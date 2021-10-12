First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability

Oct 12, 2021
by Matt Beer  


First Ride
2022 Specialized
Stumpjumper EVO Alloy

Twelve months ago, we gave our “Mountain Bike of the Year” award to the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, but until today it was only available with a carbon frame. A new aluminum version has now been added into the mix, one that takes nearly all of the features of the carbon model, including the SWAT box, and puts them into a more affordable package.

First appearing on the 2016 Stumpjumper, Specialized opened the door and utilized the void space of a carbon downtube with the SWAT box. If you’ve been out of the loop, SWAT is Specialized’s acronym for onboard utilities; storage, water, air, tools, which can be onboard the bike or your person. The Stumpjumper EVO Alloy is the first aluminum frame in Specialized's lineup to receive downtube storage, although I'd bet we'll see it show up on more metal bikes in the future.
Specialized Stumpjumper
EVO Alloy Details

• Wheelsize: 29" (MX with 27.5" link)
• Travel: 150 mm
• Alloy frame with SWAT box
• 63° - 65.5° head angle
• Chainstay length: 438 - 443 mm (S1 - S4), 448 - 453 mm (S5, S6)
• Sizes: S1 - S6
• Weight: 15.4 kg / 34.0 lb (S4 w/tubes)
• Price range: $3,800, $5,600 USD. Frame only: $1,900 USD.
specialized.com


SWAT box aside, the Stumpjumper EVO Alloy has 150mm of rear travel and is available with two 29" wheels or a mixed wheel setup.


Frame Details

Unlike some other aluminum takes on carbon models, the Stumpjumper EVO Alloy's silhouette is virtually identical to its carbon framed sibling. The half paint/half brushed finish is a clever pat on the back to the 2018 model that boasted some wild geometry at the time, but this new model is further refined and more adaptable.

The aluminum frame also has the same sleek cable routing and adjustable geometry as its carbon counterpart. With the use of neutral or angled headset cups and a flip chip at the dropout pivot, Specialized’s Stumpjumper EVO Geometry Finder can guide you through all the numbers to choose from. To remove the guesswork, simply enter your riding style and local terrain.


The SWAT box makes its first appearance on an aluminum Specialized frame.



The two hoses running to the rear wheel feed into the front of the top tube and take a turn down the side arm brace, held in place by a plastic shroud.


No fuss cable routing and paint protection.

Adaptability is the Stumpjumper’s speciality where the bike can transform from a bar-dragging corner destroyer to a contemporary trail seeker. A specific MulletLink is available as an aftermarket suspension component purchase to retain the geometry for riders wishing to use a 27.5” rear wheel over the stock 29er setup.

Stumpjumper EVO 2021

Geometry

Size wize, the Stumpjumper EVO family covers a huge range of rider heights, from 150 cm up to 203 through six frame sizes. Specialized uses their “S” sizing scheme which allows riders to choose a couple frame size options to suit their riding styles, ruled by wheelbase not seat tube length. Starting at 385 mm for the S1 and S2, that tube length grows in 20 mm increments and the reach ranges from 408-millimeters to a whopping 528, so all riders should be able to find their happy place.

To match the change in front centers, the 438 mm chainstays on the S1-S4 bikes stretch 10 mm for the two largest sizes. The dropout pivot chip can be flipped to gain an extra 5 mm of rear center and dropping the BB height by 7 mm, which will also slacken the head angle by 0.5º.

Up at the head tube, a 1.0º offset bearing cup can be installed to make the head angle as steep as 65.5º or down to an aggressive 63º, depending on the chainstay setting. The swap is as simple as rebuilding the headset and doesn’t require anything more than a few allen keys.



Build Kits

Keeping it straightforward with just two component packages to choose from, Specialized has mixed things up from the options available on the carbon frames. Starting at $3,800 USD is the Comp package with a Fox 36 Rhythm fork and Float X Performance shock, X-Fusion Manic dropper post, SRAM NX drivetrain and Code R brakes, as well as Specialized tires, wheels and finishing components.

On deck for our First Ride is the ‘no compromise’, Elite level build, which lands at $5,600 USD. You’ll find a fancy Fox Factory 36 and Float X suspension, SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain and Code RS brakes with dual 200 mm rotors, plus an MRP AMg chainguide with a skid plate. The shoes and socks are Roval Traverse alloy wheels and Specialized’s Butcher T9 and Eliminator T7 Grid Trail.

For those picky riders who like to choose their own parts, the frame kit is available with a Fox Float X Performance shock for $1,900.


Ride Impressions

As you might expect, the alloy version of the Stumpjumper EVO rides a lot like the carbon iteration. Despite the large section of the downtube that has been removed, there were no worries about unwanted flex in the front triangle. Housing management carries over from the Turbo Levo aluminum frame with a plastic shroud to capture the lines against the inside of the sidearm front triangle support.

