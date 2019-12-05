Field Test: 2020 Pivot Mach 4 SL - Thoroughbred XC Racer

Dec 5, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


2020 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Pivot Mach 4 SL

There's no hiding this bike's World Cup XC pedigree.


Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Trevor Lyden



Pivot’s Mach 4 SL replaces the long-running Mach 429 SL as the company's premier cross-country bike. Given how that market is now firmly in the 29er camp, Pivot decided to shed the "29" part of the name and revert to the simpler Mach 4 moniker since wagon wheels are basically a given in that category these days.

The updated geometry aims to help racers win World Cups while making the bike more versatile. Pivot says that "the new school geometry also lets this cross-country race bike flirt with trail bike versatility outside of the course tape." Building on that theme, riders can choose between a cross-country build with a 100mm fork or the Trail version of the bike that comes with a 120mm fork and a dropper post.
Pivot Mach 4 SL Details

Travel: 100mm (r) / 120mm (f)
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 67.5° (geometry)
Chainstay length: 431 mm
Reach: 427 mm (size Medium)
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Weight: 26.6 lbs / 12.07 kg (as pictured)
Price: $10,399 USD
More info: www.pivotcycles.com

The suspension on the Pivot Mach 4 SL is a variant of the dw-link layout that has marked every Pivot full-suspension bike since the inception of the company in 2007, but the shock is now oriented vertically instead of horizontally, tucking in front of the seat tube instead of residing under the top tube. This allows for a lighter and more compact front triangle. It also means that there is room for a water bottle to fit in the main triangle on every frame size, and the XL size can even handle two bottles.

The Mach 4 SL uses Boost hub spacing, a PF86 press-fit shell, and while it is built solely for 1x drivetrains, it does have ISCG tabs if you’d like the security of a light-duty chain guide. All frames are compatible with Fox Live Valve, but not Shimano Di2.

Prices for the complete bike range from $5,200 USD for the Race XT 12-Speed to $11,999 USD for the fully electronic AXS and Live Valve build. We tested the Mach 4 SL Trail XTR model which comes with Shimano's top-tier mechanical group and brakes, DT Swiss XRC 1200 Spline wheels, and Fox's Live Valve suspension. All of that will cost you $10,399 USD.


FIELD NOTES



Climbing

Chloe Woodruff won a World Cup Short Track on the Mach 4 SL earlier this year and finished in the top-ten almost every race, so we had a feeling that the Pivot Mach 4 SL wouldn't be a slouch on the climbs with that kind of pedigree. It turned out to be an accurate assumption, and the Mach 4 SL did a great job of keeping the rear wheel stuck to the ground; I was able to make it up steep and technical climbs that really tested the limits of grip. While the suspension wasn't quite as plush or comfortable as the bikes with more travel, it didn't skip around or feel uncomfortable harsh.

Less commendable was the 73.5-degree seat tube angle on the Pivot Mach 4 SL, which was the slackest of all the bikes in the down-country category. It's 74.5-degrees with a 100mm fork, but as the head tube angle slackens slightly with the more travel, the seat tube angle does the same. The effect was noticeable as soon as you pointed the bike uphill. I slid the saddle all the way up on the rails and still wanted to be more forward, especially when it got steep.

Speaking of steep climbs, the 34-tooth chainring also felt pretty specific to cross-country racing, as did the 75mm stem. There were no complaints about the weight, though. Even with the slightly heavier Live Valve setup (adds 220g / 0.5lb), this was one of the lighter bikes in this category, which was nice on the longer climbs and made that 34-tooth ring more manageable.



Pemberton 2020 Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden


Descending

One downside of riding the Pivot Mach 4 SL with the 120mm fork was that the reach was a paltry 427mm. It has a 440mm reach when ridden with a 100mm fork, but when you over-fork the bike it ends up shortening it by 13mm, which reduces some of the benefit of that extra suspension. You get more travel up front and a slacker headtube, but you’re moving the rest of the geometry in the opposite direction of what you want.

Both James and I felt that we were constantly fighting to hold lines on Pemberton's chunky, steep terrain, and it was the most nervous of the five bikes we rode. The suspension on the descents was not the most predictable or supple, and instead of being able to relax into the descents and catch your breath, you had to really hang on and focus on the task at hand.

On the trails in Pemberton, it felt like the Live Valve-equipped Mach 4 SL had a hard time keeping up with the terrain at times, especially when faced with repeated hard impacts.

