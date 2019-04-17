VIDEOS

Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO

Apr 17, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



MIKE VS MIKE

Specialized Stumpjumper vs Stumpjumper EVO



And we're back... After an extended hiatus, it's time for another episode of Mike vs. Mike, where we argue about mountain biking's important (and not-so-important) topics. Up for debate this week is geometry, specifically the angles of the Specialized Stumpjumper vs. the Stumpjumper EVO.

From a distance, the bikes look nearly identical, and they do both have 29” wheels and 140mm of travel out back, but the EVO model has undergone the long, low, and slack treatment, and it's an entirely different beast than its more conservative sibling. Take the head angle, for instance; you're looking at 66.5-degrees for the 'regular' Stumpjumper, and 63.5-degrees for the EVO. That's a dramatic difference, and it's instantly noticeable out on the trail. The EVO also has longer chainstays (443 vs. 437mm), and the reach on the S3 EVO is 475mm, compared to 445mm on a size large Stumpjumper.


Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29 review test Photo by Trevor Lyden

S-Works Stumpjumper 29

• Travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Head angle: 66.5°
• Chainstay length: 437mm
• Reach: 445mm (large)
• Weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Carbon

Stumpjumper EVO Pro Carbon

• Travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Head angle: 63.5°
• Chainstay length: 443mm
• Reach: 475mm (S3)
• Weight: 31 lb (14.1 kg)



But is slacker always better? What about longer? What do all those numbers translate to out in the real world? Of course, personal preference is always going to play a factor, but that's what makes geometry such a hot topic. After a riding a handful of laps on each bike, Mike Levy and I sat down to chat about our findings.

What do you think? Are you in the slacker-is-alway-better camp, or do prefer your bike's geometry to be a little less extreme? Let us know in the comments, and feel free to suggest topics for future episodes of Mike vs. Mike.



39 Comments

  • + 27
 I'm with Mike on this one. Sorry.
  • + 5
 Dude, obviously Mike is right, not Mike.
  • + 2
 That's quite funny.
  • + 6
 c'mon, pick a Mike and be a dick about it
  • + 8
 I'm riding the alloy Evo. I've had three Knolly Warden's, alloy and carbon, an Endorphin, several Turner's and two other Stumpjumpers – one being the first iteration of the Evo in 26".

This bike is a game changer, it climbs better than any bike I have ever had (and I don't ride gravel), it descends better than any other bike I have ever thrown a leg over, jumps better, corners better, downcountries better, it's literally the best bike on the market for actual mountain biking. You can spend an extra couple g's and get a Sentinel or a Ripmo, but for $3600 bucks retail you can't beat the Evo alloy.

Only gripe is the increased length has given me some tennis elbow, this bike requires more upper body strength than previous mountain bikes. It rides tight stuff fine, although the suspension is less supple than anything I have had on other bikes. I've had Ohlins for the last couple bikes, front and rear, and the Fox stuff that came on the Evo is just fine, not great, but fine.
  • + 5
 The bike is nuts bike but I think they're right that it's too much for most people and the terrain they ride.
  • - 4
flag jclnv (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Oh and get the DPX2 off that thing. That shock is junk.
  • + 2
 @jclnv: not junk, just consistently specced on bikes that should have an x2.
  • + 2
 I´ve got an alloy Sentinel -so I disagree with you on the best bike on the market thing ;-) - but I hear what you are saying about the upper body strength part and everything else.
I cut down my bars to 760 and I really helped me. This article from RC made sense for me:
www.pinkbike.com/news/handlebar-width-vs-handling-are-your-bars-too-wide.html
Will be intersesting to see the evolution on this long-low-slack
  • + 1
 @spaceofades: Every bike I've ridden with it has crap small bump and I know it isn't the kinematics. It's a stiction/friction, wheezing, pile of crap.
  • + 1
 @jclnv: umm actually it is Not!
  • + 1
 I took a full day demoing the Evo 29 alloy on steep trails, a lot of climbing, and some high speed chunk. Super fun bike. That said, I didn't feel like it was a great climbing bike. It was fine, but felt slower than my coil sprung enduro 29, which isn't saying a lot. High speed and steep descents were awesome, I was into it. That bottom bracket height just didn't work for me though. If the BB was just slightly higher I would have bought it.
  • + 1
 63.5 ist slack. It should be the norm for enduro bikes, since they are gravity oriented.
  • + 7
 I LOVE the Mike vs Mike comparisons!!!! Please do more of these. They are funny, educational (even for an old experienced guy like me) , and they're the closest thing to a mountain biking "Top Gear" style debate. I Love these. I will watch every one of them.

