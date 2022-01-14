close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Shock Ever Failed?

Jan 14, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO


Recently, Vorsprung Suspension published a pretty interesting video making the case that shocks with a clevis link (above) or trunnion mount (right) could potentially accelerate wear due to the lateral loads the shock experiences when the frame flexes. Trunnion-mounted shocks connect to the frame with two widely-spaced bearings, making for a stiff connection. This means any lateral movement at the other end has to be accommodated by the shock bending. Clevis links increase the leverage over the shock, meaning a given lateral force is more likely to cause the shock to buckle or bind, making it unable to absorb bumps, or leading to the shock wearing out or even breaking.
Standard Eyelet vs Trunnion
A trunnion mount (right) creates a stiffer connection to the frame.


Personally, I've seen several shocks misaligned in the frame, and sometimes visibly move side-to-side as the frame flexes. This does seem to reduce sensitivity, but I've only ever had two shocks fail - one was the notorious first-generation Cane Creek Inline DBair, and another was a first-generation Fox Float X2. In more recent years, however, shocks seem to hold up pretty well in my experience.

Bottom eye on the shock is broken
Trawling the PB forums, there are a few horror stories of broken shocks, but is it all that common?

What do you think?

Have you ever had a shock fail?

By fail I mean it can't be fixed with fresh oil and seals.



When was the last time your shock failed?



How often do you service your shock?





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls Shocks


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
83884 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
46788 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
44859 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
35912 views
Cam Zink Signs with Devinci
33601 views
Loana Lecomte Signs with New Canyon Cllctv XC Team
33354 views
Video: Laurie Greenland Tests Out His New DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
32874 views
Video: $1100 vs. $6500 In Upgrades On A Used Mountain Bike - Budget vs. Baller Episode 5
31906 views

78 Comments

  • 65 2
 I'd count "spewing oil and total loss of pressure" as a "failure" even if it can be fixed with new oil and seals, personally.
  • 9 0
 Same. In which case, count me in for "a bunch"
  • 4 0
 This exactly. I have a hard time thinking trunnion is the problem when my DPX2 nukes its damper internals twice a year.
  • 1 0
 Yeah exactly. That is a big fail and that has happened to me 2-3 times with current bike (few year period) once during a big DH day, I cut That Some slack since it’s a trail bike, but it’s happened before in less dramatic fashion where all of a sudden the bikes a low rider sitting halfway in its travel. One thing I will say is15 bucks for a UNIVERSAL fox repair kit that you can pick up anywhere is a great move by Fox. I can accept products that fail every once in a while as long as repairing them isn’t a huge PITA or expensive. I’d take a smidge less reliability to maintain a light high performance bike. I keep a rigid steel bike for unwavering reliability.
  • 2 0
 @CTDchris:

By "UNIVERSAL" do you mean the 803-00-142 air sleeve kit? That won't really solve any issues other than maybe an air leak. Air leaks are super rare.
  • 20 1
 Absolutely shocking poll.
  • 3 0
 I kinda saw it as a failure really.
  • 1 9
flag jeremy3220 (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Wow, what was your inspiration for this amazing pun? I never would have thought to use shocking as a pun for suspension shocks. Hilarious and brilliant.
  • 2 0
 @jeremy3220: Hey, man, decrease your pressure a bit! Don't blow a seal! I hope you rebound over the weekend and don't sag about.
  • 13 0
 I´m working in a suspension service center. Right now the damper that comes in every week with problems is the Fox Float X2. But they can mostly be fixed. In 90% of the time if we can't fix shock it's only because the manufacturer doesn't support it anymore with spare parts. The worst in this are all the "special" dampers like brain or thrushaft.