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the down-country bikes was around 8:30 long and started with a 0.5km singletrack climb up Wild Potato, before heading up the Smell the Glove Connector, a loose double track road that got steeper and steeper towards the top. Then, we dipped into Econo Dave, a spicy black diamond trail with lots of steep rock rolls, before looping back on the loose higher-speed Dark Forest. The climb accounted for half the distance but about two-thirds of the time.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Sarah: ''I had the slowest descent on this bike, which was 8.4% slower than the fastest bike. On the uphill, I was 6.1% back from fastest and the overall lap time was a three-way tie for second-fastest, 5.4% back."

James: "I had my slowest overall lap time on the Pivot at 4.3% back, but was third-fastest on the climb at 2.8% back from my fastest lap time and 1.9% slower on the descent."




Pros

+ Fast on less-demanding terrain
+ Good pedaling efficiency
+ It's super light

Cons

- Feels like the 120mm fork is an afterthought
- Slack seat tube angle, short reach
- Nervous on the descents




120 Comments

  • 101 6
 This category confuses me. I get the name but damn these bikes are different.

Can we just go with:
110mm or less = XC or XC race (F-Podium XC, Mach4 XC race)
111m-130mm = Short Travel Trail (Joplin, Optic, Trail Pistol)
131mm-160mm = Long Travel Trail (Occam, Primer, Stamina 140)
150mm-180mm = Enduro (mmhmm...overlap but it's cool...)
180+ Freeride fun or DH race (send it...)
  • 4 0
 Underrated comment of the day: lets get this to the top of the page.
  • 1 1
 spark nino 120mm this XC or ST Trail?
  • 3 2
 @ilyamaksimov: Scott themselves call the “regular” 120mm Spark a trail bike. The 100mm race version nino races is the XC bike. Of course, they’re just the same frame with a different shock and fork...
  • 1 5
flag ilyamaksimov (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @srstudent: "111m-130mm = Short Travel Trail (Joplin, Optic, Trail Pistol)" but 120mm its XC?) or nino race WC XCO on trail bike?)
  • 4 1
 Lose Long travel trail and Enduro and replace it with 150-180mm is All Mountain and ya done.
  • 3 0
 front or rear travel?
  • 1 1
 @srstudent: I've ridden the RC and regular spark. They feel pretty different despite having the same frame.
  • 2 0
 @jclnv: I like the cut of your jib!
  • 1 0
 @K1maxX: Rear
  • 2 0
 Shoudl have said "F-Podium DC XC, F-Podium XC Race"
  • 4 0
 I’m just here to watch people bitch about which category its in. Awesome suggestion though
  • 9 1
 Mountain bikes...

≤120mm = Up Mountain
≤140mm = Some Mountain
≤160mm = All Mountain
≤180mm = Big Mountain
≤200mm = Down Mountain
  • 1 0
 There will always be tons of overlap even at exactly the same travel. E.g.: Evil Following vs. Scott Spark 120. One is mini-enduro, the other is maxi-XC.

Bottom line is, you gotta actually try/pay attention to geometry and spec.
  • 2 0
 @srstudent: They are actually different frames....
  • 1 0
 @mtbgeartech: its not actually the same frame
  • 1 0
 @thedirtyburritto: Cool, now I know! No wonder they're so different LOL!
  • 5 0
 shesh i dont know.

I'd say more like 108.6mm or less for xc
108.7-131 low-short up down xc traveling trail
132-144.8 high short upcross downcountry travel trail
144.8-149 low-duro-coutry cross mountain trail
149-154.22 middlemedium downmountain uptrail trail criss-cross trail trailtrail
154.22-161.11- long-dong-duro...up...down
161.11-161.12 a bike, with two wheels
161.13-179 freetrail
180+ jumpcountry downtrail
  • 1 0
 NOW LOOK AT WHAT YOU'VE STARTED!!!!
  • 3 0
 @chubby5000: Yea, and all this only for 29er wheels, totally different categories for 27.5 and mullet bikes.

I mean you got yer mullet-countries, mountain-mullet-duros, and so on.
  • 2 0
 There's more to a bike than the travel numbers...
  • 51 3
 Thoroughbred XC race bike and still survives the huck to flat better then the Pole....
  • 3 0
 baaahahahaha
  • 5 1
 Now they are calling a 26.6 pounds XC racing bike (excluding pedals!) "superlight" ...
  • 6 0
 @duzzi: Well if you take in to account the control tires, and the fact that it comes with a Fox 34, a fairly long dropper and Fox Live Valve, it's quite a light bike.
  • 2 1
 @NickBosshard: it is close to one pound more than my 160/150 travel Ibis HD3 ... It is a 5 pounds frame and in race ready trim should be in the 22-23 pounds range.