Ps. Here's an idea; Commencal Meta AM 29 vs Yt Capra 29. Make sure that the rear shocks are the same though (air vs air or coil vs coil). Just Say'n.
  • + 6
 Just a coupla downcountry boys doin downcountry stuffs, god bless this country
  • + 3
 Dear bike industry, Going fast as possible is not the only way to have fun!

We live in an age where most bike company's seem to believe that speed is the only thing the consumer wants, and people are eating that crap up. Being able to go as fast as possible is not the only way to have fun and It is awesome that company like Specialized (SJ and SJ Evo) and Trek (Remedy and Slash) make bikes that can ride the same caliber of trail yet suit very different riding styles.
  • + 2
 I'm actually somewhere in the middle of the Mikes here. I'm selling my Enduro because I don't like being so glued to the ground. It isn't as fun, and I actually am a bit slower because my style is to move around the trail a bit more and pop off things. But I do like having slack geometry. So I'm going to buy a slacked-out hardtail instead.
  • + 2
 I have an SJ Evo 29er and I also feel it's one of the best climbing bikes I've ever owned. It's the first bike I've ridden that actually feels like your sitting inbetween the wheels, so it doesnt matter how steep the climb or descent is, your always centered and stable.

I also agree it is a bit of a pig on slower pedally stuff, but nowhere near as bad as the geo numbers suggest. I wouldnt call it dead, it's just long and takes more work than your typical less aggressive bike. At speed it jumps amazing and is a fun and playful bike.

I wouldnt recommend the SJ Evo if you only have one bike, but it pairs perfectly with a shorter travel "play" bike like a Scout or a similar 130mm 27.5 bike.
  • + 2
 I think you’re both right !
I recently bought a Kona process 111 and for 350 days of the year it’s exactly right for me and the places I ride. However for the rest of the days when I’m somewhere else it could definitely be slacker and have more travel.
  • + 2
 I built up my alloy Evo a few weeks ago and have around 20 hours on it now. Definitely a weird climber. So slack that on tech climbs the front wheels wants to flick to whatever side the terrain might push it towards. Also the suspension platform is very active - which sucks some of my energy on the ups.

That being said, it performs as expected. I didn't buy it to race up climbs, I bought it to ride trail and rip the bike park. Highland opens in a week so I expect that I'll confirm how much of a plow this rig is! Feels incredible on the downhills I've ridden so far and with 160 on the front(running it in high) I've got the geo numbers I want.
  • + 1
 Doing a geometry comparison with bikes that have different shocks is probably not the most informative. There is a good chance that some of the heavy, ground hugging feeling Levy described while on the EVO is do to the coil shock.
  • + 1
 The Evo is a bit too slack and just generally Spesh bikes aren't great climbers unless you can lock them out. But fit is solid. The standard SJ is freaky short front to back, so awkward. Upsize for sure if you buy one, probably 2 sizes.
  • + 2
 I would want the "regular" stumpjumper, but with a 1 degree slacker HTA, a 500mm reach in XL, and a 76 degree STA. Best regards,
Bob, an experienced arm chair engineer and MTB lover.
  • + 1
 I'm with Levy on this one - and Kazimer even said it - the EVO shines when the jumps get big and the trails get super steep. That's not your average trail nor in the realm of your average rider's ability. I've definately enjoyed the lon-low-slack progression but I don't want DH geo on my trail bike. Faster doesn't mean funner - it just means the ride is over sooner...
  • + 4
 Nice bike comparison, but the dingle-dangle swinging helmet buckles were so distracting.
  • + 1
 Can't focus on another thing than the damn moving chin straps of Kazimer!
  • + 1
 So exactly what I expected: more traditional geo is probably more fun here in Ontario where the longer travel is for hunting out the tough stuff on xc/trail rides, while the slacker geo is probably the better pick if your rides are more of the west-coast-style of long climbs followed by the fun part.
  • + 3
 I think Mike definitely won that one.
  • + 3
 A box of donuts should have been included in the debate.
  • + 2
 Don't care about wich bike, I just want that trail!
  • + 2
 Mike stump jumper much more better than mike stump jumper
  • + 1
 27.5 version with a 160mm fork and you get best of both.
  • + 2
 Evo all the way for sure
  • + 1
 i agee with mike
  • + 1
 por que no los dos?