I found the Stumpjumper EVO Alloy to be a very comfortable bike to ride, especially with flat pedals. The soft and linear nature of the rear suspension kept the wheel tracking well while pedalling over small bumps, but that did give way on some large square-edge hits and harsh landings. Adding a 0.6-cubic inch volume spacer helped to ramp up the progression and take the sting out those impacts.

The bike really shines on twisty single track with the feeling of being close to the ground; think slalom meets trail, especially in the low and long setting. The increased leverage requires a bit more PSI in the rear shock and careful navigation through chunky terrain as the bottom bracket hovers just off the dirt. Falling back on the Geo Finder to check some numbers, Specialized suggests the high and short setting for the terrain on my local North Shore trails and I reverted to that setting for more clearance and quicker turning.

Under the downtube, it was refreshing to see an MRP AMg guide with a skid plate. I don’t understand why all bikes aren’t spec’d with this equipment, especially with the lack of chains in supply these days. They’re so light and save you from blowing up a chain or bending a ring, so why not have that extra security?

One part that didn’t fare so well was the Roval rear hub with 18-tooth DT Swiss Star Ratchet internals, which stripped out under normal use - not the ideal way to start the first ride. I can't speculate on what may have caused this. The axle was torqued sufficiently and there were no hard wind-ups on the cranks. All the parts were greased, but not over packed so the teeth didn't engage and the springs were in the correct orientation.

Back in action with some new parts, riding the Stumpjumper EVO Alloy showcased how much fun a shorter travel bike can be on the same old trails versus a big enduro rig. I looked to add in some creative side hits and loved taking the long way around some sections of trail. Adaptability geometry allows riders to transform the bike from an ultra-aggressive, MX-wheeled berm smasher to a platform ready for backcountry missions with more ground clearance and dual 29" wheels to roll fast. These characteristics are some of the reasons why the welded version of the Stumpjumper EVO remains as desirable as its fibrous counterpart.

Look for head-to-head comparisons as the SJ EVO alloy goes up against a handful of other aggressive trail bikes in our Fall Field Test.



91 Comments

  • 79 3
 The all new Specialized EVO Alloy! Descends like a bike, climbs like a bike, feels like a bike! Taking preorders for 2024 now!
  • 7 3
 I wanna hump the hell out of this stump
  • 46 4
 okay so it's maybe actually the perfect bike? 3800, upgrade the Rhythm damper to Grip 2 for $300 and it's better than realistically 99% of riders need. Well done, awesome price point
  • 13 20
flag ratedgg13 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 So it's an OCCAM H20 LT, with worse parts for more money?
  • 12 0
 I dunno, on one hand I really like this bike and nearly bought a 2019 stumpy, but OTOH with the upgrade I'm spending $4100 for 35-36 pounds (in my very XL sizing) and an NX drivetrain? Not great value in my world, but that's just me.
  • 1 0
 @transam711

The most perfect bike is the one you already have…

This bike is too long, too low and too heavy…
  • 2 0
 It's still hard to beat the deore build Ripmo AF in this spec / price level.
  • 2 0
 @number44: the real value will be if its in stock anywhere.
  • 1 0
 @Saidrick: you can adjust how long and low it is
  • 4 0
 @ratedgg13: There's a lot to like about the Occam LT. For me, the deal breaker is the long seat-tube on the XL. I like a long reach, so I would size up to the XL, rather than size down to the L. Maximum dropper stroke I could use would probably be 150 mm. The Stumpjumper EVO also offers more geometry flexibility.

Both good bikes at not-crazy prices. For me, it would be the Specialized.
  • 1 1
 @ratedgg13: Worse parts? NX and SLX are pretty much the same for shifting, the fork is only slightly better and can be made equal, the shocks are the same, and I'll take Code R brakes over base Deore brakes. Those wheels have a Formula rear hub (which sucks) compared to what is a DT Swiss 370 in the Roval. Also, the storage is awesome for spare parts.