I am not sure how Pinkbike managed to do that, maybe is the stuff that does not belong (like the tires) but still ... they probably forgot to take out the tool kit and the water bottle! It would not surprise, from a publication that thinks that one timed lap is a way to compare bikes.
  • 1 0
 @NickBosshard: is right. This would be sub 26lbs with the changes already suggested
  • 1 0
 @duzzi: I call bullshit on your 25.6 pound Mojo, you must have made some serious compromises to get to that number...
  • 27 5
 Whoever decided that this bike and the Trail Pistol belonged in the same category is an idiot.
  • 4 11
flag TimRidesBikes (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Categories mean nothing to a paid site that's trying to get your money.
  • 4 3
 both at opposite ends of "down country"
  • 2 0
 @TimRidesBikes: Ha! Jokes on them. All of the weekly checks I've been sending PB to read and comment are post dated!
  • 8 0
 How's that saying go? Variety is the spice of life? I'd say those two bikes could form the borders of this category (yes, it's a made up category) and by testing them on the same trails it's possible to get a really clear idea of what the pros / cons are of a slacker head tube, longer reach, etc..
  • 21 0
 So it's a XC/Upcountry bike and not a Downcountry?
  • 12 0
 it's literally a World Cup XC bike, but, DOWNCOUNTRY, lol
  • 3 0
 It's an Upduro bike.
  • 17 0
 It seems like a lot of commenters are surprised that the article isn't reviewing the bike as a full-on XC race bike and in that milieu. But Pivot over-forked it and passed it off as a short travel trail bike (in their marketing blurb). So PB, rightly so in my view, piled it in with other bikes that have similar travel. Are the spectrum of bikes very, very different? Yeah, you bet they are. That's the fun part of a test like this. Good on PB for providing a good, not-too-sugar-coated, review.
  • 8 0
 I would 100% agree with this review. Pivot did a demo day near me and I rode a 429 and it was a really good climber and a skittish descender. The biggest issue I had with every Pivot I rode was they felt overly short. Even the XL didn't feel like it was as long as it was. I walked away being impressed with how all their bikes climbed, even the Firebird climbed really well, so much so that I didn't see any real negative to adding more suspension.
  • 12 2
 Can't put my finger on why but Pivot has become kinda boring.
  • 1 0
 Overpriced and not-so-modern geometry across the entire range?
  • 4 0
 pros....has a seat cons....pivot sent us this xc bike to ride in BC! felt efficient but was slow, great climber but not all that fast at climbing, nervous on the descents but not all that much slower. So in general dont ride an xc bike in BC when you really need a bit more travel and less xc geometry to enjoy it. Hey PB take the Polygon Siskiu out for a spin on this track and compare it to these beast that cost 3-5 times as much.
  • 14 10
 Takeaway: Nobody at PinkBike races XC. The right way to test an XC race bike is (gasp) in an XC race, not through some kind of quasi short track 8 minute lap.

My wager? If they would have made the climb even 1/2 way legit (more than 1000 vertical feet) this would have been among (or the) fastest bike. (1000 vert up, 1000 vert back down)

You have to test a XC bike doing what it was really intended to do.
  • 5 2
 But it's not an XC bike as suggested by Pivot's marketing. They make an XC race bike. That's not this bike (sort of)
  • 4 1
 @spaztwelve: It's interesting isn't it? Slap a bigger fork on an XC race bike to "make it descend better" and it actually descends worse because the already short reach is now super short.

The most "DC" bike of the group is the Mondraker with its progressive geo. Too bad they couldn't get the back end to feel the way they would have liked.
  • 1 0
 The idea of having timed laps where two pilots "compare" bikes is indeed just silly
  • 2 0
 @spaztwelve: Despite how you may interpret Pivot's marketing, this is an XC race bike that's been specced with a slightly longer fork.
  • 1 0
 I agree, but for BC XC racing, a typical XC race bike with 68 HA, a 100mm fork and a harsh feeling electronic damping system that robs the bike of grip, probably isn’t the fastest overall in such terrain. Even Nino races with 120mm.
  • 15 0
 Fun fact: @sarahmoore is a former World Cup XC racer. The lap was designed to be repeatable, in order to allow the testers to do it multiple times in a day without blowing themselves up. Timed laps aren't the be-all, end-all, and they should definitely be taken with a grain of salt.
  • 6 0
 A shorter timed lap that is well-chosen (ours had a little bit of everything - singletrack, steep loose climb, technical slower descents, high speed descents, flat corners) can provide a similar result to a longer lap and more consistency over the course of 15+ laps.

