Video: The Riders Overlooked By Modern Geometry

Mar 28, 2024
by Christina Chappetta  

Over the past decade, the biking industry has seen a shift towards larger reach values on most mountain bikes, particularly those on the gravity end of the spectrum. While bikes are undoubtedly better for it, this trend can pose challenges for individuals on the extremes of size who still seek the same performance as their peers.

To best cover this topic, I chatted to Pinkbike's own Jessie-May Morgan and Ben Cathro, riders who like her often sit outside of the typical sizing range, to understand not only why they love the bikes of 2024 but also what they would like to see improved upon in coming years.

What's MOST important for you when choosing a bike?



Posted In:
Videos Ben Cathro Christina Chappetta Jessie May Morgan


Author Info:
christinachappetta avatar

Member since Jul 6, 2012
33 articles
17 Comments
  • 4 0
 Thank you for coming up with this topic Pinkbike. Me as a 5,3 (163cm) rider, I am wondering if bike companies think all smaller people died during Covid, as some are not even offering S sized frames anymore and starting their line up with size M like Deviate with the Claymore MX shortest reach of 460mm. WTF!?
  • 3 0
 I think that's more likely a product of Deviate not having enough money to afford tooling for four front triangles rather than any intention to specifically not produce a bike for you.
  • 1 0
 Same buddy, same! Unfortunately, the lack of available sizing has made choosing bikes a littler tricky over the years. I'm thankful for all the great options and newer brands available now, but still am left wanting more sometimes.
  • 2 0
 @j-t-g: I'm with you on this one, smaller brands will cater to the masses. Where as the big brands have everything from XS-XXL.

If they can only afford to produce 2-3 frame size options, they're going to be the most popular
  • 4 0
 This comment is the "I just ride whatever good deal I find on PB buy/sell" option
  • 1 0
 It's not really a modern geometry issue though is it? I'm not denying it's an issue but has the difference between an XS and and an XL changed much over time?

I know bigger wheels make smaller sizes awkward in some cases but a lot of brands make smaller sizes 27.5 rear for that reason.
  • 1 0
 I REALLY, REALLY wanted to vote dual 275 bikes are most important just to skew the marketing data real quick but I hate to be dishonest. Anyone wanna draw up an over under on which year will have no dual 275 models from north american brands? We're already down to less than 10 models I think.
  • 1 0
 Thank you for being honest on the poll haha I also had a hard time picking the MOST important feature but really...it came down to size for me. Wrong size and it doesn't matter what spec it is haha
  • 1 0
 How about overlooking those of us who live east of the Rockies who ride singletrack and don't want 64 deg HTA and 78 deg STA but still want more than 110mm of travel? Yes there are options out there but it feels like every year the bikes get longer and slacker and more tailored to the folks living in PNW steeps and not much else.
  • 2 0
 By the poll numbers so far of people with the perfect bike and wont be changing anytime soon, looks like there are 10 people riding a Geometron.
  • 2 0
 It's a mix of things, but I am very shop loyal. Luckily the shop I use carries a wide variety of great brands.
  • 1 0
 Seat tube insertion depth is the most overlooked feature. Any bike with an interrupted seat tube is defective in my eyes, especially in smaller frames.
  • 1 0
 In real world, so many people would never fit on a bike at all. So why bother, everybody has to chose the sport (if at all) that best suits his/her body and abilities.
  • 1 0
 What about a bike that won’t crack within a season or two.
  • 1 1
 Outside marketing data to be sent to Pon et al.
  • 1 0
 Ha - you can just see the results for yourself. It's not as exciting as you think. It's just fun to reflect on what we all think, rather than maybe just reacting to a few strong opinions in the comment section.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: why you justifying? why you even responding to my comment??? how about remove these trash, national enquirer style articles and highlight and give credence to the important ones, like Tara Llanes and Johnny Waddell (which were fantastic). this junk just shoves those to the basement where no one will find them.







