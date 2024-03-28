Video: The Riders Overlooked By Modern Geometry

What's MOST important for you when choosing a bike? Correct sizing

Value and spec

Something that suits your riding style

The latest technology

It having full 29" wheels

It being a mixed wheeled bike

It being full 27.5" wheels

Frame storage

Brand or shop loyalty

I don't know yet

Bikes will never be better than the one I have, and I won't change anytime soon

Over the past decade, the biking industry has seen a shift towards larger reach values on most mountain bikes, particularly those on the gravity end of the spectrum. While bikes are undoubtedly better for it, this trend can pose challenges for individuals on the extremes of size who still seek the same performance as their peers.To best cover this topic, I chatted to Pinkbike's own Jessie-May Morgan and Ben Cathro, riders who like her often sit outside of the typical sizing range, to understand not only why they love the bikes of 2024 but also what they would like to see improved upon in coming years.