Regarding the frame design, we also suspect that frames that are too stiff are bad for the shocks because the shocks have to take all the load. One example would be the Pivot Firebird with a Float X2. We had several customers with this combo who all complained about air loss on the trail. No mather how we serviced it, it always came back. They all run different shocks now, mostly coils and have no problems anymore.
  • 1 0
 interesting. i've had to do 2 warranty services on my '21 float x2 in the last year due to progressive air loss (on a meta - which is trunion mounted). not an uncommon issue with this shock, it appears. perhaps poor seal integrity exacerbated by the trunion?
  • 1 0
 @xy9ine: To us it seems like the main seal is just not designed well, so especially in corners the shock is kind of "burping" due to the lateral loads.
  • 7 0
 I had 4 trunnion mounted shock failures in the last year. 3 shock failures on a 2020 enduro on a dhx2 and float dhx2. 1 shock failure on a transition spire with a super deluxe ultimate. Before getting a bike with trunnion mounted shock I haven't had a shock failure in years.
  • 1 2
 So you're convinced it's because of the trunnion design and not because of Fox & Rockshox's crappy QC?
I've had two different DHX2's blow seals within 6 months of being brand new in the last year.
  • 1 1
 @jbrown-15: it definitely could be QC issues
  • 11 5
 This is a silly survey. Are we talking structural failures? Or hydraulic/damping performance failures? Two TOTALLY separate topics, and both are common.

Edit: Serving a damper/air can rarely would have anything to do with a structural failure of an eyelet or body either. Pretty much irrelevant.
  • 1 0
 Duplicate
  • 3 0
 Disagree: if you have to send a shock in for warranty service/replacement due to failure during intended use, it is a Failure, Capital F. Particularly with Fox shocks require nitro charges after damper service, a damper failure is beyond the reach of 99.9% of riders and even most local shops. There are 20 LBSs within a 45min drive of me, but not one has a Nitro tank, much less a mechanic they let work on dampers: they all mail them off to a specialty suspension service.
  • 1 0
 Don’t make it too complicated.
  • 2 0
 There should be a separate question for hydraulic vs structural failures, then the follow-on service question would make sense
  • 6 0
 DVO Topaz: 5 times in 3 years of ownership, scratches on the 125$(!)-body twice, leaked from the rebound know twice, sucked air in once

RockShox SD Coil: once in 3 years of ownership, leaked from the reservoir

RS Monarch / Monarch Plus: about once every other year, scratches on the body, sucked air in

Fox X2: none so far in 5 months of ownership, we´ll see...
Fox DPS: none in 3 years of ownership, XC bike though

And that for a sub 70kg rider...
Same rate for droppers btw.
Forks all creak in the crown after half a year, only cure is pressing the steerer out and pressing it back in with loctite.
  • 5 0
 Yes... repeatedly.

2019 Stumpjumper Comp Alloy. Jacked the DPS at least twice. Fox said they'd never seen some of the damage on the internals like I'd done. Then I decided to go with a coil, so I got a Marz CR coil. I blew up two of those before Fox decided that the CR and the Stumpy don't agree with each other and asked if I would take a Factory DPX2 instead as a replacement fo the Bomber CR. I agree and I've been happy with that shock ever since.

I've also had multiple issues with my fork when it was a 34, but since I upgraded to a 36, it's been all good.

Moral of the story: 200+ pounds and laps at Angelfire don't always mix on a medium travel bike.
  • 3 0
 "Moral of the story: 200+ pounds and laps at Angelfire don't always mix on a medium travel bike." Yeah I would definitely agree with this. LOL. Especially a high leverage ratio mid travel bike.
  • 2 0
 @notsosikmik: my kid just sent me some instagram parody post of a guy talking about how "big boys" outfit their bikes (shocks insanely high pressure, cush core, DH casing tires, high pressure in the tires, 220m rotors with e-bike pads)... and I was ashamed that it resonated so much with me.

Might be time to lose some weight.

Oh, I found it:

www.instagram.com/reel/CYt7SM8F-y-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lulz
  • 3 0
 Here is what Marzocchi says at least for coil shocks:
www.ridefox.com/fox17/help.php?m=bike&id=1138

They're not too specific but lateral force seems to be an issue.

