their Body Geometry philosophy for an optimized fit and pedal/crank efficiency, as well as their SlipNot 2.0 rubber compound and a lugged sole for a secure grip on and off the pedals. There is a dual density cushioned EVA midsole for pedal control and foot comfort, too. It breathes well with a ventilated tongue, which allows for the construction of a smooth, lightweight upper vs. a mesh upper which can snag unexpectedly. Last, it features Lacelock elastic to keep your laces from getting chewed up on the chain rings.

Nikki and I tested the 2FO in EU 40 (US M's 7.5/W's 9 as per Specialized's charts). The shoe was a tad bit on the small side in terms of length for my foot, but otherwise was very comfortable in both width and overall foot volume. While I could feel the end of the shoe with my toes, there was still enough room to easily wiggle my toes and the heel cup kept things locked in place without hot spots or any other discomfort.

The 2FO's are fairly average when it comes to stiffness and grip (8/10). While they were stiff and supportive enough for hard and aggressive riding, they were still soft enough that hiking around was easy on the feet, making them a pleasure to wear all day. For grip, the rubber was soft enough that my foot stayed firmly planted on the pedal pins, and if I needed to reposition my foot I could do so without feeling like I was opening a childproof pill bottle—that is to say, the unique tread design easily allows for frustration free repositioning of one's foot without having to shift weight or pausing mid pedal stroke. The rubber on these shoes has a unique feel underfoot, in that it's soft in the middle while still offering durability and great edging feel.

A lot of people may hate on the Big Red S because haters gotta hate, but Specialized makes great products and these shoes are no exception. Despite the somewhat short length, I loved this shoe! It strikes an excellent balance between stiff, comfortable, stylish, and gripped the pedals well. But if you're looking for extra ankle protection and padding, you won't find it on these suckers; however, what you lose in padding is definitely made up for with overall comfort and function. My only other gripe about these shoes is the large 2FO logo on the side makes me feel like I'm getting ready to level up in a video game rather than go shred. But maybe I'm just old. -BR

Specialized

bigquotesA lot of people may hate on the Big Red S because haters gotta hate, but Specialized makes great products and these shoes are no exception. Despite the somewhat short length, I loved this shoe! It strikes an excellent balance between stiff, comfortable, stylish, and gripped the pedals well.

Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Studio imagery of Flat Shoes
Details of the the Specialized 2FO Flat 2.0 shoe.


Pros
+ Super comfortable
+ Good balance of grip and stiffness
Cons
- Large obnoxious branding






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Shoes


Must Read This Week
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
71058 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
59238 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
50028 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
47290 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset
38511 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
37091 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
37052 views
New Tools, Pumps & Tire Repair Kits From Lezyne - Across the Pond Beaver
28674 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 When I first got into mountain biking, the thought of wearing Shimano branded shoes seemed to me as dorky as matching your clothes to your car. I've got to say that I was wrong, and my Shimano shoes are the best I've ever had. I would be very interested in trying their flat shoes if I ever decided to go back to flats.
  • 1 0
 What I'm missing on all these shoes is a flange against the dirt getting into the shoe. I have it in my current Shimano shoes and I consider it the biggest innovation on par with sticky outsoles.
  • 3 0
 But what about classic five-ten's?
  • 2 0
 Flat vs clips controversy incoming
  • 1 0
 You missed the Suplest with BOA on the test

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012807
Mobile Version of Website