Check out the results from the BC Bike Race prologue and the final results. The top 3 finishers in the sub-7 minute prologue were the same top three after 13+ hours of racing.
  • 2 0
 Well..there really isn't any proper XC in Pemby. Unless you count no-fun logging roads.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer with the haymaker. Also, I didnt know that, I knew she raced XC but not at that level. Clearly she is more humble than me cause I would bring that up everytime I spoke.
  • 4 0
 3 words. not for me. Id rather spend half the price on a top-of-the-line Commencal Meta AM 29, and have twice as much fun on the decent. (even if I have 1/2 as much fun going up).
  • 1 0
 if you want fun you buy a Clash not a Meta.
  • 4 0
 Interesting comments from James about loving the bike in Colorado, but not so much in BC. That's [one of the reasons] I typically look at local brands when bike shopping. Designed for the trails I ride!
  • 2 0
 Yeah, I was genuinely surprised at how different the bike felt -- and consider, too, that this was the *actual* bike I rode in both places, not just the same model. Horses for courses, and all that.
  • 3 0
 I've demo and rode most of the new Pivots and they all pedal well but they lack descending fun. This bike is no different. Why they sent a XC race bike for a downcountry test I have no clue, unless Pinkbike didn't inform them on the test which seems like a bad move to keep testing like that a secret so I would doubt that Pinkbike did that. There geometry, chainstays and reach is always outdated. There reach is always cramped. I am not sure who designs or test there bikes but they seem to want to save money than try new things. The Fox live is a neat idea but having ridden it its not for anything else but XC riding. If you want a bike that rips in the downcountry catergory get a Norco Optic or Evil The Following MB. All incredibly fun bikes. Plus you wont have to spend 10 f*cking K for a sweet build.
  • 3 0
 Why was this bike tested in comparison to the Joplin, rather than testing the Trail 429 in comparison to the Joplin? The Trail 429 and the Joplin have the same travel and I think are closer in their intended design than the SL and the Joplin
  • 1 0
 because that will make sense.
  • 6 0
 Love watching the bars and fork flex on the huck to flat.
  • 3 1
 I made it all the way to $10,399.... nope

Then I came back and read the review... Oh, hard no

Then I read the comment that these guys are still using a pressfit BB... laughing rudely while repeating ‘no’ in the tear speckled face of the designers
  • 1 1
 Press fit/interference fit is the best method of installing a BB in a bike. The issue is the shit tolerance the bike industry works to.
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: Soooooo your saying the best method of installing a BB is actually shite in the real world. Got it!

no tolerance issues with threaded BB’s
  • 1 0
 I'm among the biggest haters of press-fit BBs, but even I'll admit that Pivot has historically done it well. Also helps that they chose one of the least-crappy formats to stick with.
  • 2 0
 I think comments are going to fall into two camps here:

1) Those who were wanting the downcountry reviews to be an "XC" review.- "This review is terrible, how could you group it with the more burly bikes? This is a great bike, you guys just messed up the reviews and categories! AAAAARRGGG!"

2) Those who interpret "DownCountry" as Enduro/Trailish- "Wow, gonna steer clear of this bike, sounds too XC!"

Downcountry means different things to different people. XC Plus vs. Fast Trail.
  • 3 0
 Yeah...I guess we can conclude that downcountry doesn't mean anything. Who woulda thunk it?
  • 3 0
 We discuss this in our roundtable video.
  • 2 0
 The comments fall into 2 camps because the bikes fall into 2 camps...2 bikes are based on XC race platforms, and 2 bikes are based on trail platforms.
  • 2 0
 Reach is way to short (standard Pivot), but steep seat tube suck when you’re truly riding xc and you want to jump in and out of the saddle a lot on short punchy climbs. Anything more than 74, feels like the seat is in the way when you’re standing with seat up.... and on a rolling xc course dropping your seat every time you want to stand up for 5 seconds isn’t ideal (when you’re actually going race speed)
  • 1 0
 I'd say that's more a matter of personal preference. I don't like seat tubes to be *too* steep, of course, but I also don't like feeling like I'm constantly wanting to get further forward on the saddle while climbing, either.
  • 2 0
 so we're just gonna price bikes over $10,000 ($13,150 CAD) watch the reviews and then try and relate the info to the $2500-$3000 that 80% of us can justify spending on the activity we love dearly. Man, I feel bad for kids just trying to go mountain biking with half-ass modern bike. It's like shaming the poor. where are our $1500 full suspension offerings outside of department store bikes. it can be done people. we don't all need air suspension and fox shocks. wake up!
  • 4 0
 First the trail bikers were mad, now the XC crowd is up in arms. Guys, I'm beginning to think that no one likes this category.
  • 2 0
 I blame @mikelevy.
  • 1 0
 @CarbonShmarbon: yes! Honestly I think this category (whatever it is) may be the one in which it's the hardest to shine. A short travel bike that's capable both up and down. Tough to achieve!
  • 2 0
 If I over fork something like an SB130, it's still a trail bike. If I over fork something like a Trek Slash, it's still an enduro bike.