So, unless you're planning on ripping off the stock wheels, I'll take the Spec over the Orbea.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez:

I guess… Based on my height and Specialized’s website, the “short” version is still as long as my DH bike. 34lbs for a trail bike? Seems too much.
  • 1 0
 You think? Once you've gotten this bike ready for hard riding (changed the drivtrain, cockpit, wheelset and tires) it's going to be more like $ 4800. There's quite a few carbon bikes with better components in that price range.
  • 31 2
 spesh is on fire lately
most brands havent figured out how to make weed box with carbon frames and they're doing this on decently priced alu? take my money.
  • 11 32
flag ratedgg13 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I mean, other than their top their road bike being under recall and selling a gravel bike frame only for more than a whole, decent bike. Remember kids, the "S" in S-Works is for Stupid.
  • 19 1
 I've heard the capacity is large enough for 1oz of flower, a 6" graffix bong, and a king sized pack of Reese's penut-butter cups.
  • 7 0
 @jaytdubs: can confirm.
  • 2 1
 @ratedgg13: You really hate Spesh?
  • 1 0
 I sold my old Enduro 'cause the yoke would blow up rear shocks like crazy. Is this still a problem?
  • 19 0
 Boy Trek accidentally launched the best possible marketing campaign to support this release.
  • 1 0
 this is my usual news source. what did trek do?
  • 2 0
 @Spencermon: Not sure this is what OP meant but in the new Top Fuel ad just a few days ago they said Trek is the only brand to offer frame storage in alloy frames.
  • 2 0
 @Spencermon: trek said aluminium is better on long term for enviroment
  • 1 0
 @Noeserd: Ah, of course! Totally forgot about that. You're right, I'm sure that's what OP was talking about.
  • 1 1
 Trek tried to green-wash alloy frames.
  • 16 1
 I had a deposit down on the Expert Evo last year but was too late with it so I ended up with a Status 160. Lots of that would transfer over nicely onto the $1900 alloy Evo frame…hmm
  • 3 0
 Same dude. This is exactly what I'll do next year after slowly upgrading more bits...
  • 2 0
 @sjma same shit bro, ended up with status bike which is dope, however eco frame for under 2k looks insanely sick
  • 1 0
 what wouldn't transfer over?
  • 10 0
 I'm not sure the Elite is that great of a deal. For $500 more you can get the Carbon Expert. That comes with Elite suspension vs Factory, but the performance is the same. Also with the Carbon Expert you get X01 derailleur, shifter, and cassette. That is almost the price difference vs GX on the Alloy Elite. I'm glad I was able to Find a Carbon Elite this summer, its been truly a great all around bike. I do really like the Alloy Elite paint job.
  • 12 0
 imgflip.com/i/5q5jl6
  • 17 0
 The 2021 Comp retailed at $4100 with an SLX drivetrain / brakes and was a carbon frame... I know prices are going up, but an alloy frame with NX drivetrain seems like a big step down for only $300 savings.
  • 12 1
 Ally frame only option with downtube storage. I cant wait until this is the norm.
  • 6 2
 dude, it aint the norm in carbon frames why more companies aint doing this is beyond me
  • 2 0
 It's probably a lot of work to do the engineering to make the frame strong enough with a big hole in it? And it actually manufacture said big-hole-frame. Otherwise, I'm not sure. It's a wonderful feature.
  • 6 0
 Frame only option excites me so much. Time to hammer tf out of my carbon Evo and if it breaks it breaks. I can then just swap everything over to a new alloy frame and not blow excessive cash.
  • 8 0
 Beauty lookin bicycle
  • 8 0
 Looks stumpy and jumpy!
  • 6 1
 Looks slick and $1,900 US is a pretty damn reasonable price for a frame these days! Good to see the big S releasing bikes like this to the market.
  • 8 2
 Anyone know frame weight vs. carbon? Have not googled… I’m lazy today and hoping someone’s feeling generous.
  • 4 1
 I was quite disappointed this wasn't in the article...
  • 1 0
 if they don't mention it, its probably because they don't want it talked about....
  • 1 0
 According to Kaz's Evo carbon review, the Evo Alloy is about 4 lbs heavier for the same size.
  • 6 0
 Surprised that the DT Swiss hub was the letdown... I consider them to be the height of reliability.
  • 1 1
 They used to be. New LN ratchet seems to be hot garbage.
  • 1 0
 Had a buddy with the same issue related to the rear axle on the stumpy evo.
  • 1 0
 Vital had the same issue with their test bike
  • 3 0
 I have a Status and a 2021 EVO and I've enjoyed riding both the 2020 (alloy) and 2021 EVO (carbon) as well as the Status; I get that longer rear ends are trending but just wish there was an option for a 432-ish length stay.

