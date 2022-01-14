Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Shock Ever Failed?

Recently, Vorsprung Suspension published a pretty interesting video making the case that shocks with a clevis link (above) or trunnion mount (right) could potentially accelerate wear due to the lateral loads the shock experiences when the frame flexes. Trunnion-mounted shocks connect to the frame with two widely-spaced bearings, making for a stiff connection. This means any lateral movement at the other end has to be accommodated by the shock bending. Clevis links increase the leverage over the shock, meaning a given lateral force is more likely to cause the shock to buckle or bind, making it unable to absorb bumps, or leading to the shock wearing out or even breaking.

A trunnion mount (right) creates a stiffer connection to the frame.

Trawling the PB forums, there are a few horror stories of broken shocks, but is it all that common?

Have you ever had a shock fail? By fail I mean it can't be fixed with fresh oil and seals. Never

Yes, once

Yes, more than once

It happens to me all the time Responses: 2381 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

When was the last time your shock failed? Within the last year

1-2 years ago

2-3 years ago

3-4 years ago

4-5 years ago

More than five years ago

Never Responses: 2147 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How often do you service your shock? I follow the recommended service intervals

About twice a year

About once a year

About every two years

When it starts having issues

What is this "service" you speak of? Responses: 2185 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Personally, I've seen several shocks misaligned in the frame, and sometimes visibly move side-to-side as the frame flexes. This does seem to reduce sensitivity, but I've only ever had two shocks fail - one was the notorious first-generation Cane Creek Inline DBair, and another was a first-generation Fox Float X2. In more recent years, however, shocks seem to hold up pretty well in my experience.What do you think?