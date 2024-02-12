Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB

Descending

Ironically, with all of the laborious hours that went into building this bike, I could sum it up in just two words; buttery smooth. From the rear suspension to the motor’s power delivery, the Levo SL is very pleasant to rider, and I'd like to think that would be the case for a rider of any level.In our Fall Field Test, we talked about frame stiffness quite a bit. It seems to be a common finding, but round tubes don’t send as many vibrations through the frame to the rider and that adds to the smooth ride of the Levo SL. The rear triangle absorbs off-camber hits and holds through chattery flat corners well, even more so in the longer chainstay setting.The Levo SL’s suspension has a floating feeling about it, eerily like a chainless ride. Almost everything about the rear suspension works seamlessly, whether keeping the wheels on the ground to slow down or pushing into the bike to gain speed. There are no irregularities in the travel such as progression spikes or mid-stroke wallowing. From start to finish, it's consistently smooth. If you’re a rider that stabs the brakes hard between consecutive bomb holes, you could find the bike’s balance to be mildly disrupted at times. On steeper trails where you’re fighting to release the brakes, you’ll appreciate how the wheels stick to the ground though.Normally, my first ride on a test bike ends with at least five negative points, but finding things to complain about the Levo SL was a chore. We got off to solid start, however, there was a peculiarity about the steering took longer than anticipated to debunk. I swapped out to the full 29er setup which helped and actually raised the BB. In the end, I stuck with the longer chainstay setting, even with the 27.5" rear wheel and chalked up the quirky turning habits to the low center of gravity and short chainstay, which gave a false sense of security on the steeper, chunky trails found on the North Shore.Frequently, I’d have to remind myself that this is a 150mm-travel bike and not to get too carried away with my downhill antics. In the slacker settings, the significant BB drop and low center of gravity add to the planted feeling of the Levo SL.The short chainstay and 27.5” rear wheel do slightly detract from its stability, but only when the trail becomes choppy and steep. Switching the chainstay into the long setting (27.5” wheel, shock flip-chip in high position, -1.0 cup) was my preferred arrangement. That provided the most balance and therefore the most traction for rallying through Squamish’s best handbuilt trails.After six months of hard riding, the Levo SL hasn’t missed a beat - not one loose bolt, creaking from the headset, or motor irregularities. It faced everything from blasting through muddy ruts and plinko-ing down blown-out moto tracks. Impressively, the motor clutch is still as quiet as day one as well and the wheels are as straight as an arrow.It wasn’t without a few minor quirks though. The derailleur mount did need to be retorqued a couple weeks into testing and extra slack in the TCU meant rearranging the cable internally to avoid rattling inside the top tube.