At least for the mullet/MX configuration. I love riding the Status and the manuals for days but having two bikes that are similar is getting hard to justify. I know there are other plenty of other riders that still want playful bikes, where's that aftermarket jib-tune kit?
  • 7 5
 I've said this many times in the past, but will repeat it. I've owned the previous Evo Stumpy for an year, one of the most disappointing bike purchases ever. Wont comment on the insufficient anti-squat, over linear suspension or crazy low BB, as those are not necessarily intrinsically bad and there might even be a market for them. But, the build quality was abysmal, the thing was made of butter. It flexed like crazy, most if not all bearings were on the verge of exploding, it creaked from every single cubic inch of material and I went through 3 shock bolts during that period. Yes, it was absolutely gorgeous and was incredible on flow trails and corners
  • 3 0
 To clarify, you're referring to the previous ALLOY evo stumpy correct?
  • 2 0
 I did explode one... Absolutely loved how it rode, but it died real quick. Carbon stumpy evo only lasted one month. got a 2021 status alloy, broke the chainstay on the first trail ride. sold it, got a different bike and all the sudden frames stopped snapping. Gotta love specialized...
  • 1 0
 Don’t know why this is being downvoted. Stumpy Evos and Enduros are suffering from major QC problems. The Enduro WILL crack within a few months of use, right around the headset. Specialized has not addressed this and will make you work for the warranty. Their bikes still feel incredible but the QC problems are frustrating to say the least.
  • 1 0
 @gipsyjeff: My buddy (son of the owner of a Specialized dealership) has cracked three S-Works Enduro frames in about 18 months of ownership... Specialized makes great bikes, but their frames are very fragile.
  • 1 0
 We just bought a Stumpjumper Alloy base model for my son and I have been riding it while my shock is blown. It is an amazing bike for $2,500. The fork is the only thing that needs upgraded out of the box. I am very tempted to order a frame and swap the parts from my Hightower over onto one of these. The added weight of an alloy frame means nothing to me and not having to worry about carbon in the back of a truck bed shuttle is worth ever ounce.
  • 1 0
 I love that they added the swat box to the alloy frame! I have a 2020 27.5 Alloy Comp and I've always envied the swat box on the carbon framed versions. Also that weight is rather curious, as my 2020 in very similar spec is only 32lbs
  • 3 0
 I'm afraid to get a new bike and have to decide between 498mm and 528mm reach. I'm tall but my goodness that's lengthy
  • 3 1
 Remember you can mess around with stem length. Go short and get a longer stem if you feel you need it. I’m 6’3” and the S4 status at a 490 reach with a 50mm stem feels comfy.
  • 1 1
 @zmums: This. After years of being obsessed with big frames/short stems, now that the frame industry has gone so crazy on long and slack I've found myself opting for smaller frames with longer stems to balance things out. For the typical trail rider it's a pretty huge benefit to get yourself out over your front wheel a little.
  • 1 0
 Im 6'3" on a S4 Enduro, feels great. Tried the S5, seemed too big.
  • 1 0
 @rockyflowtbay: 6’3.5” on S5 Enduro with 50mm stem, wish it was longer.
  • 4 0
 Golf clap, Specialized. Golf clap.
  • 5 1
 They really didn't screw this up.
  • 4 0
 $1900 for frame only... Hermmmm
  • 3 0
 Ordered the Expert Evo this time last year. Still haven't heard shit.
  • 2 0
 I'm wondering if this is what Super Bruni crushed those poor willing participants with at RB Campo.
  • 1 2
 4000 € for an alloy frame and entry-level components? That's a joke, right? That's entirely new levels of bad value.

Once you've gotten this bike ready for hard riding (changed the drivtrain, cockpit, wheelset and tires) it's going to be more like 4500 €. There's quite a few carbon bikes with better components in that price range.
  • 3 0
 bad ass
  • 3 0
 Looks sick.
  • 2 0
 interesting but EVO angles are totally not Grim
  • 3 1
 That frame routing looks annoying
  • 3 1
 This is a bike worth paying retail for.
  • 3 1
 I found my older EVO to be much too linear in the back.
  • 3 4
 I'm still rocking my 2012 carbon stump jumper with 150mm either end, 26'' wheels, it's doing just fine passing all sorts of high end latest this and that shit on the trails...
  • 1 0
 Specialized just swatboxxed anyone previously worried about drilling a hole in their frame for internal dropper posts.
  • 5 4
 That is the sickest color name! “Gunmetal”
  • 4 2
 It's for all those crazy gun-lovin-trigger-happy Americans! Wait until Spech comes out with a "Rifle Blue" color version. Big Grin So, who wants to ride shotgun?
  • 2 1
 What does the MX link cost?
  • 2 2
 Found it - $79
  • 1 2
 $60
  • 1 1
 that cable routing near the rear wheel is not the smartest idea, mud, stones, sand. I would stuff that thing with moto foam.
  • 1 0
 I've ridden mine (2020 with the same routing) 1000+ miles without issue. Any mud or dirt that gets in there is rinsed out pretty easily.
  • 1 1
 member 2 years ago when the carbon elite enduro was £4250.
  • 1 1
 Very beautiful bike. Damn, spec just makes the nicest bikes right now.
  • 1 1
 3800 is affordable?
  • 2 5
 ugly, cheap looking, expensive and its a specialized.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