So why does over forking an xc race bike somehow transform it into a different category?
  • 2 0
 Did any of you make guesses as to whether you were slower or faster on the climbs/descents before you knew the time?

I'll do this occasionally, and I'm surprised by how often I'm wrong. I'm just curious as it might add another but if info into ride characteristics.
  • 8 3
 Guess I’ll pivot away from this one
  • 6 0
 I ripped through this review at mach 4. Sounds like a race to the bottom, really.
  • 1 0
 Lap times are important. At times you can get a bike working so well that it feels slow, while your going faster by the stopwatch.
Anyways, this bike is very uninteresting to my tastes, but otherwise I think highly of the brand.
Have to wonder: Would this bike be really stupendous/ fast in more rolling smooth terrain which is so common on much of this planet?
  • 5 0
 Pro: Didn't break.
  • 3 0
 how these people classify bikes... smh. At least they got this one right in saying it's XC
  • 2 1
 JK She said d*******try (not a real bike classification) in the video... even though it's explicitly an XC race bike. Am i missing something here?
  • 8 8
 I still want to see dates/times for every single iteration. Something tells me that they weren't exactly rigorous in their approach. The fact that they only have a time for one lap per bike is problematic, given that it was done on a 9min lap. If they really wanted to attempt to perform something even half-assed, they should have have had all of the bikes out there, then rotate through them one at a time, doing lap after lap after lap, then switch out and do the same under multiple additional riders. Then you'd actually be able to draw conclusions. Otherwise, something so simple as a headwind one day, that wasn't experienced another day, could be the cause of differences in timing. But, in a world where "steep STA = good pedaling", without taking into account differences in how the bike settles into sag, the amount of travel, etc., I expect nothing better. I'm very perplexed that @angryasian would put his name on something like this; I've read his work for a long time and expected better.
  • 11 0
 There were multiple timed laps for each bike - it's the fastest laps that are displayed / compared. The time laps aren't meant to be the deciding metric between the bikes - as you noted there are all sorts of factors that can come into play. Still, we wanted to at least have another bit of information that could potentially be useful.
  • 1 0
 @LeDuke I agree, to me how they setup their suspension doesn't matter since it's so preferential to everyone. How the wheels track over super chunky terrain, how does bermed vs flat corners feel and the bikes ability to hold their lines, the feeling of going mach 10 in a straight line down the trail. There are so many variables in bike geometry just describing the feeling of these bikes along with their riding style would be a good enough indication of how a bike would ride. Add that to actual numbers of decending times, now we have decent reviews! I don't know how good the reviewers are in terms of bike skill levels, but it would be nice to have people who can really get every ounce out of what the bike is supposed to be doing and what happens when you push it past it's limit. I ride a 160mm forked hardtail because picking lines and blasting down steep terrain/hucking jumps with it is super fun and it teaches me the skills needed to get better. That's a little on a tangent but I agree with what you say about the bikes being tested
  • 1 0
 It is probably next to impossible to decide how quick a bike is by doing tests like these. It is probably fun to do but just don't add too much weight to it. There are just so many variables and it depends on the rider skill, confidence etc to extract the most of it. For instance a bike that is great at smoothing out the terrain is good for straightlining rough stuff but is likely less good at extracting speed from the terrain (through pumping) whereas the bike that allows you to gain speed from pumping will likely not work well with a point and go style of riding. The point and go rewards the confident rider who likes to go fast and relies on the suspension whereas the more pumpable bike rewards the more precise rider who can actually use the terrain, catch backsides of obstacles and gets the most out of that. So better is to understand what type of bike it is and decide whether it suits you. Speed will come.
  • 6 2
 So it sucks??? Haha!!
  • 5 2
 Press fit bb shell? 2020.
  • 2 1
 80g lighter.
  • 3 0
 In fairness, Pivot does PF92 quite well, and that format is also inherently less prone to creaking issues than ones that use narrower bearing spacing (namely PF30).
  • 2 0
 This seems like it’s still an excellent XC bike, just not for around here (Van/Squamish/Whistler/Pemby).
  • 1 0
 Take the shitty Live Valve off it and it would probably have done a lot better.
  • 2 0
 From what I see so far is it the GG in first, SC in second, Mondraker in third and the Pivot in a distant 4th.
  • 2 0
 They're gonna like the SC the best I think. I agree on the others though. It may be a split, James with the GG and Sarah with the SC.
  • 3 2
 Yeah this is a World Cup XC Race bike, not a downcountry bike. If you wanted to review a downcountry bike from Pivot you'd review the Trail 429.
  • 3 0
 We've reviewed that bike before: www.pinkbike.com/news/review-pivot-trail-429.html, and since the Mach 4 was new, and had Live Valve, we wanted to see how it'd stack up against the other bikes in this category.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: hence why this review doesn’t belong here
  • 11 13
 So....its a purebred XC race machine built around World Cup XC. It isn't a enduro downcountry bike!! You put 1000g tires on it and try to make it do something it wasn't made for. The Trail429 is what you wanted this bike to be. Quite possibly the worst test ever!!!
  • 15 2
 From Pivot's website: "the new school geometry also lets this cross-country race bike flirt with trail bike versatility outside of the course tape. If fast is fun, this might be the most exciting bike we’ve ever made." Those sure seem like claims that are worth evaluating, don't they? The lines between categories are blurrier than ever, and no matter what there will always be the argument that X bike belongs in Y category. Pay less attention to the categories and more to the ride impressions and there should be plenty of useful information.
  • 4 2
 @mikekazimer: But YOU guys chose to categorize the bikes. I do appreciate the reviews but you guys have done yourselves a disservice trying to jam dissimilar bikes into competing categories.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: With the Japan 2020 Olympics course being how it was, this is just the way XC bikes are going to progress to keep up with the terrain being thrown at them. If the lines are blurry, group-test them by the amount of travel. People can decide from there where the bike can be 'categorized' and what they want to buy.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: "cross country RACE BIKE..."
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: good points. I’m glad y’all tested this... however there are some clear lines between the bikes in this category. SC, and GG not like the others.

