First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability

Twelve months ago, we gave our “Mountain Bike of the Year” award to the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, but until today it was only available with a carbon frame. A new aluminum version has now been added into the mix, one that takes nearly all of the features of the carbon model, including the SWAT box, and puts them into a more affordable package.



First appearing on the 2016 Stumpjumper, Specialized opened the door and utilized the void space of a carbon downtube with the SWAT box. If you’ve been out of the loop, SWAT is Specialized’s acronym for onboard utilities; storage, water, air, tools, which can be onboard the bike or your person. The Stumpjumper EVO Alloy is the first aluminum frame in Specialized's lineup to receive downtube storage, although I'd bet we'll see it show up on more metal bikes in the future.



Specialized Stumpjumper

EVO Alloy Details



• Wheelsize: 29" (MX with 27.5" link)

• Travel: 150 mm

• Alloy frame with SWAT box

• 63° - 65.5° head angle

• Chainstay length: 438 - 443 mm (S1 - S4), 448 - 453 mm (S5, S6)

• Sizes: S1 - S6

• Weight: 15.4 kg / 34.0 lb (S4 w/tubes)

• Price range: $3,800, $5,600 USD. Frame only: $1,900 USD.

