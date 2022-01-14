Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Shock Ever Failed?

Recently, Vorsprung Suspension published a pretty interesting video making the case that shocks with a clevis link (above) or trunnion mount (right) could potentially accelerate wear due to the lateral loads the shock experiences when the frame flexes. Trunnion-mounted shocks connect to the frame with two widely-spaced bearings, making for a stiff connection. This means any lateral movement at the other end has to be accommodated by the shock bending. Clevis links increase the leverage over the shock, meaning a given lateral force is more likely to cause the shock to buckle or bind, making it unable to absorb bumps, or leading to the shock wearing out or even breaking.
Personally, I've seen several shocks misaligned in the frame, and sometimes visibly move side-to-side as the frame flexes. This does seem to reduce sensitivity, but I've only ever had two shocks fail - one was the notorious first-generation Cane Creek Inline DBair, and another was a first-generation Fox Float X2. In more recent years, however, shocks seem to hold up pretty well in my experience.
Trawling the PB forums, there are a few horror stories of broken shocks, but is it all that common?
What do you think?
By "UNIVERSAL" do you mean the 803-00-142 air sleeve kit? That won't really solve any issues other than maybe an air leak. Air leaks are super rare.
Regarding the frame design, we also suspect that frames that are too stiff are bad for the shocks because the shocks have to take all the load. One example would be the Pivot Firebird with a Float X2. We had several customers with this combo who all complained about air loss on the trail. No mather how we serviced it, it always came back. They all run different shocks now, mostly coils and have no problems anymore.
I've had two different DHX2's blow seals within 6 months of being brand new in the last year.
Edit: Serving a damper/air can rarely would have anything to do with a structural failure of an eyelet or body either. Pretty much irrelevant.
RockShox SD Coil: once in 3 years of ownership, leaked from the reservoir
RS Monarch / Monarch Plus: about once every other year, scratches on the body, sucked air in
Fox X2: none so far in 5 months of ownership, we´ll see...
Fox DPS: none in 3 years of ownership, XC bike though
And that for a sub 70kg rider...
Same rate for droppers btw.
Forks all creak in the crown after half a year, only cure is pressing the steerer out and pressing it back in with loctite.
2019 Stumpjumper Comp Alloy. Jacked the DPS at least twice. Fox said they'd never seen some of the damage on the internals like I'd done. Then I decided to go with a coil, so I got a Marz CR coil. I blew up two of those before Fox decided that the CR and the Stumpy don't agree with each other and asked if I would take a Factory DPX2 instead as a replacement fo the Bomber CR. I agree and I've been happy with that shock ever since.
I've also had multiple issues with my fork when it was a 34, but since I upgraded to a 36, it's been all good.
Moral of the story: 200+ pounds and laps at Angelfire don't always mix on a medium travel bike.
Might be time to lose some weight.
Oh, I found it:
www.instagram.com/reel/CYt7SM8F-y-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Lulz
www.ridefox.com/fox17/help.php?m=bike&id=1138
They're not too specific but lateral force seems to be an issue.
And what can potentially break a coil shock might lead to extra wear in an air shock. The Monarch (+) seemed to have some issues at least.
Can't believe it's 2022 and we're still dealing with this embarrassing issue so often.
so i prefer to not answer at all lol
Ruben Torenbeek will happily tell you what he thinks about Trunnion…
I mean, when bike designers hate it and know it sucks. But still kinda forced to use it. Bad situation.
No examples of what are supposed to be the most damaging architectures?
And now....well....on a hardtail until my back says it's enough.
By that time shock issues will be a thing of the past, and we'll all have flying cars, right?
Then got a Reign and put a DVO on it. Aircan blew right off on a shock with a couple dozen rides.
If you ride hard, shocks die.