I think y’all have already gotten the point that we think the Tallboy and Trail Pistol would have been better compared to the optic etc. We get it... you had to draw the line somewhere.
  • 2 0
 But, but... Minions on XC race bikes are downcountry AF...!
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: The lines are so blurred nowadays most bikes can fit in many categories and the amount of capable bikes out there make it hard to decide. The public does rely on marketing terms. But for 10K or even there 5K+ starting point they need to be more honest. Good way for a company to get one buyer and never to come back to buy again.
  • 3 2
 I disagree. For sure, this bike sat further toward the XC end of the spectrum of any bike we tested in this category, but it was included specifically because Pivot billed it as being far more capable than just XC racing. Unfortunately, what we felt after testing was that the bike truly is more of a pure XC race bike, and the 120mm fork option felt more like an afterthought to expand its appeal in the marketplace rather than a bike that was designed from the start with that sort of riding in mind. If I wanted something strictly for cross-country racing, this bike would be high on my list, but its fun factor fades outside of that envelope, at least in my opinion.
  • 4 2
 Saw the price, skipped to the end to say HELL NO.
  • 1 0
 yeah, it's almost rude.
  • 3 1
 Why was this tested in Pemberton, it's an XC bike
  • 4 0
 We tested these bikes on trails that were in the Nimby 50 XC race earlier this year.
  • 1 0
 We really have come full circle
  • 3 2
 Surprised and not surprised. Glad I bought a Tallboy
  • 1 0
 I expected a more positive review. Color me surprised.
  • 3 2
 It climbs better when you're putting 150 more watts through the pedals.
  • 1 0
 design looks from 00th year
  • 3 2
 Dentist written ALL over it
  • 2 0
 haha. the pivot dentist edition. I like it.
  • 2 0
 Why do Dentist get paid so much anyway. I can brush my own teeth really well, floss too.
  • 1 0
 Throws piggyback shock on xc bike and call it down country?
  • 1 1
 $10K and they can't even include a threaded BB?
  • 1 0
 why are threaded so much more preferred? curious. in BMX we we're stoked to have press fit.

Post a Comment



