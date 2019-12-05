Field Test: 2020 Pivot Mach 4 SL - Thoroughbred XC Racer

2020 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Pivot Mach 4 SL
There's no hiding this bike's World Cup XC pedigree.
Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Trevor Lyden
Pivot’s Mach 4 SL replaces the long-running Mach 429 SL as the company's premier cross-country bike. Given how that market is now firmly in the 29er camp, Pivot decided to shed the "29" part of the name and revert to the simpler Mach 4 moniker since wagon wheels are basically a given in that category these days.
The updated geometry aims to help racers win World Cups while making the bike more versatile. Pivot says that "the new school geometry also lets this cross-country race bike flirt with trail bike versatility outside of the course tape." Building on that theme, riders can choose between a cross-country build with a 100mm fork or the Trail version of the bike that comes with a 120mm fork and a dropper post.
Pivot Mach 4 SL Details
Travel: 100mm (r) / 120mm (f)
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 67.5° (geometry
)
Chainstay length: 431 mm
Reach: 427 mm (size Medium)
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Weight: 26.6 lbs / 12.07 kg (as pictured)
Price: $10,399 USD
More info: www.pivotcycles.com
The suspension on the Pivot Mach 4 SL is a variant of the dw-link layout that has marked every Pivot full-suspension bike since the inception of the company in 2007, but the shock is now oriented vertically instead of horizontally, tucking in front of the seat tube instead of residing under the top tube. This allows for a lighter and more compact front triangle. It also means that there is room for a water bottle to fit in the main triangle on every frame size, and the XL size can even handle two bottles.
The Mach 4 SL uses Boost hub spacing, a PF86 press-fit shell, and while it is built solely for 1x drivetrains, it does have ISCG tabs if you’d like the security of a light-duty chain guide. All frames are compatible with Fox Live Valve, but not Shimano Di2.
Prices for the complete bike range from $5,200 USD for the Race XT 12-Speed to $11,999 USD for the fully electronic AXS and Live Valve build. We tested the Mach 4 SL Trail XTR model which comes with Shimano's top-tier mechanical group and brakes, DT Swiss XRC 1200 Spline wheels, and Fox's Live Valve suspension. All of that will cost you $10,399 USD. Climbing
Chloe Woodruff won a World Cup Short Track on the Mach 4 SL earlier this year and finished in the top-ten almost every race, so we had a feeling that the Pivot Mach 4 SL wouldn't be a slouch on the climbs with that kind of pedigree. It turned out to be an accurate assumption, and the Mach 4 SL did a great job of keeping the rear wheel stuck to the ground; I was able to make it up steep and technical climbs that really tested the limits of grip. While the suspension wasn't quite as plush or comfortable as the bikes with more travel, it didn't skip around or feel uncomfortable harsh.
Less commendable was the 73.5-degree seat tube angle on the Pivot Mach 4 SL, which was the slackest of all the bikes in the down-country category. It's 74.5-degrees with a 100mm fork, but as the head tube angle slackens slightly with the more travel, the seat tube angle does the same. The effect was noticeable as soon as you pointed the bike uphill. I slid the saddle all the way up on the rails and still wanted to be more forward, especially when it got steep.
Speaking of steep climbs, the 34-tooth chainring also felt pretty specific to cross-country racing, as did the 75mm stem. There were no complaints about the weight, though. Even with the slightly heavier Live Valve setup (adds 220g / 0.5lb), this was one of the lighter bikes in this category, which was nice on the longer climbs and made that 34-tooth ring more manageable. Descending
One downside of riding the Pivot Mach 4 SL with the 120mm fork was that the reach was a paltry 427mm. It has a 440mm reach when ridden with a 100mm fork, but when you over-fork the bike it ends up shortening it by 13mm, which reduces some of the benefit of that extra suspension. You get more travel up front and a slacker headtube, but you’re moving the rest of the geometry in the opposite direction of what you want.
Both James and I felt that we were constantly fighting to hold lines on Pemberton's chunky, steep terrain, and it was the most nervous of the five bikes we rode. The suspension on the descents was not the most predictable or supple, and instead of being able to relax into the descents and catch your breath, you had to really hang on and focus on the task at hand.
On the trails in Pemberton, it felt like the Live Valve-equipped Mach 4 SL had a hard time keeping up with the terrain at times, especially when faced with repeated hard impacts.
120 Comments
Can we just go with:
110mm or less = XC or XC race (F-Podium XC, Mach4 XC race)
111m-130mm = Short Travel Trail (Joplin, Optic, Trail Pistol)
131mm-160mm = Long Travel Trail (Occam, Primer, Stamina 140)
150mm-180mm = Enduro (mmhmm...overlap but it's cool...)
180+ Freeride fun or DH race (send it...)
≤120mm = Up Mountain
≤140mm = Some Mountain
≤160mm = All Mountain
≤180mm = Big Mountain
≤200mm = Down Mountain
Bottom line is, you gotta actually try/pay attention to geometry and spec.
I'd say more like 108.6mm or less for xc
108.7-131 low-short up down xc traveling trail
132-144.8 high short upcross downcountry travel trail
144.8-149 low-duro-coutry cross mountain trail
149-154.22 middlemedium downmountain uptrail trail criss-cross trail trailtrail
154.22-161.11- long-dong-duro...up...down
161.11-161.12 a bike, with two wheels
161.13-179 freetrail
180+ jumpcountry downtrail
I mean you got yer mullet-countries, mountain-mullet-duros, and so on.
I am not sure how Pinkbike managed to do that, maybe is the stuff that does not belong (like the tires) but still ... they probably forgot to take out the tool kit and the water bottle! It would not surprise, from a publication that thinks that one timed lap is a way to compare bikes.
My wager? If they would have made the climb even 1/2 way legit (more than 1000 vertical feet) this would have been among (or the) fastest bike. (1000 vert up, 1000 vert back down)
You have to test a XC bike doing what it was really intended to do.
The most "DC" bike of the group is the Mondraker with its progressive geo. Too bad they couldn't get the back end to feel the way they would have liked.
Check out the results from the BC Bike Race prologue and the final results. The top 3 finishers in the sub-7 minute prologue were the same top three after 13+ hours of racing.
Then I came back and read the review... Oh, hard no
Then I read the comment that these guys are still using a pressfit BB... laughing rudely while repeating ‘no’ in the tear speckled face of the designers
no tolerance issues with threaded BB’s
1) Those who were wanting the downcountry reviews to be an "XC" review.- "This review is terrible, how could you group it with the more burly bikes? This is a great bike, you guys just messed up the reviews and categories! AAAAARRGGG!"
2) Those who interpret "DownCountry" as Enduro/Trailish- "Wow, gonna steer clear of this bike, sounds too XC!"
Downcountry means different things to different people. XC Plus vs. Fast Trail.
So why does over forking an xc race bike somehow transform it into a different category?
I'll do this occasionally, and I'm surprised by how often I'm wrong. I'm just curious as it might add another but if info into ride characteristics.
Anyways, this bike is very uninteresting to my tastes, but otherwise I think highly of the brand.
Have to wonder: Would this bike be really stupendous/ fast in more rolling smooth terrain which is so common on much of this planet?
I think y’all have already gotten the point that we think the Tallboy and Trail Pistol would have been better compared to the optic etc. We get it... you had to draw the line somewhere.
