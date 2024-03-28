Video: The Riders Overlooked By Modern Geometry

Over the past decade, the biking industry has seen a shift towards larger reach values on most mountain bikes, particularly those on the gravity end of the spectrum. While bikes are undoubtedly better for it, this trend can pose challenges for individuals on the extremes of size who still seek the same performance as their peers.
To best cover this topic, I chatted to Pinkbike's own Jessie-May Morgan and Ben Cathro, riders who like her often sit outside of the typical sizing range, to understand not only why they love the bikes of 2024 but also what they would like to see improved upon in coming years.
If they can only afford to produce 2-3 frame size options, they're going to be the most popular
I know bigger wheels make smaller sizes awkward in some cases but a lot of brands make smaller sizes 27.5 rear for that reason.