And what can potentially break a coil shock might lead to extra wear in an air shock. The Monarch (+) seemed to have some issues at least.
  • 3 0
 I killed twelve RS Monarch Plus shocks in two years. I'm actually quite proud of it. I class killed as air loss, damper cavitated or snapping an eyelet. SRAM Tech loved me. Putting a whopping great yoke on a horizontally mounted shock of a horst link frame with no seatstay bridge was asking for trouble. Don't have to service it if it blows up before the service interval. Win.
  • 2 0
 Stoked that @VorsprungSuspension is getting some credit here. This was an excellent video and I think it is definitely time that the frame manufacturers get some pushback for these design choices that often leave suspension manufacturers holding the bag.
  • 2 0
 I say next poll should be "have you ever bought a high end fork and suffered chronic annoying CSU creaking since, apparently, the top manufacturers still didn't figure out how to glue a metal rod properly?"

Can't believe it's 2022 and we're still dealing with this embarrassing issue so often.
  • 5 0
 Shocks need to be serviced? That's news to me.
  • 1 0
 You would be surprised the damage that some of these frame designs can do to a shock that is being regularly serviced within the recommended intervals. Often before it is even due for the first one.
  • 4 0
 Other than leaky internal seals allowing oil/nitrogen to party together, no problems.
  • 3 2
 I see people take the 140mm Orbea rise and make it a 160mm rear with longer eye to eye and stroke shock. First thought is Awesome! Second thought is, shit, it has a yoke and this is foolish. Sure mullet it and slacken it out more, but I don't think that frame is going to do well as a 160mm rear end.
  • 4 0
 I feel that by answering "never" i'm jynxing it

so i prefer to not answer at all lol
  • 1 0
 Had an X-Fusion O2 PVA that, after some abuse, got stuck down and wouldn't extend no matter what. A rebuild fixed it. Was a fine XC/AM shock otherwise. Have a Fox DPS Evol that is very consistent, in that it sucks no matter what. Have a Manitou McLeod that needs to have the negative chamber reset every few months, but works very well otherwise and I use the chamber reset to do a relube as well. Got to keep everything lubed up for better feeling anyway !
  • 1 0
 DVO Topaz T3Air in Evolink 140. lost air on drop landing in Leogang. about 80% SAG. Repair under warranty within a week.

Ruben Torenbeek will happily tell you what he thinks about Trunnion…
I mean, when bike designers hate it and know it sucks. But still kinda forced to use it. Bad situation.
  • 1 0
 So, those pics show a broken eyelet, on a non-trunnion shock and not driven by a yoke; and another non-trunnion and non-yoked shock with the end cap removed, with what looks like (from this angle) undamaged threads (unscrewed, not broken?).

