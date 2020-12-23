First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes

The Netherlands is not exactly what you'd call a mountain biking mecca. While it has the whole 'biking' thing down better than probably any other country on the planet, the fact that a lot of the country is actually below sea level means it's somewhat lacking in the 'mountain' department. Despite this, it definitely punches above its weight in the MTB world with Mathieu Van Der Poel one of the favourites for Olympic gold next year and a lineage of great riders including Bas de Bever, Bart Brentjens and Anneke Beerten.



Hoping to be another mtb name to remember from the Netherlands comes Instinctiv Bikes.



Instinctiv M Series Details



• Wheelsize: 27.5" or 29" or Mullet

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm (f)

• 64.5° head angle

• 445mm chainstays

• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg (size L, C1.9XR drive train, carbon wheelset, without pedals)

• Price range: From €7,499

• Available for pre-order now

• instinctiv.bike • Wheelsize: 27.5" or 29" or Mullet• Carbon frame• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm (f)• 64.5° head angle• 445mm chainstays• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg (size L, C1.9XR drive train, carbon wheelset, without pedals)• Price range: From €7,499• Available for pre-order now

