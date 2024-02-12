Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB

How Does It Compare?
Trek and Specialized have each cooked up SL eMTBs that showcase their product development team’s skills - there’s little left to be desired if you’re in the market for one of these sub-18kg machines. The Fuel EXe and Levo SL don’t exactly line up against one another in their stock configuration, however, depending on how you set them up, there could be considerable overlap.
The Fuel Exe has 10mm less travel at either end, but a 160mm fork isn’t out of the question. Out of the box, it arrives with dual 29” wheels. Again, swapping the stock parts for a 27.5” rear wheel will make it more “flickable”. Those two attributes point the Fuel EXe closer to a 60/40 split of up descending and climbing, versus the Levo SL’s 70/30 realm.
A critical change for Specialized to keep up with the market meant bumping the SL 1.2 motor up 50Nm of torque. That matches TQ’s HPR50 now, however, Trek’s integrated battery holds 40 more watt-hours. One thing you don't want more of on an e-bike is noise. While the Levo SL motor acoustics aren't loud, it does have a slightly higher pitched whine compared to the TQ, particularly at higher RPMs.
Both the Levo SL and Fuel Exe came in the flashiest trim available, however, the Trek slightly undercuts Specialized in terms of pricing. The Levo SL S-Works costs $1000 USD more than the Fuel Exe’s $13,999 USD price tag. House branded carbon bars, wheel are found on each bike, along with SRAM’s top-tier T-type wireless shifting and Code brakes. Tires are another item sourced within each brands’ garage. Specialized’s rubber is light years ahead of the plastic-like Bontrager treads, which were swiftly removed from the Fuel EXe.
Another bonus point for Trek is the entry price. Aluminum Fuel EXes begin at $5,499 USD and still use the sought after TQ motor. Oddly enough though, only the aluminum Fuel EXe is equipped with a interchangeable headset cup to alter the angles which is an option that Trek’s customers spending top dollar would appreciate. Of course, this could be accomplished using aftermarket headsets if desired.Technical Report Fox 36 Factory:
Before the burly 38 fork, the 36 served as the long-travel single crown for in Fox’s lineup. Between the two, there is a subtle difference in stiffness and how the air spring operates, but it still packs a punch. With the Grip2 damper and fool-proof volume spacers, it’s still a quality bit of kit for enduro and trail bikes.Code Stealth Ultimate Brakes:
The master cylinder may look different on the outside, but internally, they use the identical parts to the previous generation Code RSCs. A reshaped lever has a rounder side profile which seems to be welcomed by all. Most apparent, the brake lines exit on an angle to tie into stem clamps for a neat and quiet setup.SL 1.2 motor:
Bumping the torque from 35 to 50Nm may not seem like much on paper, but it’s significant on the trail. Grinding up climbs and lunging up tech moves comes with an added boost. It’s also much quieter than the first generation motor and most importantly, less whiny.