No examples of what are supposed to be the most damaging architectures?
  • 1 0
 How does a stuck-down shock fit into this? I had a CC DBair IL get stuck down on my '19 Stumpy LT after 1/2 ride. Not fixable with just seals and oil, but not completely broken: usually stuck-down can be fixed with lots of positive pressure and creative extending solutions, or the risky "just yank the air-can and hope it doesn't shoot off too far".
  • 1 0
 Honourable mention to the Pole Evolink 158 that would sideload the RS Super Deluxe so much with all its incredible rear end flex (it's compliance brah) that the shock was scored inside and out so deeply that half the internals needed to be replaced. The local RS techs couldn't believe that a shock with this much wear came off a bike that was two months old and ostensibly in as-new working order. Imagine their surprise when I was back less than a month later with all the same issues.
  • 1 0
 Never any failiures as listed above but I've had a few shock issues. Two seal issues on my Monarch Plus RC3. With the original Monarch RL it squeaked shortly after new and after two separate services. The Cane Creek DB Air IL I currently have on there also now started squeaking (but does need servicing to fair). All on a 2016 Process 134 with a yoke/linkage driven single pivot.
  • 1 0
 Never had a serious problem when I had bouncy bikes.
And now....well....on a hardtail until my back says it's enough.
By that time shock issues will be a thing of the past, and we'll all have flying cars, right?
  • 3 0
 There is only one answer for broken bike parts when it comes to me: "not yet".
  • 1 0
 broke a 2011 fox vanilla shock at the piston end where it bolts on, on a santa cruz driver 8 , love the bike by the way. about 9 years ago on a down hill run half way. ugh. not fun. lol
  • 1 0
 The last shock I killed was a Double Barrel Air that the service center had botched the rebuild on. Other than that I'm blessed by the suspension gods. I've blown my fair share of Rock Shox fork dampers though.
  • 2 0
 By fail I mean it can't be fixed with fresh oil and seals. 26 people responded 'It happens to me all the time' WTF Please enlighten us to why...
  • 4 2
 Y'all need a question in this poll -- "have you ever had a shock fail and why was it a cane creek"
  • 2 0
 Old school Vanilla coil had voids in the casting and exploded but that was over 10 years ago.
  • 1 1
 Had a Slash for 1 1/2 years. Had 3 shocks die on me.

Then got a Reign and put a DVO on it. Aircan blew right off on a shock with a couple dozen rides.

If you ride hard, shocks die.
  • 2 0
 Can we include- how often did you send in your shock for service and it came back broken?
  • 1 0
 Rockshox Deluxe coil, clean separation body one side, shaft and oil the other, 1 Shocking moment. thoughts were like...imagine if that happen there...???
  • 1 0
 I have a display shelf for old blown-out shocks and forks. Sure they probably could get fixed but by the time they fail they are ready to be replaced.
  • 1 0
 Yes, and it only took RockShox 9 months to replace it. Like a cunning Fox I made sure I had a more trustworthy brand of suspension on my next bike.
  • 1 0
 Happened to me once, an RP23. Surprisingly enough, it was the shock I serviced most dutifully. That's the way she goes, innit?
  • 1 0
 I have had several shock failures that amounted to being frame misalignment issues from a Specialized Enduro and a Banshee Rune.
  • 2 2
 I still have PTSD from the double barrel breaking twice (on the shaft) on my Kona Operator lol (+1 bonus rock shox kage breaking too)
  • 1 0
 Not sure if it counts as a "failure" but shock stopped holding air recently. Seems fixed after a service at least!
  • 1 0
 (Some?) Yoke designs seem to be very harsh on shocks. Wonder if high leverage rates are also contributing??
  • 1 0
 For those of us who have been riding since the days of the Mag 10, the simple answer is “Uh… yeah!”
  • 2 0
 I ride a hardtail, so....
  • 1 0
 I bought a brand new super deluxe ultimate 6 months ago. I have to pump it up every ride, doesn't hold air Frown
  • 1 0
 Outer stanchion on Fox Float X2 2021 cracked. Shimstack fell aparat on Fox Float CTD 2015.
  • 1 2
 Small sample size, as I've only had 2 FS bikes. But my 2002 Gary Fisher had a Cane Creek AD-5 that has developed a leak. I tried to replace O-ring but that didn't help.
  • 1 0
 I have a rockshox setup on my bike so this is news to me
  • 3 4
 When a frame company specs a Whimpy RS deluxe select on a 170mm park bike to save money I blame the frame company not RS
  • 1 1
 Snapped a shaft of first Gen DHX2.
  • 1 0
 Lol, why would this get down voted? It's a fact not an opinion.
  • 1 0
 Who hasn't
  • 1 2
 Funny, my dhx2 just failed last week! but fox replaced it for free.
  • 1 2
 Don’t know why I got downvoted, it rides so good and I’m stoked to ride it once I get the new one.
  • 1 0
 @BikesNRussets: because this is pinkbike
  • 2 4
 lol yt or cane creek had them pull the original photo
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013242
Mobile Version of Website