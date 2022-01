Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Shock Ever Failed?

Recently, Vorsprung Suspension published a pretty interesting video making the case that shocks with a clevis link (above) or trunnion mount (right) could potentially accelerate wear due to the lateral loads the shock experiences when the frame flexes. Trunnion-mounted shocks connect to the frame with two widely-spaced bearings, making for a stiff connection. This means any lateral movement at the other end has to be accommodated by the shock bending. Clevis links increase the leverage over the shock, meaning a given lateral force is more likely to cause the shock to buckle or bind, making it unable to absorb bumps, or leading to the shock wearing out or even breaking.



