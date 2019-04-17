Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO

MIKE VS MIKE
Specialized Stumpjumper vs Stumpjumper EVO
And we're back... After an extended hiatus, it's time for another episode of Mike vs. Mike, where we argue about mountain biking's important (and not-so-important) topics. Up for debate this week is geometry, specifically the angles of the Specialized Stumpjumper
vs. the Stumpjumper EVO
.
From a distance, the bikes look nearly identical, and they do both have 29” wheels and 140mm of travel out back, but the EVO model has undergone the long, low, and slack treatment, and it's an entirely different beast than its more conservative sibling. Take the head angle, for instance; you're looking at 66.5-degrees for the 'regular' Stumpjumper, and 63.5-degrees for the EVO. That's a dramatic difference, and it's instantly noticeable out on the trail. The EVO also has longer chainstays (443 vs. 437mm), and the reach on the S3 EVO is 475mm, compared to 445mm on a size large Stumpjumper.
S-Works Stumpjumper 29
• Travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Head angle: 66.5°
• Chainstay length: 437mm
• Reach: 445mm (large)
• Weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg
Stumpjumper EVO Pro Carbon
• Travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Head angle: 63.5°
• Chainstay length: 443mm
• Reach: 475mm (S3)
• Weight: 31 lb (14.1 kg)
But is slacker always better? What about longer? What do all those numbers translate to out in the real world? Of course, personal preference is always going to play a factor, but that's what makes geometry such a hot topic. After a riding a handful of laps on each bike, Mike Levy and I sat down to chat about our findings.
What do you think? Are you in the slacker-is-alway-better camp, or do prefer your bike's geometry to be a little less extreme? Let us know in the comments, and feel free to suggest topics for future episodes of Mike vs. Mike.
This bike is a game changer, it climbs better than any bike I have ever had (and I don't ride gravel), it descends better than any other bike I have ever thrown a leg over, jumps better, corners better, downcountries better, it's literally the best bike on the market for actual mountain biking. You can spend an extra couple g's and get a Sentinel or a Ripmo, but for $3600 bucks retail you can't beat the Evo alloy.
Only gripe is the increased length has given me some tennis elbow, this bike requires more upper body strength than previous mountain bikes. It rides tight stuff fine, although the suspension is less supple than anything I have had on other bikes. I've had Ohlins for the last couple bikes, front and rear, and the Fox stuff that came on the Evo is just fine, not great, but fine.
I cut down my bars to 760 and I really helped me. This article from RC made sense for me:
Will be intersesting to see the evolution on this long-low-slack
Ps. Here's an idea; Commencal Meta AM 29 vs Yt Capra 29. Make sure that the rear shocks are the same though (air vs air or coil vs coil). Just Say'n.
We live in an age where most bike company's seem to believe that speed is the only thing the consumer wants, and people are eating that crap up. Being able to go as fast as possible is not the only way to have fun and It is awesome that company like Specialized (SJ and SJ Evo) and Trek (Remedy and Slash) make bikes that can ride the same caliber of trail yet suit very different riding styles.
I also agree it is a bit of a pig on slower pedally stuff, but nowhere near as bad as the geo numbers suggest. I wouldnt call it dead, it's just long and takes more work than your typical less aggressive bike. At speed it jumps amazing and is a fun and playful bike.
I wouldnt recommend the SJ Evo if you only have one bike, but it pairs perfectly with a shorter travel "play" bike like a Scout or a similar 130mm 27.5 bike.
I recently bought a Kona process 111 and for 350 days of the year it’s exactly right for me and the places I ride. However for the rest of the days when I’m somewhere else it could definitely be slacker and have more travel.
That being said, it performs as expected. I didn't buy it to race up climbs, I bought it to ride trail and rip the bike park. Highland opens in a week so I expect that I'll confirm how much of a plow this rig is! Feels incredible on the downhills I've ridden so far and with 160 on the front(running it in high) I've got the geo numbers I want.
Bob, an experienced arm chair engineer and MTB lover.
